Ginger Elizabeth Chocolates
1801 L St
Ste 60
Sacramento, CA 95811
Chocolate Boxes
12-Piece Box of Chocolates
A single layer 12-piece box of assorted Ginger Elizabeth’s northern California inspired bonbons. Bittersweet Chocolate Bonbons: Palet D'Or Eureka Lemon Buttermilk Lime Olive Oil Sea Salt Caramelized Milk & Coffee Raspberry Rose Geranium Milk Chocolate Bonbons: Peanut Butter Graham Cracker Almond Rocher Brown Butter Sweet Cream Chai Crème Fraîche Wildflower Honey Yogurt Substitutions may be made based on availability. All bonbons contain dairy. All bonbons may contain soy, gluten, peanuts and/or tree nuts.
12-Piece Box of Chocolates: All Dark
A single layer 12-piece box of Ginger Elizabeth’s northern California inspired bonbons for dark chocolate lovers. Bittersweet Chocolate Bonbons: - Palet D'Or - Eureka Lemon - Buttermilk Lime - Olive Oil Sea Salt - Caramelized Milk & Coffee - Raspberry Rose Geranium Substitutions may be made based on availability. All bonbons contain dairy and soy. All bonbons may contain gluten, peanuts and/or tree nuts. Gluten-Free
12-Piece Box of Chocolates: All Milk
A single layer 12-piece box of Ginger Elizabeth’s northern California inspired bonbons for milk chocolate lovers. Milk Chocolate Bonbons: - Almond Rocher - Creme Fraiche - Sweet Cream Chai - Brown Butter - Peanut Butter Graham Cracker - Wildflower Honey Yogurt Substitutions may be made based on availability. All bonbons contain dairy and soy. All bonbons may contain gluten, peanuts and/or tree nuts. All flavors Gluten-Free except Peanut Butter Graham Cracker
24-Piece Box of Chocolates
A single layer of Ginger Elizabeth’s northern California inspired bonbons. Bittersweet Chocolate Bonbons: - Palet D'Or - Eureka Lemon - Buttermilk Lime - Olive Oil Sea Salt - Caramelized Milk & Coffee - Raspberry Rose Geranium Milk Chocolate Bonbons: - Peanut Butter Graham Cracker - Almond Rocher - Brown Butter - Sweet Cream Chai - Crème Fraîche - Wildflower Honey Yogurt Substitutions may be made based on availability. All bonbons contain dairy and soy. All bonbons may contain gluten, peanuts and/or tree nuts. All flavors Gluten-Free except Peanut Butter Graham Cracker
24-Piece Box of Chocolates: All Dark
A single layer large 24-piece box of Ginger Elizabeth’s northern California inspired bonbons for dark chocolate lovers. Bittersweet Chocolate Bonbons: - 82% Madagascar - Palet D'Or - Eureka Lemon - Buttermilk Lime - Olive Oil Sea Salt - Double IPA - Caramelized Milk & Coffee - Grapefruit Fennel Pollen - Raspberry Rose Geranium Substitutions may be made based on availability. All bonbons contain dairy and soy. All bonbons may contain gluten, peanuts and/or tree nuts. Gluten-Free
24-Piece Box of Chocolates: All Milk
A single layer large 24-piece box of Ginger Elizabeth’s northern California inspired bonbons for milk chocolate lovers. Milk Chocolate Bonbons: - Vanilla Bean Caramel - Peanut Graham Cracker - Almond Rocher - Hazelnut Praline - Sweet Cream Chai - Creme Fraiche - Brown Butter - California Passion Fruit - Walnut Shortbread Praline - Wildflower Honey Yogurt Substitutions may be made based on availability. All bonbons contain dairy and soy. All bonbons may contain gluten, peanuts and/or tree nuts. All flavors Gluten-Free except Peanut Butter Graham Cracker and Walnut Shortbread Praline.
