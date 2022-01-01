  • Home
  • /
  • Hyannis
  • /
  • Gimmy's Tavern at Hyannis Golf Course - 508-280-7989 or gimmystavern.com
Restaurant header imageView gallery

Gimmy's Tavern at Hyannis Golf Course 508-280-7989 or gimmystavern.com

review star

No reviews yet

1800 Iyannouh Rd

Hyannis, MA 02601

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Cheeseburger
Deep Fried Chicken Strips

Breakfast

Classic Eggs Benny

$12.00

Dry Rub Steak And Eggs

$18.00

Bacon Egg And Cheese Bagel

$9.00

Add 1 Egg

$1.00

Add Hashbrowns

$3.50

Add Home Fries

$3.00

Gimmy 2 Egg Breakfast

$10.00

Sausage Benedict

$12.00

California Benny

$14.00

Appetizers

Jumbo Chicken Wings

$10.00

Veggie Spring Rolls

$9.00

Mozerella Sticks

$9.00

Jalapeno Poppers

$10.00

Deep Fried Chicken Strips

$10.00

Classic Deep Fried Onion Rings

$9.00

Bbq Rib Tips

$12.00

Mozzarella Pesto Egg Rolls

$9.00

Charcuterie Board

$12.00

Soups & Salads

Classic Caesar

$12.00

Side House Salad

$7.00

– herb croutons, Reggiano,

Steakhouse Wedge Salad

$12.00

Classic Chef Salad

$12.00

Cup of Soup

$3.50

BOWL OF Soup

$5.50

Add a Cup of Soup to any Sandwich

$3.00

Sandwich

Homemade Meatloaf

$11.00

Maple Grilled Turkey Melt

$12.00

Stone Ground Mustard Ham N Cheese

$10.00

B.L.T.

$9.00

Triple Decker Club

$12.00

Ruben

$10.00

Tuna Melt

$9.00

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Fried Cod Sandwich

$12.00

Gimmys Chicken Salad

$9.00

Pot Roast Wrap

$12.00

– Twin all beef dogs on grilled rolls served with baked beans coleslaw and sliced pickles.

Cubano

$12.00

Burgers

Juicy Lucy Burger

$15.00

Cheeseburger

$10.00

Hamburger

$9.50

Rodeo Burger

$13.00

Specialty Pizzas

Margherita Pizza

$17.00

Hawaiian Pizza

$18.00

BBQ Chicken Pizza

$18.00

Garbage Pizza

$24.00

Lunch Specials

Pizza Special

$16.00

Ham & Swiss Served on Marbled Rye with Cucumber slices, Leaf Lettuce and Tomato and Honey Mustard

