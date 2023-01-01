Restaurant header imageView gallery

Gilmore's Sports Bar 1046 North Second Street

review star

No reviews yet

1046 North Second Street

Chillicothe, IL 61523

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Sandwiches

The Gilly

1/4 lb. Angus smash burger topped with pulled pork, cheddar cheese, real apple wood bacon bits and our signature Gilly sauce.

1/4 lb Angus Smash Burger

Beautifully seasoned and ready to get smashed!

Ribeye Steak Sandwich

Cut fresh daily and grilled to order!

The Birdie

6 oz. marinated grilled chicken breast. Topped with our original birdie sauce! Cooked to perfection!

Beer Braised Bratwurst

A 1/4 lb of deliciousness with a beer reduction sauce. Aims to make this brat a hole in one!

Appetizers

Onion Rings

Beer battered onion rings!

Fries

Cheese Balls

Mix of cheddar and white cheddar cheese balls.

Bone In Wings

1/2 lb or 1 lb. Choice of 2 sauces.

Boneless Wings

1/2 lb or 1 lb. Choice of 2 sauces.

Sweet Corn Nuggets

Daily Soup

Cup or Bowl.

Frozen

Bacon Jalapeno Cheddar

$10.00

Cheese Pizza

$10.00

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$10.00

Meat Lovers

$10.00

Pepperoni Pizza

$10.00

Sausage Pizza

$10.00

White Garlic Pizza

$10.00

VODKA

Grey Goose

$5.00

Ketel One

$4.75

Smirnoff Cherry

$4.00

Smirnoff Citrus

$4.00

Smirnoff Vanilla

$4.00

Tito's

$4.00

Well Vodka

$3.50

Smirnoff Watermelon

$4.00

Sweet Tea Vodka

$5.00

UV Grape

$4.00

UV Blue

$4.00

UV Cherry

$4.00

Smirnoff Apple

$4.00

DBL Well Vodka

$6.00

DBL Grey Goose

$10.00

DBL Tito's

$8.00

DBL Ketel One

$8.00

DBL Smirnoff Cherry

$7.25

DBL Smirnoff Citrus

$7.25

DBL Smirnoff Vanilla

$7.25

GIN

Well Gin

$3.50

Tanqueray

$4.75

Henricks

$4.75

Nolet

$4.75

DBL Well Gin

$6.00

DBL Tanqueray

$8.00

DBL Henricks

$8.00

DBL Nolet

$8.00

RUM

Well Rum

$3.50

Captain Morgan

$4.50

Bacardi

$4.50

Malibu

$4.50

DBL Well Rum

$6.00

DBL Captain Morgan

$8.00

DBL Bacardi

$8.00

DBL Bacardi Limon

$8.00

DBL Malibu

$8.00

DBL Parrot Bay

$8.00

TEQUILA

Well Tequila

$3.50

Don Julio

$5.50

El Bandito Yankee Blanco

$5.00

El Bandito Yankee Reposato

$5.00

Patron Silver

$5.50

Jalapeño Tequila

$5.50

DBL Well Tequila

$6.00

DBL Don Julio

$10.00

DBL El Bandito Yankee Blanco

$10.00

DBL El Bandito Yankee Reposato

$10.00

DBL Patron Silver

$10.00

DBL Jalapeño Tequila

$10.00

WHISKEY

Well Whiskey

$3.50

Sazerac 6 Year

$4.75

Crown

$4.50

Crown Apple

$4.50

Crown Peach

$4.50

Crown Salted Carmel

$4.00

Jack Daniels

$4.50

Jack Daniel's Honey

$4.50

Jack Daniel's Fire

$4.50

Woodford Reserve

$6.00

Makers Mark

$4.75

Screwball

$4.50

Seagrams VO

$4.00

Bird Dog Blackberry

$4.00

Bird Dog Peach

$4.00

Bird Dog Strawberry

$4.00

Fireball

$4.50

Southern Comfort

$4.50

Jameson

$5.00

Jim Beam

$4.50

Jim Beam Red Stag

$4.50

Canadian Club

$4.00

DBL Well Whiskey

$6.00

DBL Sazerac 6 Year

$8.00

DBL Crown

$10.00

DBL Crown Apple

$10.00

DBL Crown Peach

$10.00

DBL Jack Daniels

$8.00

DBL Jack Daniel's Honey

$8.00

DBL Jack Daniel's Fire

$8.00

DBL Woodford Reserve

$10.00

DBL Makers Mark

$10.00

DBL Screwball

$8.00

DBL Seagrams VO

$8.00

DBL Bird Dog Blackberry

$8.00

DBL Bird Dog Peach

$8.00

DBL Bird Dog Strawberry

$8.00

DBL Fireball

$8.00

DBL Southern Comfort

$8.00

SCOTCH | BOURBON

Well Scotch

$3.50

Old Forester 86 proof

$4.75

Old Forrester Statesman

$9.00

