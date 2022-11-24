Gilligan’s at the Dock imageView gallery
American
Seafood

Gilligan’s at the Dock Moncks Corner

212 Reviews

$$

582 Dock Rd

Moncks Corner, SC 29461

Order Again

Popular Items

Lunch Lowcountry Stirfry
Dinner Fried Seafood Platter
Dinner Fried Shrimp & Flounder Combo

Appetizers

Fried Green Tomatoes

$8.99

Served with a creamy cajun dipping sauce...

Mozzarella Sticks

$9.99

Hand cut and breaded and served with marinara sauce...

Shrimp Dip

$10.99

Chopped shrimp, shredded cheese, bacon, celery, onions, and secret spices...

Peel & Eat Shrimp

$12.99

Chilled shrimp steamed with bay spices...

Bacon Wrapped Shrimp

$13.99

Shrimp stuffed with lump crabcake, wrapped in Applewood bacon and fried to perfection...

Boneless Chicken Tenders

$10.99

Hot, Mild, Boom Boom or Teriyaki served with our House Blue Cheese or House Ranch dressing and celery...

Fried Calamari

$12.99

Tossed in a peperoncini and red onion vinaigrette. Served with marinara sauce...

Soups

Cup She Crab

$5.99

A Lowcountry favorite!...

Bowl She Crab

$7.99

A bigger portion of a Lowcountry favorite!...

Cup Catfish Stew

$5.99

A Gilligan's at the Dock Specialty...

Bowl Catfish Stew

$7.99

A Gilligan's at the Dock Specialty...

Salads

Dinner Fried Chicken Salad

$13.99

Fried chicken tenders on a bed of mixed greens, tomatoes, sliced egg, red onion, and shredded cheddar.

Dinner Grilled Chicken Salad

$13.99

Grilled chicken tenders on a bed of mixed greens, tomatoes, sliced egg, red onion, and shredded cheddar.

Dinner Fried Shrimp Salad

$16.99

Fried shrimp on a bed of mixed greens, tomatoes, sliced egg, red onion, and shredded cheddar.

Dinner Grilled Shrimp Salad

$16.99

Grilled shrimp on a bed of mixed greens, tomatoes, sliced egg, red onion, and shredded cheddar.

Dinner Grilled Salmon Salad

$19.99

Grilled Salmon served over a bed of mixed greens with shredded cheddar, tomatoes, sliced egg, red onion and cucumbers.

Dinner Creamy Shrimp Salad

$14.99

Creamy shrimp salad served over a bed of mixed greens with shredded cheddar, tomatoes, sliced egg, red onion and cucumbers.

Mixed Green House Salad

$5.99

A bowl of fresh produce and mixed greens...

Sandwiches & Tacos

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$10.99

Fried chicken breast tossed in hot or mild buffalo sauce, served on a toasted bun...

Crabcake Sandwich

$12.99

Our homemade crabcake grilled, served on a toasted bun with remoulade sauce...

Flounder Sandwich

$12.99

Flounder fillet, lettuce, tomato and red onion, served on a toasted bun with tartar sauce...

Shrimp Tacos

$11.99

Blackened shrimp topped with pineapple salsa, remoulade sauce and crunchy cabbage...

Fried Fish Tacos

$11.99

Topped with coleslaw and sweet chile sauce...

Deluxe Burger

$11.99

Two beef patties with American cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion and pickles...

Crabby Patty

$14.99

Combination of a grilled beef patty topped with a grilled crabcake with remoulade sauce...

Dinner Entrees

Dinner Mate Grilled Shrimp

$21.99

Our shrimp lightly seasoned and grilled with choice of two sides Mate sized portion....

Dinner Captain Grilled Shrimp

$26.99

Our shrimp lightly seasoned and grilled with choice of two sides Captain sized poriton...

Dinner Mate Fried Shrimp

$21.99

Our shrimp hand breaded and fried. Mate size portion....

Dinner Captain Fried Shrimp

$26.99

Captain's plate of hand breaded and fried shrimp...

Dinner Mate Popcorn Shrimp

$19.99

A whole lot of ‘em! Petite and sweet!

Dinner Captain Popcorn Shrimp

$24.99

Captain's plate of petite and sweet shrimp...

Dinner Mate Steamed Shrimp

$21.99

We catch ‘em! You peel ‘em! Mate size portion...

Dinner Captain Steamed Shrimp

$26.99

We catch ‘em! You peel ‘em! Captain sized portion....

Dinner Grilled Mahi Mahi Trio

$27.99

Mahi Mahi, shrimp and crabcake, all lightly seasoned and grilled...

Dinner Grilled Crabcakes

$23.99

A housemade mixture of hand picked and lump crabmeat grilled to perfection..

Dinner Honey Blackened Salmon

$22.99

Wild caught. Blackened and drizzled with honey.

Dinner Fried Seafood Platter

$26.99

Fried shrimp, oysters and flounder...

Dinner Fried Oysters

$28.99

Shucked, lightly breaded and fried to perfection...

Dinner Fried Shrimp & Oyster Combo

$25.99

Hand breaded shrimp and shucked oysters, lightly fried...

Dinner Fried Flounder

$20.99

We fillet ‘em and fry ‘em just right!...

DSP Fish & Chips

$15.99

Dinner Fried Shrimp & Flounder Combo

$21.99

Hand breaded and lightly fried combination of shrimp and flounder...

Dinner Crab Legs

$24.99

Steamed clusters served with melted butter...

