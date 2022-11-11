- Home
Gilligan's Bar & Grill - G2 Colonial Park
10 North Houcks Road
Colonial Park, PA 17109
APPETIZER
1/2 Pound Steamed Gulf Shrimp
Peel and eat shrimp sauteed with onions and Old Bay seasoning
1 Pound Steamed Gulf Shrimp
Peel and eat shrimp sauteed with onions and Old Bay seasoning
Baked Crab & Spinach Dip
Finished with melted cheddar and mozzarella. Served with tortilla chips
Calamari
Fresh cut, lightly dusted and served with marinara sauce
Cheese Sticks
Served with marinara sauce
Cheese Fries
Chicken Quesadilla
Grilled chicken and caramelized onions grilled in a flour tortilla with a blend of cheeses served with salsa and sour cream
Chicken Tenders
Served with BBQ, mild, hot or honey mustard sauce
Crab Stuffed Mushrooms
Mushrooms stuffed with crab cake mixture and topped with House mornay sauce
Gilligan's Alternative
Jumbo lump crab meat, artichoke hearts and sun dried tomatoes with a citrus ginger sauce. Served with toast points
Loaded Cheese Fries
French fries topped with crumbled bacon, cheddar & mozzarella cheeses - served with ranch dressing
Nachos
Seasoned beef or chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, jalapenos and cheese sauce served with salsa and sour cream
Plate Of Onion rings
Plate Chips
Potato Skins
Crumbled bacon, mozzarella and cheddar cheeses topped with green onions and served with sour cream
Portabello Flatbread
Grilled flatbread, pesto, portabello, mozzarella and parmesan
Santorini Bread
Fresh baked bread topped with purple onion, feta, mozzarella, kalamata olives, roasted peppers, sun dried and fresh diced tomatoes
Sausage and Honey
Cajun andouille sausage drizzled with honey
Spanakopita
Spinach and feta cheese in a flaky phyllo pastry
Steamed PEI Mussels
Choice of garlic white wine sauce or marinara
Steak Quesadilla
Grilled steak and caramelized onions grilled in a flour tortilla with a blend of cheeses served with salsa and sour cream
Two Cheese Quesadilla
Caramelized onions grilled in a flour tortilla with a blend of cheeses served with salsa and sour cream
Jumbo Shrimp Cocktail
Chilled jumbo shrimp served with cocktail sauce
Garlic Bread
Meatless Nachos
Lg Tempura Shrimp (12)
Sm Tempura Shrimp (6)
Zucchini Sticks
Served with marinara sauce
Plate Sweet Potato Fries
Chix & Stix
Plate of Fries
SOUPS
Cup of Chili
Cup of Loaded Chili
Loaded with cheese, onions and jalapenos
Bowl of Chili
Bowl of Loaded Chili
Loaded with cheese, onions and jalapenos
French Onion Soup
Finished with a toasted crouton topper and baked cheeses
Soup Du Jour
Seafood Du Jour
Quart Du Jour
Quart Seafood
WINGS
SALADS
Antipasto Salad
Italian meats, cheeses, pepperonicinis, Greeek olives and choice of dressing
Asian Salad
Mixed greens topped with crispy Oriental noodles, mandarin oranges, tomatoes, cucumber and shredded carrots tossed in an Asian sesame vinaigrette dressing
Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, croutons and parmesan cheese tossed in classic Caesar Dressing
Chef Salad
Mixed greens topped with tomatoes, cucumber, shredded carrots, Hard boiled egg, turkey, ham, provolone and mozzarella cheeses with choice of dressing
Chunk Pasta Salad
Mixed greens topped with tomatoes, cucumber, shredded carrots, rotini pasta, shredded mozzarella and choice of dressing
Cobb Salad
Chopped romaine, hard boiled egg, bacon, tomato, cucumber, bleu cheese crumbles, shredded carrots, avocado and grilled chicken with choice of dressing
Greek Salad Authentic
Mixed greens, tomato, cucumber, purple onion, shredded carrots, Greek olives and Feta cheese tossed on our signature homemade Greek Dressing
House Salad
Mixed greens, tomato, cucumber, purple onion, shredded cheddar, carrots, croutons & choice of dressing
Pittsburgh Steak Salad
Mixed greens with grilled steak, French fries
Spinach Salad
Baby spinach, bacon, hard boiled egg, caramelized onion, tomato, cucumber, shredded carrots with hot bacon dressing
Strawberry Crunch Salad
Arugula, strawberries, slivered almonds, avocado and crumbled goat cheese tossed in honey mustard vinaigrette
Wedge Salad
Iceberg lettuce wedge, bacon, bleu cheese crumbles, tomato, red onion and everything bagel seasoning topped wityh house made bleu cheese dressing
Pitts Salad No Steak
SEAFOOD
9 ounce Cold Water Lobster Tail
Served with Drawn Butter
Advanced Alternative
Jumbo lump crab meat, artichoke hearts, shrimp and scallops in a sun dried tomato ginger sauce
Baked Scallops
Baked sea scallops served over parmesan cauliflower risotto and drizzled with pesto
