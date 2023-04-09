Restaurant header imageView gallery

Gimme The Tea 536 Arsenal Street

review star

No reviews yet

536 Arsenal Street

Watertown, NY 13601

Loaded Teas

Tropical Sunset

$7.00

-Orange Liftoff -Orange -Pineapple Fandango -Cherry

Meadow of Dreams

$6.00

-Berry Energy -Lavender/Lemonade -Margarita -Pomegranate

MILF Lovers

$6.00

-Acai Blueberry -Blueberry -Blue Raspberry

Sunrise

$6.00

-Tropical Punch Energy -Melon -Peach -Cherry

Blue Hawaiian

$7.00

-Lemon Tea -Pina Colada -Blue Blast -Tea

Bahama Mama

$7.00

-Iced Tea -Pineapple Fandango -Pina Colada -Tropical Liftoff

Twilight

$6.00

-Berry Energy -Lavender/Lemonade -Raspberry Blush

Midnight Memories

$6.00

-Acai Blueberry -Blue Blast -Pomegranate -Sour Green Apple

Watermelon Sour Patch Kids

$6.00

-Watermelon Limeade Energy -Watermelon -Sour Green Apple

Blue Haze

$7.00

-Berry Energy -Pomegranate -Blue Blast -Original Aloe

Twisted Sister

$7.00

-Citrus Energy -Strawberry -Pomegranate -Strawberry Aloe

Jolly Rancher

$6.00

-Citrus Energy -Sour Green Apple -Watermelon

Strawberry Fields Forever

$8.00

-Strawberry Lemonade Collagen -Strawberry Lemonade Energy -Strawberry -Lemonade

Unicorns and Stuff...

$7.00

-Berry Energy -Strawberry-Kiwi -Lemonade -Unicorn Dreams Syrup

Sweet Tart

$6.00

-Orange Energy -Mango -Strawberry -Margarita

Yellow-Stone

$8.00

-Citrus Energy -Orange Energy -Collagen -Pina Colada -Margarita -Peach

Raspberry BlowPop

$6.00

-Berry Energy -Blue Raspberry -Pomegranate

Cream-Sicle

$8.00

-Orange Energy -Collagen -Orange -Pina Colada

Floating on Clouds

$8.00

-Guarana -Blue Blast -Berry 4c -Raspberry Blush -Unicorn Dream Syrup

Summer Nights

$6.00

-Peach Mango Energy -Lemonade -Margarita -Cherry on top

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Where sarcasm goes to stay hydrated! Not your typical drink shop, stop in to find your flavor or try them all!

536 Arsenal Street, Watertown, NY 13601

