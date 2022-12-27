- Home
Gilman Brewing Santa Cruz 817 Soquel Ave
No reviews yet
817 Soquel Ave
Santa Cruz, CA 95062
Draft Beer
Antifreeze (Hazy DIPA)
A Juicy/Hazy DIPA. Light in color but with a smooth, creamy body. Massive tropical/citrus hop aroma and flavor. Moderate bitterness. ABV 8%
Autoshop West Coast IIPA
An aggressively hopped West Berkeley style IPA. Old-school style with light balanced body, aggressive bittering hops, massive fresh hop aroma and flavor (grapefruit/pine). ABV 8.5%
Black Lager
Our version of a traditional Black Lager or Schwarzbier. The West Berkeley Black Lager gains its lovely dark color and hints of toasty malt and chocolate from the finest German roasted barley in the realm. Its light, crisp, refreshing finish comes from German Pilsner malt and a long luxurious six-week lagering process using a traditional bottom-fermenting German lager yeast strain. It’s light, it’s dark, it’s smooth, it’s complex, and yet refreshingly simple. Perhaps otherworldly. Perfect for long dark Bay Area nights. ABV 5.2%
Bomberos (Amber Lager)
Our Amber Mexican Style Lager-The Bomberos Club is a charitable organization founded by a group of BFD Firefighters which focuses on fundraising and support for underprivileged and under-represented youth looking to enter fire/EMS training. Gilman Brewing is proud to support our local hard working firefighters and we applaud their dedication and sacrifice to our community. Please join us in raising funds and awareness ABV 5.3%
Cats In Space
Cats in space. Yep. We love kitties. And space. And Beer. Featuring a Maris Otter and flaked oat malt bill for radical smoothness and 7lb/bbl of some super fresh Citra, Cascade and Simcoe hops. Juicy, fruity, dank… somehow strangely smooth yet still crisp…?It’s a beer,… Drink It RIGHT MEOW while it's still nice and fresh please. ABV 5.7%
Champ Faux Pas (Peach Saison)
Tart, fruity, cloudy, complex (NOT sweet). Wheat malt and our house saison yeast fermented with a quarter-ton of Peaches… Effervescent dry finish. ABV 6%
Far West Pie Crimes
Mead with Mint and Lime. Brewed by Far West. 5.5% ABV
Frog on Bicycle
Mr. Froggy had himself a little bit too much swamp juice and next thing you know he’s wearing a funny hat and pedaling a unicycle…this juicy version of a West Coast IPA might have you doing the same thing. Super light crisp body. Tropical and juicy, with an inappropriately large amount of Motueka, Mosaic and Simcoe. Best enjoyed while wearing a bowler and pedaling an old timey bicycle. Keep it smooth Mr. Froggy…keep it smooth. ABV 6.5%
Green Eyed Devil
Classic, refreshing Lager. Smooth, light, crisp. Our homage to the red-white-and-blue beers that helped build this brewery ABV 5%
Guava Jardin
We took or golden Belgian style sour and aged it with Guava and Blood Orange for a crazy tropical experiment. The tangy, funky guava fruit pairs perfectly with the crisp, citrusy, malty notes of the sour. Aromas of sharp, funky, tangy fruit transition into tangy, sour tinged, tropical fruit flavors and a soft, malty, biscuity finish. Translation: tangy, tart, tropical fruit, biscuit/malt. ABV 6%
Idaho Two-Step
A modern West Coast style IPA. 100% Idaho-7 hops. Big bold west coast flavor. ABV 7.3%
Maison De Campagne
A french inspired farmhouse style. Light, crisp body, spicy aroma from a special house strain saison yeast and the use of wheat. Dry finish. ABV 7.5%
Old Rusty
A close relative of the Belgian tripel style, the BGS is slightly drier and less malty. Light gold in color with a thick white head. Subtle spice and soft fruit aroma, clean light malt undertones. Medium body with a dry finish and crisp effervescence makes this a dangerously drinkable beer… ABV 9%
Punxsutawney Phil (Hazy IPA)
It all started with an innocent cough and suddenly, twelve more weeks of winter… No more Gilman, no more friends… Just a TP shortage and some old freezer food. Even though you can’t join us at the shop, let us help facilitate a little day-drinking for y ‘all; this tasty hazy features a ton of that nastay Southern Hemisphere Motueka and its Northern Hemisphere friend Mosaic. Don’t worry, we kept them six feet apart during the brewing process… Hopefully Phil can help to brighten your day… 🙂 Stay positive. And wash your damn hands. ABV 6.5%
Quarter Panel
A modern West Coast style IPA. Light body, aggressive bittering. Massive tropical/dank/citrus aroma and flavors from huge late additions of Amarillo, Simcoe, and Mosaic hops. ABV 6.5%
