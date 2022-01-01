Gilchrist at Tropicana 111 South Chelsea ave

Gilchrist at Tropicana imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch
Sandwiches

111 South Chelsea ave

No reviews yet

111 South Chelsea ave

Atlantic city, NJ 08401

Order Again

Egg Platter

2 Eggs

$3.95

With a Side of Toast

2 Eggs and Choice of Meat

$6.95

With a Side of Toast

2 Eggs and Home Fries or Grits

$4.75

With a Side of Toast

2 Eggs, Choice of Meat and Home Fries or Grits

$7.95

With a Side of Toast

Omletes

Cheese Omelet

$7.95

With a Side of Toast

Veggie Cheese Omelet

$9.95

Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Tomatoes, Onions & Spinach. With a Side of Toast & Choice of Home Fries or Grits

Spinach Cheese Omelet

$8.95

With a Side of Toast & Choice of Home Fries or Grits

Meat & Cheese Omelet

$9.95

With a Side of Toast & Choice of Home Fries or Grits

Western Cheese Omelet

$9.95

Ham, Green Peppers & Onions. With a Side of Toast & Choice of Home Fries or Grits

Spanish Cheese Omelet

$9.95

Green Peppers, Oninos & Salsa. With a Side of Toast & Choice of Home Fries or Grits

Greek Omelet

$9.95

Spinach, Tomatoes & Feta Cheese. With a Side of Toast & Choice of Home Fries or Grits

Italian Omelet

$9.95

Italian Sausage, Provolone Cheese, Green Peppers & Onions & Choice of Home Fries or Grits

Crab Spinach Omelet

$14.95

Breakfast Sandwiches

2 Eggs on a Roll

$3.95

2 Eggs & Cheese on a Roll

$4.95

Meat, Egg & Cheese on a Roll

$6.95

Meat & Cheese on a Roll

$5.95

BLT on Toast

$6.95

Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo on Choice of Toast

Meat

Meat & Egg on a Roll

$5.95

Sides

Side of Meat

$3.50

Home Fries

$1.95

Grits

$1.95

Bagel

$2.00

Buttered

Everything Bagel

$2.00

Buttered

Bagel w/ Cream Cheese

$2.50

Everything Bagel w/ Cream Cheese

$2.50

Side Toast

$1.00

White, Whole Wheat, Rye, English Muffin, Kaiser Roll,

Muffin

$3.50

Toasted Blueberry Muffin

$3.50

Cup of Oatmeal

$2.50

Bowl of Oatmeal

$3.95

Extra Cream Cheese

$0.50

Fruit Cup

$5.95

French Fries

$1.95

Hungry Man Combo

Hungry Man Combo #1

$9.95

Two Eggs, Choice of Meat & Two Hot Cakes or French Toast

Hungry Man Combo #2

$10.95

Two Eggs, Choice of Meat, Home Fries or Grits & Two Hot Cakes or French Toast

Hungry Man Combo #3

$12.95

Three Eggs, Choice of Meat, Home Fries or Grits & Three Hot Cakes or French Toast

Famous Hot Cakes

Full Stack Hot Cakes

$6.50

3 Hot Cakes

SSHC

$5.50

2 Hot Cakes

BLUEHC

$7.50

3 Blueberry Hot Cakes

SSBLUE

$5.95

2 Blueberry Hot Cakes

BANHC

$7.50

SSBAN

$5.95

CCHC

$7.50

SSCC

$5.95

FT

$6.50

3 Pieces of French Toast

SSFT

$5.50

2 Pieces of French Toast

Waffle

$6.95

Waffle with Powder Suger

WAFFLE SPEC

$8.95

Apple/Peach

$7.50

SSApple/Peach

$5.95

Deli Sandwiches

Roast Beef Special

$9.95

With Homemade Coleslaw and Russian Dressing on Rye. Served with Chips

Corned Beef Special

$9.95

With Homemade Coleslaw and Russian Dressing on Rye. Served with Chips

Turkey Special

$9.95

With Homemade Coleslaw and Russian Dressing on Rye. Served with Chips

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$9.95

Served with chips

Ham & Cheese Sandwich

$8.95

Served with chips

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$9.95

Served with chips

Bologna and Cheese Sandwich

$8.95

With Mustard. Served with Chips

Liverwurst on Rye

$6.95

Onion and Mustard. Served with Chips

Turkey Club

$12.95

Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato and Mayo. Served with Chips

