Gilligan's Seafood Food Truck

1609 Beech Hill Road

Summerville, SC 29485

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Food

Blackbeard Shrimp or Chicken Bowl

$14.00

Lowcountry red rice topped with grilled shrimp, fresh pico, and lime crema.

Fried Shrimp Basket

$14.00

Hand breaded and fried to order! Comes with choice of one side item.

Fish Tacos (2)

$10.00

Grilled flour tortilla shells topped with coleslaw, fried flounder and remoulade sauce. Comes with choice of one side

Flounder basket

$12.00

Shrimp & Grits

$14.00

Sides

Side French Fries

$2.00

Side Red Rice

$2.00

Side Coleslaw

$2.00

Cheesy Grits

$2.00

Beverages

Coke

$1.00

Diet Coke

$1.00

Sprite

$1.00

Bottled Water

$1.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Food Truck Fun!

1609 Beech Hill Road, Summerville, SC 29485

