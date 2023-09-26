Appetizers

W.O.W. Wings (Korean Fried Chicken)

$8.50

Our famous twice fried Korean fried chicken. Give it a try!

GX Platter

$20.95

Our assortment of guest favorites - Crab Rangoons, Spring rolls, Mama's Dumplings, Shrimp Summer Rolls, Shrimp Lillipops

Mama's Homemade Dumplings

$9.50

Our signature handmade dumplings. Pork or vegetarian

Korean Loaded Fries

$12.95

Fries, mozzarella cheese, carmelized kimchi and scallions, spicay mayo and Sriracha. Topped with beef or pork.

Shrimp & Vegetable Tempura

$11.95
Lettuce Wraps

$10.50

Shiitake mushrooms, water chestnuts, onions, & fresh lettuce cups.

Crab Rangoons

$7.50

Crispy wontons of crabmeat and cream cheese

Thai Spring Rolls

$5.50
Fresh Summer Rolls

$8.50

Classic Vietnamese favorite! Mixed greens, rice noodles, bean sprouts, and fresh herbs. Served with a spicy peanut sauce

Edamame

$5.95

Warm, perfectly salted.

Spicy Edamame

$6.95

Finger-licking, spicy awesomeness!

Shrimp Lollipops

$11.95

Crispy shrimp tempura skewers served with spicy mayo and eel sauce.

Shrimp Tofu Poppers

$9.50

Crispy, sweet tofu "pockets" stuffed with shrimp, crabstick, avocado, and spicy mayo

Hamachi Kama

$9.95

Yellowtail collar, salted + broiled, topped with ponzu.

Sushi Pizza

$13.95

Thin rice & nori tempura topped with sashimi, avocado, tomatoes, jalapenos, eel and spicy mayo.

Sushi Sandwich

$13.95

Triangles of sushi rice, soy paper, tobiko, avocado, and special seasoning. Choice of Spicy tuna, Spicy salmon, or Spicy hamachi

Sushi Tower

$16.95

Tower of top-grade sashimi over crabstick, avocado, tobiko, sushi rice, & our chef's special sauce.

Tartar Too

$12.95

Chunks of top-grade sashimi and avocado, topped with seaweed salad & tobiko

Avocado Salad

$8.50

Avocado chunks, crabstick, tobiko, Japanese Mayo

Seaweed Salad

$7.50

Pickled seaweed.

Rice Dishes

Bibimbap

$17.50

Popular Korean rice dish with assorted vegetables. Come with choice of protein.

Korean BBQ Galbi

$24.95

Beef short ribs with bones, marinated in a traditional Korean recipe and seared to perfection.

Korean Beef

$19.95

Tender slices of our Korean style marinated beef served with wok-seared baby bok choy.

Teriyaki

$17.95

Our very own homemade teriyaki recipe, served with vegetable medley of broccoli, carrots and zucchini.

Broccoli Stir Fry

$17.50

Broccoli, red peppers, and garlic.

House Fried Rice

$14.95

Broccoli, carrots, snow peas, sprouts, egg and scallions.

Pineapple Fried Rice

$15.50

Pineapples, raisins, snow peas, bell peppers, curry, egg and scallions. Comes with choice of protein.

Crispy Chicken Fried Rice

$16.95

Egg fried rice with scallions, bean sprouts, and carrots; topped with crispy panko-breaded chicken and a fried egg.

Orange Chicken

$16.95

Crispy chunks of chicken breast tossed in a flavorful sauce with mandarin oranges and a hint of chili.

Kung Pao

$16.95

Our Szechuan style spicy stir-fry with peanuts, water chestnuts, peppers and baby corn. Comes with choice of protein.

Thai Red Curry

$19.95

Mixed vegetables simmered in Thai red curry spices, coconut milk and Thai basil. Comes with choice of protein.

Miso Salmon

$22.95

Cooked with our miso-glaze sauce, served with wok-seared baby bok choy.

Seared Salmon

$21.95

Perfectly seasoned served with wok-seared baby bok choy.

Miso Eggplant

$17.95

Japanese eggplant with our miso-glaze, served with wok-seared baby bok choy.

Noodle Dishes

Original Pad Thai

$15.50

Pad Thai noodles, bean sprouts, crushed peanuts, egg and basil. Comes with choice of protein.

Watertown Pad Thai

$15.50

A new twist on the traditional pad Thai, packed with bold peanut flavors. Comes with choice of protein.

Drunkards Noodles

$15.50

Fresh wide noodles, bell peppers, bean sprouts, egg, basil, hint of chili.

Yaki Udon Noodles

$15.50

Udon noodles stir-fried with broccoli, scallions, onions, shredded carrots, red peppers, basil, and egg.

Chinatown Lo Mein

$15.50

Lo mein and assorted shredded vegetables. Comes with choice of protein.