Old Forrester 1870

$8.50

Old Forester 1910

$9.00

Johnny Walker

$5.00

Dewars

$4.75

Dewars 12Yr

$6.00

J & B

$4.75

Johnnie Walker Black

$9.00

Johnnie Walker Red

$5.00

Heaven’s Door

$9.50

Elija Craig

$4.50

Blantons Single Barrel

$19.00

Buffalo Trace

$9.00

Eagle Rare

$13.00

EH Taylor

$19.00

Weller

$15.00

Angels Envy

$8.75

George Dickel

$4.50

DBL Well Scotch

$6.00

DBL Old Forrester

$8.00

DBL Johnny Walker

$10.00

DBL Dewars

$8.00

DBL Dewars 12Yr

$10.00

DBL J & B

$8.00

DBL Johnnie Walker Black

$10.00

DBL Johnnie Walker Red

$10.00

SHOTS

Bailey's

$4.50

Dr McGillicuddys Cherry

$3.75

Dr McGillicuddys Menthol

$3.75

Goldschlager

$5.00

Jagermeister

$4.50

Rumpleminze

$4.50

Rumchata

$4.50

Bombs

$6.00

Fireball

$4.75

Jello Shot

$1.00

Apple Pie

$2.00

COCKTAILS

Alabama Slammer

$7.00

Appletini

$7.00

Bloody Mary

$7.00

Cosmopolitan

$7.00

Hot Toddy

$7.00

Hurricane

$7.00

Lemon Drop

$8.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$7.00

Manhattan

$10.00

Mimosa

$3.00

Mojito

$8.00

Moscow Mule

$8.00

Mudslide

$7.00

Screwdriver

$7.00

Tequila Sunrise

$7.00

Whiskey Smash

$7.00

Whiskey Sour

$7.00

White Russian

$8.00

Disaronno Hot Chocolate

$9.00

Tee Time

$7.00

Transfusion

$8.00

Smoked Old Fashion

$11.00

Blood Maria

$9.00

Apple Cider Mule

$9.00

Azaela

$7.00

Augusta

$8.00

Peppermint Martini

$5.00

Old Fashion

$9.00

Mimosa Carafe

$8.00

DRAFT

16oz Miller Lite

$3.00

16oz Blue Moon

$5.00

12oz Stella

$4.50

16oz Anti Hero IPA

$5.00

16oz Destihl

$5.00

16oz Bud lite

$3.00

12 Oz Lil Beaver

$3.25

BOTTLED BEER

BTL Kona Big Wave

$4.00

BTL Budweiser

$3.00

BTL Bud Light

$3.00

BTL Michelob Ultra

$3.00

BTL Busch

$3.00

BTL Busch Light

$3.00

BTL Miller Light

$3.00

BTL Coors Light

$3.00

BTL Corona

$4.00

BTL Heinken

$4.00

BTL Voodoo Ranger

$4.25

BTL Cider Boys

$4.25

BTL Sam Adams

$4.25

BTL Bent River

$4.25

Modela

$4.00

7oz Miller Light

$1.75

7oz Bud Light

$1.75

7 oz Miller Lite Buckets

$7.50

7 oz Bud Light Bucket

$7.50

Domestic Bucket

$14.50

Twisted Tea

$4.00

PBR

$3.00

High life

$3.00

CANS

Miller Lite

$3.00

Milwaukee's Best

$2.50

Blake's Carmel Apple

$4.00

Busch Light

$3.00

Guinness

$4.00

Budweiser

$3.00

Bud Light

$3.00

Busch Light Apple

$3.00

Busch

$3.00

Nutrl

$4.00

Deschutes

$4.00

Goose Island 312

$4.00

Destihl Hawaii 5 Ale

$4.00

High Noon Blackcherry

$4.00

High Noon Mango

$4.00

High Noon Peach

$4.00

High Noon Pineapple

$4.00

High Noon Watermelon

$4.00

Truly

$4.00

Michelob Ultra

$3.00

White Claw

$4.00

Shiner Bock

$4.00

Shiner Cheer

$4.00

805

$4.00

Elvis Juice

$4.00

Coors

$3.00

Hamms

$2.50

Guiness Zero

$4.00

Select 55

$3.00

BY THE GLASS

Sutter Home Cabernet

$4.00

Canyon Road Cabernet

$4.00

Meioni Cab

$6.00

Canyon Road Chardonnay

$4.00

Canyon Road Moscato

$4.00

Canyon Road Pinot Grigio

$4.00

Canyon Road White Zen

$4.00

Sutter Home Moscato

$4.00

Sutter Home Chardonnay

$4.00

Sav Blanc

$6.00

Ruffino Pinot Grigio

$6.00

NA BEVERAGES

Busch N/A

$3.00

Red Bull

$3.00

Soda

$1.00

Bottle Water

$1.00

HH BOTTLED BEER

BTL Budweiser

$2.50

BTL Bud Light

$2.50

BTL Michelob Ultra

$2.50

BTL Busch

$2.50

BTL Busch Light

$2.50

BTL Miller Light

$2.50

BTL Coors Light

$2.50

Domestic Bucket

$12.50

Corona Bucket

$17.50

HH CANS

Miller Lite

$2.50

Milwaukee's Best

$2.00

Budweiser

$2.50

Bud Light

$2.50

Busch Light

$2.50

Busch Light Apple

