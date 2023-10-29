4-Pack Frog on Bicycle

$20.99

Mr. Froggy had himself a little bit too much swamp juice and next thing you know he’s wearing a funny hat and pedaling a unicycle…this juicy version of a West Coast IPA might have you doing the same thing. Super light crisp body. Tropical and juicy, with an inappropriately large amount of Motueka, Mosaic and Simcoe. Best enjoyed while wearing a bowler and pedaling an old timey bicycle. Keep it smooth Mr. Froggy…keep it smooth. ABV 6.5%