Sweet Garlic Udon

$15.50

An assortment of vegetables tossed in a flavorful garlic sauce with udon noodles. Comes with choice of protein.

Bento Boxes

Teriyaki Bento

$23.95

Chef choice sushi roll, appetizer, rice and soup or salad. Comes with choice of protein.

Korean BBQ Galbi Bento

$27.95

Chef choice sushi roll, appetizer, rice and soup or salad.

Bao Bao Bento

$23.95

Chef choice sushi roll, appetizer, rice and soup or salad. Comes with choice of protein.

Christmas Bento

$26.95

4 piece Christmas roll, salmon sushi, tuna sushi, hamachi sushi, white escolar sushi, edamame and mixed green salad.

Monster Bento

$27.95

4 piece Green Monster Roll, 2 Eel Sushi, 2 Shrimp Sushi, Edamame, Mixed Green Salad

Spicy Bento

$26.95

4 piece hoppin' jalepeno roll, 4 piece spicy tuna roll, 4 piece spicy salmon roll, spicy edamame and mixed green salad.

Happy Bento

$27.95

4 piece happy roll, 2 salmon sushi, hamachi sushi, shrimp sushi, edamame and mixed green salad.

Veggie Bento

$23.95

4 piece sweet potato roll, 2 inari sushi, 2 avocado sushi, seaweed salad, tofu summer roll with peanut sauce.

Noodle Soups

Korean Soft Tofu Soup

$16.50

Traditionally served with tofu served piping hot with an egg. Comes with choice of protein.

Udon Noodle Soup

$14.95

Traditional Japanese udon noodle soup with bok choy, fish cake, fried tofu and tempura flakes. Served with a side of shrimp tempura.

Exchange Noodle Soup

$15.95

Warm-up with a bowl of noodle soup. Choice of broth, protein, and noodles.

Bao Bao

Lee's Bao Bao

$16.95

3 fluffy steamed buns stuffed with Korean beef. Served with fries, miso soup, salad, or spicy fries.

Joe's Bao Bao

$16.95

3 fluffy steamed buns stuffed with chicken teriyaki. Served with fries, miso soup, salad, or spicy fries.

Ina's Bao Bao

$16.95

3 fluffy steamed buns stuffed with spicy pork. Served with fries, miso soup, salad, or spicy fries.

Porky's Bao Bao

$18.95

3 fluffy steamed buns stuffed with Pork Belly. Served with fries, miso soup, salad, or spicy fries.

Specialty Rolls

Green Monster

$15.50

Shrimp tempura and cucumber inside, topped with unagi, avocado, tobiko and eel sauce.

Hoppin Jalapeno

$14.50

Spicy tuna and cucumber inside, topped with white tuna, salmon, jalapenos

Christmas

$14.95

Shrimp tempura inside, topped with tuna, avocado, eel sauce, spicy mayo and tempura flakes.

Over the Rainbow

$13.95

California roll topped with assorted sashimi and avocado.

Tiger Tuna Roll

$16.95

Spicy tuna, avocaod, basil, sliced tuna, crunchy garlic umami.

White Mountain

$14.50

Crabstick and shrimp tempura inside, topped with white tuna, tobiko, tempura flakes, scallion, eel sauce and spicy mayo.

Caterpillar

$15.50

Unagi, cucumber and tobiko inside, topped with avocado and eel sauce.

Crazy

$10.75

Shrimp tempura, avocado and cucumber inside, with eel sauce on top.

Symphony

$14.50

Shrimp tempura inside, with spicy tuna, eel sauce and spicy mayo on top.

Alligator Roll

$14.50

Shrimp tempura, eel, crabstick, avocado, tobiko, and eel sauce.

Cambridge

$12.50

Yellowtail tempura, cucumber and avocado inside, with eel sauce on top.

Spider

$14.50

Soft shell crab tempura, cucumber and avocado on the inside, topped with tobiko and eel sauce.

Dragon

$13.95

Sweet potato inside with unagi, avocado and eel sauce on top.

Eastern Keys

$13.95

Avocado and cucumber inside, topped with salmon, mango sauce and tobiko with lime.

Happy

$15.95

Yellowtail, cucumber and avocado inside, topped with unagi, salmon, tobiko, eel and spicy mayo.

Amber Roll

$15.95

Yellowtail, cucumbers, oshinko, crunchy garlic umami, truffle oil.

Double Spicy Tuna

$14.95

Spicy tuna, tempura flakes, tobiko, avocado and scallions inside, topped with spicy tuna, tempura flakes, tobiko and scallions.

Double Spicy Salmon

$14.95

Spicy salmon, tempura flakes, tobiko, avocado and scallions inside, topped with spicy salmon, tempura flakes, tobiko and scallions.

Double Spicy Hamachi

$14.95

Spicy hamachi, tempura flakes, tobiko, avocado and scallions inside, topped with spicy hamachi, tempura flakes, tobiko and scallions.

