Main picView gallery

Gilligan's Bar & Grill - G2 Colonial Park

review star

No reviews yet

10 North Houcks Road

Colonial Park, PA 17109

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

APPETIZER

1/2 Pound Steamed Gulf Shrimp

$14.00

Peel and eat shrimp sauteed with onions and Old Bay seasoning

1 Pound Steamed Gulf Shrimp

$22.00

Peel and eat shrimp sauteed with onions and Old Bay seasoning

Baked Crab & Spinach Dip

$15.00

Finished with melted cheddar and mozzarella. Served with tortilla chips

Calamari

$13.00

Fresh cut, lightly dusted and served with marinara sauce

Cheese Sticks

$8.00

Served with marinara sauce

Cheese Fries

$7.00

Chicken Quesadilla

$15.00

Grilled chicken and caramelized onions grilled in a flour tortilla with a blend of cheeses served with salsa and sour cream

Chicken Tenders

$9.50

Served with BBQ, mild, hot or honey mustard sauce

Crab Stuffed Mushrooms

$16.00

Mushrooms stuffed with crab cake mixture and topped with House mornay sauce

Gilligan's Alternative

$18.00

Jumbo lump crab meat, artichoke hearts and sun dried tomatoes with a citrus ginger sauce. Served with toast points

Loaded Cheese Fries

$7.50

French fries topped with crumbled bacon, cheddar & mozzarella cheeses - served with ranch dressing

Nachos

$15.00

Seasoned beef or chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, jalapenos and cheese sauce served with salsa and sour cream

Plate Of Onion rings

$7.00

Plate Chips

$3.00

Potato Skins

$8.00

Crumbled bacon, mozzarella and cheddar cheeses topped with green onions and served with sour cream

Portabello Flatbread

$11.00

Grilled flatbread, pesto, portabello, mozzarella and parmesan

Santorini Bread

$10.00

Fresh baked bread topped with purple onion, feta, mozzarella, kalamata olives, roasted peppers, sun dried and fresh diced tomatoes

Sausage and Honey

$9.00

Cajun andouille sausage drizzled with honey

Spanakopita

$8.00

Spinach and feta cheese in a flaky phyllo pastry

Steamed PEI Mussels

$12.00

Choice of garlic white wine sauce or marinara

Steak Quesadilla

$18.00

Grilled steak and caramelized onions grilled in a flour tortilla with a blend of cheeses served with salsa and sour cream

Two Cheese Quesadilla

$9.00

Caramelized onions grilled in a flour tortilla with a blend of cheeses served with salsa and sour cream

Jumbo Shrimp Cocktail

$14.00

Chilled jumbo shrimp served with cocktail sauce

Garlic Bread

$1.50

Meatless Nachos

$11.00

Lg Tempura Shrimp (12)

$22.00

Sm Tempura Shrimp (6)

$12.00

Zucchini Sticks

$8.00

Served with marinara sauce

Plate Sweet Potato Fries

$7.00

Chix & Stix

$9.00

Plate of Fries

$6.00

SOUPS

Cup of Chili

$5.00

Cup of Loaded Chili

$6.50

Loaded with cheese, onions and jalapenos

Bowl of Chili

$6.00

Bowl of Loaded Chili

$7.50

Loaded with cheese, onions and jalapenos

French Onion Soup

$6.00

Finished with a toasted crouton topper and baked cheeses

Soup Du Jour

$5.00+

Seafood Du Jour

$6.00+

Quart Du Jour

$15.00

Quart Seafood

$18.00

WINGS

10 Bone In Wings

$15.00

10 Bone In All Flats

$16.00

10 Bone In All Drums

$16.00

10 Boneless Wings

$12.00

SALADS

Antipasto Salad

$16.00

Italian meats, cheeses, pepperonicinis, Greeek olives and choice of dressing

Asian Salad

$10.00

Mixed greens topped with crispy Oriental noodles, mandarin oranges, tomatoes, cucumber and shredded carrots tossed in an Asian sesame vinaigrette dressing

Caesar Salad

$10.00

Romaine lettuce, croutons and parmesan cheese tossed in classic Caesar Dressing

Chef Salad

$15.00

Mixed greens topped with tomatoes, cucumber, shredded carrots, Hard boiled egg, turkey, ham, provolone and mozzarella cheeses with choice of dressing

