Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Ginger Kale 6104 Hermann Park Dr

No reviews yet

No reviews yet

6104 Hermann Park Dr

Houston, TX 77030

Order Again

Popular Items

Grilled Cheese
Club Sandwich
Side Fries

Candy

3 oz sour belts

$5.25

Gummy Worms

$12.00

Watermelon Lucas Candy Pouch

$12.00

Chia Pudding

Strawberry Matcha Chia Pudding

Strawberry Matcha Chia Pudding

$8.95

Matcha yogurt chia pudding with house strawberry jam, fresh strawberries, and gluten free granola. [NO MODIFICATIONS]

Taro Blueberry Chia Pudding

Taro Blueberry Chia Pudding

$8.95

Taro-coconut chia pudding with caramelized pineapple, blueberries, gluten free granola, and toasted coconut. [Vegan] [NO MODIFICATIONS]

Vanilla Chia Pudding

Vanilla Chia Pudding

$8.95

Vanilla bean yogurt chia pudding, fresh mixed berries, and granola. [NO MODIFICATIONS]

Cold Sandwiches

Chicken Salad Sandwich

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$6.95

Chicken salad with granny smith apple on white bread. [NO MODIFICATIONS]

Tamago Sando Sandwich

Tamago Sando Sandwich

$5.95

Japanese Egg Salad Sandwich on white bread. [NO MODIFICATIONS]

PB & J Sandwich

PB & J Sandwich

$3.75

Peanut butter and house strawberry jam on white bread. [NO MODIFICATIONS]

Ham & Cheese Croissant Sandwich

Ham & Cheese Croissant Sandwich

$9.50

Ham, Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes, on a fresh croissant. [NO MODIFICATIONS]

Turkey, Cheese & Pesto Croissant Sandwich

Turkey, Cheese & Pesto Croissant Sandwich

$9.50

Turkey, Cheese, House Pesto, Lettuce, Tomatoes on a fresh croissant. [NO MODIFICATIONS]

Salads

Cassie's Signature Salad

Cassie's Signature Salad

$10.75

Curly parsley, persian cucumber, cherry tomato, candied pecan and sumac vinaigrette on top of romaine lettuce and cabbage mix. [NO MODIFICATIONS]

Cassie's Signature w/ Chicken

$13.70

Grilled Chicken, Curly parsley, persian cucumber, cherry tomato, candied pecan and sumac vinaigrette on top of romaine lettuce and cabbage mix. [NO MODIFICATIONS]

Cobb Salad

Cobb Salad

$10.75

Hard-boiled egg, chopped bacon, cherry tomato, red onion, chopped cheddar with herb ranch dressing on top of romaine lettuce. [NO MODIFICATIONS]

Cobb w/ Chicken

$13.70

Grilled Chicken, Hard-boiled egg, chopped bacon, cherry tomato, red onion, chopped cheddar with herb ranch dressing on top of romaine lettuce. [NO MODIFICATIONS]

Pesto Pasta Salad

Pesto Pasta Salad

$11.75

Cavatappi pasta, house pesto, cherry tomato, red onion and mozzarella pearls on top of romaine lettuce and arugula mix. [NO MODIFICATIONS]

Pesto Pasta w/ Chicken

$13.70

Grilled Chicken, Cavatappi pasta, house pesto, cherry tomato, red onion and mozzarella pearls on top of romaine lettuce and arugula mix. [NO MODIFICATIONS]

Misc

Chips

$1.95

Zapp's Original Kettle Chips.

Fruit Cup

$6.75

Assorted seasonal fresh fruit.

Banana

$1.00

Breakfast

Bacon Taco

Bacon Taco

$3.95

Bacon, Egg & Cheese on a flour tortilla. Salsa on the side.

Chorizo & Potato Taco

Chorizo & Potato Taco

$3.95

Chorizo & Potato, Egg & Cheese on a flour tortilla. Salsa on the side.

Veggie Hash Taco

Veggie Hash Taco

$3.95

Bell Peppers, Onions, Squash, Corn, Egg & Cheese on a flour tortilla. Salsa on the side.

Egg Croissant Sandwich

Egg Croissant Sandwich

$7.50

Soft Scrambled eggs with chives on a fresh croissant.

Main

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$9.95

Spicy & tangy breaded chicken strips, coleslaw, pickles, & white cheddar on a buttered bun.

Buffalo Chicken Strips

$8.95

3 hand breaded chicken strips tossed in buffalo sauce. Side of house ranch.

Chicken Quesadilla

$5.75

Grilled Chicken with Cheese on 2 flour tortillas. House salsa on the side!