Dinner Shrimp & Grits

$21.99

Our house cheesy grits topped with grilled shrimp, Andouille sausage, bacon, and white gravy...

Dinner Lowcountry Stir fry

$21.99

Grilled shrimp, Andouille sausage, and shredded cabbage seasoned with mild cajun spices, over red rice...

Shellfish Feast

$36.99

Snow crab legs, Dungeness crab legs and steamed shrimp mixed with red potatoes, Andouille sausage, and corn on the cob. All served in garlic butter and dusted with Old Bay Seasoning.

Dinner Gilligan's Stew

$21.99

No Broth) Steamed shrimp, Andouille sausage, red potatoes, corn on the cob and onions with bay seasonings

Dinner Shrimp & Sausage Gumbo

$21.99

Corn and okra gumbo combined with grilled shrimp and Andouille sausage, served over a bowl of red rice...

Dinner Blackened Chicken

$17.99

Blackened Chicken tenderloins, served with pineapple salsa.

Dinner Fried Chicken Tenders

$14.99

Lightly breaded and fried, served with honey mustard for dipping...

Dinner Catfish Fillets

$23.99

A Dock Tradition...Hand breaded catfish fillets lightly fried...

Dinner Catfish Nuggets

$23.99

A Dock Tradition...Hand cut and breaded catfish nuggets...

Dinner Catfish & Shrimp

$24.99

Fried catfish fillet paired with fried shrimp

Dinner Catfish Fingerlings

$20.99

Sides

Hushpuppies w/Cinn Honey Butter

$4.99

Side of Cinnamon Honey Butter

$1.99

Dozen Hushpuppies

$2.99

French Fries

$2.99

Red Rice

$2.99

Cheesy Grits

$2.99

Collards

$2.99

House Green Salad

$5.99

Coleslaw

$2.99

Fried Okra

$2.99

Corn on the Cob

$2.99

Cheddar

$0.50

Bacon

$0.50

Side Marinara

$0.50

Side Gravy

$0.50

Side Garlic Sauce

$0.50

Side Garlic Bread

$2.99

Mini Bakers

$2.99

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.99

Kids Menu

Kids Popcorn Fried Shrimp

$6.95

Kids Cheeseburger

$6.95

Kids Hamburger

$6.95

Kids Fish Fingers

$6.95

Kids Chicken Tenders

$6.95

Frisbee w/Meal

$2.00

Quesadilla

$6.95

Desserts

Key Lime Pie

$5.99

Chocolate Torte

$6.00

Peanut Butter Pie

$5.99

Caramel Cheesecake

$7.00

White Chocolate Raspberry Cheesecake

$7.00

Blondie

$7.00

Ice Cream

$2.00

PB Cake

$6.00

Brownie

$6.00

Mini Cheesecake

$5.00

Online Lunch Menu

Lunch Fried Shrimp

$13.99

Hand breaded and fried...

Lunch Fried Flounder

$12.99

We fillet ‘em and fry ‘em just right...

Lunch Fried Popcorn Shrimp

$12.99

Petite and sweet!...

Lunch Fried Oysters

$14.99

LSP Fish & Chips

$10.99

Lunch Shrimp & Flounder Combo

$14.99

Hand breaded and lightly fried combination of shrimp and flounder...

Lunch Fried Platter

$17.99

Hand breaded shrimp, flounder, and oysters...

Lunch Fried Chicken Tenders

$10.99

Fried, served with honey mustard for dipping...

Lunch Blackened Chicken

$10.99

Blackened Chicken tenderloins, served with pineapple salsa.

Lunch Shrimp & Sausage Gumbo

$12.99

Corn and okra gumbo combined with grilled shrimp and Andouille sausage, served over a bowl of red rice...

Lunch Shrimp & Grits

$12.99

Our house cheesy grits topped with grilled shrimp, Andouille sausage, bacon, and white gravy...

Lunch Lowcountry Stirfry

$12.99

Grilled shrimp, Andouille sausage, and shredded cabbage seasoned with mild cajun spices, served over a bed of red rice...

Lunch Fried Chicken Salad

$10.99

Fried chicken tenders on a bed of mixed greens, tomatoes, sliced egg, red onion, and shredded cheddar.

Lunch Grilled Chicken Salad

$10.99

Grilled chicken tenders on a bed of mixed greens, tomatoes, sliced egg, red onion, and shredded cheddar.

Lunch Fried Shrimp Salad

$12.99

Fried shrimp on a bed of mixed greens, tomatoes, sliced egg, red onion, and shredded cheddar.

Lunch Grilled Shrimp Salad

$12.99

Grilled shrimp on a bed of mixed greens, tomatoes, sliced egg, red onion, and shredded cheddar.

Lunch Catfish Fillets

$10.99

A Dock tradition! Hand breaded and freshly fried fillets of catfish...

Lunch Catfish Nuggets

$10.99

Hand breaded cut catfish fillets...

Lunch Creamy Shrimp Salad

$12.99

Creamy shrimp salad served over a bed of mixed greens with shredded cheddar, tomatoes, sliced egg, red onion and cucumbers.

Online Drink Menu

Sweet Tea

$2.99

Unsweet Tea

$2.99

Coke

$2.99

Diet Coke

$2.99

Mr Pibb

$2.99

Pink Lemonade

$2.99

Sprite

$2.99

Ginger Ale

$2.99
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Location

582 Dock Rd, Moncks Corner, SC 29461

Directions

Gallery
Gilligan’s at the Dock image