Chunk Pasta Salad

$10.00

Mixed greens topped with tomatoes, cucumber, shredded carrots, rotini pasta, shredded mozzarella and choice of dressing

Cobb Salad

$16.00

Chopped romaine, hard boiled egg, bacon, tomato, cucumber, bleu cheese crumbles, shredded carrots, avocado and grilled chicken with choice of dressing

Greek Salad Authentic

$12.00

Mixed greens, tomato, cucumber, purple onion, shredded carrots, Greek olives and Feta cheese tossed on our signature homemade Greek Dressing

House Salad

$9.00

Mixed greens, tomato, cucumber, purple onion, shredded cheddar, carrots, croutons & choice of dressing

Pittsburgh Steak Salad

$16.00

Mixed greens with grilled steak, French fries

Spinach Salad

$12.00

Baby spinach, bacon, hard boiled egg, caramelized onion, tomato, cucumber, shredded carrots with hot bacon dressing

Strawberry Crunch Salad

$12.00

Arugula, strawberries, slivered almonds, avocado and crumbled goat cheese tossed in honey mustard vinaigrette

Wedge Salad

$10.00

Iceberg lettuce wedge, bacon, bleu cheese crumbles, tomato, red onion and everything bagel seasoning topped wityh house made bleu cheese dressing

Pitts Salad No Steak

$9.00

SEAFOOD

9 ounce Cold Water Lobster Tail

$46.00

Served with Drawn Butter

Advanced Alternative

$32.00

Jumbo lump crab meat, artichoke hearts, shrimp and scallops in a sun dried tomato ginger sauce

Baked Scallops

$32.00

Baked sea scallops served over parmesan cauliflower risotto and drizzled with pesto

Broiled Flounder

$20.00

Finished in citrus butter

Broiled Haddock

$20.00

Finished in citrus butter

Crab Stuffed Flounder

$30.00

Two flounder fillets wrapped around one of our house specialty jumbo lump crab cakes

DOUBLE Broiled Lump Crab Cake

$33.00

Our house specialty!! Perfectly seasoned and broiled to perfection

Fried Haddock Dinner

$20.00

Tempura battered and deep fried

Grilled Salmon

$22.00

Finished in citrus butter

Gulf Coast Fried Shrimp

$20.00

Hand breaded and fried golden brown

Sesame Tuna Steak

$26.00

Finished in a Honey Soy Sauce

Shrimp & Scallop Scampi

$30.00

Gulf shrimp and sea scallops served over rice pilaf

Shrimp Stuffed with Crab Meat

$30.00

(3) Jumbo shrimp stuffed with a crab cake mixture and finished in our House mornay sauce

SINGLE Lump Crab Cake

$21.00

Our house specialty!! Perfectly seasoned and broiled to perfection

Shrimp Scampi

$26.00

Gulf shrimp and sea scallops served over rice pilaf

STEAKS

8 ounce Filet Mignon

$34.00

16 ounce New York Strip

$32.00

16 ounce Delmonico

$32.00

1/2 Rack of Baby Back Ribs

$21.00

Slow cooked BBQ basted ribs

Full Rack of Ribs

$27.00

Slow cooked BBQ basted ribs

BBQ Combo with Fried Shrimp

$28.00

1/2 rack of baby back ribs paired with hand breaded fried shrimp

BBQ Combo with Chicken

$28.00

1/2 rack of baby back ribs paired with a grilled BBQ chicken breast

Rack of Lamb

$27.00

Finished in a Mushroom Brown Sauce

French Cut Pork Chop

$20.00

Served over mashed potatoes and finished in a mushroom brown sauce

Surf & Turf

$64.00

8 ounce Filet Mignon paired with a 9 ounce Lobster Tail

Prime Rib

$32.00

16 ounces of slow roasted, hand carved Prime Rib served with au jus

CHICKEN / VEAL

Chicken Chesapeake

$28.00

Grilled chicken breast crowned with crab stuffing and finished in our house mornay sauce

Chicken Classico

$22.00

Prosciutto, snow peas, shell peas, mushrooms and alfredo sauce topped with meted provolone

Chicken Katie

$18.00

Char grilled marinated chicken breast and Julienne vegetables with a citrus wine sauce

Chicken Marsala

$22.00

Sauteed mushrooms and sweet marsala cream sauce

Chicken Piccata

$22.00

Lemon butter sauce, capers and kalamata olives

Veal Classico

$25.00

Prosciutto, snow peas, shell peas, mushrooms and alfredo sauce topped with meted provolone

Veal Marsala

$25.00

Sauteed mushrooms and sweet marsala cream sauce

Veal Piccata

$25.00

Veal & Scampi Misto

$30.00

Veal medallions, jumbo shrimp, prosciutto, roasted peppers, mushrooms Z& melted provolone in scampi sauce

Double Char grilled Chicken Breast

$17.00

PASTA

Seafood Alfredo

$32.00

Fettuccine noodles, shrimp, scallops, smoked mussels, lump crab meat and creamy alfredo sauce

Chicken Parm Meat Sauce

$18.00

Breaded and grilled to a golden finish topped with mozzarella and provolone cheeses ; served with spaghetti

Chicken Parm Marinara Sauce

$18.00

Breaded and grilled to a golden finish topped with mozzarella and provolone cheeses ; served with spaghetti

Veal Parmesan Meat Sauce

$22.00

Breaded and grilled to a golden finish topped with mozzarella and provolone cheeses ; served with spaghetti

Veal Parmesan Marinara Sauce

$22.00

Breaded and grilled to a golden finish topped with mozzarella and provolone cheeses ; served with spaghetti

Eggplant Parm Meat Sauce

$16.00Out of stock

Breaded and grilled to a golden finish topped with mozzarella and provolone cheeses ; served with spaghetti

Eggplant Parm Marinara Sauce

$16.00Out of stock

Breaded and grilled to a golden finish topped with mozzarella and provolone cheeses ; served with spaghetti

Baked Lasagna

$18.00

Homemade lasagna with seasoned ground beef, ricotta, provolone and mozzarella

Penne Mediterranean

$20.00

Spinach, Kalamata olives, sun dried tomatoes, srtichoke hearts, purple onion, feta cheese and extra virgin olive oil

Create Your Own Pasta

$12.00

Your choice of pasta, sauce & enhancements

BURGER

10 North

$13.00

8 ounce burger topped with a fried egg, cheddar cheese and bacon

987 Ike

$13.00

8 ounce burger topped with caramelized onion, mushroom and smoked Gouda

All American

$11.00

8 ounce burger topped with American cheese

Buffalo Bleu

$11.00

8 ounce burger topped with hot sauce & bleu cheese crumbles

The Finest

$12.00

8 ounce burger topped with BBQ sauce, bacon, cheddar cheese

New Yorker

$14.50

8 ounce burger topped with grilled pastrami, Swiss cheese, cole slaw and Russian dressing

Philly Style

$12.00

8 ounce burger topped with sauteed onions, muhrooms, peppers and American cheese

The Piazza

$11.00

8 ounce burger topped with marinara sauce & Provolone

The Pike

$11.50

8 ounce burger topped with nacho cheese sauce, salsa and jalapenos

BYO

Build Your Own Burger

$10.00

8 ounce burger with as many toppings as you'd like and made just the way you like !!

Build Your Own Chicken Sandwich

$10.00

Grilled chicken breast with as many toppings as you'd like and made just the way you like !!

Build Your Own Portabello Sandwich

$8.50

Grilled portabello with as many toppings as you'd like and made just the way you like !!

HANDHELDS

All Greek Gyro

$10.00

Roasted lamb and beef slices from a traditional gyro cone with French fries, chopped tomatoes, onion & HGreek tzatziki sauce wrapped in a grilled pita

Crab Cake Sandwich

$17.00

Our famous house made crab cake on a toasted brioche roll - served with French fries

Crispy Fried Haddock Sandwich

$10.50

Deep fried tempura battered haddock fillet

Filet Mignon Sandwich

$15.00

5 ounce certified Angus beef filet on a toasted home made roll served with French fries

Grilled Chicken Gyro

$11.00

Grilled chicken with French fries, chopped tomatoes, onion & HGreek tzatziki sauce wrapped in a grilled pita

Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Knickerbocker

$10.50

Grilled ham, smoked turkey, Swiss cheese and Russian dressing on grilled rye

Rachael

$10.50

Smoked turkey, Swiss cheese, cole slaw and Russian dressing on grilled marble rye

Reuben

$11.00

Grilled corned beef, melted Swiss, sauerkraut, and Russian dressing on marble rye

BLT

$7.00

SUB & HERO

California Cheesesteak

$12.00

Steak, grilled onions, peppers, mushrooms, melted mozzarella, cheddar, mayo, shredded lettuce & tomato on a home made toasted sub roll

California CHICKEN Cheesesteak

$13.00

Grilled chicken, grilled onions, peppers, mushrooms, melted mozzarella, cheddar, mayo, shredded lettuce & tomato on a home made toasted sub roll

Cheeseburger Sub

$11.00

8 oz burger topped with melted American, mayo, lettuce, tomato, onion, oil & vinegar on a tasted sub roll

CHICKEN Cheesesteak

$12.00

Grilled chicken, grilled onions, peppers, mushrooms, melted mozzarella & cheddar on a home made toasted sub roll

Ham GRINDER

$11.00

Served with provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo and oil & vinegar on a fresh baked homemade sub roll

Ham Sub

$10.00

Served with provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo and oil & vinegar on a fresh baked homemade sub roll

Italian GRINDER

$12.00

Served with salami, ham, capicola, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo and oil & vinegar on a fresh baked homemade sub roll

Italian Sub

$11.00

Served with salami, ham, capicola, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo and oil & vinegar on a fresh baked homemade sub roll

Meatball Sub

$10.00

Italian style meatballs, meat sauceand melted mozzarella on a toasted sub roll

Philly Cheesesteak

$11.00

Steak, grilled onions, peppers, mushrooms, melted mozzarella & cheddar on a home made toasted sub roll

Turkey GRINDER

$11.00

Served with provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo and oil & vinegar on a fresh baked homemade sub roll

Turkey Sub

$10.00

Served with provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo and oil & vinegar on a fresh baked homemade sub roll

Pastrami GRINDER

$12.00

Served with provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo and oil & vinegar on a fresh baked homemade sub roll

Pastrami Sub

$11.00

Served with provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo and oil & vinegar on a fresh baked homemade sub roll

Roast Beef GRINDER

$12.00

Served with provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo and oil & vinegar on a fresh baked homemade sub roll

Roast Beef Sub

$11.00

Served with provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo and oil & vinegar on a fresh baked homemade sub roll

Cheese Sub

$8.00

Served with provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo and oil & vinegar on a fresh baked homemade sub roll

Cheese Grinder

$9.00

Served with provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo and oil & vinegar on a fresh baked homemade sub roll

DELI SANDWICHES

Roast Beef Sandwich

$11.00

Served with mayo, lettuce, tomato, choice of cheese and choice of bread

Ham Sandwich

$10.00

Served with mayo, lettuce, tomato, choice of cheese and choice of bread

Turkey Sandwich

$10.00

Served with mayo, lettuce, tomato, choice of cheese and choice of bread

Pastrami Sandwich

$11.00

Served with mayo, lettuce, tomato, choice of cheese and choice of bread

Club sandwiches

Roast Beef Club

$12.00

Triple decker with lettuce, tomato, bacon, mayo, choice of cheese and choice of bread

Ham Club

$11.00

Triple decker with lettuce, tomato, bacon, mayo, choice of cheese and choice of bread

Turkey Club

$11.00

Triple decker with lettuce, tomato, bacon, mayo, choice of cheese and choice of bread

Pastrami Club

$12.00

Triple decker with lettuce, tomato, bacon, mayo, choice of cheese and choice of bread

