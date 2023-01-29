Gilman Brewing Daly City 2001 Junipero Serra Boulevard
Pizza
The Cheese (v)
Mozzarella & brick cheese, topped with parmesan and house marinara.
Green Goddess (v)
Arugula, ricotta, sweetie drops, pesto, black olives, red onion, cracked black pepper, mozzarella & brick cheese *Contains nuts
Sweet Bianca (v)
Taleggio, fig jam, ricotta, mozzarella & brick cheese.
Eat Your Veggies (v)
Brussels sprouts, crimini mushrooms, black olives, dorati tomatoes, red onion, mozzarella & brick cheese, topped with parmesan and fresh basil
Sweet Heat Pineapple (v)
Fresh pineapple, jalapeno peppers, sweet peppers, red onion, cilantro, mozzarella & brick cheese, topped with Mike’s Hot Honey
Way Beyond Sausage & Spice (v)
Beyond Sausage, sweet pepper, red onion, Violife® vegan “cheese” blend, finished with Mike’s Hot Honey
The Vegan Cheese (vv)
Violife® vegan “cheese” blend, topped house marinara stripes
The Vegan ‘Roni (vv)
Violife® vegan “cheese” blend, Happy Plants vegan pepperoni, topped house marinara stripes
Zoe ‘Roni Pepperoni
Pepperoni, mozzarella & brick cheese, topped with parmesan and house marinara
Bacon Me Crazy
Bacon, crimini mushrooms, ricotta, house marinara, parmesan, mozzarella & brick cheese
Meatzza
Italian sausage, bacon, pepperoni, mozzarella & brick cheese, topped with parmesan and house marinara
Pestorrific
Smoked chicken, applewood smoked bacon, mozzarella & brick cheese, topped with pesto and ranch *contains nuts
Buffalo Chicken
Fire-braised chicken breast, Frank’s Red Hot cayenne pepper sauce, red onion, mozzarella & brick cheese, topped with blue cheese and scallions
Salads & Dough Knots
Caesar
Romaine, parmigiano reggiano, fresh cracked black pepper, Caesar dressing
Italian Chop Salad
Romaine chop, Brussels sprouts, red onion, pepperoncini, black olives, sweetie drops, capers, vinaigrette dressing
Date with a Nut
Mixed greens, California dates & almonds, whipped goat cheese, aged balsamic vinaigrette
Garlic Knots, Half Dozen (6)
Fluffy dough knots tossed with fresh minced garlic, Mediterranean oregano tossed with parm reggiano, and chopped parsley. Includes a side of marinara.
Garlic Knots, Dozen (12)
Fluffy dough knots tossed with fresh minced garlic, Mediterranean oregano tossed with parm reggiano, and chopped parsley. Includes a side of marinara.
Cinna Knots, Half Dozen (6)
Fluffy dough knots tossed with cinnamon, cardamom, real maple syrup.
Cinna Knots, Dozen (12)
Fluffy dough knots tossed with cinnamon, cardamom, real maple syrup.
Antipasto Salad
Mixed greens, brick cheese cubes, semi-dried dorati cherry tomatoes, sweetie drop miniature peppers, red onion, pepperoncini, capers, Italian vinaigrette
Desserts
NY Cheesecake
The best "New York Style Cheesecake'' outside of NYC! Made by master baker J. M. Rosen right here in Northern CA. The same cake Frank Sinatra would order when he toured SF. Luscious, velvety textured cheesecake filling makes this the perfect meal time finish, celebration treat -- or anytime snack.
Snickers Bar Cheesecake
Guittard chocolate shell, caramel, perfect shortbread crust, nuts and Snickers Bar chunks... this cake makes your mouth smile and your heart sing. Amazing quality, flavor, and mouthfeel. You'll definitely want to order more than one slice!
Sides
22oz Bottles
5W30 Russian Imperial Stout
Bourbon barrel-aged for one year at time of bottling. A monster imperial stout with a thick, creamy, inky black body and a brown creamy head. Rich aromas of vanilla, chocolate, coffee, toffee, bourbon, and dark roasted malt. Luxurious flavors of bittersweet chocolate, toffee, and round roasted malt; subtle notes of vanilla, oak, tannins, and bourbon from twelve months in bourbon barrels round it out for a silky smooth finish… ABV 9.3%
Glorious Excess Belgian Quad
Bourbon barrel aged for one year and released every February during SF Beer Week. This beer is the pinnacle of excess. Tons of malt and smooth dark Belgian candi syrup produce a viscous, deep copper beer with a thick creamy head. Aromas of toasted malt, oak, caramel, subtle spice and bourbon. Medium, rich body balances flavors of rich malt/cracker, smooth toasted caramel and subtle vanilla provide a smooth counterbalance for the warming notes of alcohol/bourbon. Keep it smooth…. ABV 11%
Jardin Noire Dark Sour
This mixed fermentation dark sour started as a dark saison base then was allowed to age in a mix of red and white wine oak barrels for four years with our house mixed culture: multiple Brett, Lacto, and Pedio strains with a couple different wild farm house yeasts… Complex is the only way to describe it. Rich vinous notes intermingle with roasted malt and the whole package is carried by an assertive mix or fragrant, lingering tartness… This will age well for years to come or share it with a friend now! ABV 7%
La Ferme Noire
A true mixed fermentation farmhouse style. Dark color, light body/flavor. Subtle stone fruit, light roasted malt flavors. Mild funky/earthy notes from house cultured Brettanomyces yeast. Dry finish. ABV 6%
4-Packs
4-Pack Anti-Freeze
A Juicy/Hazy DIPA. Light in color but with a smooth, creamy body. Massive tropical/citrus hop aroma and flavor. Moderate bitterness. ABV 8%
4-Pack Autoshop
An aggressively hopped West Berkeley style IPA. Old-school style with light balanced body, aggressive bittering hops, massive fresh hop aroma and flavor (grapefruit/pine). ABV 8.5%
4-Pack Black Lager
Our version of a traditional Black Lager or Schwarzbier. The West Berkeley Black Lager gains its lovely dark color and hints of toasty malt and chocolate from the finest German roasted barley in the realm. Its light, crisp, refreshing finish comes from German Pilsner malt and a long luxurious six-week lagering process using a traditional bottom-fermenting German lager yeast strain. It’s light, it’s dark, it’s smooth, it’s complex, and yet refreshingly simple. Perhaps otherworldly. Perfect for long dark Bay Area nights. ABV 5.2%
4-Pack Bomberos
Our Amber Mexican Style Lager-The Bomberos Club is a charitable organization founded by a group of BFD Firefighters which focuses on fundraising and support for underprivileged and under-represented youth looking to enter fire/EMS training. Gilman Brewing is proud to support our local hard working firefighters and we applaud their dedication and sacrifice to our community. Please join us in raising funds and awareness ABV 5.3%
4-Pack Frog on Bicycle
Mr. Froggy had himself a little bit too much swamp juice and next thing you know he’s wearing a funny hat and pedaling a unicycle…this juicy version of a West Coast IPA might have you doing the same thing. Super light crisp body. Tropical and juicy, with an inappropriately large amount of Motueka, Mosaic and Simcoe. Best enjoyed while wearing a bowler and pedaling an old timey bicycle. Keep it smooth Mr. Froggy…keep it smooth. ABV 6.5%
4-Pack Green Eyed Devil
Classic, refreshing Lager. Smooth, light, crisp. Our homage to the red-white-and-blue beers that helped build this brewery ABV 5%
4-Pack Guava Jardin
We took or golden Belgian style sour and aged it with Guava and Blood Orange for a crazy tropical experiment. The tangy, funky guava fruit pairs perfectly with the crisp, citrusy, malty notes of the sour. Aromas of sharp, funky, tangy fruit transition into tangy, sour tinged, tropical fruit flavors and a soft, malty, biscuity finish. Translation: tangy, tart, tropical fruit, biscuit/malt. ABV 6%
4-Pack Idaho Two-Step
A modern West Coast style IPA. 100% Idaho-7 hops. Big bold west coast flavor. ABV 7.3%
4-Pack Lactose Tolerance
Now more than ever we need tolerance. For each other, for the world, for your significant other who goes all Dutch Oven on you if they have dairy (#Em)… This milkshake style IPA is made with smooth oats, vanilla, lactose, tangy real strawberries and juicy hops featuring Azacca and El Dorado. ABV 6.5%
4-Pack Maison de Campagne Saison
4-Pack Punxsutawney Phil
It all started with an innocent cough and suddenly, twelve more weeks of winter… No more Gilman, no more friends… Just a TP shortage and some old freezer food. Even though you can’t join us at the shop, let us help facilitate a little day-drinking for y ‘all; this tasty hazy features a ton of that nastay Southern Hemisphere Motueka and its Northern Hemisphere friend Mosaic. Don’t worry, we kept them six feet apart during the brewing process… Hopefully Phil can help to brighten your day… 🙂 Stay positive. And wash your damn hands. ABV 6.5%
4-Pack Push Rod Porter
4-Pack Quarter Panel
A modern West Coast style IPA. Light body, aggressive bittering. Massive tropical/dank/citrus aroma and flavors from huge late additions of Amarillo, Simcoe, and Mosaic hops. ABV 6.5%
4-Pack Ten Pounds
ALS is not incurable, it is just underfunded. Please join us in raising money to support ALS research through the Ales for ALS program. Featuring a ridiculous 10 lbs per barrel of amazing tropical, juicy hops donated by Loftus and YHC, this massive hop bomb will crush your taste buds while donating $1 per pint to the ALS Therapy Development Institute. To find out more on this year's hop blend or to donate visit a4a.als.net. Thanks for your support and Cheers! ABV 8%
4-Pack The Gilman Saison
Rich, toasted bread/malt, fruit, spice & earthy flavors. Dry finish. All these flavors come from our house strain of Belgian Saison yeast, water, barley malt, and hops. ABV 6%
4-Pack West Berkeley Pilsner
A classic, traditional German Pilsner, no corners cut. With a nod to our German friends just down the street producing a fantastic lagerbier here in Berkeley. Soft water, German Pilsner malt, a big dose of Saaz and Tettnanger hops…lagered bright for over six weeks to allow for that classic malty smoothness to develop…. Crisp malt notes perfectly balanced against moderate, firm bitterness. Spicy and floral hop notes with a smooth refreshing finish…. What more could you want in a beer? ABV 4.9%
Variety 4-Pack
4-Pk Fuzzy Dice
Draft Beer
Green Eyed Devil (American Lager)
Classic, refreshing Lager. Smooth, light, crisp. Our homage to the red-white-and-blue beers that helped build this brewery ABV 5%
Frog on Bicycle (Juicy West Coast IPA)
Mr. Froggy had himself a little bit too much swamp juice and next thing you know he’s wearing a funny hat and pedaling a unicycle…this juicy version of a West Coast IPA might have you doing the same thing. Super light crisp body. Tropical and juicy, with an inappropriately large amount of Motueka, Mosaic and Simcoe. Best enjoyed while wearing a bowler and pedaling an old timey bicycle. Keep it smooth Mr. Froggy…keep it smooth. ABV 6.5%
Guava Jardin (Belgian Golden Sour)
We took or golden Belgian style sour and aged it with Guava and Blood Orange for a crazy tropical experiment. The tangy, funky guava fruit pairs perfectly with the crisp, citrusy, malty notes of the sour. Aromas of sharp, funky, tangy fruit transition into tangy, sour tinged, tropical fruit flavors and a soft, malty, biscuity finish. Translation: tangy, tart, tropical fruit, biscuit/malt. ABV 6%
Lactose Tolerance (Milkshake IPA)
Now more than ever we need tolerance. For each other, for the world, for your significant other who goes all Dutch Oven on you if they have dairy (#Em)… This milkshake style IPA is made with smooth oats, vanilla, lactose, tangy real strawberries and juicy hops featuring Azacca and El Dorado. ABV 6.5%
Maison De Campagne (French Saison)
A french inspired farmhouse style. Light, crisp body, spicy aroma from a special house strain saison yeast and the use of wheat. Dry finish. ABV 7.5%
Champ Faux Pas (Peach Saison)
Tart, fruity, cloudy, complex (NOT sweet). Wheat malt and our house saison yeast fermented with a quarter-ton of Peaches… Effervescent dry finish. ABV 6%
Los Bomberos(Amber Lager)
Our Amber Mexican Style Lager is crisp and malty with a hint of Rye spice and a slight floral aroma of a dry hop. ABV 5.3%
Ten Pounds (Ales for ALS)
