Breakfast & Brunch
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Ginger and Clove Cafe 881 lafayette rd

review star

No reviews yet

881 Lafayette Road

Hampton, NH 03842

Order Again

Breakfast

2 Egg Breakfast

$7.49

2 Eggs & Meat

$11.99

Three meat Trio

$12.99

Southern Breakfast

$13.99

Biscuit & Gravy MEAL

$12.99

HALF Biscuits & Gravy

$6.00

FULL Biscuits & Gravy

$9.00

Breakfast Sandwich

$7.99

special cake meal

$13.99

Autumn Cobb

$15.99

Omlet Specal

$11.99

Cran Cakes

$8.99

Breakfast Nachos

$13.99

Pumpkin Cakes

$8.99

Omelets

Cheese Omelet

$8.99

Veggie Omelet

$11.99

Meat Lovers Omelet

$13.99

Popeye Omelet

$12.99

Cali Omelet

$12.99

Cajun Omelet

$12.99

BYO Omelet

$8.99

Western Omelet

$12.99

Omelet Special

$11.99

Sub Egg Whites

$2.00

Hash Omelet

$14.99

Bennies&Hash

Traditional Benidict

$11.99

Florentine Benidict

$11.99

California Benidict

$12.99

Irish Benedict

$13.99

Big Easy Bennie

$13.99

Harvest Bennie

$13.99

Corned Beef Hash Bowl

$13.99

Sweet Potato Hash Bowl

$13.99

Farmers Hash Bowl

$13.99

Veggie Hash Bowl

$13.99

Sides

1 EGG

$1.99

2 EGGS

$2.99

3 EGGS

$4.29

SIDE BACON 3

$4.29

SIDE CRISPY BACON

$4.29

SIDE LINKS 4

$4.29

SIDE SAUS. PATTIES 2

$4.29

SIDE HAM

$4.29

SIDE KEILBASA 3

$4.29

SIDE CAJUN SAUSAGE 3

$4.29

SIDE 1 TOAST (1)

$1.99

SIDE 2 TOAST (2)

$2.99

GRITS

$4.00

LOADED GRITS

$6.50

BOWL GRITS

$5.50

BOWL LOADED GRITS

$8.00

SIDE BREAKFAST POTS

$3.99

SIDE FRIES

$4.29

SIDE CORN BEEF HASH

$6.99

SIDE GRAVY

$3.99

SIDE HOLLANDAISE

$2.00

REAL MAPLE SYRUP

$3.00

FRUIT CUP

$4.29

SIDE BERRIES

$4.29

SIDE SAUTEED VEGGIES

$3.99

SIDE AVOCADO

$1.99

SLICED TOMATOES

$1.99

SIDE DRESSING

$1.00

SIDE HONEY

$1.00

SIDE NUTELLA

$2.00

SIDE PEANUT BUTTER

$0.75

SIDE RASP JAM

$1.00

SIDE SALSA

$1.00

SIDE SOUR CREAM

$1.00

EXTRA SAUCE

$1.00

EXTRA BURGER PATTY

$5.00

Chicken Breast

$5.00

Bbq

$0.75

1 Sausage Patty

$2.99

Brown Sugar

$0.50

Crispy Fried Pots

$3.99

2 Piece Gluton Free Toast

$2.99

Bagel

$2.99

Sweets

1 Pancake

$4.00

2 Pancake

$7.00

3 pancakes

$9.00

1 French Toast

$4.00

2 French Toast

$7.00

3 French Toast

$9.00

Waffle

$8.00

Bananas Fosters Pancakes

$11.99

Chunky Monkey cakes

$11.99

Praline French Toast

$11.99

Mardi Gras French Toast

$11.99

Patriotic Waffle

$11.99

Neapolitan Waffle

$11.99

Banana Split Waffle

$11.99

Gluten Free French Toast

$8.50

Lunch

Sandwich

$11.99

BLT

$10.99

Turkey Bacon Club (Triple)

$12.99

Turkey Spinach Avocado

$12.99

Melts

$12.99

Patty Melt

$13.99

Rueben

$14.99

Dips

$13.99

Burger

$12.99

Chicken Sandwich

$12.99

Chicken Tenders

$12.99

Monte Cristo

$12.99

Breakfast Sandwich

$7.99

1 EGG

$1.99

Pastrami Sub

$12.99

Grilled Cheese

$10.99

Salads/Wraps/Soup

Soup & Salad combo

$8.99

Garden salad

$7.99

Caesar salad

$8.99

Brunch Salad

$12.99

Chef Salad

$13.99

Chicken CLUB Salad

$14.99

COBB salad

$15.99

Southwest Chicken Salad

$14.99

Strawberry Salad

$15.99

Salad Special

$14.99

Wrap Special

$12.99

Side Garden

$4.99

Side Caesar

$5.99

Cup of soup

$5.49

Bowl of Soup

$7.49

Brunch

Monte Cristo

$12.99

Brunch Burger

$13.99

Brunch Salad

$12.99

Chicken N Waffle

$13.99

Breakfast Sandwich

$7.99

Breakfast Quesadilla

$12.99

A Little Something

Avocado Toast

$7.99

Caprese Avocado Toast

$9.50

Grits

$4.00

Oatmeal

$5.50

Yogurt

$7.50

Grilled Corn Bread

$5.50

Meat

$3.99

Eggs

$2.00

Toast

$2.99

Cottage Cheese

$2.99

Breakfast Potatoes

$3.49

Side of Hash

$6.99

Bowl Grits

$5.00

Bowl Loaded Grits

$7.50

Yogurt

$5.00

Kids

K Pancake

$6.50

K French Toast

$6.50

K Breakfast

$6.50

Yogurt parfait

$6.50

K Grilled Cheese

$7.50

K Burger

$7.50

K Chicken strips

$7.50

K Mac n Cheese

$7.50

K PB&J

$7.50

Desserts

$4.00

Early Bird

EB 1 Egg Breakfast

$7.50

EB 2 egg/ no pots

$7.50

EB mini pancake

$7.50

EB mini French Toast

$7.50

EB Mini ham/chs Omelet (2 egg)