Club Sandwich

Club Sandwich

$9.95

Smoked turkey, provolone cheese, turkey bacon, tomatoes, lettuce, avocado, and chipotle mayo on white bread.

GK Burger

GK Burger

$10.95

Smashed all beef patty, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, special sauce.

Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$5.95

Cheddar & Provolone cheese on white bread.

Hot Dog

Hot Dog

$8.95

All beef frank on a toasted bun. [Mexican style - bacon, pico de Gallo, cilantro, jalapeños, red onion, and chipotle mayo. Yum!]

Veggie Burger

Veggie Burger

$9.95

Black Bean Patty, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, special sauce.

Combo Chicken Tenders

$13.25

Combo Club Sandwich

$15.25

Combo GK Burger

$16.25

Toasts

Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast

$5.00

Smashed avocado, arugula, soft boiled egg, everything bagel seasoning on multigrain sourdough

Beets & Goat Cheese Toast

Beets & Goat Cheese Toast

$5.00

Roasted beet coins, goat cheese spread, champagne vinaigrette, arugula,  and pine nuts on multigrain sourdough.

Strawberry & Creme Fraiche Toast

Strawberry & Creme Fraiche Toast

$5.00

Thick vanilla creme fraiche, house strawberry jam, fresh strawberries, local honey, and mint on multigrain sourdough.

Kids

Chicken Strips

$6.75

3 hand breaded chicken strips.

Twin Mini Cheeseburgers

Twin Mini Cheeseburgers

$5.75

2 mini cheeseburgers.

PB & J Sandwich

PB & J Sandwich

$3.75

Peanut butter and house strawberry jam on white bread. [NO MODIFICATIONS]

Sides

Chips

$1.95

Zapp's Original Kettle Chips.

Side Buffalo

$1.00

Side Chicken

$2.95
Side Fries

Side Fries

$3.95

Side of Avocado

$2.00

Side of Chipotle Mayo

$0.50

Side of Guacamole

$2.00

Side of Pickles

$1.00

Side of Toast

$1.50

Side of Ranch

$0.50

Hermann Birthday - Fries

$1.79

Coffee

We proudly serve Katz Coffee, locally roasted here in Houston, Tx! We make our syrups in house with lots of love.

Latte

$3.50+

Espresso with Milk.

Espresso

$3.00

2 Shots of Espresso.

Cortado

$3.75

Espresso with Steamed Milk.

Americano

$3.25+

Espresso with Water.

Flat White

$3.75

Espresso with Microfoam.

Drip Coffee

$2.75+

Katz Jumping Mouse Fresh Brewed Coffee.

Cappuccino

$3.75

Espresso with Steamed Milk Foam.

Cold Brew

$4.00+

Katz Jumping Mouse Cold Brew.

Cold Brew Shandy

$5.00+Out of stock

Katz Jumping Mouse Cold Brew with Fresh Lemonade.

Hot Chocolate

$3.00+

Steamed Milk with Chocolate Sauce and Vanilla.

Steamer

$2.75+

Steamed Milk with your choice of Syrup.

Brown Sugar Cinnamon Latte

$4.00+

Latte sweetened with our Signature Brown Sugar Cinnamon Syrup.

Mocha

$4.00+

Honey Sea Salt Latte

$4.00+

Latte sweetened with Local Honey and Sea Salt.

Raspberry Mocha

$4.00+Out of stock

Cold Drinks

Classic Lemonade

$2.50+

Creamy Lemonade

$4.00

Seasonal Lemonade

$3.75

Peach Arnold Palmer

$3.75

Teas

Arnold Palmer

$3.85

Half Lemonade, Half Black Tea.

Black Tea

$3.00

Chai Latte

$4.00+

House Chai with Milk.

Hot Tea

$3.25

Rishi Hot Teas.

Matcha Latte

$4.00+Out of stock

Matcha Green Tea with Milk, sweetened with Vanilla.

Frozen

Frozen Coffee

$6.00Out of stock

Coffee, Milk, Sugar, Vanilla - a creamy delicious frozen drink!

Frozen Strawberry Lemonade

$3.75Out of stock

Frozen Raspberry Lemonade

$3.75Out of stock

Cold Pressed Juices

Fresh Cold Pressed juices made in house daily! All juices are 12 oz and tonics are 2 oz.
Aloe You Vera Much

Aloe You Vera Much

$7.00Out of stock

Watermelon, Orange, Lime, Ginger, Aloe Vera. (12 oz cold pressed juice!)

Cashew On The Flipside

Cashew On The Flipside

$7.00Out of stock

Cashews, Dates, Maca Powder, Cinnamon, Cardamom, Sea Salt. (12 oz house made cashew milk!)

