Gilda's Skaneateles 12 West Genesee Street

12 West Genesee Street

Skaneateles, NY 13152

Margherita
Twice-Cooked French Fries
Hot Sopressata

Salads

Arugula Salads

Arugula Salads

$10.00

Arugula, goat cheese, picked red onion, warm white wine balsamic and smoked pancetta vinaigrette

Beet and Burrata

Beet and Burrata

$12.00

Roasted beets, burrata cheese, arugula, pistachios, red beet puree, coluccio extra virgin olive oil

Simple Salad

$7.00

Bibb lettuce, tomatoes, red wine vinaigrette

Chopped Salad

$14.00

Bibb lettuce, banana peppers, grape tomatoes, salami, provolone, fried chickpeas, pickled red onions, oregano, red wine vinaigrette

Heirloom tomato salad special

$12.00Out of stock

Small Plates

Arancini

$6.00

Fried risotto balls stuffed with fontina +tomato sauce, parmesan

Five-Spiced Fried Calamari

Five-Spiced Fried Calamari

$13.00

fresno pepper + richie sauce

Fried Cauliflower

$10.00

strained yogurt, mint, dill, aleppo, lemon

Veal Meatballs

Veal Meatballs

$10.00

tomato sauce, parmesan + bread

Twice-Cooked French Fries

$7.00

toasted cumin aioli + umami ketchup

Mushroom Crostini

$8.00

smoke pancetta, aioli, sherry

Extra Aoli

$0.75

Extra Umami

$0.75

Extra Red Sauce

$3.00

Extra Bread

$2.00

Brussels Sprouts

$12.00

Mustard vinaigrette, Maldon salt

Sauteed Scallops

$25.00

Corn risotto, blackened grape tomatoes, fresh scallion, chipotle oil

Roasted Glazed Carrots

$12.00

Goat cheese, pistachios

Comeback Shrimp

$15.00

Roasted shrimp cocktail, comeback sauce

Sandwiches

Fried Chicken

Fried Chicken

$12.00

All natural chicken breast, buttermilk aioli, bibb lettuce, bread and butter pickles, hot sauce, sweet and sour slaw on a brioche bun

Hamburger

Hamburger

$13.00

Angus beef, fontina cheese, crispy shallots, tomato jam, aioli, arugula on a brioche bun

Pizza

Hot Sopressata

Hot Sopressata

$18.00

crushed tomatoes, aged mozzarella, chili, honey, pecorino toscano

Margherita

$14.00

crushed tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, basil

Pepperoni

$18.00

crushed tomatoes, fresh and aged mozzarella, grana padana

Four Cheese

$16.00

fresh mozzarella, aged mozzarella, pecorino romano, fontina, grana, black pepper

Mushroom

$16.00

roasted crimini mushrooms, fontina, fresh mozzarella, thyme, maldon salt

Nonna's Pizza

$14.00

aged mozzarella on the bottom, crushed tomatoe sauce on the top, oregano, parmesan

Sam's Favorite

Sam's Favorite

$18.00

crushed tomatoes, aged mozzarella, gianelli sausage, roasted mushrooms, red onion, picked fresno peppers

Cheese Pizza

$14.00

Pizza Special $18.00

$18.00

Please call to inquire about our daily pizza special

Spanakopita

$17.00

garlic, white onion, sauteed spinach, herb, feta, mozzarella

Buratta Pizza

$18.00

Sweet Corn

$18.00

Garlic, fontinella cheese, fresh mozzarella, roasted corn, gianelli sausage, scallion, chipotle oil, black pepper

Dessert

Cheesecake

$8.00

Butterscotch Budino

$8.00Out of stock

Cake cutting fee

$2.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
12 West Genesee Street, Skaneateles, NY 13152