$9 Sandwich Special

$9.00

$10 Lunch special

$10.00

$11 Meatloaf Sandwich special

$11.00

$12 Sandwich special

$12.00

$14 Lunch Special

$14.00

Coconut Shrimps App

$12.00

Potato Skins App

$9.00

Extra Meatball

$0.75

Poppers

$8.00

Chili Dog

$7.00

Bowl Of Chili

$6.00

Steak Tips N Fries

$12.00

Bar Menu

Hot Box Breakfast Sandwich

$5.00

Roller Dog Small

$5.00

Chix Salad|Turkey|Ham

$10.00

Cooler Tuna Salad

$8.00

Hot Box Burger

$10.00

Bread Pudding/Muffin

$3.00

French Toast

$4.00

Order Of fries

$3.00

Apple

$1.00

Cookie

$1.00

Yogurt

$1.50

Hot Box Sandwich

$7.00

Hot Box Burger Dog

$8.00

Golf Course Employee

$5.00

Hot Box Soup Bowl

$5.00

Drinks

BEVERAGE CHOICES

Apparel

Hat

$15.00

T-Shirt

$20.00

Cozzies

$1.00

Build your Own Pizza

Sauce

Gluten Free Crust

$16.00

Toppings

Regular Crust

$14.00

Cart Beer

Arnold Palmer

$7.00

Coming Soon

$8.50

Blue Moon

$7.00

Bud Light

$5.50

Bud Zero

$5.50

Budweiser

$5.50

Coors Lite

$5.50

Corona Extra

$7.00

Finestkind IPA

$7.00

Heineken

$7.00

IPA Grapefruit Gripah

$6.00

Island Distict

$7.00

Lagunitas

$7.00

Michelob Ultra

$5.50

Miller Lite

$5.50

Samuel Adams

$7.00

Truly

$7.00

White Claw

$7.00

Quahog Republic

$7.00

Long Drink

$7.00

PAR TEE Faderade

$9.00

PAR TEE Transfusion

$9.00

PAR TEE Rum N Cola

$9.00

PAR TEE Rum punch

$9.00

Cart Snacks

Cart Beef Jerky

$3.50

Cart Beef Sticks

$2.50

Cart King Candy Bar

$3.00

Cart Cheez Its

$2.00

Cart Chips

$2.00

Cart Crackers

$2.00

Cart Fruit Snacks

$2.00

Cart Goldfish

$2.00

Cart Granola Bar

$3.00

Cart Gum All Flavors

$2.00

Cart M & Ms All Flavors

$2.00

Cart Peanuts

$5.00

Cart Snyders Chocolate Pretzel

$3.49

Cookies

$2.00

Snickers Bar

$2.00

Twix/ Milky Way/ 3 Musk Other Candy Bars

$2.00

Omega3 Mix

$1.00

Cart Beverages

C. Gatorade

$4.00

C. Mini Gatorade

$3.00

C. Soda

$2.00

C. Water

$2.00

C. Tea

$2.00

C. Coffee

$2.00

C. Extra Lg Gatorade

$5.00

Cart Food

Cart Chicken Salad

$10.00

Cart Tuna Salad

$8.00

Cart Sausage Pepper & Onions

$12.00

Cart Hot Dog

$7.00

Cart Burger Dog

$8.00

Cart Cold Ham Sand.

$7.00

Cart Turkey Sand.

$8.00

Cart Roast Beef Sandwich

$12.00

Cart Italian Sub

$10.00

Cigars

Mac. Ascots Single

$3.25

Mac/wooden box Single

$11.99

Black and Mild 3 pack

$5.00

Black & Mild 5 pack

$10.00

Crystal Cote

$16.99

Macanudo Ascot Tin /10

$29.99

Newspaper Light

$15.00

Newspaper Dark

$15.00

Blondes

$15.00

Romeos 1875 Single

$5.00

Romeos 1875 Pack

$25.00

The Upsetters Small

$12.00

The Upsetters Large

$15.00

Lighter

$1.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

No more waiting for Food at the Turn Just Place your order at the 8th OR 17th Tee and have your food ready for pickup from the bar when your done with 9 or 18. This service is available daily throughout the season.

Location

1800 Iyannouh Rd, Hyannis, MA 02601

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
BG pic
Gimmy's Tavern image

Similar restaurants in your area

The West End Restaurant
orange star4.3 • 686
20 Scudder Ave Hyannis, MA 02601
View restaurantnext
Ryan's Ten Pin Eatery - Cape Cod Mall
orange star4.2 • 55
769 Iyannough Rd Hyannis, MA 02601
View restaurantnext
the knack - hyannis
orange starNo Reviews
1120 Iyannough Road Hyannis, MA 02601
View restaurantnext
Gannon's Tavern
orange star4.5 • 354
959 Bearses Way Hyannis, MA 02601
View restaurantnext
PALIO PIZZERIA
orange starNo Reviews
435 Main St Hyannis, MA 02601
View restaurantnext
Tap City Grille
orange star4.4 • 1,723
586 Main Street Hyannis, MA 02601
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Hyannis

British Beer Company
orange star4.2 • 1,787
412 Main St Hyannis, MA 02601
View restaurantnext
Tap City Grille
orange star4.4 • 1,723
586 Main Street Hyannis, MA 02601
View restaurantnext
The West End Restaurant
orange star4.3 • 686
20 Scudder Ave Hyannis, MA 02601
View restaurantnext
Gannon's Tavern
orange star4.5 • 354
959 Bearses Way Hyannis, MA 02601
View restaurantnext
Ryan's Ten Pin Eatery - Cape Cod Mall
orange star4.2 • 55
769 Iyannough Rd Hyannis, MA 02601
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Hyannis
West Yarmouth
review star
Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)
South Yarmouth
review star
Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)
Osterville
review star
Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Dennis
review star
Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)
South Dennis
review star
No reviews yet
Dennis Port
review star
Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
Mashpee
review star
Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)
Harwich Port
review star
Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)
Sandwich
review star
Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston