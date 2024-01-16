Gillian's Irish Pub & Restaurant 1165 East Cumberland Street
1165 East Cumberland Street
Dunn, NC 28334
Gillian's Irish Pub & Restaurant Drinks
Wine
- Benvolio Pinot Grigio$7.00
- Chateau St. Michelle Chard$8.00
- Gambino Cuvee Brut Split$9.50
- Starborough Sauvignon Blanc$8.00
- Josh Cellars Cab$8.00
- Apothic Red Blend$8.00
- Chateau St. Michelle Riesling$34.00
- Chateau St. Michelle Chard$34.00
- Benvolio Pinot grigio$30.00
- Riondo Sparkling Rose$28.00
- Vincent Bliard Champagne$125.00
- Starborough Sauvignon Blanc$34.00
- Meiomi Pinot Noir$52.00
- Apothic Red Blend$36.00
- Trivento Malbec$29.00
- Caymus Cabernet Sauvignon$180.00
Bottled Beer
- Becks$5.50
- Blue Moon$5.00
- Bodingtons$7.50
- Bud Light$4.00Out of stock
- Budweiser$3.00
- Budweiser$4.00
- Coors Banquet$4.00
- Coors Lite$4.00
- corona$5.50
- Dos Equis Lager$5.50
- Fat Tire$5.50
- Fosters (Can)$8.00
- HBC Gaelic Ale$7.00
- Heineken$5.50
- Heineken Non-Alcoholic$6.00
- Killian's Irish Red$5.00
- Kona Big Wave$6.00
- Kona longboard$6.00
- Landshark Lager$5.00
- Modelo$5.50
- Natural Light$3.50
- PBR (can)$3.50
- sapporo$5.50
- Shiner Bock$6.00
- Sierra Nevada Hazy Little Thing (Can)$6.00
- Sierra Nevada Pale Ale$6.00
- Stella Cidre$6.00
- Strongbow Cider$6.00
- Sweetwater 420 (can)$5.50
- White Claw$6.00
- Michelob Ultra (CAN)$4.00
- Miller high life$4.00
- Guinness extra stout$5.50
- Guinness nitro cold brew$7.00
- Leinenkugel summer shandy$5.00
- Voodoo ranger juice force$6.00
Draft Beer
- Guinness Draft$8.00
- Gillian's Irish Ale$5.00
- Harp Lager$6.00
- Stella Artois$6.50
- Smithwicks$6.00
- Yuengling$5.50
- Red Oak Amber$6.50
- Michelob Ultra$6.00
- Blue Moon$6.00
- Miller Lite$5.50
- Half & Half (Guinness + Harp)$8.00
- Blacksmith (Guinness + Smithwicks)$8.00
- Black & Blue (Guinness + Blue Moon)$8.00
- G & G (Guinness + GIA)$6.50
Spirits
- Angel's Envy Bourbon$12.00+
- Angel's Envy Rye$22.00+
- Basil Hayden Bourbon$10.00+
- Blantons SIngle Barrel$16.00+
- Buffalo Trace Bourbon$8.00+
- Bulleit Bourbon$10.00+
- Bulleit Rye$10.00+
- Eagle Rare Bourbon$11.00+
- Elijah Craig Bourbon$9.00+
- Jim Beam (WELL)$5.00+
- Knob Creek Bourbon$10.00+
- Maker's Mark Bourbon$8.00+
- Weller Antique 107$25.00+
- Wild Turkey$7.00+
- Wild Turkey 101$7.00+
- Woodford Reserve Bourbon$12.00+
- Colonel E.H. Taylor Small Batch$19.00+
- George T. Stagg$43.00+
- Elmer T. Lee Single Barrel$19.00+
- Bushmills$7.00+
- Green Spot$25.00+
- Jameson$7.00+
- Jameson Black Barrel$10.00+
- Jameson Cold Brew$7.00+
- Jameson Orange$7.00+
- Kilbeggan$8.00+
- Powers$8.00+
- Proper 12$8.00+
- Red Breast 12 YR$19.00+
- Teeling Small Batch$11.00+
- The Sexton$9.00+
- Tullamore DEW$8.00+
- Johnnie Walker Black$10.00+
- Johnnie Walker Red$6.00+
- Johnnie Walker Blue$54.00+
- The Glenlivet 12 yr$13.00+
- The Glenlivet 15 yr$20.00+
- Macallan 12 yr$19.00+
- Ardbeg$15.00+
- Dewer's White Label$6.00+
- Lagavulin 16$23.00+
- Crown Peach$8.00+
- Crown Royal$8.00+
- Crown Royal Apple$8.00+
- Crown Royal Blackberry$9.00+
- Fireball$5.00+
- Gentleman Jack$8.00+
- Jack Daniels$7.00+
- Seagrams 7$6.00+
- Belvedere$8.00+
- Grey Goose$7.00+
- Grey Goose La Poire$7.00+
- Kettle One$7.00+
- Svedka (well)$5.00+
- Tito's$6.00+
- 1800$8.00+
- Aristocrat (well)$3.00+
- Casamigos Blanco$12.00+
- Casamigos Reposado$13.00+
- Don Julio 1942$43.00+
- Don Julio Blanco$13.00+
