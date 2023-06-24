Main picView gallery

Gilligans Bar & Grill

1985 Velp Ave

Green Bay, WI 54303

FOOD

APPETIZERS

Cheese Curds

$5.00

Chicken Tenders

$8.00

Chicken Wings

$11.00

Chili

Deep Fried Mushrooms

$5.50

French Fries

$2.00+

Jalapeño Fiesta Poppers

$6.00

Kettle Chips

$3.00

Mac & Cheese Bites

$6.00

Mozzarella Sticks

$5.00

Onion Rings

$4.00

Quesadilla

Shipwrecked Nachos

$14.00

Tater Tots

$2.00+

BURGERS

Gilligan

$9.50

Ginger

$10.50

Mary Ann

$10.50

Professor

$12.00

Skipper

$13.00

Thurston

$11.50

ISLAND SPECIALS

BLT

$7.50

Cuban

$11.00

Gilligan Dog

$9.00

Pulled Pork

$10.00

Rueben

$10.00

SANDWICHES

Club Sandwich

$9.50

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$6.50

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$10.00

Philly Cheese Steak Sandwich

$11.00

Ribeye Sandwich

$15.00

Turkey Pretzel Melt Sandwich

$9.50

WRAPS

Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

$10.00

Crispy Chicken Wrap

$9.50

Grilled Chicken Wrap

$9.50

Volcano Wrap

$10.00

PIZZA

Cheese Pizza

$11.00+

Pepperoni Pizza

$12.50+

Sausage Pizza

$12.50+

Meat Lovers

$17.00+

Sausage & Pepperoni

$14.00+

BYO Pizza

$11.00+

SPECIALS

Burger Basket

$3.50

Brat Basket

$3.50

Tacos

$5.00

Taco Salad

$6.00

Chicken Wings

$7.50

BBQ Ribs

$9.00

Pizza

$6.00+

Pollock

$12.00

AUCE Pollock

$15.00

COD Bites

$15.00

Perch Plate

$19.00+

Perch Sandwich

$12.00

Corned Beef & Cabbage

$10.00

BREAKFAST

Steak & Eggs

$16.00

Cheese Omelet

$10.00

Country Fried Steak

$12.00

Biscuits & Gravy

$12.00

Two Egg

$9.00

French Toast

$9.00+

SNACKS

Candy Bar

$2.00Out of stock

Chips

$2.00

APPAREL

Shirts

Black - Short Sleeve

$20.00

Grey - Flannel

$38.00

Sleeveless Biker

$40.00

Sweatshirts

Black/Orange - Zip-Up Hoodie

$32.00

Black/White - Zip-Up Hoodie

$30.00

Grey/Black - Hoodie

$35.00Out of stock

Black Hockey Hoodie

$35.00Out of stock

Black/Glitter Hoodie

$45.00Out of stock

Black/Orange - Plaid Hoodie

$42.00

Joggers

Black - Joggers

$25.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 am
Daily Food & Drink Specials with Live Music often. We're located right on Duck Creek. Come join us for happy hour Monday-Friday from 3pm-6pm.

1985 Velp Ave, Green Bay, WI 54303

