Gilman Brewing Daly City 2001 Junipero Serra Boulevard

No reviews yet

2001 Junipero Serra Boulevard

Daly City, CA 94014

Pizza

Pizza

The Cheese (v)

The Cheese (v)

$20.00

Mozzarella & brick cheese, topped with parmesan and house marinara.

Green Goddess (v)

$23.00

Arugula, ricotta, sweetie drops, pesto, black olives, red onion, cracked black pepper, mozzarella & brick cheese *Contains nuts

Sweet Bianca (v)

$25.00

Taleggio, fig jam, ricotta, mozzarella & brick cheese.

Eat Your Veggies (v)

$24.00

Brussels sprouts, crimini mushrooms, black olives, dorati tomatoes, red onion, mozzarella & brick cheese, topped with parmesan and fresh basil

Sweet Heat Pineapple (v)

$24.00

Fresh pineapple, jalapeno peppers, sweet peppers, red onion, cilantro, mozzarella & brick cheese, topped with Mike’s Hot Honey

Way Beyond Sausage & Spice (v)

$27.00

Beyond Sausage, sweet pepper, red onion, Violife® vegan “cheese” blend, finished with Mike’s Hot Honey

The Vegan Cheese (vv)

$22.00

Violife® vegan “cheese” blend, topped house marinara stripes

The Vegan ‘Roni (vv)

$24.00

Violife® vegan “cheese” blend, Happy Plants vegan pepperoni, topped house marinara stripes

Zoe ‘Roni Pepperoni

$24.00

Pepperoni, mozzarella & brick cheese, topped with parmesan and house marinara

Bacon Me Crazy

$26.00

Bacon, crimini mushrooms, ricotta, house marinara, parmesan, mozzarella & brick cheese

Meatzza

$27.00

Italian sausage, bacon, pepperoni, mozzarella & brick cheese, topped with parmesan and house marinara

Pestorrific

$23.00

Smoked chicken, applewood smoked bacon, mozzarella & brick cheese, topped with pesto and ranch *contains nuts

Buffalo Chicken

$24.00

Fire-braised chicken breast, Frank’s Red Hot cayenne pepper sauce, red onion, mozzarella & brick cheese, topped with blue cheese and scallions

Salads & Dough Knots

Caesar

$15.00

Romaine, parmigiano reggiano, fresh cracked black pepper, Caesar dressing

Italian Chop Salad

$17.00

Romaine chop, Brussels sprouts, red onion, pepperoncini, black olives, sweetie drops, capers, vinaigrette dressing

Date with a Nut

$16.00

Mixed greens, California dates & almonds, whipped goat cheese, aged balsamic vinaigrette

Garlic Knots, Half Dozen (6)

$7.00

Fluffy dough knots tossed with fresh minced garlic, Mediterranean oregano tossed with parm reggiano, and chopped parsley. Includes a side of marinara.

Garlic Knots, Dozen (12)

$13.00

Fluffy dough knots tossed with fresh minced garlic, Mediterranean oregano tossed with parm reggiano, and chopped parsley. Includes a side of marinara.

Cinna Knots, Half Dozen (6)

$7.00

Fluffy dough knots tossed with cinnamon, cardamom, real maple syrup.

Cinna Knots, Dozen (12)

$13.00

Fluffy dough knots tossed with cinnamon, cardamom, real maple syrup.

Antipasto Salad

$17.00

Mixed greens, brick cheese cubes, semi-dried dorati cherry tomatoes, sweetie drop miniature peppers, red onion, pepperoncini, capers, Italian vinaigrette

Desserts

NY Cheesecake

$9.00

The best "New York Style Cheesecake'' outside of NYC! Made by master baker J. M. Rosen right here in Northern CA. The same cake Frank Sinatra would order when he toured SF. Luscious, velvety textured cheesecake filling makes this the perfect meal time finish, celebration treat -- or anytime snack.

Snickers Bar Cheesecake

$11.00

Guittard chocolate shell, caramel, perfect shortbread crust, nuts and Snickers Bar chunks... this cake makes your mouth smile and your heart sing. Amazing quality, flavor, and mouthfeel. You'll definitely want to order more than one slice!

