- Home
- /
- Moncks Corner
- /
- American
- /
- Gilligan’s at the Dock - Moncks Corner
Gilligan’s at the Dock Moncks Corner
212 Reviews
$$
582 Dock Rd
Moncks Corner, SC 29461
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Appetizers
Fried Green Tomatoes
Served with a creamy cajun dipping sauce...
Mozzarella Sticks
Hand cut and breaded and served with marinara sauce...
Shrimp Dip
Chopped shrimp, shredded cheese, bacon, celery, onions, and secret spices...
Peel & Eat Shrimp
Chilled shrimp steamed with bay spices...
Bacon Wrapped Shrimp
Shrimp stuffed with lump crabcake, wrapped in Applewood bacon and fried to perfection...
Boneless Chicken Tenders
Hot, Mild, Boom Boom or Teriyaki served with our House Blue Cheese or House Ranch dressing and celery...
Fried Calamari
Tossed in a peperoncini and red onion vinaigrette. Served with marinara sauce...
Soups
Salads
Dinner Fried Chicken Salad
Fried chicken tenders on a bed of mixed greens, tomatoes, sliced egg, red onion, and shredded cheddar.
Dinner Grilled Chicken Salad
Grilled chicken tenders on a bed of mixed greens, tomatoes, sliced egg, red onion, and shredded cheddar.
Dinner Fried Shrimp Salad
Fried shrimp on a bed of mixed greens, tomatoes, sliced egg, red onion, and shredded cheddar.
Dinner Grilled Shrimp Salad
Grilled shrimp on a bed of mixed greens, tomatoes, sliced egg, red onion, and shredded cheddar.
Dinner Grilled Salmon Salad
Grilled Salmon served over a bed of mixed greens with shredded cheddar, tomatoes, sliced egg, red onion and cucumbers.
Dinner Creamy Shrimp Salad
Creamy shrimp salad served over a bed of mixed greens with shredded cheddar, tomatoes, sliced egg, red onion and cucumbers.
Mixed Green House Salad
A bowl of fresh produce and mixed greens...
Sandwiches & Tacos
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
Fried chicken breast tossed in hot or mild buffalo sauce, served on a toasted bun...
Crabcake Sandwich
Our homemade crabcake grilled, served on a toasted bun with remoulade sauce...
Flounder Sandwich
Flounder fillet, lettuce, tomato and red onion, served on a toasted bun with tartar sauce...
Shrimp Tacos
Blackened shrimp topped with pineapple salsa, remoulade sauce and crunchy cabbage...
Fried Fish Tacos
Topped with coleslaw and sweet chile sauce...
Deluxe Burger
Two beef patties with American cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion and pickles...
Crabby Patty
Combination of a grilled beef patty topped with a grilled crabcake with remoulade sauce...
Dinner Entrees
Dinner Mate Grilled Shrimp
Our shrimp lightly seasoned and grilled with choice of two sides Mate sized portion....
Dinner Captain Grilled Shrimp
Our shrimp lightly seasoned and grilled with choice of two sides Captain sized poriton...
Dinner Mate Fried Shrimp
Our shrimp hand breaded and fried. Mate size portion....
Dinner Captain Fried Shrimp
Captain's plate of hand breaded and fried shrimp...
Dinner Mate Popcorn Shrimp
A whole lot of ‘em! Petite and sweet!
Dinner Captain Popcorn Shrimp
Captain's plate of petite and sweet shrimp...
Dinner Mate Steamed Shrimp
We catch ‘em! You peel ‘em! Mate size portion...
Dinner Captain Steamed Shrimp
We catch ‘em! You peel ‘em! Captain sized portion....
Dinner Grilled Mahi Mahi Trio
Mahi Mahi, shrimp and crabcake, all lightly seasoned and grilled...
Dinner Grilled Crabcakes
A housemade mixture of hand picked and lump crabmeat grilled to perfection..
Dinner Honey Blackened Salmon
Wild caught. Blackened and drizzled with honey.
Dinner Fried Seafood Platter
Fried shrimp, oysters and flounder...
Dinner Fried Oysters
Shucked, lightly breaded and fried to perfection...
Dinner Fried Shrimp & Oyster Combo
Hand breaded shrimp and shucked oysters, lightly fried...
Dinner Fried Flounder
We fillet ‘em and fry ‘em just right!...
DSP Fish & Chips
Dinner Fried Shrimp & Flounder Combo
Hand breaded and lightly fried combination of shrimp and flounder...
Dinner Crab Legs
Steamed clusters served with melted butter...
Dinner Shrimp & Grits
Our house cheesy grits topped with grilled shrimp, Andouille sausage, bacon, and white gravy...
Dinner Lowcountry Stir fry
Grilled shrimp, Andouille sausage, and shredded cabbage seasoned with mild cajun spices, over red rice...
Shellfish Feast
Snow crab legs, Dungeness crab legs and steamed shrimp mixed with red potatoes, Andouille sausage, and corn on the cob. All served in garlic butter and dusted with Old Bay Seasoning.
Dinner Gilligan's Stew
No Broth) Steamed shrimp, Andouille sausage, red potatoes, corn on the cob and onions with bay seasonings
Dinner Shrimp & Sausage Gumbo
Corn and okra gumbo combined with grilled shrimp and Andouille sausage, served over a bowl of red rice...
Dinner Blackened Chicken
Blackened Chicken tenderloins, served with pineapple salsa.
Dinner Fried Chicken Tenders
Lightly breaded and fried, served with honey mustard for dipping...
Dinner Catfish Fillets
A Dock Tradition...Hand breaded catfish fillets lightly fried...
Dinner Catfish Nuggets
A Dock Tradition...Hand cut and breaded catfish nuggets...
Dinner Catfish & Shrimp
Fried catfish fillet paired with fried shrimp
Dinner Catfish Fingerlings
Sides
Hushpuppies w/Cinn Honey Butter
Side of Cinnamon Honey Butter
Dozen Hushpuppies
French Fries
Red Rice
Cheesy Grits
Collards
House Green Salad
Coleslaw
Fried Okra
Corn on the Cob
Cheddar
Bacon
Side Marinara
Side Gravy
Side Garlic Sauce
Side Garlic Bread
Mini Bakers
Sweet Potato Fries
Kids Menu
Desserts
Online Lunch Menu
Lunch Fried Shrimp
Hand breaded and fried...
Lunch Fried Flounder
We fillet ‘em and fry ‘em just right...
Lunch Fried Popcorn Shrimp
Petite and sweet!...
Lunch Fried Oysters
LSP Fish & Chips
Lunch Shrimp & Flounder Combo
Hand breaded and lightly fried combination of shrimp and flounder...
Lunch Fried Platter
Hand breaded shrimp, flounder, and oysters...
Lunch Fried Chicken Tenders
Fried, served with honey mustard for dipping...
Lunch Blackened Chicken
Blackened Chicken tenderloins, served with pineapple salsa.
Lunch Shrimp & Sausage Gumbo
Corn and okra gumbo combined with grilled shrimp and Andouille sausage, served over a bowl of red rice...
Lunch Shrimp & Grits
Our house cheesy grits topped with grilled shrimp, Andouille sausage, bacon, and white gravy...
Lunch Lowcountry Stirfry
Grilled shrimp, Andouille sausage, and shredded cabbage seasoned with mild cajun spices, served over a bed of red rice...
Lunch Fried Chicken Salad
Fried chicken tenders on a bed of mixed greens, tomatoes, sliced egg, red onion, and shredded cheddar.
Lunch Grilled Chicken Salad
Grilled chicken tenders on a bed of mixed greens, tomatoes, sliced egg, red onion, and shredded cheddar.
Lunch Fried Shrimp Salad
Fried shrimp on a bed of mixed greens, tomatoes, sliced egg, red onion, and shredded cheddar.
Lunch Grilled Shrimp Salad
Grilled shrimp on a bed of mixed greens, tomatoes, sliced egg, red onion, and shredded cheddar.
Lunch Catfish Fillets
A Dock tradition! Hand breaded and freshly fried fillets of catfish...
Lunch Catfish Nuggets
Hand breaded cut catfish fillets...
Lunch Creamy Shrimp Salad
Creamy shrimp salad served over a bed of mixed greens with shredded cheddar, tomatoes, sliced egg, red onion and cucumbers.
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Come on in and enjoy!
582 Dock Rd, Moncks Corner, SC 29461