Gilman Brewing Santa Cruz 817 Soquel Ave

Punxsutawney Phil (Hazy IPA)

$3.75 +

It all started with an innocent cough and suddenly, twelve more weeks of winter… No more Gilman, no more friends… Just a TP shortage and some old freezer food. Even though you can’t join us at the shop, let us help facilitate a little day-drinking for y ‘all; this tasty hazy features a ton of that nastay Southern Hemisphere Motueka and its Northern Hemisphere friend Mosaic. Don’t worry, we kept them six feet apart during the brewing process… Hopefully Phil can help to brighten your day… 🙂 Stay positive. And wash your damn hands. ABV 6.5%