Solamente Uno
Our Amber Mexican Style Lager is crisp and malty with a hint of Rye spice and a slight floral aroma of a dry hop. ABV 5.3%
Ten Pounds (Ales for ALS)
ALS is not incurable, it is just underfunded. Please join us in raising money to support ALS research through the Ales for ALS program. Featuring a ridiculous 10 lbs per barrel of amazing tropical, juicy hops donated by Loftus and YHC, this massive hop bomb will crush your taste buds while donating $1 per pint to the ALS Therapy Development Institute. To find out more on this year's hop blend or to donate visit a4a.als.net. Thanks for your support and Cheers! ABV 8%
The Gilman Farmhouse
Rich, toasted bread/malt, fruit, spice & earthy flavors. Dry finish. All these flavors come from our house strain of Belgian Saison yeast, water, barley malt, and hops. ABV 6%
W. Berkeley Pilsner
A classic, traditional German Pilsner, no corners cut. With a nod to our German friends just down the street producing a fantastic lagerbier here in Berkeley. Soft water, German Pilsner malt, a big dose of Saaz and Tettnanger hops…lagered bright for over six weeks to allow for that classic malty smoothness to develop…. Crisp malt notes perfectly balanced against moderate, firm bitterness. Spicy and floral hop notes with a smooth refreshing finish…. What more could you want in a beer? ABV 4.9%
West Berkeley Pale Ale
TRaditional American Pale Ale. A crispy pale malt backbone keeps things smooth while a massive double dry hop addition of classic Cryo-Cascade and Centennial hops destroy your tastebuds and your ability to ever look at a pale ale the same way again. ABV 5.7%
Push Rod Porter
A lightly smoked ruby brown porter with a toasted malt and lightly smoked flavor. Medium/light body, mild english hop aroma. ABV 5.8%
4-Packs
4-Pack Autoshop West Coast DIPA
4-Pack Black Lager
4-Pack Bomberos
4-Pack Cats In Space
4-Pack Dumpster Fire
4-Pack Frog on Bicycle
4-Pack Guava Jardin
4-Pack Idaho Two-Step
4-Pack Lactose Tolerance Milkshake IPA
4-Pack Maison De Campagne
4-Pack Old Rusty
4-Pack Pineapple Jardin
4-Pack Punxsutawney Phil
4-Pack Quarter Panel
4-Pack Solamente Uno
4-Pack Struggle is Real
4-Pack Ten Pounds (Ales for ALS)
4-Pack W. Berkeley Pilsner
22oz Bottles
5W30 Russian Imperial Stout
Bourbon barrel-aged for one year at time of bottling. A monster imperial stout with a thick, creamy, inky black body and a brown creamy head. Rich aromas of vanilla, chocolate, coffee, toffee, bourbon, and dark roasted malt. Luxurious flavors of bittersweet chocolate, toffee, and round roasted malt; subtle notes of vanilla, oak, tannins, and bourbon from twelve months in bourbon barrels round it out for a silky smooth finish… ABV 9.3%
Glorious Excess Belgian Quad
Bourbon barrel aged for one year and released every February during SF Beer Week. This beer is the pinnacle of excess. Tons of malt and smooth dark Belgian candi syrup produce a viscous, deep copper beer with a thick creamy head. Aromas of toasted malt, oak, caramel, subtle spice and bourbon. Medium, rich body balances flavors of rich malt/cracker, smooth toasted caramel and subtle vanilla provide a smooth counterbalance for the warming notes of alcohol/bourbon. Keep it smooth…. ABV 11%
Jardin Noire Dark Sour
This mixed fermentation dark sour started as a dark saison base then was allowed to age in a mix of red and white wine oak barrels for four years with our house mixed culture: multiple Brett, Lacto, and Pedio strains with a couple different wild farm house yeasts… Complex is the only way to describe it. Rich vinous notes intermingle with roasted malt and the whole package is carried by an assertive mix or fragrant, lingering tartness… This will age well for years to come or share it with a friend now! ABV 7%
Maisonette
French Table Beer-Our new table saison, Maisonette, is a 100% wild fermentation with a special strain of brettanomyces yeast that yields a unique pome fruit aroma when young and will age over time into a mellow, lightly tart, funky beer. A rustic French style that pairs well with meats and cheeses.
La Ferme Noire
A true mixed fermentation farmhouse style. Dark color, light body/flavor. Subtle stonefruit, light roasted malty flavors. Mild funky/earthy notes from house cultured Brettanomyces yeast. Dry finish. ABV 6%
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Excellent beer, rad people. Come in and enjoy!!
817 Soquel Ave, Santa Cruz, CA 95062