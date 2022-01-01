Restaurant header imageView gallery

Gimme Some Suga

review star

No reviews yet

Texas Highway 6

Sugar Land, TX 77498

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Milk Shakes

Mango Kulfi Shake

Mango Kulfi Shake

$7.49+
Ras Malai Shake

Ras Malai Shake

$8.00+

Falooda Shake

$7.49+

Pista Kulfi Shake

$7.49+

Malai Kulfi Shake

$7.49+

Bounty Shake

$7.00+
Ferrero Shake

Ferrero Shake

$7.49+
Kit Kat Shake

Kit Kat Shake

$7.00+

M&M Shake

$7.00+
Reese’s

Reese’s

$7.49+

Vanilla Shake

$7.00+

Chocolate Shake

$7.00+
Strawberry Shake

Strawberry Shake

$7.00+
Cookies N Cream Shake

Cookies N Cream Shake

$7.00+
Biscoff Shake

Biscoff Shake

$8.00+
Fruity Pebbles

Fruity Pebbles

$8.00+

Cocoa Pebbles

$8.00+
Cinnamon Toast Crunch

Cinnamon Toast Crunch

$8.00+

Crunch Shake

$7.00+
Cookie Monster

Cookie Monster

$8.00+

Tutti Frutti

$7.00+

BT House Tea

Falooda HT

Falooda HT

$7.49+
Ras Malai HT

Ras Malai HT

$7.49+
Mango Kulfi HT

Mango Kulfi HT

$7.49+
Pista Kulfi HT

Pista Kulfi HT

$7.49+
Bounty HT

Bounty HT

$7.49+

Ice Cream

Vanilla

$2.99+

Chocolate

$2.99+

Strawberry

$2.99+

Cookie N Cream

$2.99+
Mango Kulfi

Mango Kulfi

$2.99+
Pista Kulfi

Pista Kulfi

$2.99+
Falooda

Falooda

$2.99+
Ras Malai

Ras Malai

$2.99+
Bounty

Bounty

$2.99+
Malai Kukfi

Malai Kukfi

$2.99+

Tutti Frutti

$2.99+

BT Milk Tea

Mango MT

$5.75+

Taro MT

$5.75+

Thai Tea MT

$5.75+

Coffee MT

$5.75+

Coconut MT

$5.75+

Almond MT

$5.75+

BT Green Tea

Mango GT

$5.75+

Pineapple GT

$5.75+

Lychee GT

$5.75+

Passion Fruit GT

$5.75+

Pomegranate GT

$5.75+

Peach GT

$5.75+

Rooh Afza GT

$5.75+

Quick Add

Water

$2.00

Water

$5 Promo

$5.00

$6 Promo

$6.00

Refresh

Mojito

$5.49+

HOUSTON HALAL FEST

Falooda HT

$8.00

Mango Kulfi HT

$8.00

Ras Malai HT

$8.00

Cocoa Pebbles Shake

$8.00

Fruity Pebbles Shake

$8.00

Cinnamon Toast Crunch Shake

$8.00

Biscoff Shake

$8.00

Ferrero Shake

$8.00

Green Tea

Mango

$5.00+

Pineapple

$5.00+

Passion Fruit

$5.00+

Peach

$5.00+

Lychee

$5.00+

Pomegranate

$5.00+

Rooh Afza

$5.00+

Watermelon

$5.00+

Green Apple

$5.00+

Milk Tea

Mango

$5.00+

Taro

$5.00+

Thai Tea

$5.00+

Coffee

$5.00+

HF Ice Cream

Mango Kulfi

$3.50+

Ras Malai

$3.50+

Falooda

$3.50+

Vanilla

$3.50+

Chocolate

$3.50+

Strawberry

$3.50+
All hours
Sunday7:00 pm - 12:00 am
Monday7:00 pm - 12:00 am
Tuesday7:00 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday7:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday7:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday7:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday7:00 pm - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Best bubble Tea, Milkshakes, and Ice cream in Texas with a desi twist

Location

Texas Highway 6, Sugar Land, TX 77498

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Big Ben Tavern
orange starNo Reviews
636 Hwy 6 Suite 1000 Sugarland, TX 77478
View restaurantnext
Crypto Burger
orange starNo Reviews
11910 South Texas hwy 6 Sugar Land, TX 77498
View restaurantnext
Ashar's Kitchen - Sugarland
orange starNo Reviews
11920 S Texas 6 Sugar Land, TX 77498
View restaurantnext
FiLLi Café - 11920 S Texas 6 STE 600
orange starNo Reviews
11920 S Texas 6 STE 600 Sugar Land, TX 77498
View restaurantnext
Brookstreet BBQ Sugar Land
orange starNo Reviews
1418 Hwy 6 Sugar Land, TX 77478
View restaurantnext
King's BBQ Sugar Land - 9920 US-90 alt STE D-120
orange starNo Reviews
9920 US-90 alt STE D-120 sugar land, TX 77478
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Sugar Land

Salata - F - 018 - Sugar Land
orange star4.6 • 1,868
2170 Town Square Place Sugar Land, TX 77479
View restaurantnext
Gyro Republic - Sugar Land
orange star4.5 • 1,284
19920 Southwest Fwy Sugar Land, TX 77479
View restaurantnext
Pizza 101 - Sugar Land
orange star4.2 • 870
15215 SW Freeway Sugar Land, TX 77478
View restaurantnext
Los Tios - Sugar Land
orange star4.4 • 750
3308 Highway 6 S Sugar Land, TX 77478
View restaurantnext
Sweet Paris Crêperie & Café - Sugar Land Town Square
orange star4.6 • 602
15911 City Walk Sugar Land, TX 77479
View restaurantnext
Coco Crepes Waffles & Coffee - Sugarland
orange star4.7 • 485
13533 University Blvd Sugar Land, TX 77479
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Sugar Land
Stafford
review star
No reviews yet
Missouri City
review star
Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)
Richmond
review star
Avg 4.5 (28 restaurants)
Bellaire
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
Fulshear
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Katy
review star
Avg 4.3 (93 restaurants)
Houston
review star
Avg 4.4 (987 restaurants)
Pearland
review star
Avg 4.3 (31 restaurants)
Cypress
review star
Avg 4.5 (43 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston