  Gina's Kitchen - Parkside Eatery - 14515 E Alameda Ave, Ste E
Gina's Kitchen - Parkside Eatery 14515 E Alameda Ave, Ste E

No reviews yet

14515 E Alameda Ave, Ste E

Aurora, CO 80012

Order Again

Coffee

Hot Beverage Sizes

$2.00+

Tea

Tea

$2.50

Hot Cocoa

12 oz

$3.00

16 oz

$3.50

20 oz

$4.00

Acai Bowls

Choose from popular favorites or build your own bowl!
Build Your Own Acai Bowl

Build Your Own Acai Bowl

$5.25

Start with acai puree and Gina's Vanilla Coconut Crunch granola--then you take it from there!

Gina's Special Acai Bowl

Gina's Special Acai Bowl

$8.50

Comes with acai puree, Vanilla Coconut Crunch granola, strawberries, blueberries, toasted coconut, toasted pecans, and chocolate.

Smoothies

Choose from popular favorites or build your own!

Build Your Own Smoothie

$6.00

Start with coconut milk and one serving of berries--your choice--then you take it from there!

Gina's Special Smoothie

$7.50

Coconut milk, blueberries, pea protein, spinach and a splash of olive oil--for some good fat!

Yogurt Bowls

Choose from popular favorites or build your own bowl!
Build Your Own Yogurt Bowl

Build Your Own Yogurt Bowl

$5.25

Start with vanilla coconut yogurt and Gina's Vanilla Coconut Crunch granola--then you take it from there!

Gina's Special Yogurt Bowl

Gina's Special Yogurt Bowl

$8.50

Comes with dairy-free yogurt, Vanilla Coconut Crunch granola, strawberries, blueberries, toasted coconut, toasted pecans, and chocolate.

Sandwiches

Vegan Grilled Cheese

$12.00

A grilled vegan cheese sandwich on Millet Oat Bread, with tomato and avocado! Sold with a bag of chips.

Gina's Special

Gina's Special

$13.50

Grilled Millet Oat bread, vegan pepper cheese, sliced turkey, tomato and avocado. Sub the protein for a grilled portobello cap! Sold with a bag of chips.

Tuna Salad Aioli

Tuna Salad Aioli

$12.50

Tuna salad with a twist - on fresh Millet Oat bread, peppered with, olives, garlic, celery and just a hint of sweet onion. Sold with a bag of chips.

PAC & J

PAC & J

$12.00

A fresh Millet Oat bread sandwich slathered with Gina`s Pec-Almond Crunch nut butter met with a bright seasonal jam! Sold with a bag of chips.

Salads

Berry Spinach Salad

Berry Spinach Salad

$13.50

Fresh berries, candied pecans and roasted peppers on a bed of spinach, drizzled in Gina's raspberry basil vinaigrette.

Deluxe Veggie Salad

$12.00

Fresh veggies on a bed of mixed baby greens.

Specials

Chicken Medallions with Vegetables

$15.00

Sauteed chicken medallions tossed with zucchini, yellow squash, asparagus and baby bellas-topped with toasted buckwheat.

Salmon Medallions with Vegetables

Salmon Medallions with Vegetables

$15.00

Sauteed salmon medallions tossed with zucchini, yellow squash, asparagus and baby bellas-topped with toasted buckwheat.

Creme Cakes

Door Bell

$6.00

Brownies

Fudge Brownie

$3.25

Turtle Brownie

$3.75Out of stock

Scones

Cranberry White Chocolate

$4.00

Maple Nut

$4.00Out of stock

Blueberry

$3.50Out of stock

Chocolate Chip

$3.50

Streusel/Coffee Cake

Cocoa Revel Coffee Cake

$3.50

Cinnamon Streusel

$3.50Out of stock

Blueberry Streusel

$3.50

Blueberry Almond Streusel

$3.50

Cinnamon Pecan Streusel

$3.50

Standard Cookies

Butterscotch Almond - 1 oz

$1.50

Butterscotch Almond Mini's - 8-Pak

$5.00

Caramel Pecan - 1 oz

$1.50

Caramel Pecan Mini's - 8-Pak

$5.00

Chocolate Chip - 1 oz

$1.50

Chocolate Chip Mini's - 8-Pak

$5.00Out of stock

Chocolate Pecan Chip - 1 oz

$1.50

Mini Trio Pak (variety)

$11.00

Chocolate Dipped Cookies

Coconut Caramel Cookie

$2.25

Caramel Waffle Cookie

$2.25

Third Wheel - Pac 1/2 oz

$1.50

Chocolate

Dark Caramel

$1.25

Remnant Bar

$4.00

Made from the remaining chocolate after Gina dips her other daily chocolate Delights. The bar likely contains remnants of those Delights (ie. raspberry, coconut creme, nuts, cookie or cake bits.

Dark Toasted Almond - Sugar free

$1.50

Dark Toasted Pecan - Sugar free

$1.50

Dark Toasted Buckwheat - Sugar free

$1.50

Granola

Vanilla Coconut Crunch - 12 oz

$11.00

Vanilla Coconut Crunch - 6 oz

$6.00

Reduced Price Items - 20% Off

Chocolate Chip Mini's - 8-Pak - 20% Off

$4.00

Butterscotch Almond Mini's - 8-Pak - 20% Off

$4.00

Caramel Pecan Mini's - 8-Pak - 20% Off

$4.00

Mini Trio Variety Pak- 20% Off

$8.80

Gina's DIY Mixes

Pancake Mix

$7.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

14515 E Alameda Ave, Ste E, Aurora, CO 80012

Directions

