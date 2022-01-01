- Home
Ginger Kale 6104 Hermann Park Dr
No reviews yet
6104 Hermann Park Dr
Houston, TX 77030
6104 Hermann Park Dr
Houston, TX 77030
Popular Items
Chia Pudding
Strawberry Matcha Chia Pudding
Matcha yogurt chia pudding with house strawberry jam, fresh strawberries, and gluten free granola. [NO MODIFICATIONS]
Taro Blueberry Chia Pudding
Taro-coconut chia pudding with caramelized pineapple, blueberries, gluten free granola, and toasted coconut. [Vegan] [NO MODIFICATIONS]
Vanilla Chia Pudding
Vanilla bean yogurt chia pudding, fresh mixed berries, and granola. [NO MODIFICATIONS]
Cold Sandwiches
Chicken Salad Sandwich
Chicken salad with granny smith apple on white bread. [NO MODIFICATIONS]
Tamago Sando Sandwich
Japanese Egg Salad Sandwich on white bread. [NO MODIFICATIONS]
PB & J Sandwich
Peanut butter and house strawberry jam on white bread. [NO MODIFICATIONS]
Ham & Cheese Croissant Sandwich
Ham, Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes, on a fresh croissant. [NO MODIFICATIONS]
Turkey, Cheese & Pesto Croissant Sandwich
Turkey, Cheese, House Pesto, Lettuce, Tomatoes on a fresh croissant. [NO MODIFICATIONS]
Salads
Cassie's Signature Salad
Curly parsley, persian cucumber, cherry tomato, candied pecan and sumac vinaigrette on top of romaine lettuce and cabbage mix. [NO MODIFICATIONS]
Cassie's Signature w/ Chicken
Grilled Chicken, Curly parsley, persian cucumber, cherry tomato, candied pecan and sumac vinaigrette on top of romaine lettuce and cabbage mix. [NO MODIFICATIONS]
Cobb Salad
Hard-boiled egg, chopped bacon, cherry tomato, red onion, chopped cheddar with herb ranch dressing on top of romaine lettuce. [NO MODIFICATIONS]
Cobb w/ Chicken
Grilled Chicken, Hard-boiled egg, chopped bacon, cherry tomato, red onion, chopped cheddar with herb ranch dressing on top of romaine lettuce. [NO MODIFICATIONS]
Pesto Pasta Salad
Cavatappi pasta, house pesto, cherry tomato, red onion and mozzarella pearls on top of romaine lettuce and arugula mix. [NO MODIFICATIONS]
Pesto Pasta w/ Chicken
Grilled Chicken, Cavatappi pasta, house pesto, cherry tomato, red onion and mozzarella pearls on top of romaine lettuce and arugula mix. [NO MODIFICATIONS]
Breakfast
Bacon Taco
Bacon, Egg & Cheese on a flour tortilla. Salsa on the side.
Chorizo & Potato Taco
Chorizo & Potato, Egg & Cheese on a flour tortilla. Salsa on the side.
Veggie Hash Taco
Bell Peppers, Onions, Squash, Corn, Egg & Cheese on a flour tortilla. Salsa on the side.
Egg Croissant Sandwich
Soft Scrambled eggs with chives on a fresh croissant.
Main
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
Spicy & tangy breaded chicken strips, coleslaw, pickles, & white cheddar on a buttered bun.
Buffalo Chicken Strips
3 hand breaded chicken strips tossed in buffalo sauce. Side of house ranch.
Chicken Quesadilla
Grilled Chicken with Cheese on 2 flour tortillas. House salsa on the side!
Club Sandwich
Smoked turkey, provolone cheese, turkey bacon, tomatoes, lettuce, avocado, and chipotle mayo on white bread.
GK Burger
Smashed all beef patty, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, special sauce.
Grilled Cheese
Cheddar & Provolone cheese on white bread.
Hot Dog
All beef frank on a toasted bun. [Mexican style - bacon, pico de Gallo, cilantro, jalapeños, red onion, and chipotle mayo. Yum!]
Veggie Burger
Black Bean Patty, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, special sauce.
Combo Chicken Tenders
Combo Club Sandwich
Combo GK Burger
Toasts
Avocado Toast
Smashed avocado, arugula, soft boiled egg, everything bagel seasoning on multigrain sourdough
Beets & Goat Cheese Toast
Roasted beet coins, goat cheese spread, champagne vinaigrette, arugula, and pine nuts on multigrain sourdough.
Strawberry & Creme Fraiche Toast
Thick vanilla creme fraiche, house strawberry jam, fresh strawberries, local honey, and mint on multigrain sourdough.
Kids
Sides
Coffee
Latte
Espresso with Milk.
Espresso
2 Shots of Espresso.
Cortado
Espresso with Steamed Milk.
Americano
Espresso with Water.
Flat White
Espresso with Microfoam.
Drip Coffee
Katz Jumping Mouse Fresh Brewed Coffee.
Cappuccino
Espresso with Steamed Milk Foam.
Cold Brew
Katz Jumping Mouse Cold Brew.
Cold Brew Shandy
Katz Jumping Mouse Cold Brew with Fresh Lemonade.
Hot Chocolate
Steamed Milk with Chocolate Sauce and Vanilla.
Steamer
Steamed Milk with your choice of Syrup.
Brown Sugar Cinnamon Latte
Latte sweetened with our Signature Brown Sugar Cinnamon Syrup.
Mocha
Honey Sea Salt Latte
Latte sweetened with Local Honey and Sea Salt.
Raspberry Mocha
Teas
Frozen
Cold Pressed Juices
Aloe You Vera Much
Watermelon, Orange, Lime, Ginger, Aloe Vera. (12 oz cold pressed juice!)
Cashew On The Flipside
Cashews, Dates, Maca Powder, Cinnamon, Cardamom, Sea Salt. (12 oz house made cashew milk!)
Celery-bratory Drink
Celery, Lime, Orange, Cilantro, Cayenne. (12 oz cold pressed juice!)
Orange You Happy
Orange, Grapefruit, Pineapple, Mint, