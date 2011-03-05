Restaurant header imageView gallery

Luciosos pub

6 spring lane

Plymouth, MA 02360

Popular Items

Wings 12pc
Large 16" Cheese Pizza
Wings 18pc

FOOD

Appetizers

Nachos

$14.00

Comes with shredded cheddar, black olives, jalapenos, onions, house made pico del gallo, salsa and sour cream on the side.

Frickles

$10.00

Fried pickle chips served with a savory homemade cajun remoulade.

Mac & Cheese Bites

$9.00

Battered and fried bite size mac & cheese.

Mozzarella Sticks

$11.00

Served with pink sauce.

Stuffed Quahogs

$16.00

(2) Baked Stuffed Quahogs.

Steak Bomb Egg Rolls

$14.00

(3) Homemade egg rolls filled with seasoned shaved steak, mushrooms, peppers, onions, salami and American cheese. Served with Bacon jalapeno aioli.

quesadilla

$14.00

Loaded with cheddar jack cheese, black olives, jalapenos, onions and tomatoes. Served with salsa and sour cream.

Buff Chix Dip

$15.00

House made Buffalo chicken dip. Served with tri-color tortilla chips.

Wings & Tenders

Tenders 5pc

$10.00

Tenders 10pc

$15.00

Wings 6pc

$10.00

Wings 12pc

$15.00

Wings 18pc

$20.00

Salads & Bowls

House Salad

$12.00

Mixed greens, red onions, carrots, tomatoes, cucumber & croutons.

Wedge Salad

$13.00

Quarter head of iceberg lettuce, red onions, cherry tomatoes, bacon and blue cheese dressing.

Greek Salad

$14.00

Mixed greens, feta cheese, black olives, cucumbers, red onions and roasted tomatoes. Served with Greek dressing.

Kale Caesar Salad

$14.00

Shredded baby kale, cabbage, beets & sliced almonds tossed in Caesar dressing over a Greek yogurt goat cheese spread.

Dressings

$1.49

Entrees

Chicken Parm

$21.00

Fried chicken topped with mozzarella cheese, red sauce and pesto. Served over spaghetti with garlic bread.

Eggplant Parm

$18.00

Fried eggplant topped with mozzarella cheese, red sauce & pesto, Served over spaghetti with garlic bread.

Fish and Chips

$21.00

Beer battered haddock served with side of French fries, coleslaw and side of tarter sauce.

Steak Tips

$23.00

House marinated steak tips served with mashed potatoes & Broccolini with roasted tomatoes. Ask about adding sauteed mushroom and onions.

Turkey Tips

$22.00

House marinated Turkey tips served with mashed potatoes & broccolini with roasted tomatoes.

Baked Haddock

$23.00

Baked haddock topped with garlic butter ritz cracker crumbs & garlic butter served with rice pilaf and broccoli.

Chicken Broccoli Alfredo w/Ziti

$18.00

Grilled chicken, broccoli and alfredo sauce served over ziti with garlic bread.

Sandwiches

Club Sandwich

$15.00

Lettuce, tomato, mayo & bacon with your choice of turkey, grilled chicken, hamburger, or traditional BLT served on wheat bread.

Fish Sandwich

$16.00

Fried haddock filet topped with lettuce, tomato, coleslaw, Swiss cheese and tarter sauce on a toasted brioche bread.

French Dip

$16.00

Thinly sliced prime rib, caramelized onions & Swiss cheese on a toasted baguette roll with au jus on the side.

New York Style Reuben

$15.00

Thinly Sliced corn beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese & 1000 island served on toasted rye bread.

Steak & Cheese Sub

$17.00

Shaved steak, American cheese, Sauteed mushroom, pepper & onion on toasted sub roll.

The Pilgrim

$16.00

Roasted turkey, stuffing, cranberry sauce, and mayo served on marble rye bread.

Traditional Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Lettuce, tomato, bacon, pickled onions and garlic aioli served on a toasted croissant roll.

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Choice of fried chicken or grilled topped with lettuce, tomato, bacon and blue cheese dressing served on a toasted croissant roll.