Broiled Flounder
Finished in citrus butter
Broiled Haddock
Finished in citrus butter
Crab Stuffed Flounder
Two flounder fillets wrapped around one of our house specialty jumbo lump crab cakes
DOUBLE Broiled Lump Crab Cake
Our house specialty!! Perfectly seasoned and broiled to perfection
Fried Haddock Dinner
Tempura battered and deep fried
Grilled Salmon
Finished in citrus butter
Gulf Coast Fried Shrimp
Hand breaded and fried golden brown
Sesame Tuna Steak
Finished in a Honey Soy Sauce
Shrimp & Scallop Scampi
Gulf shrimp and sea scallops served over rice pilaf
Shrimp Stuffed with Crab Meat
(3) Jumbo shrimp stuffed with a crab cake mixture and finished in our House mornay sauce
SINGLE Lump Crab Cake
Our house specialty!! Perfectly seasoned and broiled to perfection
Shrimp Scampi
Gulf shrimp and sea scallops served over rice pilaf
STEAKS
8 ounce Filet Mignon
16 ounce New York Strip
16 ounce Delmonico
1/2 Rack of Baby Back Ribs
Slow cooked BBQ basted ribs
Full Rack of Ribs
Slow cooked BBQ basted ribs
BBQ Combo with Fried Shrimp
1/2 rack of baby back ribs paired with hand breaded fried shrimp
BBQ Combo with Chicken
1/2 rack of baby back ribs paired with a grilled BBQ chicken breast
Rack of Lamb
Finished in a Mushroom Brown Sauce
French Cut Pork Chop
Served over mashed potatoes and finished in a mushroom brown sauce
Surf & Turf
8 ounce Filet Mignon paired with a 9 ounce Lobster Tail
Prime Rib
16 ounces of slow roasted, hand carved Prime Rib served with au jus
CHICKEN / VEAL
Chicken Chesapeake
Grilled chicken breast crowned with crab stuffing and finished in our house mornay sauce
Chicken Classico
Prosciutto, snow peas, shell peas, mushrooms and alfredo sauce topped with meted provolone
Chicken Katie
Char grilled marinated chicken breast and Julienne vegetables with a citrus wine sauce
Chicken Marsala
Sauteed mushrooms and sweet marsala cream sauce
Chicken Piccata
Lemon butter sauce, capers and kalamata olives
Veal Classico
Prosciutto, snow peas, shell peas, mushrooms and alfredo sauce topped with meted provolone
Veal Marsala
Sauteed mushrooms and sweet marsala cream sauce
Veal Piccata
Veal & Scampi Misto
Veal medallions, jumbo shrimp, prosciutto, roasted peppers, mushrooms Z& melted provolone in scampi sauce
Double Char grilled Chicken Breast
PASTA
Seafood Alfredo
Fettuccine noodles, shrimp, scallops, smoked mussels, lump crab meat and creamy alfredo sauce
Chicken Parm Meat Sauce
Breaded and grilled to a golden finish topped with mozzarella and provolone cheeses ; served with spaghetti
Chicken Parm Marinara Sauce
Breaded and grilled to a golden finish topped with mozzarella and provolone cheeses ; served with spaghetti
Veal Parmesan Meat Sauce
Breaded and grilled to a golden finish topped with mozzarella and provolone cheeses ; served with spaghetti
Veal Parmesan Marinara Sauce
Breaded and grilled to a golden finish topped with mozzarella and provolone cheeses ; served with spaghetti
Eggplant Parm Meat Sauce
Breaded and grilled to a golden finish topped with mozzarella and provolone cheeses ; served with spaghetti
Eggplant Parm Marinara Sauce
Breaded and grilled to a golden finish topped with mozzarella and provolone cheeses ; served with spaghetti
Baked Lasagna
Homemade lasagna with seasoned ground beef, ricotta, provolone and mozzarella
Penne Mediterranean
Spinach, Kalamata olives, sun dried tomatoes, srtichoke hearts, purple onion, feta cheese and extra virgin olive oil
Create Your Own Pasta
Your choice of pasta, sauce & enhancements
BURGER
10 North
8 ounce burger topped with a fried egg, cheddar cheese and bacon
987 Ike
8 ounce burger topped with caramelized onion, mushroom and smoked Gouda
All American
8 ounce burger topped with American cheese
Buffalo Bleu
8 ounce burger topped with hot sauce & bleu cheese crumbles
The Finest
8 ounce burger topped with BBQ sauce, bacon, cheddar cheese
New Yorker
8 ounce burger topped with grilled pastrami, Swiss cheese, cole slaw and Russian dressing
Philly Style
8 ounce burger topped with sauteed onions, muhrooms, peppers and American cheese
The Piazza
8 ounce burger topped with marinara sauce & Provolone
The Pike
8 ounce burger topped with nacho cheese sauce, salsa and jalapenos
BYO
Build Your Own Burger
8 ounce burger with as many toppings as you'd like and made just the way you like !!
Build Your Own Chicken Sandwich
Grilled chicken breast with as many toppings as you'd like and made just the way you like !!
Build Your Own Portabello Sandwich
Grilled portabello with as many toppings as you'd like and made just the way you like !!