Sides

Marinara Sauce

$3.00

House made marinara made with California tomatoes finished with garlic infused EVOO, Parm and Wild Oregano

Ranch Dressing

$2.00

Pesto

$2.00

* Contains nuts

22oz Bottles

5W30 Russian Imperial Stout

5W30 Russian Imperial Stout

$15.99

Bourbon barrel-aged for one year at time of bottling. A monster imperial stout with a thick, creamy, inky black body and a brown creamy head.  Rich aromas of vanilla, chocolate, coffee, toffee, bourbon, and dark roasted malt.  Luxurious flavors of bittersweet chocolate, toffee, and round roasted malt; subtle notes of vanilla, oak, tannins, and bourbon from twelve months in bourbon barrels round it out for a silky smooth finish… ABV 9.3%

Glorious Excess Belgian Quad

Glorious Excess Belgian Quad

$15.99

Bourbon barrel aged for one year and released every February during SF Beer Week. This beer is the pinnacle of excess. Tons of malt and smooth dark Belgian candi syrup produce a viscous, deep copper beer with a thick creamy head. Aromas of toasted malt, oak, caramel, subtle spice and bourbon. Medium, rich body balances flavors of rich malt/cracker, smooth toasted caramel and subtle vanilla provide a smooth counterbalance for the warming notes of alcohol/bourbon. Keep it smooth…. ABV 11%

Jardin Noire Dark Sour

Jardin Noire Dark Sour

$15.99Out of stock

This mixed fermentation dark sour started as a dark saison base then was allowed to age in a mix of red and white wine oak barrels for four years with our house mixed culture: multiple Brett, Lacto, and Pedio strains with a couple different wild farm house yeasts… Complex is the only way to describe it. Rich vinous notes intermingle with roasted malt and the whole package is carried by an assertive mix or fragrant, lingering tartness… This will age well for years to come or share it with a friend now! ABV 7%

La Ferme Noire

La Ferme Noire

$6.99Out of stock

A true mixed fermentation farmhouse style. Dark color, light body/flavor. Subtle stone fruit, light roasted malt flavors. Mild funky/earthy notes from house cultured Brettanomyces yeast. Dry finish. ABV 6%

4-Packs

4-Pack Anti-Freeze

4-Pack Anti-Freeze

$21.99Out of stock

A Juicy/Hazy DIPA. Light in color but with a smooth, creamy body. Massive tropical/citrus hop aroma and flavor. Moderate bitterness. ABV 8%

4-Pack Autoshop

4-Pack Autoshop

$21.99

An aggressively hopped West Berkeley style IPA. Old-school style with light balanced body, aggressive bittering hops, massive fresh hop aroma and flavor (grapefruit/pine). ABV 8.5%

4-Pack Black Lager

4-Pack Black Lager

$17.99

Our version of a traditional Black Lager or Schwarzbier. The West Berkeley Black Lager gains its lovely dark color and hints of toasty malt and chocolate from the finest German roasted barley in the realm. Its light, crisp, refreshing finish comes from German Pilsner malt and a long luxurious six-week lagering process using a traditional bottom-fermenting German lager yeast strain. It’s light, it’s dark, it’s smooth, it’s complex, and yet refreshingly simple. Perhaps otherworldly. Perfect for long dark Bay Area nights. ABV 5.2%

4-Pack Bomberos

4-Pack Bomberos

$20.99

Our Amber Mexican Style Lager-The Bomberos Club is a charitable organization founded by a group of BFD Firefighters which focuses on fundraising and support for underprivileged and under-represented youth looking to enter fire/EMS training. Gilman Brewing is proud to support our local hard working firefighters and we applaud their dedication and sacrifice to our community. Please join us in raising funds and awareness ABV 5.3%

4-Pack Frog on Bicycle

4-Pack Frog on Bicycle

$21.99Out of stock

Mr. Froggy had himself a little bit too much swamp juice and next thing you know he’s wearing a funny hat and pedaling a unicycle…this juicy version of a West Coast IPA might have you doing the same thing. Super light crisp body. Tropical and juicy, with an inappropriately large amount of Motueka, Mosaic and Simcoe. Best enjoyed while wearing a bowler and pedaling an old timey bicycle. Keep it smooth Mr. Froggy…keep it smooth. ABV 6.5%