ALS is not incurable, it is just underfunded. Please join us in raising money to support ALS research through the Ales for ALS program. Featuring a ridiculous 10 lbs per barrel of amazing tropical, juicy hops donated by Loftus and YHC, this massive hop bomb will crush your taste buds while donating $1 per pint to the ALS Therapy Development Institute. To find out more on this year's hop blend or to donate visit a4a.als.net. Thanks for your support and Cheers! ABV 8%
W. Berkeley Pilsner (German Pilsner)
A classic, traditional German Pilsner, no corners cut. With a nod to our German friends just down the street producing a fantastic lagerbier here in Berkeley. Soft water, German Pilsner malt, a big dose of Saaz and Tettnanger hops…lagered bright for over six weeks to allow for that classic malty smoothness to develop…. Crisp malt notes perfectly balanced against moderate, firm bitterness. Spicy and floral hop notes with a smooth refreshing finish…. What more could you want in a beer? ABV 4.9%
West Berkeley Pale Ale (West Coast Pale Ale)
TRaditional American Pale Ale. A crispy pale malt backbone keeps things smooth while a massive double dry hop addition of classic Cryo-Cascade and Centennial hops destroy your tastebuds and your ability to ever look at a pale ale the same way again. ABV 5.7%
Old Rusty (Belgian Tripel)
A close relative of the Belgian tripel style, the BGS is slightly drier and less malty. Light gold in color with a thick white head. Subtle spice and soft fruit aroma, clean light malt undertones. Medium body with a dry finish and crisp effervescence makes this a dangerously drinkable beer… ABV 9%
Autoshop (West Coast IIPA)
An aggressively hopped West Berkeley style IPA. Old-school style with light balanced body, aggressive bittering hops, massive fresh hop aroma and flavor (grapefruit/pine). ABV 8.5%
The Gilman Farmhouse (Belgian Saison)
Rich, toasted bread/malt, fruit, spice & earthy flavors. Dry finish. All these flavors come from our house strain of Belgian Saison yeast, water, barley malt, and hops. ABV 6%
Cats In Space (Hazy Pale Ale)
Cats in space. Yep. We love kitties. And space. And Beer. Featuring a Maris Otter and flaked oat malt bill for radical smoothness and 7lb/bbl of some super fresh Citra, Cascade and Simcoe hops. Juicy, fruity, dank… somehow strangely smooth yet still crisp…?It’s a beer,… Drink It RIGHT MEOW while it's still nice and fresh please. ABV 5.7%
Quarter Panel (West Coast IPA)
A modern West Coast style IPA. Light body, aggressive bittering. Massive tropical/dank/citrus aroma and flavors from huge late additions of Amarillo, Simcoe, and Mosaic hops. ABV 6.5%
Fuzzy Dice (Hazy IPA)
Push Rod Porter
A lightly smoked ruby brown porter with a toasted malt and lightly smoked flavor. Medium/light body, mild english hop aroma. ABV 5.8%
Far West Guava Cider
Mead with Mint and Lime. Brewed by Far West. 5.5% ABV
Far West Nü Dry Cider
A totally unfiltered California fall cider melded with 12+ hour apple juice reduction, gigantic quantities of Mexican cinnamon & piloncillo, a bunch of allspice and just the right touch of nutmeg. 6.3% ABV
Black Lager (Eldritch Whispers)
Our version of a traditional Black Lager or Schwarzbier. The West Berkeley Black Lager gains its lovely dark color and hints of toasty malt and chocolate from the finest German roasted barley in the realm. Its light, crisp, refreshing finish comes from German Pilsner malt and a long luxurious six-week lagering process using a traditional bottom-fermenting German lager yeast strain. It’s light, it’s dark, it’s smooth, it’s complex, and yet refreshingly simple. Perhaps otherworldly. Perfect for long dark Bay Area nights. ABV 5.2%
Wine
Ciders
Humboldt Cherry Single Can
Humboldt Drysdale Single Can
Humboldt Passion Fruit Single Can
Humboldt Pina Calina Single Can
Humboldt Imperial Blueberry Single Can
Gowan's 1876 Heirloom Cider Bottle
Gowan's Classic Dry Cider Bottle
Gowan's Rose Cider
Finnriver Oak and Apple Bottle
Finnriver Autumn's Blush 750ml Bottle
Humboldt Passion Fruit 4-pack
Humboldt Pina Calina 4-Pack
Humboldt Blueberry 4-Pack
Humboldt Drysdale 4 pack
Humboldt Cherry 4 pack
Far West Pie Crimes Single Can
Far West Guava Single Can
Far West Pie Crimes 4-Pack
Far West Guava 4-Pack
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
2001 Junipero Serra Boulevard, Daly City, CA 94014