Phoenix

$13.95

California roll topped with salmon, avocado, Sriracha and spicy mayo.

Pyro Seared Tuna

$15.50

Avocado and cucumber inside, topped with seared tuna, spicy mayo and eel sauce.

Pyro Seared Salmon

$14.95

Avocado and cucumber inside, topped with seared salmon, spicy mayo and eel sauce.

Pyro Seared Hamachi

$15.95

Shrimp tempura and cucumber inside, topped with seared hamachi, truffle oil, Shrimp tempura and cucumber inside, topped with seared hamachi, truffle oil, Shrimp tempura and cucumber inside, topped with seared hamachi, truffle oil, salt and black tobiko. and black tobiko.and black tobiko.and cucumber inside, topped with seared tuna, spicy mayo and eel sauce.

Sake-2-Me

$12.50

Salmon tempura, avocado, cream cheese and cucumber inside, topped with eel sauce and spicy mayo.

Farmer's Market

$12.50

Avocado, cucumber and yemagobo inside, topped with sweet tofu and dried seaweed.

The Great Gatsby

$14.95

Spicy tuna, yellowtail and avocado inside, topped with torched salmon and eel sauce.

Citrus Summer Roll

$14.95

Salmon, cucumber, avocado, oshinko, basil, and Yuzo Kosho.

Scorpion Roll

$14.50

Shrimp, eel, avocado, cucumber, and eel sauce.

Sushi Combos

Sushi 3 Kind

$17.95

2 pcs each Salmon, Tuna, and Hamachi

Sushi 5 Kind

$25.95

2 pcs each Salmon, Tuna, Hamachi, White Fish, and Eel

Spicy Trio

$21.95

Spicy tuna, Spicy Salmon, Spicy California

Spicy Tuna Combo

$24.95

Spicy tuna roll w/ 4 pieces of sushi (salmon, tuna, hamachi, white fish)

Spicy Salmon Combo

$23.50

Spicy salmon roll w/ 4 pieces of sushi (salmon, tuna, hamachi, white fish)

Salmon Avocado Combo

$24.95

Salmon avocado roll w/ 4 pieces of sushi (salmon, tuna, hamachi, white fish)

California Combo

$24.50

California roll w/ 5 pieces of sushi (salmon, tuna, hamachi, white fish, and eel)

Salmon Lover

$26.95

4 pieces salmon sushi, 3 pieces salmon sashimi, spicy salmon roll

Tuna Lover

$28.95

4 pieces tuna sushi, 3 pieces tuna sashimi, spicy tuna roll.

Salmon & Tuna Lover

$30.95

2 pieces each salmon and tuna sushi, 2 pieces each salmon and tuna sashimi, and choice of spicy salmon or tuna roll

Bostonian

$19.95

Chicken teriyaki, shrimp tempura, and sweet potato rolls

Veggie Combo

$18.95

Sweet Potato roll, veggie roll, and 2 pieces inari

Makimono

Alaskan Maki

$7.50

Salmon, avocado, and cucumber

Avocado Maki

$5.95

Avocado Cucumber Maki

$6.95

California Maki

$6.95

Crabstick, avocado, and cucumber

Chicken Teriyaki Maki

$6.95

Crabstick Maki

$5.95

Cucumber Maki

$5.50

Dried Gourd Maki

$5.95

East Maki

$7.50

Crabstick, avocado, and cucumber

Eel Maki

$6.95

Eel Avocado Maki

$8.75

Eel Cucumber Maki

$8.75

Futo Maki

$9.50

Veggie maki with tamago, crabstick, and shrimp

Hawaii Maki

$8.25

Sweet potato tempura and mango

Miso Eggplant Maki

$8.50

Philadelphia Maki

$7.95

Salmon, cream cheese, and cucumber

Pickled Radish Maki

$5.95

Salmon Maki

$6.95

Salmon Avocado Maki

$7.95

Salmon Cucumber Maki

$7.75

Shrimp Tempura Maki

$7.25

Spicy California Maki

$7.50
Spicy Salmon Maki

$7.95

Spicy Tuna Maki

$8.95

Spicy Yellowtail Maki

$8.50

Yellowtail w/Scallions Maki

$7.75

Sweet Potato Maki

$7.25

Tuna Maki

$7.75

Tuna Avocado maki

$8.75

Tuna Cucumber Maki

$8.50

Tuna w/Scallions Maki

$7.95

Veggie Maki

$7.50

Avocado, cucumber, and pickled vegetables.