Celery-bratory Drink

Celery-bratory Drink

$7.00Out of stock

Celery, Lime, Orange, Cilantro, Cayenne. (12 oz cold pressed juice!)

Orange You Happy

Orange You Happy

$7.00Out of stock

Orange, Grapefruit, Pineapple, Mint, Pitaya. (12 oz cold pressed juice!)

Oh Kale Yeah!

Oh Kale Yeah!

$7.00Out of stock

Ginger, Kale, Apple, Lemon, Cucumber. (12 oz cold pressed juice!)

You Make My Heart Beet

You Make My Heart Beet

$7.00Out of stock

Carrot, Apple, Beet, Spinach, Lemon. (12 oz cold pressed juice!)

The Pearsuit of Happiness

The Pearsuit of Happiness

$7.00Out of stock

Pear, Pineapple, Cucumber, Lime, Turmeric.(12 oz cold pressed juice!)

C You Later

$4.75Out of stock

Orange, Turmeric, Cayenne. (2 oz cold pressed tonic!)

Lemon-Aid

$4.75Out of stock

Lemon, Ginger, Black Pepper. (2 oz cold pressed tonic!)

Fresh Orange Juice

$6.95

Bottled Drinks

Chocolate Milk

$3.50

Horizon Chocolate Milk Box.

Milk

$3.50

Horizon White Milk Box.

GK Bottled Water

$3.50

San Pellegrino

$3.95

Topo Chico

$3.95Out of stock

Kids Box Juice

$2.25

Honest Kids Fruit Punch Box.

Coke Bottles

$3.75Out of stock

Coke Bottles

$3.75Out of stock

Fountain Drinks

Coke

$2.50+

Diet Coke

$2.50+

Dr. Pepper

$2.50+

Sprite

$2.50+

Powerade

$2.50+

Refill Soda Drink

$1.00

Acai Bowls

Berry Acai Bowl

Berry Acai Bowl

$9.95

Acai topped with strawberries, blueberries, house berry jam, house granola and a honey drizzle.

Tropical Acai Bowl

Tropical Acai Bowl

$9.95

Acai topped with toasted coconut, pineapple compote, kiwi, and house granola.

Peanutbutter Banana Acai Bowl

Peanutbutter Banana Acai Bowl

$9.95

Acai topped with cacao nibs, peanut butter, sliced banana, house granola and honey drizzle.

Bakery

Loaf Slice

Loaf Slice

$5.00

Baked Fresh Daily!

Scone

$3.50

Mixed Berry Scone.

Mini Cookie Bag

$5.00

5 Mini Cookies - baked fresh daily!

Boo Rice Crispy Treats

$3.50

Cookies

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.50

Oatmeal Raisin Cookie

$3.50

Snickerdoodle Cookie

$3.50

Triple Chocolate Cookie

$3.50

White Chocolate Macadamia

$3.50

Chocolate Chip Pecan Cookie

$3.50Out of stock

Croissants

Almond Croissant

$6.95

Apple Croissant

$5.75Out of stock
Chocolate Croissant

Chocolate Croissant

$5.25

Ham & Cheese Croissant

$9.50
Plain Croissant

Plain Croissant

$4.25

Ice Cream

Affogato

$5.25Out of stock

2 shots of Espresso poured over vanilla soft serve.

Cookie Parfait

Cookie Parfait

$5.25Out of stock

Cookie of your choice - chopped and layered with vanilla soft serve.

Vanilla Soft Serve

$3.75Out of stock

Vanilla Soft Serve

FREE Soft Serve Ticket > $20

Out of stock

Macarons

Almond Macaron

$3.00

Chocolate Macaron

$3.00

Cookies n' Cream Macaron

$3.00

Pistachio Macaron

$3.00

Sea Salt Caramel Macaron

$3.00

Strawberry Macaron

$3.00

11-PK Macaron Box

$28.00

Birthday Cake Macaroon

$3.00

Cotton Candy

$3.00

Lavander

$3.00

Rose

$3.00

Red Velvet

$3.00

Lemon

$3.00

5 -Pack Macaron Box

$13.00

Popsicles

Blackberry Lavender

$3.75

Chocolate Sea Salt

$3.75

Cookies & Cream

$3.75

Mango Tajin

$3.75

Strawberry Lemonade

$3.75

Watermelon Agave

$3.75

GK Combo #1

Club Sandwich w/Fries

$15.25

GK Combo #2

GK Burger w/Fries

$16.25

GK Combo #3

Chicken Tenders w/Fries

$13.25

Appfront Items

App Comments

All hours
Sunday 8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday 8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday 8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday 8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday 8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday 8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday 8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

6104 Hermann Park Dr, Houston, TX 77030