HANDHELDS
All Greek Gyro
Roasted lamb and beef slices from a traditional gyro cone with French fries, chopped tomatoes, onion & HGreek tzatziki sauce wrapped in a grilled pita
Crab Cake Sandwich
Our famous house made crab cake on a toasted brioche roll - served with French fries
Crispy Fried Haddock Sandwich
Deep fried tempura battered haddock fillet
Filet Mignon Sandwich
5 ounce certified Angus beef filet on a toasted home made roll served with French fries
Grilled Chicken Gyro
Grilled chicken with French fries, chopped tomatoes, onion & HGreek tzatziki sauce wrapped in a grilled pita
Grilled Cheese
Knickerbocker
Grilled ham, smoked turkey, Swiss cheese and Russian dressing on grilled rye
Rachael
Smoked turkey, Swiss cheese, cole slaw and Russian dressing on grilled marble rye
Reuben
Grilled corned beef, melted Swiss, sauerkraut, and Russian dressing on marble rye
BLT
SUB & HERO
California Cheesesteak
Steak, grilled onions, peppers, mushrooms, melted mozzarella, cheddar, mayo, shredded lettuce & tomato on a home made toasted sub roll
California CHICKEN Cheesesteak
Grilled chicken, grilled onions, peppers, mushrooms, melted mozzarella, cheddar, mayo, shredded lettuce & tomato on a home made toasted sub roll
Cheeseburger Sub
8 oz burger topped with melted American, mayo, lettuce, tomato, onion, oil & vinegar on a tasted sub roll
CHICKEN Cheesesteak
Grilled chicken, grilled onions, peppers, mushrooms, melted mozzarella & cheddar on a home made toasted sub roll
Ham GRINDER
Served with provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo and oil & vinegar on a fresh baked homemade sub roll
Ham Sub
Served with provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo and oil & vinegar on a fresh baked homemade sub roll
Italian GRINDER
Served with salami, ham, capicola, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo and oil & vinegar on a fresh baked homemade sub roll
Italian Sub
Served with salami, ham, capicola, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo and oil & vinegar on a fresh baked homemade sub roll
Meatball Sub
Italian style meatballs, meat sauceand melted mozzarella on a toasted sub roll
Philly Cheesesteak
Steak, grilled onions, peppers, mushrooms, melted mozzarella & cheddar on a home made toasted sub roll
Turkey GRINDER
Served with provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo and oil & vinegar on a fresh baked homemade sub roll
Turkey Sub
Served with provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo and oil & vinegar on a fresh baked homemade sub roll
Pastrami GRINDER
Served with provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo and oil & vinegar on a fresh baked homemade sub roll
Pastrami Sub
Served with provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo and oil & vinegar on a fresh baked homemade sub roll
Roast Beef GRINDER
Served with provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo and oil & vinegar on a fresh baked homemade sub roll
Roast Beef Sub
Served with provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo and oil & vinegar on a fresh baked homemade sub roll
Cheese Sub
Served with provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo and oil & vinegar on a fresh baked homemade sub roll
Cheese Grinder
Served with provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo and oil & vinegar on a fresh baked homemade sub roll
DELI SANDWICHES
Roast Beef Sandwich
Served with mayo, lettuce, tomato, choice of cheese and choice of bread
Ham Sandwich
Served with mayo, lettuce, tomato, choice of cheese and choice of bread
Turkey Sandwich
Served with mayo, lettuce, tomato, choice of cheese and choice of bread
Pastrami Sandwich
Served with mayo, lettuce, tomato, choice of cheese and choice of bread
Club sandwiches
Roast Beef Club
Triple decker with lettuce, tomato, bacon, mayo, choice of cheese and choice of bread
Ham Club
Triple decker with lettuce, tomato, bacon, mayo, choice of cheese and choice of bread
Turkey Club
Triple decker with lettuce, tomato, bacon, mayo, choice of cheese and choice of bread
Pastrami Club
Triple decker with lettuce, tomato, bacon, mayo, choice of cheese and choice of bread
BEVERAGES
Sides a la carte
Add a Crab Cake
Applesauce
Asparagus
Baked Potato
Basket Bread 4 Pcs
Broccoli
Brussel Sprouts
Cole slaw
Gluten Free Roll
Green Beans
Loaded Baker
Loaded Mash
Mash w Gravy
Mashed Potatoes
Onion Rings
Plasic Utensils
Redskins
Rice Pilaf
Risotto
Sauteed Mushrooms
Sauteed Onions
Sd Sweet Pot FF
Side Bacon Cheese Fries
Side Bread 2 Pcs
Side Caesar
Side Fries
Side Greek
Side of Pasta
Side Salad
Side Salad Dressing
Side Salsa
Side Sour Cream
Side Wing Sauce
Special Veg
Kids Menu
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 12:15 am
|Monday
|11:30 am - 12:15 am
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 12:15 am
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 12:15 am
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 12:15 am
|Friday
|11:30 am - 12:15 am
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 12:15 am
10 North Houcks Road, Colonial Park, PA 17109