4-Pack Green Eyed Devil

4-Pack Green Eyed Devil

$16.99

Classic, refreshing Lager. Smooth, light, crisp. Our homage to the red-white-and-blue beers that helped build this brewery ABV 5%

4-Pack Guava Jardin

4-Pack Guava Jardin

$19.99

We took or golden Belgian style sour and aged it with Guava and Blood Orange for a crazy tropical experiment. The tangy, funky guava fruit pairs perfectly with the crisp, citrusy, malty notes of the sour. Aromas of sharp, funky, tangy fruit transition into tangy, sour tinged, tropical fruit flavors and a soft, malty, biscuity finish. Translation: tangy, tart, tropical fruit, biscuit/malt. ABV 6%

4-Pack Idaho Two-Step

4-Pack Idaho Two-Step

$20.99Out of stock

A modern West Coast style IPA. 100% Idaho-7 hops. Big bold west coast flavor. ABV 7.3%

4-Pack Lactose Tolerance

4-Pack Lactose Tolerance

$19.99Out of stock

Now more than ever we need tolerance. For each other, for the world, for your significant other who goes all Dutch Oven on you if they have dairy (#Em)… This milkshake style IPA is made with smooth oats, vanilla, lactose, tangy real strawberries and juicy hops featuring Azacca and El Dorado. ABV 6.5%

4-Pack Maison de Campagne Saison

4-Pack Maison de Campagne Saison

$19.99
4-Pack Punxsutawney Phil

4-Pack Punxsutawney Phil

$21.99Out of stock

It all started with an innocent cough and suddenly, twelve more weeks of winter… No more Gilman, no more friends… Just a TP shortage and some old freezer food. Even though you can’t join us at the shop, let us help facilitate a little day-drinking for y ‘all; this tasty hazy features a ton of that nastay Southern Hemisphere Motueka and its Northern Hemisphere friend Mosaic. Don’t worry, we kept them six feet apart during the brewing process… Hopefully Phil can help to brighten your day… 🙂 Stay positive. And wash your damn hands. ABV 6.5%

4-Pack Push Rod Porter

4-Pack Push Rod Porter

$17.99
4-Pack Quarter Panel

4-Pack Quarter Panel

$20.99

A modern West Coast style IPA. Light body, aggressive bittering. Massive tropical/dank/citrus aroma and flavors from huge late additions of Amarillo, Simcoe, and Mosaic hops. ABV 6.5%

4-Pack Ten Pounds

4-Pack Ten Pounds

$17.99Out of stock

ALS is not incurable, it is just underfunded. Please join us in raising money to support ALS research through the Ales for ALS program. Featuring a ridiculous 10 lbs per barrel of amazing tropical, juicy hops donated by Loftus and YHC, this massive hop bomb will crush your taste buds while donating $1 per pint to the ALS Therapy Development Institute. To find out more on this year's hop blend or to donate visit a4a.als.net. Thanks for your support and Cheers! ABV 8%

4-Pack The Gilman Saison

4-Pack The Gilman Saison

$18.99

Rich, toasted bread/malt, fruit, spice & earthy flavors. Dry finish. All these flavors come from our house strain of Belgian Saison yeast, water, barley malt, and hops. ABV 6%

4-Pack West Berkeley Pilsner

4-Pack West Berkeley Pilsner

$17.99

A classic, traditional German Pilsner, no corners cut. With a nod to our German friends just down the street producing a fantastic lagerbier here in Berkeley. Soft water, German Pilsner malt, a big dose of Saaz and Tettnanger hops…lagered bright for over six weeks to allow for that classic malty smoothness to develop…. Crisp malt notes perfectly balanced against moderate, firm bitterness. Spicy and floral hop notes with a smooth refreshing finish…. What more could you want in a beer? ABV 4.9%

Variety 4-Pack

$23.99

4-Pk Fuzzy Dice

$21.99

Draft Beer

Green Eyed Devil (American Lager)

Green Eyed Devil (American Lager)

$3.50+

Classic, refreshing Lager. Smooth, light, crisp. Our homage to the red-white-and-blue beers that helped build this brewery ABV 5%

Frog on Bicycle (Juicy West Coast IPA)

