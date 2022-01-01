- Home
Breakfast & Brunch
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Ginger and Clove Cafe 881 lafayette rd
881 Lafayette Road
Hampton, NH 03842
Breakfast
Omelets
Bennies&Hash
Sides
1 EGG
$1.99
2 EGGS
$2.99
3 EGGS
$4.29
SIDE BACON 3
$4.29
SIDE CRISPY BACON
$4.29
SIDE LINKS 4
$4.29
SIDE SAUS. PATTIES 2
$4.29
SIDE HAM
$4.29
SIDE KEILBASA 3
$4.29
SIDE CAJUN SAUSAGE 3
$4.29
SIDE 1 TOAST (1)
$1.99
SIDE 2 TOAST (2)
$2.99
GRITS
$4.00
LOADED GRITS
$6.50
BOWL GRITS
$5.50
BOWL LOADED GRITS
$8.00
SIDE BREAKFAST POTS
$3.99
SIDE FRIES
$4.29
SIDE CORN BEEF HASH
$6.99
SIDE GRAVY
$3.99
SIDE HOLLANDAISE
$2.00
REAL MAPLE SYRUP
$3.00
FRUIT CUP
$4.29
SIDE BERRIES
$4.29
SIDE SAUTEED VEGGIES
$3.99
SIDE AVOCADO
$1.99
SLICED TOMATOES
$1.99
SIDE DRESSING
$1.00
SIDE HONEY
$1.00
SIDE NUTELLA
$2.00
SIDE PEANUT BUTTER
$0.75
SIDE RASP JAM
$1.00
SIDE SALSA
$1.00
SIDE SOUR CREAM
$1.00
EXTRA SAUCE
$1.00
EXTRA BURGER PATTY
$5.00
Chicken Breast
$5.00
Bbq
$0.75
1 Sausage Patty
$2.99
Brown Sugar
$0.50
Crispy Fried Pots
$3.99
2 Piece Gluton Free Toast
$2.99
Bagel
$2.99
Sweets
1 Pancake
$4.00
2 Pancake
$7.00
3 pancakes
$9.00
1 French Toast
$4.00
2 French Toast
$7.00
3 French Toast
$9.00
Waffle
$8.00
Bananas Fosters Pancakes
$11.99
Chunky Monkey cakes
$11.99
Praline French Toast
$11.99
Mardi Gras French Toast
$11.99
Patriotic Waffle
$11.99
Neapolitan Waffle
$11.99
Banana Split Waffle
$11.99
Gluten Free French Toast
$8.50
Lunch
Salads/Wraps/Soup
Brunch
A Little Something
Kids
Early Bird
Bakery Case
Holiday Menu
2 egg breakfast
$8.00
2 Eggs & Meat
$12.00
Southern Breakfast
$15.00
Veggie Om
$13.00
Meat Lovers OM
$14.00
Western OM
$13.00
Corned Beef Hash OM
$15.00
Steak Bomb OM
$14.99
Traditional Benny
$12.00
Big Easy Benny
$14.00
Irish Benny
$14.00
Florentine Benny
$12.00
Surf N Turf Benny
$15.99
Sweet Pot. Bowl
$14.00
Biscuit & Gravy Bowl
$14.00
Spicy Western Sand
$10.99
Monte Cristo
$12.00
Brunch Burger
$14.00
Patriotic Waffle
$13.00
Praline French Toast
$13.00
Cinnamon Pancakes
$11.99
Double Pancakes
$8.00
Double French Toast
$8.00
K Pancakes
$8.00
K French Toast
$8.00
K Breakfast
$8.00
K Yogurt parfait
$7.00
Drinks
Coke
$2.95
Diet Coke
$2.95
Sprite
$2.95
Root Beer
$2.95
Lemonade
$2.95
Iced Tea
$2.95
Small Milk
$2.95
Large Milk
$3.95
Almond Milk
$3.99
Juice
kids drink
$1.50
kids milk
$1.50
Shirley Temple
$3.50
Cherry coke
$3.50
Cold Brew
$5.00
Milk Alternative
$0.75
Bottled Water
$2.95
Soda
$2.95
Virgin Bloody Mary
$4.99
Mocktail
$4.99
Hot Chocolate
$3.50
Hot Tea
$2.95
Coffee
$2.95
Side Honey
$1.00
NOBL Cold Brew
$5.00
Bottle Water
$2.00
Go Coffee
$2.00
Apple Cider
$4.99
Mimosa
Cocktails
Coffee drinks
Martinis
Bottle Beer
Happy Hour
Specialty Drinks
Autumn Mimosa
$9.99
Mango Madness
$11.99
Pineapple Mimosa
$11.99
Drunken Pumpkin
$12.99
Cold Brew Martini
$13.99
Cafe coffee
$10.99
Bloody Mary
$10.99
Loaded Mimosa
$11.99
Classic Mimosa
$8.99
Screwdriver
$9.99
Spiced Hot Cider
$11.99
Special Mimosa
$11.99
Drunken Pumpkin
$12.99
Caramel Apple
$11.99
Choc Hazel Martini
$11.99
Spiked Mocha
$11.99
Baileys
$5.00
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info
Breakfast and Lunch Cafe
Location
881 Lafayette Road, Hampton, NH 03842
Gallery