Sushi & Sashimi

Maguro (Tuna)

$7.95

Sake (Salmon)

$7.50

Hamachi (Yellowtail)

$7.75

Ebi (Shrimp)

$5.50

White Tuna

$7.50

Unagi (Freshwater Eel)

$7.95

Kanikame (Crabstick)

$5.50

Tamago

$5.50

Inari

$5.50

Tobiko

$5.95

Handrolls

Salmon Avocado Handroll

$8.50
Salmon Cucumber Handroll

$8.50
Spicy Tuna Handroll

$8.75
Spicy Salmon Handroll

$8.50
Spicy Yellowtail Handroll

$8.50
California Handroll

$7.75
Alaskan Handroll

$7.95
Eel Avocado Handroll

$8.75
Eel Cucumber Handroll

$8.50

Poke Bowl

Aloha Poke Bowl

$15.95

Seaweed salad, mango, avocado, cucumbers, tobiko, and sesame seeds.

Spicy Aloha Poke Bowl

$15.95

Seaweed salad, mango, avocado, cucumbers, tobiko, sesame seeds, jalapenos, and spicy poke sauce.

Hula Poke Bowl

$15.95

Crabstick, avocado, edamame, tobiko, and sesame seeds with a creamy poke sauce.

Veggie Poke Bowl

$15.95

Avocado, cucumber, seaweed salad, edamame, pickled daikon, and sesame seeds.

Dessert

Banana Cheesecake Roll

$9.95

Molten Lava Cake

$9.95

Sides

House Salad

$6.95

Wok-Seared Bok Choy

$6.95

French Fries

$5.95

Spicy Fries

$5.95

Kimchi

$5.95

Sushi Rice

$3.50

White Rice

$3.25

Brown Rice

$3.25

Miso Soup

$3.95

Steamed Vegetables

$6.95

Side Sauces

Side Teriyaki Sauce

$0.50

Side Thai BBQ Sauce

$0.50

Side Soy Garlic

$0.75

Side Spicy Soy Garlic

$0.75

Side Buffalo

$0.50

Side Blue Cheese

$0.50

Side Peanut Sauce

$0.50

Side Hot Chili Oil

$0.50

Side Sriracha

$0.50

Side Sambal Chili

$0.50

Side Thai Sweet Chili

$0.50

Side Dumpling Sauce

$0.50

Side Ginger Dressing

$0.50

Side Sesame Dressing

$0.50

Side Hot Pepper Paste

$0.50

Side of Ketchup

$0.25

Side Spicy Mayo

$0.50

Side of Eel Sauce

$0.75

Side of Wasabi

$0.25

Side of Ginger

$0.50

Vegetarian Options

Vegetarian Mama's Dumplings

$9.50

Our signature handmade dumplings.

Tofu Summer Rolls

$8.50

Classic Vietnamese favorite! Mixed greens, rice noodles, bean sprouts, fresh herbs. Served with a spicy peanut sauce.

Tofu Lettuce Wraps

$10.50

Shitake mushrooms, water chestnuts, onions, and fresh lettuce cups.

Edamame

$6.95

Thai Spring Rolls

$5.50

Sauce contains fish sauce.

Seaweed Salad

$7.50

Pickled seaweed.

Spicy Tofu Bibimbap

$17.50

Veggies & Tofu Teriyaki

$17.95

Mandarin Oranges Veggies & Tofu

$15.95

Tossed in a flavorful sauce with mandarin oranges and hint of chili.

Vegetarian Exchange Noodle Soup

$16.95
Miso Eggplant

$17.95

Japanese eggplant with our miso-glaze, served with wok-seared baby bok choy.

Veggie Combo

$18.95

Sweet Potato roll, veggie roll, and 2 pieces inari

Veggie Bento

$23.95

4 piece sweet potato roll, 2 inari sushi, 2 avocado sushi, seaweed salad, tofu summer roll with peanut sauce.

Gluten Free Options

Gluten Free Summer Rolls

$8.50

Classic Vietnamese favorite! Mixed greens, rice noodles, bean sprouts, fresh herbs. Served with a spicy peanut sauce.

Gluten Free Edamame

$5.95

Warmed and perfectly salted.

Gluten Free Avocado Salad

$8.50

Avocado chunks, tobiko and Japanese mayo.

Gluten Free Pad Thai

$15.50

Pad Thai noodles, bean sprouts, crushed peanuts, egg and basil. Comes with choice of protein.

Gluten Free Thai Red Curry

$19.95

Mixed vegetables simmered in Thai red curry spices, coconut milk and Thai basil. Comes with choice of protein.

Gluten Free Mandarin Orange Veggies & Tofu Stir Fry

$15.95

Gluten Free Miso Salmon

$22.95

Cooked with our miso-glaze sauce, served with wok-seared baby bok choy.

Gluten Free Seared Salmon

$21.95

Perfectly seasoned served with wok-seared baby bok choy.

Gluten Free Bok Choy

$6.95

Gluten Free Steamed Veggies

$6.75

Beverages

Canned Soda

$2.25

Bottled Water

$1.75

Thai Iced Tea

$4.50