Gilchrist Grillers

Grilled Chicken

$7.95

Served with chips

Patty Melt Burger

$7.95

American Cheese, Fried Onions and Russian Dressing on Grilled Rye. Served with chips

Grilled Cheese

$4.95

Served with chips

Bacon Grilled Cheese

$6.95

Served with chips

Grilled Ham and Cheese

$6.95

Served with chips

Grilled Tuna and Cheese

$10.95

Served with chips

Hamburger

$5.95

Served with chips

Cheese Burger

$6.95

Served with chips

Bacon Cheese Burger

$8.95

Served with chips

Turkey Burger

$7.95

Served with chips

Cheese Steak Sandiwch

$6.95

Served with chips

Hot Dog

$3.95

Served with chips

Salads

Large Salad

$9.95

Spring Mix, Tomatoes, Onion. Add Grilled Chicken, Tuna Salad or Chicken Salad for $3.00

Summer Salad

$10.95

Mixed Greens, Cranberries, Walnuts, Feta Cheese

Chicken Caesar Salad

$12.95

Romaine, Croutons, Parmeson Cheese. Add Grilled Chicken for $3.00

Spinach/Summer Salad

$12.95

Baby Spinach, Tomato, Feta Cheese, Onions, Mushrooms, Bacon

Chicken Salad Platter

$10.95

Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Coleslaw, Pickles

Tuna/Chicken Salad Platter

$12.95

Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Coleslaw, Pickles

Cobb Salad

$14.95

Romain, Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Avocado, Tomatoes, Onions, Cucumbers, Hardboiled Egg

Small Side Salad

$4.95

Gilchrist Favorites

Hot Roast Beef

$9.95

Provolone, Fried Oninos & Horseradish on Kaiser Roll. Servered with Chips

Reuben

$9.95

Corned Beef, Souerkraut, Swiss Cheese & Russion Dressing on Rye Bread. Servered with Chips

Offshore Giller

$9.95

Ham, Turkey, & Swiss Cheese with Spicy Mustard on Grilled Texas Toast. Servered with Chips

Chicken Tender Sandwich

$8.95

Servered with Chips

Shrimp Po-Boy

$9.95

Lettuce & Tartar on a Roll. Servered with Chips

Basket of French Fries

$3.50

Platters

Chicken Tender Platter

$10.95

French Fries & Coleslaw

Homemade Sauteed Crab Cakes Platter

$16.95

French Fries & Coleslaw

Flounder

$14.95

French Fries & Coleslaw

Grilled Chicken Platter

$9.95

Topped with Veggies & Provolone Cheese, French Fries & Coleslaw

Shrimp

$16.95

French Fries & Coleslaw

Fish & Chips Platter

$8.95

Fried Cod Fish with a Side of French Fries

soup

Soup of the day

$4.95

(Call for Details, Changes Daily)

Takeout Drinks

Coffee

$1.95

Decaf Coffee

$1.95

Hot Tea

$1.95

Bottled Drink

$2.50

Iced Tea (Unsweetend)

$1.95

Can Soda

$1.95

Milk

$1.95

Hot Chocolate

$2.95

Chocolate Milk

$2.50

Bottle Water

$1.95

All hours
Sunday6:30 am - 2:00 pm
Monday6:30 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday6:30 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday6:30 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday6:30 am - 2:00 pm
Friday6:30 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday6:30 am - 2:00 pm
Breakfast and lunch, dine in or take out.

111 South Chelsea ave, Atlantic city, NJ 08401

Gilchrist at Tropicana image