$7.50

EB 1/2 B&G w/ 2 eggs

$7.50

EB 1\2 Traditional Bennie

$7.50

Bakery Case

muffins

$3.95

danish

$3.95

coffee cake

$3.50

gluten free muffin

$4.50

Strudel

$3.50

Small Muffin

$2.75

Turn Over

$4.25

Crossant

$3.99

Cinn Roll

$3.50

Bread

$2.50

Scone

$3.95

Fruit Bars

$4.25

Holiday Menu

2 egg breakfast

$8.00

2 Eggs & Meat

$12.00

Southern Breakfast

$15.00

Veggie Om

$13.00

Meat Lovers OM

$14.00

Western OM

$13.00

Corned Beef Hash OM

$15.00

Steak Bomb OM

$14.99

Traditional Benny

$12.00

Big Easy Benny

$14.00

Irish Benny

$14.00

Florentine Benny

$12.00

Surf N Turf Benny

$15.99

Sweet Pot. Bowl

$14.00

Biscuit & Gravy Bowl

$14.00

Spicy Western Sand

$10.99

Monte Cristo

$12.00

Brunch Burger

$14.00

Patriotic Waffle

$13.00

Praline French Toast

$13.00

Cinnamon Pancakes

$11.99

Double Pancakes

$8.00

Double French Toast

$8.00

K Pancakes

$8.00

K French Toast

$8.00

K Breakfast

$8.00

K Yogurt parfait

$7.00

Drinks

Coke

$2.95

Diet Coke

$2.95

Sprite

$2.95

Root Beer

$2.95

Lemonade

$2.95

Iced Tea

$2.95

Small Milk

$2.95

Large Milk

$3.95

Almond Milk

$3.99

Juice

kids drink

$1.50

kids milk

$1.50

Shirley Temple

$3.50

Cherry coke

$3.50

Cold Brew

$5.00

Milk Alternative

$0.75

Bottled Water

$2.95

Soda

$2.95

Virgin Bloody Mary

$4.99

Mocktail

$4.99

Hot Chocolate

$3.50

Hot Tea

$2.95

Coffee

$2.95

Side Honey

$1.00

NOBL Cold Brew

$5.00

Bottle Water

$2.00

Go Coffee

$2.00

Apple Cider

$4.99

RETAIL

WHOLE BEAN

$13.00

GROUND

$13.00

Hot Sauce

$9.99

Coffee Cup

$9.99

Hot Drinks

Coffee

$2.95

Specialty coffee

$2.95

Hot Tea

$2.95

Iced Coffee

$2.95

Hot Chocolate

$3.50

Mimosa

Bellinis

$8.99

Autumn Mimosa

$9.99

Raspberry

$11.99

Classic

$9.99

Cranberry Apple

$9.99

Melon Mimosa

$11.99

Mango

$11.99

loaded mimosa

$11.99

Cocktails

Bloody Mary

$10.99

Screwdriver

$8.99

capecodder

$8.99

grey hound

$8.99

Mojito

$10.99

Lemon Summer Shandy

$5.99

Irish Cream

$7.99

vodka

$7.99

Creamsicle

$9.99

Moktail

$5.00

Mule

$11.99

White Russian

$10.99

Spiked Cider

$11.99

Coffee drinks

Cafe coffee

$10.99

Hazelnut

$10.99

Adult Mint Hot Chocolate

$7.25

Irish Hot Chocolate

$8.75

Nutty Irish

$11.99

Coldbrew Cocktail

$9.99

Carmel Mocha

$12.99

Cold Brew Cafe Coffee

$12.99

Martinis

Cold Brew Martini

$13.99

Butter Pecan

$10.99

Bananas Cream Pie

$10.99

Toasted Almond

$10.99

Caramel Apple

$11.99

Bottle Beer

Bud Light

$4.00

Budweiser

$4.00

Coors Light

$4.00

Mic Ultra

$4.50

White Claw black cherry

$5.00

Sam adams

$4.50

Harpoon

$5.50

Finest kind

$5.50

Stoneface

$6.00

White Wine

Pinot Grigio

$8.00

Chardonnay

$8.00

Sauvingnon Blanc

$8.00

Wycliff Champ

$7.99

Red Wine

Merlot

$8.00

Cabernet

$8.00

Pinot Noir

$8.00

Happy Hour

Dollar Off

-$1.00

Specialty Drinks

Autumn Mimosa

$9.99

Mango Madness

$11.99

Pineapple Mimosa

$11.99

Drunken Pumpkin

$12.99

Cold Brew Martini

$13.99

Cafe coffee

$10.99

Bloody Mary

$10.99

Loaded Mimosa

$11.99

Classic Mimosa

$8.99

Screwdriver

$9.99

Spiced Hot Cider

$11.99

Special Mimosa

$11.99

Drunken Pumpkin

$12.99

Caramel Apple

$11.99

Choc Hazel Martini

$11.99

Spiked Mocha

$11.99

Baileys

$5.00

Retail

Coffee

$13.00

Hot Sauce

$9.99

Coffee Cups

$9.99

Cocoa Bomb

$6.00

2 For $10 Bombs

$10.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info

Breakfast and Lunch Cafe

Location

881 Lafayette Road, Hampton, NH 03842

Directions

Gallery
Ginger and Clove Cafe image
Ginger and Clove Cafe image
Ginger and Clove Cafe image

