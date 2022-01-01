Gilligan's of Summerville imageView gallery
Seafood
Dessert & Ice Cream

Gilligan's of Summerville Summerville

review star

No reviews yet

3852 Ladson Road

Ladson, SC 29456

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Dinner Shrimp & Oyster Combo
Dinner Mate Grilled Shrimp
Dinner Honey Blackened Salmon

Appetizers

Fried Green Tomatoes

$8.99

Served with a creamy cajun dipping sauce...

Mozzarella Sticks

$9.99

Hand cut and breaded and served with marinara sauce...

Shrimp Dip

$10.99

Chopped shrimp, shredded cheese, bacon, celery, onions, and secret spices..

Peel & Eat Shrimp

$12.99

Chilled shrimp steamed with bay spices...

Bacon Wrapped Shrimp

$13.99

Shrimp stuffed with lump crabcake, wrapped in Applewood bacon and fried to perfection...

Boneless Chicken Tenders

$10.99

Hot, Mild, Boom Boom or Teriyaki served with our House Blue Cheese or House Ranch dressing and celery...

Fried Calamari

$12.99

Tossed in a peperoncini and red onion vinaigrette. Served with marinara sauce...

1 Crab leg Cluster

$12.00

Soups

Cup She Crab

$5.99

A Lowcountry favorite!...

Bowl She Crab

$7.99

A bigger portion of a Lowcountry favorite...

Cup Soup of the Day

$5.99

Bowl Soup of the Day

$7.99

Salads

Mixed Green House Salad

$5.99

A bowl of fresh produce and mixed greens...

Dinner Fried Shrimp Salad

$16.99

Fried shrimp over crisp greens topped with fresh produce, shredded cheddar and sliced egg...

Dinner Grilled Shrimp Salad

$16.99

Grilled shrimp over crisp greens topped with fresh produce, shredded cheddar and sliced egg...

Dinner Fried Chicken Salad

$13.99

Fried chicken tender bites over a bed of mixed greens with shredded cheddar, tomatoes, sliced egg, bacon bits, red onion, and a housemade corn & black bean salsa...

Dinner Grilled Chicken Salad

$13.99

Grilled chicken tender bites over a bed of mixed greens with shredded cheddar, tomatoes, sliced egg, bacon bits, red onion, and a housemade corn & black bean salsa...

Dinner Creamy Shrimp Salad

$14.99

Creamy shrimp salad served over a bed of mixed greens with shredded cheddar, tomatoes, sliced egg, red onion and cucumbers.

Dinner Grilled Salmon Salad

$19.99

Grilled Salmon served over a bed of mixed greens with shredded cheddar, tomatoes, sliced egg, red onion and cucumbers.

Sandwiches & Tacos

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$10.99

Fried chicken breast tossed in hot or mild buffalo sauce, served on a toasted bun...

Crabcake Sandwich

$12.99

Our homemade crabcake grilled, served on a toasted bun with remoulade sauce...

Flounder Sandwich

$12.99

Flounder fillet, lettuce, tomato and red onion, served on a toasted bun with tartar sauce...

Shrimp Tacos

$11.99

Blackened shrimp topped with pineapple salsa, remouldade sauce and crunchy cabbage...

Fried Fish Tacos

$11.99

Topped with coleslaw and sweet chile sauce...

Deluxe Burger

$11.99

Two beef patties topped with American cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion and pickles...

Crabby Patty

$14.99

Combination of a grilled beef patty topped with a grilled crabcake with remoulade sauce...

Dinner Entrees

Dinner Mate Fried Shrimp

$21.99

Our shrimp hand breaded and fried. Mate size portion....

Dinner Captain Fried Shrimp

$26.99

Fried to perfection...Captain size portion...

Dinner Mate Grilled Shrimp

$21.99

Lightly seasoned and grilled with choice of two sides

Dinner Captain Grilled Shrimp

$26.99

Lightly seasoned and grilled with choice of two sides

Dinner Mate Popcorn Shrimp

$19.99

A whole lot of ‘em! Petite and sweet!

Dinner Captain Popcorn Shrimp

$24.99

Captain sized portion.....A whole lot of ‘em! Petite and sweet!

Dinner Mate Steamed Shrimp

$21.99

We catch ‘em! You peel ‘em!

Dinner Captain Steamed Shrimp

$26.99

We catch ‘em! You peel ‘em!

Dinner Shrimp & Flounder Combo

$21.99

Hand breaded and lightly fried combination of shrimp and flounder...

Dinner Shrimp & Oyster Combo

$25.99

Hand breaded shrimp and shucked oysters, lightly fried...

Dinner Fried Seafood Platter

$26.99

Fried shrimp, oysters and flounder...

Dinner Fried Flounder

$20.99

We fillet ‘em and fry ‘em just right!...

