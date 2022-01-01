Restaurant header imageView gallery

Gilligan’s Sandwich Shop

480 Morro Bay Blvd.

Morro Bay, CA 93442

Popular Items

Italian Sub
Build Your Own Sandwich
Killer Pastrami

Signature Subs

Club Sub

$12.00

Turkey, Ham, Bacon, American Cheese, Mayo, Tomato, Red Onion, Pickles, Shredded Lettuce, Vinegar & Oil

Italian Sub

$12.00

Ham, Salami, Provolone, Mayo, Mustard, Shredded Lettuce, Red Onion, Tomato, Banana Peppers, Vinegar & Oil

B.L.A.T.

$11.00

Bacon, Shredded Lettuce, Mayo, Avocado, Tomato *choice of Sourdough or toasted White bread *

Veggie Sub

$11.00

Avocado, Mayo, Shredded Lettuce, Tomato, Cucumber, Sprouts, Red Onion, Pickles, Vinegar & Oil, with your choice of cheese

Hot Sandwiches

Roast Beef

$13.85

Roast Beef, Swiss, Shredded Lettuce, Tomato, Onion & Dijon Mustard

Philly Cheese Steak

$13.85

Steak, Onions & Peppers with you choice of cheese

Killer Pastrami

$13.85

Pastrami, Pepper-Jack, Mayo, Mustard, Pickle & Pepperoncini

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$13.85

Melts

Tuna Melt

$10.00

Tuna, Cheddar on Grilled Sourdough

Ham & Cheese

$10.00

Ham & Cheese on Grilled Sourdough

Turkey Melt

$11.00

Turkey, Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, Tomato on Grilled Sourdough

The Reuben

$13.85

Pastrami, Swiss Cheese, Sauerkraut & Thousand Island dressing grilled between sliced Rye bread

Build Your Own Sandwich

Build Your Own Sandwich

$12.00

1\2 Sando

1\2 Turkey

$6.50

1\2 Ham

$6.50

1\2 Salami

$6.50

Salads

Cobb salad

$12.50Out of stock

Garden salad

$8.50

Macaroni salad

$3.00

Potato salad

$3.00Out of stock

Grilled chicken Salad

$12.50

Broccoli salad

$3.00

Soups

Cup

$4.95

Bowl

$6.95

Extra's

Bacon

$2.00

Avocado

$2.00

Extra Cheese

$2.00

Extra Meat

$2.00

Sprouts

$1.00

Gluten Free Bread

$2.00

Snacks

Kettle Chips

$2.00

Sharkbait

$2.50

Cookies

$2.50

Brownies

$2.50Out of stock

Choc-banana bread

$2.50

Iced pumpkin loaf

$2.50Out of stock

Iced lemon loaf

$2.50Out of stock

Choc/almond cake

$2.50Out of stock

Kids Menu

Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Peanut Butter & Jelly

$7.00

Drinks

Water Bottle

$1.50

Can Drinks

$2.00

Bottle Drinks

$2.50

Fountain Drink

$2.25
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Restaurant info

Locally Owned & Operated

Location

480 Morro Bay Blvd., Morro Bay, CA 93442

Directions