Hamburger

$16.00

Topped with lettuce, tomato, pickles and onions with your choice of cheese served on a toasted brioche bun.

Turkey Burger

$16.00

Topped with lettuce, tomato, pickles and onions with your choice of cheese served on a toasted brioche bun.

Steak Caesar Wrap

$17.00

House marinated grilled steak tips, romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese and croutons tossed in Caeser dressing served in your choice of white or wheat wrap.

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$15.00

Grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese and croutons tossed in Caeser dressing served on your choice of white or wheat wrap.

Kids Meals

ALL SERVED WITH FRIES AND A JUICE BOX

Kids Mac and Cheese

$10.00

Mac and cheese served with side of French fries and a juice box.

Kids Grilled Cheese

$10.00

Grilled cheese on your choice of wheat or white bread served with side of French fries and a juice box.

Kids Chicken Tenders

$10.00

(2) Chicken tenders served with side of French fries and juice box.

Kids Burger

$10.00

2 hamburger sliders served with a side of French fries and a juice box.

Kids Steak

$13.00

Kids portion of our house marinated steak tips served with a side of French fries and a juice box.

Kids Spaghetti w/meatball

$10.00

(2) meatballs over spaghetti with marinara sauce served with a juice box.

Pizzas

Small 10" Cheese Pizza

$10.00

Large 16" Cheese Pizza

$15.00

Gluten Free Pizza

$12.00Out of stock

Calzones

$12.00

Specialty Pizzas

SM Chicken Bacon Ranch

$15.00

Fried chicken, bacon and mozzarella with a ranch dressing base.

SM Flying Hawaiian

$15.00

Bacon, Ham and pineapple.

SM Mac Attack

$16.00

Hamburger, pickles, onions, American cheese and mozzarella cheese with a 1000 island dressing base. Topped with lettuce and more 1000 island dressing.

SM Meatlovers

$18.00

Pepperoni, hamburger, sausage, bacon and meatball.

SM Potato Skin

$16.00

Mashed potato base topped with bacon, mozzarella cheese & cheddar jack cheese topped with scallions.

SM Super Veggie

$16.00

Onions, peppers, olives, diced tomatoes, mushrooms, broccoli and mozzarella cheese.

SM White Pizza

$15.00

Garlic butter base, tomatoes, fresh mozzarella & fresh basil.

LG Chicken Bacon Ranch

$22.00

Fried chicken, bacon & mozzarella cheese with a ranch dressing base.

LG Flying Hawaiian

$22.00

Bacon, ham & pineapple.

LG Mac Attack

$23.00

Hamburger, pickles, onions, American cheese & mozzarella cheese with a 1000 island base. Topped with lettuce and 1000 island.

LG Meatlovers

$25.00

Pepperoni, hamburger, sausage, bacon and meatball with mozzarella cheese.

LG Potato Skin

$23.00

Mashed potato base with bacon, mozzarella cheese & cheddar jack cheese topped with scallions.

LG Super Veggie

$22.00

Onions, peppers, diced tomatoes, olives, broccoli and mushrooms.

LG White Pizza

$22.00

Garlic butter base, tomatoes, fresh mozzarella & fresh basil.

Soup

CUP Chicken Noodle

$7.00

Homemade.