- Patron Silver$12.00+
- Beefeaters$6.00+
- Bombay Sapphire$7.00+
- Gordon's (well)$5.00+
- Hendricks$9.00+
- Tanqueray$6.00+
- Bacardi Silver (well)$5.00+
- Captain Morgan$6.00+
- Ron Zacappa 23 yr$12.00+
- Flor De Cana 12 yr$10.00+
- Pusser's$6.00+
- Malibu$6.00+
- Bailey's Irish Cream$7.00+
- Chambord Royale$10.00+
- Cointreau$10.00+
- disaronno$8.00+
- Grand Marnier$10.00+
- Kahlua$7.00+
- Peach Scnhapps$5.00+
- Sour Apple Pucker$5.00+
- St. Germain Elderflower$7.00+
- Jagermeister$6.00+
- Aperol$6.00+
- Sambuca$6.00+
- Remy Martin$50.00+
- Torres Jaime
- Hennesy$10.00+
Non Alcoholic
- Coffee$2.50
- Cranberry Juice$3.00
- Diet Pepsi$2.75
- Ginger Ale$2.75
- Mt. Dew$2.75
- Orange Juice$3.00
- Pepsi$2.75
- Pineapple Juice$3.00
- Pink Lemonade$2.75
- Reb Bull$4.00
- Red Bull Coconut$4.00
- Red Bull Sugar Free$4.00
- Red Bull Yellow$4.00
- Roy Rodgers$3.50
- San Pellegrino Bottle$5.00
- Shirley Temple$3.50
- Starry$2.75
- Tonic Water$2.75
- TOGO CUP$0.50
Signature Cocktails
- Bow St. Old Fashioned$14.00
Build in Mixing Tin 2 oz. Jameson Black Barrel 1/2 oz. Simple Syrup 3-4 dashes Angostura Bitters Stir in tin with ice. Strain into double rocks glass over ice. Garnish with orange peel and cherry skewer.
- Irish Maid$13.00
Build In Shaker 2 slices cucumber(muddled) 2 ounces Irish Whiskey 1/2 ounces St. Germain 3/4 ounces Simple Syrup 3/4 ounces lemon juice Strain into double rocks glass over a big cube. Garnish with cucumber slice with mint sprig.
- Dublin Dusk Margarita$15.00
2 oz. Casamigos Blanco Tequila 3/4 oz. Hibiscus infused agave 1 oz. Lime juice
- Painkiller$12.00
2 oz. Pussers Rum 4 oz. Pineapple juice 1 oz. Orange juice 1 oz. Cream of coconut nutmeg
- Impeared$11.00
Grey Goose La Poire Agave Nectar Lime
- Teatini$11.00
Irish Tea infused gin simple syrup egg white lemon juice
- Slanu Spritzer$9.00
1 oz. St Germain 2 oz. prosecco 2 oz. soda water
- Irish Coffee$10.00
Jameson Coffee Brown sugar Cream
- Baby Guinness$6.00
Kalhua baileys Irish Cream
Shots
Other Cocktails
- Long Island$10.00
Build in Collins glass: 3/4 oz. well vodka 3/4 oz. well rum 3/4 oz. well tequila 3/4 oz. well gin 3/4 oz. triple sec 3/4 oz. lemon juice 3/4 oz. simple Top with coke
- Bahama Mama$10.00
Build In glass over ice. 2 oz. orange juice 1 oz. Pineapple juice 1/2 oz. lime juice 1 oz. Captain Morgan 1/2 oz. Malibu sinker of grenadine. garnish with dehydrated orange and cherry on a skewer.
- Sex On The Beach$10.00
Build In Glass over ice. 2 oz. Orange Juice 2 oz. Cranberry juice 1.25 oz. Svedka 1/2 oz. peach schnapps Garnish with dehydrated orange
All Day Drink Special $4 GIA
$2 PBR
$4 Yuengling
Gillian's Irish Pub and Restaurant Food
Appetizers
- *Special* Fried Cheese curds$5.00+
- Donegal Dippers$8.00+
Donegal Dippers Hand breaded jumbo shrimp deep-fried to a golden brown and tossed in a spicy sauce. Served with a side of coleslaw.
- GIP Smoked Wings$8.00+
Served with Ranch or Blue cheese dressing, along with fresh cut carrot and celery sticks (Buffalo Hot, Buffalo Medium, Spicy Honey, Sweet Chili.
- Holly's Coli Wings$10.00
White florets coated in spicy batter and fried golden brown. Served with carrots, celery and our Chipotle ranch dressing.
- Jessi's Irish Poitin$11.00
French Fry Potatoes loaded with beef and cheese curds topped with traditional brown gravy.
- Sligo Sliders (chicken)$9.00+
Boneless chicken cutlets are breaded, deep-fried and topped with our signature coleslaw on a brioche slider bun.
- Steak Sliders$12.00+
Soup and Salad
- Lansdowne Bean Soup$4.00+Out of stock
This savory tomato broth soup is slow cooked with great northern beans, cured ham, smoked bacon, potato and carrots.
- Cork Clam Chowder$5.00+Out of stock
Fresh clams and potatoes simmered to perfection in a rich and creamy anraith, accented with our special blend of herbs and spices.
- Broccoli & Cheese Soup$4.00+Out of stock
Hot and creamy anraith made with rich cheddar cheese, a generous portion of broccoli florets, sauteed onion bits, and seasoned with Gillian’s blend of heirloom flavors.
- Steak Salad$15.00
Mixed greens chopped and topped with freshly grilled ribeye steak, (sliced),caramelized pecans, green apples, whipped feta cheese, and crispy fried onions. Served with choice of dressing.
- Caesar Salad$11.00Out of stock
Crisp romaine topped with Caesar dressing & topped with shaved parmesan and croutons.
- Cobb Salad$13.00Out of stock
Mixed greens topped with boiled egg, shredded cheese, avocado slices, cucumbers, real bacon bits and heirloom tomatoes. Served with choice of dressing.
- Grilled Chicken Salad$12.00
Entrees
- Berkeley Bangers & Mash$14.00Out of stock
Two Irish sausages grilled to perfection and plated with garlic mashed potatoes, caramelized onions, brown gravy and sweet peas.
- Fingal Fish & Chips$18.00
Our specialty! Two cod filets coated in our light and flaky batter and fried to a golden crisp. Served with steak fries and house made coleslaw, Side of tartar sauce, lemon wedge and malt vinegar.
- K Club Ribeye$29.00Out of stock
16 oz hand cut Ribeye Steak (USDA Choice Beef aged 28 days) cooked to order. Served with baked potato and broccoli/daily veggies.
- The Winston Sirloin$25.00Out of stock
Center cut 8 oz sirloin steak cooked to your satisfaction. Served with baked potato and broccoli/daily veggies.
- Southie Shepherd's Pie$15.00Out of stock
A hearty beef casserole with onions, peas, carrots, and brown gravy. Topped with freshly made mashed potatoes and broiled to a crisp finish.
- Tullamore Dew Chicken$15.00Out of stock
- Riley's Guinness Stew$16.00Out of stock
Sirloin steak strips slow cooked in a rich Guinness infused beef gravy along with potatoes, carrots, onions, celery, and tomato puree.
- Connacht Corn Beef & Cabbage$17.00Out of stock
Our fresh corn beef is cooked tender daily. Served traditional Irish style with boiled potatoes and cabbage.
Burgers and Sandwiches
- Short Rib Bally Burger$16.00
Half pound of fresh ground chuck, short rib steak patty cooked to your liking topped with whipped feta cheese, sliced dill pickle, Dijon mustard, crispy fried onions on a grilled Brioche bun. Served with a side of steak fries or chips
- Big J's Grilled Cheese & Rasher Sandwich$12.00Out of stock
Gouda cheese melted over Irish rasher back bacon grilled to a toast on our sourdough bread. with a side order of steak fries or chips.
- Boss 1 Classic Burger$14.00
½ lb Angus beef burger grilled to order and finished with American cheese. Served on a lightly grilled Brioche bun and topped with dill pickle, lettuce, tomato and slice of onion. Includes side of steak fries or chips.
- Valentia Veggie$13.00Out of stock
Fresh mozzarella cheese slice topped with a slice of heirloom tomato, avocado, and arugula. Served on a toasted whole grain flatbread with a vinaigrette dressing.
- The Münster Reuben$14.00
½ lb of our freshly sliced corned beef piled high and topped with sauerkraut, 1000 island and melted Swiss cheese on Marble Rye bread. Served with a side of steak fries or chips.
- Chicken Sandwich$14.00Out of stock
Choice of (Grilled or Fried Crispy) boneless chicken breast topped with lettuce, tomato, pickle and mayo. Served on a toasted soda bread with a side of steak fries or chips.
- *SPECIAL* Sirloin Steak Sandwich$14.00Out of stock
Desserts
- Annie's Warm Apple Pie$9.00
Oven baked six-fold pastry crust and traditional fresh apple pie filling served oven warm. Lightly glazed with a cinnamon/sugar topping and a scoop of Vanilla bean ice cream.
- Bailey's Irish Cream Cheesecake$12.00Out of stock
Oreo crust cheesecake made from real cream cheese and Bailey’s enhanced whipped cream. Topped with whipped cream and Bailey's Irish Cream drizzle.
- Leinster's Lemon Cake$10.00
Four layer lemon cake made with a raspberry/vanilla cream cheese filling and lemon mousse icing. Finished with white chocolate shavings and a raspberry drizzle.
- Tipperary Lava Cake$11.00
Divine chocolate cake served warm. Topped with vanilla bean ice cream and a caramel/chocolate drizzle.
- Side Of Ice Cream$1.50
Sides
Side Sauces
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
Authentic Irish Hospitality; Music, Food, Spirits, and Fun.
1165 East Cumberland Street, Dunn, NC 28334