Frog on Bicycle (Juicy West Coast IPA)

$3.75+Out of stock

Mr. Froggy had himself a little bit too much swamp juice and next thing you know he’s wearing a funny hat and pedaling a unicycle…this juicy version of a West Coast IPA might have you doing the same thing. Super light crisp body. Tropical and juicy, with an inappropriately large amount of Motueka, Mosaic and Simcoe. Best enjoyed while wearing a bowler and pedaling an old timey bicycle. Keep it smooth Mr. Froggy…keep it smooth. ABV 6.5%

Guava Jardin (Belgian Golden Sour)

Guava Jardin (Belgian Golden Sour)

$3.75+

We took or golden Belgian style sour and aged it with Guava and Blood Orange for a crazy tropical experiment. The tangy, funky guava fruit pairs perfectly with the crisp, citrusy, malty notes of the sour. Aromas of sharp, funky, tangy fruit transition into tangy, sour tinged, tropical fruit flavors and a soft, malty, biscuity finish. Translation: tangy, tart, tropical fruit, biscuit/malt. ABV 6%

Lactose Tolerance (Milkshake IPA)

Lactose Tolerance (Milkshake IPA)

$3.75+Out of stock

Now more than ever we need tolerance. For each other, for the world, for your significant other who goes all Dutch Oven on you if they have dairy (#Em)… This milkshake style IPA is made with smooth oats, vanilla, lactose, tangy real strawberries and juicy hops featuring Azacca and El Dorado. ABV 6.5%

Maison De Campagne (French Saison)

Maison De Campagne (French Saison)

$3.50+

A french inspired farmhouse style. Light, crisp body, spicy aroma from a special house strain saison yeast and the use of wheat. Dry finish. ABV 7.5%

Champ Faux Pas (Peach Saison)

Champ Faux Pas (Peach Saison)

$3.50+Out of stock

Tart, fruity, cloudy, complex (NOT sweet). Wheat malt and our house saison yeast fermented with a quarter-ton of Peaches… Effervescent dry finish. ABV 6%

Los Bomberos(Amber Lager)

Los Bomberos(Amber Lager)

$3.50+

Our Amber Mexican Style Lager is crisp and malty with a hint of Rye spice and a slight floral aroma of a dry hop. ABV 5.3%

Ten Pounds (Ales for ALS)

Ten Pounds (Ales for ALS)

$3.75+Out of stock

ALS is not incurable, it is just underfunded. Please join us in raising money to support ALS research through the Ales for ALS program. Featuring a ridiculous 10 lbs per barrel of amazing tropical, juicy hops donated by Loftus and YHC, this massive hop bomb will crush your taste buds while donating $1 per pint to the ALS Therapy Development Institute. To find out more on this year's hop blend or to donate visit a4a.als.net. Thanks for your support and Cheers! ABV 8%

W. Berkeley Pilsner (German Pilsner)

W. Berkeley Pilsner (German Pilsner)

$3.50+

A classic, traditional German Pilsner, no corners cut. With a nod to our German friends just down the street producing a fantastic lagerbier here in Berkeley. Soft water, German Pilsner malt, a big dose of Saaz and Tettnanger hops…lagered bright for over six weeks to allow for that classic malty smoothness to develop…. Crisp malt notes perfectly balanced against moderate, firm bitterness. Spicy and floral hop notes with a smooth refreshing finish…. What more could you want in a beer? ABV 4.9%

West Berkeley Pale Ale (West Coast Pale Ale)

West Berkeley Pale Ale (West Coast Pale Ale)

$3.50+Out of stock

TRaditional American Pale Ale. A crispy pale malt backbone keeps things smooth while a massive double dry hop addition of classic Cryo-Cascade and Centennial hops destroy your tastebuds and your ability to ever look at a pale ale the same way again. ABV 5.7%

Old Rusty (Belgian Tripel)

Old Rusty (Belgian Tripel)

$3.75+Out of stock

A close relative of the Belgian tripel style, the BGS is slightly drier and less malty. Light gold in color with a thick white head. Subtle spice and soft fruit aroma, clean light malt undertones. Medium body with a dry finish and crisp effervescence makes this a dangerously drinkable beer… ABV 9%

