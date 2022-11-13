Ginger Elizabeth Chocolates

12-Piece Seasonal Macaron Box: Pumpkin Pie, Snickerdoodle & Apple Cobbler

$27.00

Who's ready for pumpkin season? We sure are and to celebrate we're offering a collection of our seasonal macarons including Pumpkin Pie! Limited time only! The seasonal macaron collection features four each of the following three flavors: - Pumpkin Pie – Traditional Cookie with Feuilletine, Pumpkin Spice Buttercream, Pumpkin Jam. - Apple Cobbler – Traditional Cookie with Cinnamon Oats, Apple Jam, Cinnamon Buttercream. - Snickerdoodle – Traditional Cookie with Cinnamon, American Buttercream. This product contains dairy, eggs, almonds and gluten and may contain traces of peanuts, soy or tree nuts. Snickerdoodle and Apple Cobbler are Gluten-free*