Seafood
Dessert & Ice Cream
Gilligan's of Summerville Summerville
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come on in and enjoy!
Location
3852 Ladson Road, Ladson, SC 29456
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Page's Okra Grill - Nexton Food Truck
No Reviews
142 Brighton Park Boulevard Summerville, SC 29483
View restaurant
Gilligan’s of Goose Creek - Goose Creek
No Reviews
219 Saint James Ave Goose Creek, SC 29445
View restaurant