BEVERAGES

Soda

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Raspberry Tea

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.50

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Cappuccino

$5.00

Spring Water

$4.00

Espresso

$4.00

Sparkling Water

$4.00

Red Bull

$4.00

Milk

$3.00

Tonic

$3.00

Virgin Colada

$6.00

Water

Apple Juice

$3.00

Sides a la carte

Add a Crab Cake

$14.00

Applesauce

$1.00

Asparagus

$2.50

Baked Potato

$3.00

Basket Bread 4 Pcs

$1.75

Broccoli

$2.50

Brussel Sprouts

$2.50

Cole slaw

$2.00

Gluten Free Roll

$1.00

Green Beans

$2.50

Loaded Baker

$4.50

Loaded Mash

$4.50

Mash w Gravy

$3.00

Mashed Potatoes

$3.00

Onion Rings

$3.50

Plasic Utensils

Redskins

$2.50

Rice Pilaf

$2.50

Risotto

$4.00

Sauteed Mushrooms

$2.00

Sauteed Onions

$1.50

Sd Sweet Pot FF

$3.50

Side Bacon Cheese Fries

$4.50

Side Bread 2 Pcs

$1.00

Side Caesar

$6.00

Side Fries

$3.00

Side Greek

$6.00

Side of Pasta

$5.00

Side Salad

$5.00

Side Salad Dressing

$0.50

Side Salsa

$0.75

Side Sour Cream

$0.75

Side Wing Sauce

$1.00

Special Veg

$2.50

Kids Menu

Kids Tenders FF

$7.50

Kids Cheeseburger FF

$8.00

Kids Grill Cheese FF

$7.00

Kids Pasta

$7.00

Kids Lasagna

$8.00

Kids Cheese Pizza

$7.50

Kids Grill Chicken w Broc

$8.50

Kids Quesadilla

$7.00

Kids Spag Meatballs

$7.00

Kids Pepperoni Pizza

$8.00

Desserts

Bailey's Cheesecake

$7.00

Brownie Cheesecake

$6.50

Carrot Cake

$7.00

Key Lime Tart

$7.00

Lemon Berry

$6.00

NY Cheesecake

$6.00

Mousse

$7.00

Red Velvet

$7.00

Snickers Mousse

$7.00

Straw Cruch dessert

$7.00

Pie

$6.50

Choco Cake

$7.00

Coconut Cake

$7.00

Lemon Mousse

$7.00

Chocolate Mousse

$7.00

Fried Ice Cream

$7.00
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 12:15 am
Monday11:30 am - 12:15 am
Tuesday11:30 am - 12:15 am
Wednesday11:30 am - 12:15 am
Thursday11:30 am - 12:15 am
Friday11:30 am - 12:15 am
Saturday11:30 am - 12:15 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

10 North Houcks Road, Colonial Park, PA 17109

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Comida De Fuego
orange starNo Reviews
4386 North 6th Street Harrisburg, PA 17110
View restaurantnext
Little Essie Mae's Sweet Shoppe
orange starNo Reviews
16 West Main Street Hummelstown, PA 17036
View restaurantnext
3rd Wind Coffee Co.
orange starNo Reviews
10 Paramount Road Selinsgrove, PA 17870
View restaurantnext
Frey Daddy's Pizza and More - 2899 Whiteford Rd
orange starNo Reviews
2899 Whiteford Road York, PA 17402
View restaurantnext
The Bus Stop - 15513 Hanover Pike
orange star4.8 • 128
15513 Hanover Pike Upperco, MD 21155
View restaurantnext
Highland Taps & Tables
orange starNo Reviews
925 Westminster Avenue Hanover, PA 17331
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Colonial Park

Boro Bar & Grill RiverView
orange star4.0 • 1,205
4425 N Front St Harrisburg, PA 17110
View restaurantnext
The Melting Pot - Harrisburg PA
orange star4.5 • 1,185
3350 Paxton Street Harrisburg, PA 17111
View restaurantnext
JB Lovedraft's Micro Pub
orange star4.7 • 962
225 N 2nd St Harrisburg, PA 17101
View restaurantnext
The Wild Tomato Pizzeria & Catering
orange star4.6 • 923
4315 Jonestown Rd Harrisburg, PA 17109
View restaurantnext
Two Brother's Pizzeria of Midtown
orange star4.5 • 711
1426 N 3rd St Harrisburg, PA 17101
View restaurantnext
Grill 22
orange star4.1 • 449
6197 Allentown Blvd Harrisburg, PA 17112
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Colonial Park
Camp Hill
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Mechanicsburg
review star
Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)
Hershey
review star
Avg 3.9 (5 restaurants)
Palmyra
review star
Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
Elizabethtown
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
York
review star
Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)
Lebanon
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
Lititz
review star
Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)
Hanover
review star
Avg 4.1 (13 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston