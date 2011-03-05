Luciosos pub
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
6 spring lane, Plymouth, MA 02360
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
KKatie's Burger Bar - Plymouth - PLYMOUTH 38 Main Street Extension
No Reviews
38 Main Street Extension Plymouth, MA 02360
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Plymouth
The Blue Eyed Crab Caribbean Grill & Rum Bar - 170 Water St
4.0 • 912
170 Water St Plymouth, MA 02360
View restaurant