$2.50

Busch

$2.50

HH FOOD

Grilled Cheese

Triple Smashburger

Single Smash Burger

HH BOMBS

Bombs

$4.25

HH TITOS

Titos

$3.50

HH DRAFT

16oz ANTI HERO

$4.00

16oz BLUE MOON

$4.00

16 oz Bud Light

$2.25

16 oz Miller Lite

$2.25

HH PIZZA

White Garlic 12”

$8.50

Pepperoni 12”

$8.50

Bacon Cheddar Jalapeño 12”

$8.50

Sausage 12”

$8.50

Chicken Bacon Ranch 12”

$8.50

Cheese 12”

$8.50

Meat Lovers 12"

$8.50

PIZZA

White Garlic 12”

$10.00

Pepperoni 12”

$10.00

Bacon Cheddar Jalapeño 12”

$10.00

Sausage 12”

$10.00

Chicken Bacon Ranch 12”

$10.00

Cheese 12”

$10.00

Meat Lovers 12"

$10.00

MERCHANDISE

CREW NECK SWEATSHIRT S-XL

$20.00

CREW NECK SWEATSHIRT 2XL

$23.00

HOODIE S-XL

$26.00

HOODIE 2XL

$29.00

T-SHIRT S-XL

$13.00

T-SHIRT 2XL

$16.00

HATS

$20.00

KOOZIES

Sandwiches

The Gilly

1/4 lb. Angus smash burger topped with pulled pork, cheddar cheese, real apple wood bacon bits and our signature Gilly sauce.

1/4 lb Angus Smash Burger

Beautifully seasoned and ready to get smashed!

Ribeye Steak Sandwich

Cut fresh daily and grilled to order!

The Birdie

6 oz. marinated grilled chicken breast. Topped with our original birdie sauce! Cooked to perfection!

Beer Braised Bratwurst

A 1/4 lb of deliciousness with a beer reduction sauce. Aims to make this brat a hole in one!

Appetizers

Onion Rings

Beer battered onion rings!

Fries

Cheese Balls

Mix of cheddar and white cheddar cheese balls.

Bone In Wings

1/2 lb or 1 lb. Choice of 2 sauces.

Boneless Wings

1/2 lb or 1 lb. Choice of 2 sauces.

Sweet Corn Nuggets

Daily Soup

Cup or Bowl.

Frozen

Bacon Jalapeno Cheddar

$10.00

Cheese Pizza

$10.00

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$10.00

Meat Lovers

$10.00

Pepperoni Pizza

$10.00

Sausage Pizza

$10.00

White Garlic Pizza

$10.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Monday3:00 pm - 1:00 am
Tuesday3:00 pm - 1:00 am
Wednesday3:00 pm - 1:00 am
Thursday3:00 pm - 1:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Restaurant info

Tee off at the happiest place in town! Eat, drink and play golf on 2 state of the art golf simulators!

Location

1046 North Second Street, Chillicothe, IL 61523

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Molly's Pizzeria
orange starNo Reviews
223 W. Cedar Ct Chillicothe, IL 61523
View restaurantnext
Sweetwater Kitchen & Cocktails
orange starNo Reviews
13637 N. Riverbeach Dr. S. Rome, IL 61523
View restaurantnext
GSE - Woolly Bugger - 1583 Spring Bay Rd
orange starNo Reviews
1583 Spring Bay Rd Spring Bay, IL 61611
View restaurantnext
Knuckles Pizza & Sports Bar
orange starNo Reviews
1719 W. Woodside Dr. Dunlap, IL 61525
View restaurantnext
Germantown Grille - 505 Ten Mile Creek Rd.
orange star4.5 • 793
505 Ten Mile Creek Rd. Germantown Hills, IL 61548
View restaurantnext
Industry Brewing
orange starNo Reviews
8012 N. Hale Ave Peoria, IL 61615
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Chillicothe
Peoria Heights
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Peoria
review star
Avg 4.2 (36 restaurants)
Washington
review star
Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
East Peoria
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Morton
review star
Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Peru
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Normal
review star
Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)
Bloomington
review star
Avg 4.6 (28 restaurants)
Pontiac
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston