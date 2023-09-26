Ginger Exchange Boston 250 Huntington Avenue
250 Huntington Avenue
Boston, MA 02115
Appetizers
W.O.W. Wings (Korean Fried Chicken)
Our famous twice fried Korean fried chicken. Give it a try!
GX Platter
Our assortment of guest favorites - Crab Rangoons, Spring rolls, Mama's Dumplings, Shrimp Summer Rolls, Shrimp Lillipops
Mama's Homemade Dumplings
Our signature handmade dumplings. Pork or vegetarian
Korean Loaded Fries
Fries, mozzarella cheese, carmelized kimchi and scallions, spicay mayo and Sriracha. Topped with beef or pork.
Shrimp & Vegetable Tempura
Lettuce Wraps
Shiitake mushrooms, water chestnuts, onions, & fresh lettuce cups.
Crab Rangoons
Crispy wontons of crabmeat and cream cheese
Thai Spring Rolls
Fresh Summer Rolls
Classic Vietnamese favorite! Mixed greens, rice noodles, bean sprouts, and fresh herbs. Served with a spicy peanut sauce
Edamame
Warm, perfectly salted.
Spicy Edamame
Finger-licking, spicy awesomeness!
Shrimp Lollipops
Crispy shrimp tempura skewers served with spicy mayo and eel sauce.
Shrimp Tofu Poppers
Crispy, sweet tofu "pockets" stuffed with shrimp, crabstick, avocado, and spicy mayo
Hamachi Kama
Yellowtail collar, salted + broiled, topped with ponzu.
Sushi Pizza
Thin rice & nori tempura topped with sashimi, avocado, tomatoes, jalapenos, eel and spicy mayo.
Sushi Sandwich
Triangles of sushi rice, soy paper, tobiko, avocado, and special seasoning. Choice of Spicy tuna, Spicy salmon, or Spicy hamachi
Sushi Tower
Tower of top-grade sashimi over crabstick, avocado, tobiko, sushi rice, & our chef's special sauce.
Tartar Too
Chunks of top-grade sashimi and avocado, topped with seaweed salad & tobiko
Avocado Salad
Avocado chunks, crabstick, tobiko, Japanese Mayo
Seaweed Salad
Pickled seaweed.
Rice Dishes
Bibimbap
Popular Korean rice dish with assorted vegetables. Come with choice of protein.
Korean BBQ Galbi
Beef short ribs with bones, marinated in a traditional Korean recipe and seared to perfection.
Korean Beef
Tender slices of our Korean style marinated beef served with wok-seared baby bok choy.
Teriyaki
Our very own homemade teriyaki recipe, served with vegetable medley of broccoli, carrots and zucchini.
Broccoli Stir Fry
Broccoli, red peppers, and garlic.
House Fried Rice
Broccoli, carrots, snow peas, sprouts, egg and scallions.
Pineapple Fried Rice
Pineapples, raisins, snow peas, bell peppers, curry, egg and scallions. Comes with choice of protein.
Crispy Chicken Fried Rice
Egg fried rice with scallions, bean sprouts, and carrots; topped with crispy panko-breaded chicken and a fried egg.
Orange Chicken
Crispy chunks of chicken breast tossed in a flavorful sauce with mandarin oranges and a hint of chili.
Kung Pao
Our Szechuan style spicy stir-fry with peanuts, water chestnuts, peppers and baby corn. Comes with choice of protein.
Thai Red Curry
Mixed vegetables simmered in Thai red curry spices, coconut milk and Thai basil. Comes with choice of protein.
Miso Salmon
Cooked with our miso-glaze sauce, served with wok-seared baby bok choy.
Seared Salmon
Perfectly seasoned served with wok-seared baby bok choy.
Miso Eggplant
Japanese eggplant with our miso-glaze, served with wok-seared baby bok choy.
Noodle Dishes
Original Pad Thai
Pad Thai noodles, bean sprouts, crushed peanuts, egg and basil. Comes with choice of protein.
Watertown Pad Thai
A new twist on the traditional pad Thai, packed with bold peanut flavors. Comes with choice of protein.
Drunkards Noodles
Fresh wide noodles, bell peppers, bean sprouts, egg, basil, hint of chili.
Yaki Udon Noodles
Udon noodles stir-fried with broccoli, scallions, onions, shredded carrots, red peppers, basil, and egg.
Chinatown Lo Mein
Lo mein and assorted shredded vegetables. Comes with choice of protein.
Sweet Garlic Udon
An assortment of vegetables tossed in a flavorful garlic sauce with udon noodles. Comes with choice of protein.
Bento Boxes
Teriyaki Bento
Chef choice sushi roll, appetizer, rice and soup or salad. Comes with choice of protein.
Korean BBQ Galbi Bento
Chef choice sushi roll, appetizer, rice and soup or salad.
Bao Bao Bento
Chef choice sushi roll, appetizer, rice and soup or salad. Comes with choice of protein.
Christmas Bento
4 piece Christmas roll, salmon sushi, tuna sushi, hamachi sushi, white escolar sushi, edamame and mixed green salad.
Monster Bento
4 piece Green Monster Roll, 2 Eel Sushi, 2 Shrimp Sushi, Edamame, Mixed Green Salad
Spicy Bento
4 piece hoppin' jalepeno roll, 4 piece spicy tuna roll, 4 piece spicy salmon roll, spicy edamame and mixed green salad.
Happy Bento
4 piece happy roll, 2 salmon sushi, hamachi sushi, shrimp sushi, edamame and mixed green salad.
Veggie Bento
4 piece sweet potato roll, 2 inari sushi, 2 avocado sushi, seaweed salad, tofu summer roll with peanut sauce.
Noodle Soups
Korean Soft Tofu Soup
Traditionally served with tofu served piping hot with an egg. Comes with choice of protein.
Udon Noodle Soup
Traditional Japanese udon noodle soup with bok choy, fish cake, fried tofu and tempura flakes. Served with a side of shrimp tempura.
Exchange Noodle Soup
Warm-up with a bowl of noodle soup. Choice of broth, protein, and noodles.
Bao Bao
Lee's Bao Bao
3 fluffy steamed buns stuffed with Korean beef. Served with fries, miso soup, salad, or spicy fries.
Joe's Bao Bao
3 fluffy steamed buns stuffed with chicken teriyaki. Served with fries, miso soup, salad, or spicy fries.
Ina's Bao Bao
3 fluffy steamed buns stuffed with spicy pork. Served with fries, miso soup, salad, or spicy fries.
Porky's Bao Bao
3 fluffy steamed buns stuffed with Pork Belly. Served with fries, miso soup, salad, or spicy fries.
Specialty Rolls
Green Monster
Shrimp tempura and cucumber inside, topped with unagi, avocado, tobiko and eel sauce.
Hoppin Jalapeno
Spicy tuna and cucumber inside, topped with white tuna, salmon, jalapenos
Christmas
Shrimp tempura inside, topped with tuna, avocado, eel sauce, spicy mayo and tempura flakes.
Over the Rainbow
California roll topped with assorted sashimi and avocado.
Tiger Tuna Roll
Spicy tuna, avocaod, basil, sliced tuna, crunchy garlic umami.
White Mountain
Crabstick and shrimp tempura inside, topped with white tuna, tobiko, tempura flakes, scallion, eel sauce and spicy mayo.
Caterpillar
Unagi, cucumber and tobiko inside, topped with avocado and eel sauce.
Crazy
Shrimp tempura, avocado and cucumber inside, with eel sauce on top.
Symphony
Shrimp tempura inside, with spicy tuna, eel sauce and spicy mayo on top.
Alligator Roll
Shrimp tempura, eel, crabstick, avocado, tobiko, and eel sauce.
Cambridge
Yellowtail tempura, cucumber and avocado inside, with eel sauce on top.
Spider
Soft shell crab tempura, cucumber and avocado on the inside, topped with tobiko and eel sauce.
Dragon
Sweet potato inside with unagi, avocado and eel sauce on top.
Eastern Keys
Avocado and cucumber inside, topped with salmon, mango sauce and tobiko with lime.
Happy
Yellowtail, cucumber and avocado inside, topped with unagi, salmon, tobiko, eel and spicy mayo.
Amber Roll
Yellowtail, cucumbers, oshinko, crunchy garlic umami, truffle oil.
Double Spicy Tuna
Spicy tuna, tempura flakes, tobiko, avocado and scallions inside, topped with spicy tuna, tempura flakes, tobiko and scallions.
Double Spicy Salmon
Spicy salmon, tempura flakes, tobiko, avocado and scallions inside, topped with spicy salmon, tempura flakes, tobiko and scallions.
Double Spicy Hamachi
Spicy hamachi, tempura flakes, tobiko, avocado and scallions inside, topped with spicy hamachi, tempura flakes, tobiko and scallions.
Phoenix
California roll topped with salmon, avocado, Sriracha and spicy mayo.
Pyro Seared Tuna
Avocado and cucumber inside, topped with seared tuna, spicy mayo and eel sauce.
Pyro Seared Salmon
Avocado and cucumber inside, topped with seared salmon, spicy mayo and eel sauce.
Pyro Seared Hamachi
Shrimp tempura and cucumber inside, topped with seared hamachi, truffle oil, salt and black tobiko.
Sake-2-Me
Salmon tempura, avocado, cream cheese and cucumber inside, topped with eel sauce and spicy mayo.
Farmer's Market
Avocado, cucumber and yemagobo inside, topped with sweet tofu and dried seaweed.
The Great Gatsby
Spicy tuna, yellowtail and avocado inside, topped with torched salmon and eel sauce.
Citrus Summer Roll
Salmon, cucumber, avocado, oshinko, basil, and Yuzo Kosho.
Scorpion Roll
Shrimp, eel, avocado, cucumber, and eel sauce.
Sushi Combos
Sushi 3 Kind
2 pcs each Salmon, Tuna, and Hamachi
Sushi 5 Kind
2 pcs each Salmon, Tuna, Hamachi, White Fish, and Eel
Spicy Trio
Spicy tuna, Spicy Salmon, Spicy California
Spicy Tuna Combo
Spicy tuna roll w/ 4 pieces of sushi (salmon, tuna, hamachi, white fish)
Spicy Salmon Combo
Spicy salmon roll w/ 4 pieces of sushi (salmon, tuna, hamachi, white fish)
Salmon Avocado Combo
Salmon avocado roll w/ 4 pieces of sushi (salmon, tuna, hamachi, white fish)
California Combo
California roll w/ 5 pieces of sushi (salmon, tuna, hamachi, white fish, and eel)
Salmon Lover
4 pieces salmon sushi, 3 pieces salmon sashimi, spicy salmon roll
Tuna Lover
4 pieces tuna sushi, 3 pieces tuna sashimi, spicy tuna roll.
Salmon & Tuna Lover
2 pieces each salmon and tuna sushi, 2 pieces each salmon and tuna sashimi, and choice of spicy salmon or tuna roll
Bostonian
Chicken teriyaki, shrimp tempura, and sweet potato rolls
Veggie Combo
Sweet Potato roll, veggie roll, and 2 pieces inari
Makimono
Alaskan Maki
Salmon, avocado, and cucumber
Avocado Maki
Avocado Cucumber Maki
California Maki
Crabstick, avocado, and cucumber
Chicken Teriyaki Maki
Crabstick Maki
Cucumber Maki
Dried Gourd Maki
East Maki
Crabstick, avocado, and cucumber
Eel Maki
Eel Avocado Maki
Eel Cucumber Maki
Futo Maki
Veggie maki with tamago, crabstick, and shrimp
Hawaii Maki
Sweet potato tempura and mango
Miso Eggplant Maki
Philadelphia Maki
Salmon, cream cheese, and cucumber
Pickled Radish Maki
Salmon Maki
Salmon Avocado Maki
Salmon Cucumber Maki
Shrimp Tempura Maki
Spicy California Maki
Spicy Salmon Maki
Spicy Tuna Maki
Spicy Yellowtail Maki
Yellowtail w/Scallions Maki
Sweet Potato Maki
Tuna Maki
Tuna Avocado maki
Tuna Cucumber Maki
Tuna w/Scallions Maki
Veggie Maki
Avocado, cucumber, and pickled vegetables.
Sushi & Sashimi
Handrolls
Poke Bowl
Aloha Poke Bowl
Seaweed salad, mango, avocado, cucumbers, tobiko, and sesame seeds.
Spicy Aloha Poke Bowl
Seaweed salad, mango, avocado, cucumbers, tobiko, sesame seeds, jalapenos, and spicy poke sauce.
Hula Poke Bowl
Crabstick, avocado, edamame, tobiko, and sesame seeds with a creamy poke sauce.
Veggie Poke Bowl
Avocado, cucumber, seaweed salad, edamame, pickled daikon, and sesame seeds.
Sides
Side Sauces
Side Teriyaki Sauce
Side Thai BBQ Sauce
Side Soy Garlic
Side Spicy Soy Garlic
Side Buffalo
Side Blue Cheese
Side Peanut Sauce
Side Hot Chili Oil
Side Sriracha
Side Sambal Chili
Side Thai Sweet Chili
Side Dumpling Sauce
Side Ginger Dressing
Side Sesame Dressing
Side Hot Pepper Paste
Side of Ketchup
Side Spicy Mayo
Side of Eel Sauce
Side of Wasabi
Side of Ginger
Vegetarian Options
Vegetarian Mama's Dumplings
Our signature handmade dumplings.
Tofu Summer Rolls
Classic Vietnamese favorite! Mixed greens, rice noodles, bean sprouts, fresh herbs. Served with a spicy peanut sauce.
Tofu Lettuce Wraps
Shitake mushrooms, water chestnuts, onions, and fresh lettuce cups.
Edamame
Thai Spring Rolls
Sauce contains fish sauce.
Seaweed Salad
Pickled seaweed.
Spicy Tofu Bibimbap
Veggies & Tofu Teriyaki
Mandarin Oranges Veggies & Tofu
Tossed in a flavorful sauce with mandarin oranges and hint of chili.
Vegetarian Exchange Noodle Soup
Miso Eggplant
Japanese eggplant with our miso-glaze, served with wok-seared baby bok choy.
Veggie Combo
Sweet Potato roll, veggie roll, and 2 pieces inari
Veggie Bento
4 piece sweet potato roll, 2 inari sushi, 2 avocado sushi, seaweed salad, tofu summer roll with peanut sauce.
Gluten Free Options
Gluten Free Summer Rolls
Classic Vietnamese favorite! Mixed greens, rice noodles, bean sprouts, fresh herbs. Served with a spicy peanut sauce.
Gluten Free Edamame
Warmed and perfectly salted.
Gluten Free Avocado Salad
Avocado chunks, tobiko and Japanese mayo.
Gluten Free Pad Thai
Pad Thai noodles, bean sprouts, crushed peanuts, egg and basil. Comes with choice of protein.
Gluten Free Thai Red Curry
Mixed vegetables simmered in Thai red curry spices, coconut milk and Thai basil. Comes with choice of protein.
Gluten Free Mandarin Orange Veggies & Tofu Stir Fry
Gluten Free Miso Salmon
Cooked with our miso-glaze sauce, served with wok-seared baby bok choy.
Gluten Free Seared Salmon
Perfectly seasoned served with wok-seared baby bok choy.
Gluten Free Bok Choy
Gluten Free Steamed Veggies
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 9:45 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 9:45 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 9:45 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 9:45 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 9:45 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 9:45 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 9:45 pm
Serving great sushi and various Asian foods.
250 Huntington Avenue, Boston, MA 02115