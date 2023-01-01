- Home
Gilmore's Sports Bar 1046 North Second Street
No reviews yet
1046 North Second Street
Chillicothe, IL 61523
Sandwiches
The Gilly
1/4 lb. Angus smash burger topped with pulled pork, cheddar cheese, real apple wood bacon bits and our signature Gilly sauce.
1/4 lb Angus Smash Burger
Beautifully seasoned and ready to get smashed!
Ribeye Steak Sandwich
Cut fresh daily and grilled to order!
The Birdie
6 oz. marinated grilled chicken breast. Topped with our original birdie sauce! Cooked to perfection!
Beer Braised Bratwurst
A 1/4 lb of deliciousness with a beer reduction sauce. Aims to make this brat a hole in one!
Appetizers
Frozen
VODKA
Grey Goose
Ketel One
Smirnoff Cherry
Smirnoff Citrus
Smirnoff Vanilla
Tito's
Well Vodka
Smirnoff Watermelon
Sweet Tea Vodka
UV Grape
UV Blue
UV Cherry
Smirnoff Apple
DBL Well Vodka
DBL Grey Goose
DBL Tito's
DBL Ketel One
DBL Smirnoff Cherry
DBL Smirnoff Citrus
DBL Smirnoff Vanilla
GIN
RUM
TEQUILA
WHISKEY
Well Whiskey
Sazerac 6 Year
Crown
Crown Apple
Crown Peach
Crown Salted Carmel
Jack Daniels
Jack Daniel's Honey
Jack Daniel's Fire
Woodford Reserve
Makers Mark
Screwball
Seagrams VO
Bird Dog Blackberry
Bird Dog Peach
Bird Dog Strawberry
Fireball
Southern Comfort
Jameson
Jim Beam
Jim Beam Red Stag
Canadian Club
DBL Well Whiskey
DBL Sazerac 6 Year
DBL Crown
DBL Crown Apple
DBL Crown Peach
DBL Jack Daniels
DBL Jack Daniel's Honey
DBL Jack Daniel's Fire
DBL Woodford Reserve
DBL Makers Mark
DBL Screwball
DBL Seagrams VO
DBL Bird Dog Blackberry
DBL Bird Dog Peach
DBL Bird Dog Strawberry
DBL Fireball
DBL Southern Comfort
SCOTCH | BOURBON
Well Scotch
Old Forester 86 proof
Old Forrester Statesman
Old Forrester 1870
Old Forester 1910
Johnny Walker
Dewars
Dewars 12Yr
J & B
Johnnie Walker Black
Johnnie Walker Red
Heaven’s Door
Elija Craig
Blantons Single Barrel
Buffalo Trace
Eagle Rare
EH Taylor
Weller
Angels Envy
George Dickel
DBL Well Scotch
DBL Old Forrester
DBL Johnny Walker
DBL Dewars
DBL Dewars 12Yr
DBL J & B
DBL Johnnie Walker Black
DBL Johnnie Walker Red
SHOTS
COCKTAILS
Alabama Slammer
Appletini
Bloody Mary
Cosmopolitan
Hot Toddy
Hurricane
Lemon Drop
Long Island Iced Tea
Manhattan
Mimosa
Mojito
Moscow Mule
Mudslide
Screwdriver
Tequila Sunrise
Whiskey Smash
Whiskey Sour
White Russian
Disaronno Hot Chocolate
Tee Time
Transfusion
Smoked Old Fashion
Blood Maria
Apple Cider Mule
Azaela
Augusta
Peppermint Martini
Old Fashion
Mimosa Carafe
DRAFT
BOTTLED BEER
BTL Kona Big Wave
BTL Budweiser
BTL Bud Light
BTL Michelob Ultra
BTL Busch
BTL Busch Light
BTL Miller Light
BTL Coors Light
BTL Corona
BTL Heinken
BTL Voodoo Ranger
BTL Cider Boys
BTL Sam Adams
BTL Bent River
Modela
7oz Miller Light
7oz Bud Light
7 oz Miller Lite Buckets
7 oz Bud Light Bucket
Domestic Bucket
Twisted Tea
PBR
High life
CANS
Miller Lite
Milwaukee's Best
Blake's Carmel Apple
Busch Light
Guinness
Budweiser
Bud Light
Busch Light Apple
Busch
Nutrl
Deschutes
Goose Island 312
Destihl Hawaii 5 Ale
High Noon Blackcherry
High Noon Mango
High Noon Peach
High Noon Pineapple
High Noon Watermelon
Truly
Michelob Ultra
White Claw
Shiner Bock
Shiner Cheer
805
Elvis Juice
Coors
Hamms
Guiness Zero
Select 55
HH BOTTLED BEER
HH CANS
HH BOMBS
HH TITOS
HH PIZZA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Monday
|3:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Tuesday
|3:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Wednesday
|3:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Thursday
|3:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
Tee off at the happiest place in town! Eat, drink and play golf on 2 state of the art golf simulators!
1046 North Second Street, Chillicothe, IL 61523