48-Piece Box of Chocolates
Our largest box! A single layer of Ginger Elizabeth’s northern California inspired bonbons. Bittersweet Chocolate Bonbons: - Palet D'Or - Eureka Lemon - Buttermilk Lime - Olive Oil Sea Salt - Whiskey Neat - Grapefruit Fennel Pollen - Caramelized Milk & Coffee - Raspberry Rose Geranium Milk Chocolate Bonbons: - Sweet Cream Chai - Brown Butter - Hazelnut Praline - Almond Rocher - California Passion Fruit - Walnut Shortbread Praline - Crème Fraîche - Wildflower Honey Yogurt Substitutions may be made based on availability. All bonbons contain dairy and soy. All bonbons may contain gluten, peanuts and/or tree nuts. All flavors Gluten-Free except Peanut Butter Graham Cracker and Walnut Shortbread Praline.
6-Piece Box of Chocolates
A single layer 6-piece box of Ginger Elizabeth’s northern California inspired bonbons. Included Chocolate Bonbons: Palet D'Or Eureka Lemon Almond Rocher Brown Butter Caramelized Milk & Coffee Raspberry Rose Geranium Substitutions may be made based on availability. All bonbons contain dairy. All bonbons may contain soy, gluten, peanuts and/or tree nuts.
6-Piece Box of Chocolates: All Dark
The perfect Sample Size! A single layer 6-piece box of Ginger Elizabeth’s northern California inspired bonbons for dark chocolate lovers. Bittersweet Chocolate Bonbons: - Palet D'Or - Eureka Lemon - Buttermilk Lime - Olive Oil Sea Salt - Caramelized Milk & Coffee - Raspberry Rose Geranium Substitutions may be made based on availability. All bonbons contain dairy and soy. All bonbons may contain gluten, peanuts and/or tree nuts. Gluten-Free
6-Piece Box of Chocolates: All Milk
The perfect sample size! A single layer 6-piece box of Ginger Elizabeth’s northern California inspired bonbons for milk chocolate lovers. Milk Chocolate Bonbons: - Peanut Butter Graham Cracker - Almond Rocher - Creme Fraiche - Sweet Cream Chai - Brown Butter - Wildflower Honey Yogurt Substitutions may be made based on availability. All bonbons contain dairy and soy. All bonbons may contain gluten, peanuts and/or tree nuts. All flavors Gluten-Free except Peanut Butter Graham Cracker.
Set of Ten 2-Piece Box of Chocolates
Your guests will love these charming chocolate boxes! Our 2-piece chocolate boxes are prefect for weddings, showers or any celebration. Includes 1 bittersweet and 1 milk chocolate bonbon. All bonbons contain dairy and soy. All bonbons may contain gluten, peanuts and/or tree nuts.
Jam Collection: 12-Piece Box of Chocolates
Celebrating Northern California bounty with our limited edition Jam Collection chocolate box. Each bonbon is filled with one of our house-made artisanal jams crafted with organic fruits from local farms. Includes 2 each of the following Ginger Elizabeth Chocolates bonbon flavors: Raspberry Vanilla Shortbread Blueberry Fresh Mint Apricot Wildflower Honey Cherry Pistachio Boysenberry Oatmeal Cookie All bonbons contain dairy and soy. All bonbons may contain peanuts and/or tree nuts. All flavors Gluten-Free except Raspberry Vanilla Shortbread and Boysenberry Oatmeal Cookie
Fall Collections: 12-Piece Box of Chocolates
Celebrate the changing of the seasons and cozy autumn flavors with our limited edition Fall Collection chocolate box. Includes three each of the following Ginger Elizabeth Chocolates bonbon flavors: - Pecan Pie - S'More - Roasted Caramel Apple -Pumpkin Brown Butter Allergens: All bonbons contain dairy and soy. All bonbons may contain peanuts and/or tree nuts. Pecan Pie contains tree nuts. Roasted Caramel Apple and Pumpkin Brown Butter are gluten-free.
Gift Bags & Boxes
Sampler Gift Bag
A perfectly priced gift for the chocolate lover in your life. The Ginger Elizabeth Chocolates Sampler Gift Bag includes: - 6 Piece Assorted Bittersweet & Milk Chocolate Bonbon Box - 69% Madagascar Chocolate Dessert Bar - Chocolate Covered Candied Almonds All items contain dairy and soy and may contain gluten, peanuts and/or tree nuts. Most items Gluten-Free
Essential Gift Bag
All the Ginger Elizabeth essentials, ready to go. The Essential Gift Bag includes: - 12 Piece Assorted Bittersweet & Milk Chocolate Bonbon Box - 69% Madagascar Chocolate Dessert Bar - Chocolate Covered Candied Almonds - Classic Hot Chocolate Tin - Marshmallows All items may contain dairy, soy, gluten, peanuts and/or tree nuts. Most items Gluten-Free
Classic Gift Box
Entice the chocolate lover in anyone with this fantastic Ginger Elizabeth gift box filled with extraordinary chocolate treats. The Classic Gift Box includes: - 12-Piece Assorted Bittersweet and -Milk Chocolate Bonbon Box - Classic Hot Chocolate Tin - Oaxacan Spice Syrup - 69% Madagascar Chocolate Dessert Bar - Chocolate Covered Candied Almonds - Fleur de Sel Caramel Sauce Jar All items may contain dairy, soy, gluten, peanuts and/or tree nuts. Most items Gluten-Free
Deluxe Gift Box
Everything you love from Ginger Elizabeth Chocolates. The Deluxe Gift Box includes: - 24-Piece Assorted Bittersweet and Milk Chocolate Bonbon Box - 69% Madagascar, Coffee Hazelnut, and Caramelized Oat & Cherry Chocolate Dessert Bars - Classic Hot Chocolate Tin - Chocolate Covered Candied Almonds - Fudge Sauce Jar - Fleur de Sel Caramel Sauce Jar - Seasonal Jam Jar - Oaxacan Spice Syrup All items may contain dairy, soy, gluten, peanuts and/or tree nuts. Most items Gluten-Free.
Macaron Boxed Collections
12-Piece Seasonal Macaron Box: Pumpkin Pie, Snickerdoodle & Apple Cobbler
Who's ready for pumpkin season? We sure are and to celebrate we're offering a collection of our seasonal macarons including Pumpkin Pie! Limited time only! The seasonal macaron collection features four each of the following three flavors: - Pumpkin Pie – Traditional Cookie with Feuilletine, Pumpkin Spice Buttercream, Pumpkin Jam. - Apple Cobbler – Traditional Cookie with Cinnamon Oats, Apple Jam, Cinnamon Buttercream. - Snickerdoodle – Traditional Cookie with Cinnamon, American Buttercream. This product contains dairy, eggs, almonds and gluten and may contain traces of peanuts, soy or tree nuts. Snickerdoodle and Apple Cobbler are Gluten-free*
12-Piece Signature Macaron Box
Our Signature Macaron box includes 2 each of our signature macarons including the new edition to our signature assortment, a seasonal Cobbler! - Apple Cobbler - Pistachio - Vietnamese Coffee Caramel - Salty Caramel - Chocolate Ganache - Almond Vanilla This product contains dairy, eggs, almonds, soy and other tree nuts and may contain traces of wheat, peanuts or soy. Gluten-free.
12-Piece Box of Macarons: Pumpkin Pie
Our favorite Fall Macaron. Twelve Pumpkin Pie Macarons filled with cinnamon buttercream and house-made roasted pumpkin jam made with organic pumpkins from Hearty Fork Farm. Only available while supplies last! Ginger Elizabeth’s macarons are skillfully crafted in small batches, resulting in a cookie of remarkable texture and flavor. Allergens: Almonds, Dairy and Gluten (wheat) and may contain traces of peanuts, soy or other tree nuts.
12-Piece Box of Macarons: Salty Caramel
Twelve Salty Caramel Macarons... Our most popular flavor. Jacobson Sea Salt Butter Caramel between Traditional macaron cookies. This product contains dairy and almonds and may contain traces of wheat, soy, peanuts and tree nuts. Gluten-free
12-Piece Classic Macaron Box: Salty Caramel, Chocolate Ganache & Almond Vanilla
This Classic assortment of Ginger Elizabeth Chocolates macarons includes 4 each of the following: - Salty Caramel - Almond Vanilla - Chocolate Ganache This product contains dairy and almonds and may contain traces of wheat, soy, peanuts and tree nuts. All Flavors Gluten-Free
Macaron Ice Cream Sandwiches
Pints
Blackberry Cobbler Ice Cream Pint
Cobbler and Ice Cream together as one! Brown Sugar Sour Cream Ice Cream layered with House-made Blackberry Jam, Cobbler Oat Crumble and Cinnamon Macaron pieces. One pint (16oz) Allergens: Dairy, Eggs, Gluten (Wheat) and Tree Nuts (Almonds). This item produced in a facility that processes peanuts, tree nuts, gluten, eggs, dairy & soy.
Cookies & Cream Ice Cream Pint
Cookies and Cream, Ice Cream lover's Dream! Ginger Elizabeth's is made with Double Yolk Custard Ice Cream and Chunks of Homemade Chocolate Cream filled Cookies. 1 pint (16 oz) Allergens: Dairy, Eggs and Gluten (wheat) This item produced in a facility that processes peanuts, tree nuts, gluten, eggs, dairy & soy. Storage/Shelf Life: 1 month in a freezer (if it even lasts that long!).
Rocky Road Ice Cream Pint
A true Classic! Our Rocky Road Ice Cream is made with 64% Madagascar Chocolate Ice Cream, Marshmallow Cream, Candied Almonds and Crunchy Chocolate Pearls. One pint (16oz) Allergens: Tree Nuts (Almonds), Dairy, Eggs, Gluten (Wheat). *This item produced in a facility that processes peanuts, tree nuts, gluten, eggs, dairy & soy. Storage/Shelf Life: 1 month in a freezer (if it even lasts that long!).
Butter Pecan Ice Cream Pint
Our twist on an American classic: Butter Pecan. Pecan Praline Ice Cream with Brown Butter Toasted Pecans and Caramel Sauce. Pair with a jar of our caramel sauce for a double caramel ice cream sundae! One pint (16oz) Allergens: Tree Nuts (Pecans), Dairy and Eggs. Gluten-free* *This item produced in a facility that processes peanuts, tree nuts, gluten, eggs, dairy & soy. Storage/Shelf Life: 1 month in a freezer (if it even lasts that long!).
Ice Pack
Cookies & Desserts
Chocolate Chip Cookie
Did you know we bake our Chocolate Chip Cookies fresh every 1-2 hours? They are the perfect balance of chewy in the middle and crunchy on the edges. Bet you can't eat just one! Our famous Chocolate Chip Cookie is made with Valrhona chocolate and grass fed, organic butter from Petaluma. Allergens: Butter, Gluten (wheat), Dairy and Eggs. May contain traces of soybeans, peanuts and tree nuts.
Truffle Cookie
Double Chocolate! This Truffle Cookie is made with Ginger Elizabeth's Classic Hot Chocolate Mix and grass fed, organic butter from Petaluma, smooth on the outside, chewy on the inside. Allergens: Butter, Gluten (wheat), Dairy and Eggs. May contain traces of soybeans, peanuts and tree nuts.
Brownie
Our Decadent fudge brownie, we recommend it for breakfast and dessert! Pair with our Fleur De Sel Caramel Sauce or for even more chocolate indulgence, our Chocolate Fudge Sauce. Allergens: Eggs, Gluten (wheat), and Dairy. May contain traces of soybeans, peanuts and tree nuts.
Chocolate Bars
Coffee, Hazelnut & Brown Sugar Chocolate Bar
A classic 40% blend of cocoa beans contributes to this milk chocolate with pronounced cocoa character. Brown sugar candied hazelnuts and small-batch roasted coffee compliment this well-rounded chocolate with malt and vanilla notes. Made with Camellia Coffee Roasters coffee and Valrhona 40% couverture chocolate. 2.6 oz. Allergens: Dairy, Tree Nuts (hazelnuts) and Soybeans. May contain traces of wheat, eggs, peanuts and tree nuts. Gluten-free
43% Madagascar Couverture Chocolate Bar
This single origin 43% chocolate bar made with beans from Madagascar veers towards the darker side of milk chocolate. Rich in buttery caramel traits, with balanced acidity. The higher percentage of cocoa brings fruit flavors forward while tempering the sweetness often associated with milk chocolate. The nuanced flavors and velvety mouthfeel make this a truly memorable milk chocolate. Made with 43% Madagascar Valrhona couverture chocolate. 2.6 oz. Allergens: Dairy and Soybeans. May contain traces of wheat, eggs, peanuts and tree nuts. Gluten-Free
Candied Coconut & Makrut Lime Chocolate Bar
This custom single-origin 43% chocolate from Madagascar is blended to have a higher amount of cocoa than traditional milk chocolate. Toasted coconut and Makrut lime pair perfectly with the delicate acidity and soft caramel notes of this beautiful chocolate. Made with organic Makrut lime leaves and Valrhona 43% Madagascar couverture chocolate 2.6 oz. Allergens: Dairy, Soybeans and Coconut. May contain traces of wheat, eggs, peanuts and tree nuts. Gluten-Free
Peanut, Whildflower Honey & Graham Cracker Chocolate Bar
This single origin 46% chocolate from the Dominican Republic has a pleasant, surprising tanginess. Dragéed peanuts and graham cracker made with wildflower honey and red fife wheat provide a crunchy contrast to this dark milk chocolate. Made with organic red fife wheat, wildflower honey and Valrhona 46% couverture chocolate. 2.6 oz. Allergens: Dairy, Gluten (wheat), Peanuts and Soybeans. May contain traces of eggs and tree nuts.
Caramelized Oat, Pecan & California Bing Cherry Chocolate Bar
A balanced 56% blend of cocoa beans defines this exemplary chocolate with balanced acidity and dried fruit notes. Caramelized oats, dried California Bing cherries, toasted pecans and a touch of cinnamon enhance the nutty overtones of this chocolate. Made with dried Bing cherries, pecans and Valrhona 56% couverture chocolate. 2.6 oz. Allergens: Dairy, Tree Nuts (pecans) and Soybeans. May contain traces of wheat, eggs, peanuts and other tree nuts.Gluten-free
69% Madagascar Couverture Chocolate Bar
This single origin 69% chocolate bar made with beans from Madagascar offers a classic and distinctive dark chocolate profile. Sourced from rare Criollo and Trinitario beans, the bright flavors of ripe red fruit are complimented by undertones of sweet roasted nuts. A full body and bright acidity combine to provide a smooth mouthfeel and exceptional eating experience. Made with 69% Madagascar Valrhona couverture chocolate. 2.6 oz. Allergens: Dairy and Soybeans. May contain traces of wheat, eggs, peanuts and tree nuts. Gluten-Free
Cocoa Nib Brittle & Sea Salt Chocolate Bar
A custom single-origin 69% chocolate from Madagascar provides a distinct red fruit profile with hints of roasted nuts. Cocoa nib brittle punctuated with Fleur de Sel sea salt lends a sweet and salty crunch to this remarkable dark chocolate. Made with Fluer de Sel sea salt and Valrhona 69% couverture chocolate and cocoa nibs. 2.6 oz. Allergens: Dairy and Soybeans. May contain traces of wheat, eggs, peanuts and tree nuts. Gluten-Free
Vanilla Bean Toffee & Roasted Almond Chocolate Bar
This single origin 72% chocolate from Venezuela delights with a bold bittersweet chocolate flavor and undertones of honey and chestnut. Vanilla bean toffee and roasted almonds lends a crunch to this exceptional dark chocolate. Made with organic almonds and Valrhona 72% Venezuela couverture chocolate. 2.6 oz. Allergens: Dairy, Tree Nuts (almonds) and Soybeans. May contain traces of wheat, eggs, peanuts and tree nuts. Gluten-Free
Jam
Strawberry Meyer Lemon Jam
Quintessential California! Our Strawberry Meyer Lemon Artisanal Jam is made with organic Meyer Lemons from Good Humus Farm and organic Strawberries from Rodriguez Brothers Ranch. This item produced in a facility that processes peanuts, tree nuts, gluten, eggs, dairy & soy. Vegan* and Gluten-Free*
Meyer Lemon Vanilla Bean Marmalade Jelly
HI! It’s Ginger!! I don’t like big chunks of rind in traditional marmalade, so I made up something I call marmalade jelly. We blend the rind of the citrus, so you get the texture of a jelly plus some bits of flavorful rind. Made with Meyer Lemons from Good Humus Farm blended with Vanilla Beans. This item produced in a facility that processes peanuts, tree nuts, gluten, eggs, dairy & soy. Vegan* and Gluten-Free*
Apricot Orange Blossom Jam
Our Apricot Orange Blossom Jam is made with organic apricots from Good Humus Farm and a touch of orange blossom water. A perfect combination. This item is made in a facility that uses peanuts, tree nuts, gluten, eggs, dairy & soy. Vegan* and Gluten-Free*
Plum Elderflower Jam
Our Plum Elderflower Jam is made with organic plums from Mt. Moriah Farms combined with a hint of elderflower. This item produced in a facility that processes peanuts, tree nuts, gluten, eggs, dairy & soy. Vegan* and Gluten-Free*
Raspberry Rose Jam
Raspberry Rose a Signature Ginger Elizabeth combination. Our Raspberry Rose Jam is made with Saeturn Farms organic Raspberries combined with Rose Water. This item produced in a facility that processes peanuts, tree nuts, gluten, eggs, dairy & soy. Vegan* and Gluten-Free*
Tomato Jam
A little sweet a little savory. Our Tomato Jam is made with Heirloom tomatoes from Yeung Farms. A perfect addition to a charcuterie or try some on your favorite sandwich. This item produced in a facility that processes peanuts, tree nuts, gluten, eggs, dairy & soy. Vegan and Gluten-Free
Confections
Oaxacan Spice Syrup
The secret to the popular Oaxacan Spice Hot Chocolate served in our boutiques! Our Oaxacan Spice Syrup has a balanced infusion of vanilla beans, chilies, cinnamon and fresh ginger which makes a wonderful addition to a cup of hot chocolate. Try it in warm apple cider and cocktails too! 5.25 fl oz. This item produced in a facility that processes peanuts, tree nuts, gluten, eggs, dairy & soy. Vegan and Gluten-Free
Fleur del Sel Caramel Sauce
Ginger Elizabeth Chocolates’ Caramel Sauce is made by hand in very small batches to ensure perfect caramelization. The result is a rich, dark and buttery caramel made with pure cane sugar and local butter. The Fleur de Sel, sea salt hand-harvested off the coast of Brittany, brightens and accentuates this smooth, creamy caramel. 7oz. This product contains dairy and may contain traces of wheat, soy, peanuts and tree nuts. Gluten-Free
Fudge Sauce
Ginger enjoys this Chocolate Fudge Sauce on waffles, ice cream and crêpes; as a chocolate sauce for desserts; as chocolate fondue; and to make chocolate milk. House-Made with Valrhona couverture bittersweet chocolate. 7oz. This product contains dairy and may contain traces of wheat, soy, peanuts and tree nuts. Gluten-Free
Chocolate Covered Candied Almonds
We roast our almonds and candy them by hand resulting in a thin, crispy caramelized shell. They are then coated with bittersweet chocolate and dusted with cocoa powder. A magical combination. Made with organic almonds from Bremner Farms in Chico, CA and Valrhona couverture chocolate. 4 oz. This product contains milk, almonds and soybeans and may contain traces of wheat, eggs, peanuts and tree nuts. Gluten-Free
Classic Hot Chocolate Tin
Creamy, rich and comforting. Prepare Ginger Elizabeth's classic hot chocolate at home with this fabulous mix. Made with Valrhona 53% couverture chocolate, our hot chocolate mix produces a silky smooth texture and rich chocolate flavor. Pair with the Oaxacan Spice Syrup for a spicy twist and don't forget the marshmallows! 12 oz. tin makes 8-10 servings This product contains milk and soybeans and may contain traces of wheat, eggs, peanuts and tree nuts. Gluten-Free
Vanilla Bean Marshmallow
Delicate, airy and speckled with vanilla beans, Ginger Elizabeth's marshmallow is the perfect topping for a cup of hot chocolate! 10 precut marshmallow cubes. Allergens: Eggs, Gelatin. Gluten-free
Home Line
The Macaron Cookbook
Drawing on 15 years of experience, Ginger Elizabeth guides you through the art and craft of making macarons in her debut cookbook. Featuring Classic, Jam, Holiday and Fun Macaron recipes along with tips on perfecting homemade buttercreams, jams and of course "these perfect air puffs" the macaron cookie. Happy Baking!
Inspired by California, Ginger Elizabeth offers an array of chocolate confections and chocolate pastries at her Sacramento and San Francisco chocolateries. Visit the boutiques for bonbons, macarons, ice cream & more.