BOWL Chicken Noodle

$9.00

CUP Loaded Chili

$7.00

BOWL Loaded Chili

$9.00

CUP Clam Chowder

$8.00

BOWL Clam Chowder

$10.00

CUP Soup of the Day

$7.00

BOWL Soup of the Day

$9.00

Sauce Sides

Side BBQ

$1.49

Side Blue Cheese

$1.49

Side Buffalo Dry Rub

$2.49

Side Cajun Remoulade

$1.50

Side Cajun Rub

$2.49

Side Crazy Hot Buffalo

$1.49

Side Garlic Lemon Pepper

$1.49

Side Garlic Parmesan

$1.49

Side Gold Fever

$1.49

Side Honey

$1.99

Side Honey Mustard

$1.49

Side Horseradish

$1.50

Side Jamaican Jerk Rub

$2.49

Side Maryland Spice

$2.49

Side Medium Buffalo

$1.49

Side Mild Buffalo

$1.49

Side Ranch

$1.49

Side S&S - Red

$1.49

Side Salsa

$1.50

Side Salt & Vinegar

$2.49

Side Sour Cream

$1.50

Side Special Flavor

$1.49

Side Sweet Chili

$1.49

Side Teriyaki

$1.49

Side Tartar

$1.50

3.25oz Side of Au Jus

$1.50

8oz side of Au Jus

$3.00

Garlic ramano buff

$1.50

Sides

Broccoli

$7.00

Steamed. No butter added.

Broccolini w/ Roasted Tomatoes

$7.00

Pan fried Broccolini & Roasted tomatoes.

Brussel Sprouts w/ Pancetta

$7.00

Brussel sprouts pan fried with Pancetta.

Buttered Corn

$7.00

Carrots

$2.00

Carrots & Celery

$2.00

Celery

$2.00

Cole Slaw

$4.00

Made in house.

French Fries

$7.00

Loaded Baked Potato

$7.00

Topped with cheddar jack cheese, bacon and scallions.

Mashed Potatoes

$7.00

Made in house.

Rice Pilaf

$4.00

Roasted Vegetable Medley

$7.00

Side Caesar Salad

$5.00

Romaine lettuce tossed in caeser dressing and Parmesan cheese then topped with croutons.

Side Garden Salad

$7.00

Mixed greens, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, carrots and croutons. served with your choice of dressing.

Side Greek Salad

$7.00

Mixed green, feta cheese, black olives, cucumbers, red onions and roasted tomatoes. served with Greek dressing.

Side Grilled Chicken

$5.00

Sidewinders

$7.00

Cajun Fries

$7.00

An order of our french fries tossed in Cajun dry rub.

Sweet Potato Fries

$7.00

Tater Tots

$7.00

Tortilla Chips

$3.00

Fresh fried Tri-color tortilla chips.

White Rice

$7.00

Onion Rings

$7.00

Plain Baked Potato

$7.00

Side garlic bread

$1.50

Dressing Sides

Side 1000 Island

$1.50

Side Apple Cider Champagne Vinaigrette

$1.50

Side Balsamic Vinaigrette

$1.50

Side Blue Cheese Dress

$1.50

Side Caesar Dress

$1.50

Side Creamy Italian

$1.50

Side Greek Dress

$1.50

Side Honey Mustard Dress

$1.50

Side Italian Dress

$1.50

Side Parmesan Peppercorn

$1.50

Side Ranch Dress

$1.50

Side Raspberry Vinaigrette

$1.50

Desserts

Chocolate Layer Cake

$12.00

5 layers of delicious rich chocolaty cake.

Cinnamon Sugar Funnel Sticks

$12.00

Golden fried funnel fries tossed in cinnamon and sugar. Served with caramel sauce.

Seasonal Cheesecake (Raspberry)

$12.00

White chocolate raspberry cheese cake.

chocolate lava cake (GF)

$12.00

Delicious chocolate cake filled with gooey rich chocolate. Warm for about 30 second at home if ordering take out or delivery.

Specials

Guinness beef stew cup

$8.99

Guinness beef stew bowl

$9.99

Reuben egg rolls

$13.99

Irish nachos

$13.99Out of stock

Shepards pie

$15.99

Boiled dinner

$16.99Out of stock

Filet 8oz

$35.00

New York Sirlion 14oz

$27.00

NA BEVERAGES

Bottled Beverages

Cream Soda

$2.50

Diet Pepsi Can

$1.25

Mountain Dew Can

$1.25

Orange Soda

$2.50

Pepsi Can

$1.25

Raspberry Lime Rickey

$2.50

Root Beer

$2.50

Schweppes Ginger Ale Can

$1.25

Stary

$1.25

Spring Water

$1.95

Red Bull

$3.25

Ginger Beer Can

$2.00

Kids Juice Box

$1.00

PRIME RIB

Specials

Prime Rib Dinner

$24.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

6 spring lane, Plymouth, MA 02360

Directions