Autoshop (West Coast IIPA)

Autoshop (West Coast IIPA)

$3.75+

An aggressively hopped West Berkeley style IPA. Old-school style with light balanced body, aggressive bittering hops, massive fresh hop aroma and flavor (grapefruit/pine). ABV 8.5%

The Gilman Farmhouse (Belgian Saison)

The Gilman Farmhouse (Belgian Saison)

$3.50+

Rich, toasted bread/malt, fruit, spice & earthy flavors. Dry finish. All these flavors come from our house strain of Belgian Saison yeast, water, barley malt, and hops. ABV 6%

Cats In Space (Hazy Pale Ale)

Cats In Space (Hazy Pale Ale)

$3.50+Out of stock

Cats in space. Yep. We love kitties. And space. And Beer. Featuring a Maris Otter and flaked oat malt bill for radical smoothness and 7lb/bbl of some super fresh Citra, Cascade and Simcoe hops. Juicy, fruity, dank… somehow strangely smooth yet still crisp…?It’s a beer,… Drink It RIGHT MEOW while it's still nice and fresh please. ABV 5.7%

Quarter Panel (West Coast IPA)

Quarter Panel (West Coast IPA)

$3.75+

A modern West Coast style IPA. Light body, aggressive bittering. Massive tropical/dank/citrus aroma and flavors from huge late additions of Amarillo, Simcoe, and Mosaic hops. ABV 6.5%

Fuzzy Dice (Hazy IPA)

$3.75+

Push Rod Porter

$3.50+

A lightly smoked ruby brown porter with a toasted malt and lightly smoked flavor. Medium/light body, mild english hop aroma. ABV 5.8%

Far West Guava Cider

Far West Guava Cider

$3.50+Out of stock

Mead with Mint and Lime. Brewed by Far West. 5.5% ABV

Far West Nü Dry Cider

$3.75+Out of stock

A totally unfiltered California fall cider melded with 12+ hour apple juice reduction, gigantic quantities of Mexican cinnamon & piloncillo, a bunch of allspice and just the right touch of nutmeg. 6.3% ABV

Black Lager (Eldritch Whispers)

Black Lager (Eldritch Whispers)

$3.50+Out of stock

Our version of a traditional Black Lager or Schwarzbier. The West Berkeley Black Lager gains its lovely dark color and hints of toasty malt and chocolate from the finest German roasted barley in the realm. Its light, crisp, refreshing finish comes from German Pilsner malt and a long luxurious six-week lagering process using a traditional bottom-fermenting German lager yeast strain. It’s light, it’s dark, it’s smooth, it’s complex, and yet refreshingly simple. Perhaps otherworldly. Perfect for long dark Bay Area nights. ABV 5.2%

Wine

$11.00

Soda

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Coke Zero

$3.00

Apple Juice

$3.00

Root Beer

$3.00

Dr Brown

Ciders

Humboldt Cherry Single Can

$8.00Out of stock

Humboldt Drysdale Single Can

$8.00Out of stock

Humboldt Passion Fruit Single Can

$8.00Out of stock

Humboldt Pina Calina Single Can

$8.00Out of stock

Humboldt Imperial Blueberry Single Can

$8.00Out of stock

Gowan's 1876 Heirloom Cider Bottle

$12.00Out of stock

Gowan's Classic Dry Cider Bottle

$12.00Out of stock

Gowan's Rose Cider

$12.00Out of stock

Finnriver Oak and Apple Bottle

$12.00Out of stock

Finnriver Autumn's Blush 750ml Bottle

$18.00Out of stock

Humboldt Passion Fruit 4-pack

$28.99Out of stock

Humboldt Pina Calina 4-Pack

$28.99Out of stock

Humboldt Blueberry 4-Pack

$28.99Out of stock

Humboldt Drysdale 4 pack

$19.99Out of stock

Humboldt Cherry 4 pack

$19.99Out of stock

Far West Pie Crimes Single Can

$8.00Out of stock

Far West Guava Single Can

$8.00Out of stock

Far West Pie Crimes 4-Pack

$26.99Out of stock

Far West Guava 4-Pack

$26.99Out of stock
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

2001 Junipero Serra Boulevard, Daly City, CA 94014