Dinner Fried Oysters

$28.99

Shucked, lightly breaded and fried to perfection...

DSP Fish & Chips

$15.99

Dinner Grilled Mahi Mahi Trio

$27.99

Mahi Mahi, shrimp and a crabcake, all lightly seasoned and grilled...

Dinner Grilled Crabcakes

$23.99

A housemade mixture of hand picked and lump crabmeat grilled to perfection.

Dinner Honey Blackened Salmon

$22.99

Wild caught. Blackened and drizzled with honey, served with choice of two sides....

Dinner Shrimp & Grits

$21.99

Our house cheesy grits topped with grilled shrimp, Andouille sausage, and bacon...

Dinner Lowcountry Stir fry

$21.99

Grilled shrimp, Andouille sausage, and shredded cabbage seasoned with mild cajun spices, served over a bed of red rice...

Dinner Shrimp & Sausage Gumbo

$21.99

Corn and okra gumbo combined with grilled shrimp and Andouille sausage, served over a bowl of red rice...

Shellfish Feast

$36.99

Snow crab legs, Dungeness crab legs and steamed shrimp mixed with red potatoes, Andouille sausage, and corn on the cob. All served in garlic butter and dusted with Old Bay Seasoning.

Dinner Crab Legs

$24.99

Steamed clusters served with melted butter....

Dinner Gilligan's Stew

$21.99

(No Broth) Steamed shrimp, Andouille sausage, red potatoes, corn on the cob and onions with bay seasonings..

Dinner Grilled Chicken

$17.99

Blackened Chicken tenderloins, served with pineapple salsa.

Dinner Fried Chicken Tenders

$14.99

Lightly breaded and fried, served honey mustard for dipping...

Sides

Hushpuppies

$2.99

Cinnamon Butter Hushpuppies

$4.99

Side Cinnamon Butter

$1.99

French Fries

$2.99

Red Rice

$2.99

Cheesy Grits

$2.99

Collards

$2.99

House Green Salad

$5.99

Coleslaw

$2.99

Fried Okra

$2.99

Corn on the Cob

$2.99

Cheddar

$0.50

Bacon

$0.50

Side Marinara

$0.50

Side Garlic Sauce

$0.50

Side Garlic Bread

$2.99

Side Boom Sauce

$0.50

Side Mild Sauce

$0.50

Side Hot Sauce

$0.50

Side Teriyaki

$0.50

Side Gravy

$0.50

Extra Sauce

$0.50

Kids Menu

Kids Popcorn Shrimp

$6.95

Kids Cheeseburger

$6.95

Kids Hamburger

$6.95

Kids Fish Fingers

$6.95

Kids Chicken Bites

$6.95

Kids Quesadilla

$6.95

On a Frisbee

$2.00

Desserts

Key Lime Pie

$5.99

Peanut Butter Pie

$4.00

Chocolate Torte

$6.99

Caramel Cheesecake

$6.99

Pecan Pie

$6.99

Peanut Butter Chocolate Cake

$8.00

ONLINE DRINKS

Sweet Tea

$2.99

Unsweet Tea

$2.99

Coke

$2.99

Diet Coke

$2.99

Sprite

$2.99

Mr Pibb

$2.99

Lemonade

$2.99

Ginger Ale

$2.99
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Location

3852 Ladson Road, Ladson, SC 29456

Directions

Gallery
Gilligan's of Summerville image

Similar restaurants in your area

Toast of Summerville
orange starNo Reviews
717 Old Trolley Road Suite 9-10 Summerville, SC 29485
View restaurantnext
Carolina Crab House - Summerville
orange starNo Reviews
115 E 5th N St Summerville, SC 29483
View restaurantnext
Page's Okra Grill - Nexton Food Truck
orange starNo Reviews
142 Brighton Park Boulevard Summerville, SC 29483
View restaurantnext
COOSAW CREEK CRAB SHACK
orange starNo Reviews
8486 Dorchester Road Charleston, SC 29420
View restaurantnext
Gilligan’s of Goose Creek - Goose Creek
orange starNo Reviews
219 Saint James Ave Goose Creek, SC 29445
View restaurantnext
MOMO - Riverfront Park - 1049 Everglades Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
1049 Everglades Avenue North Charleston, SC 29405
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Ladson

Eggs Up Grill - Ladson, SC
orange star4.4 • 2,656
3679 Ladson Road Ladson, SC 29456
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Ladson
Summerville
review star
Avg 4.1 (25 restaurants)
Goose Creek
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
North Charleston
review star
Avg 4.4 (35 restaurants)
Moncks Corner
review star
Avg 3.6 (7 restaurants)
Charleston
review star
Avg 4.4 (145 restaurants)
Mount Pleasant
review star
Avg 4.7 (73 restaurants)
Johns Island
review star
Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)
Sullivans Island
review star
No reviews yet
Isle Of Palms
review star
Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston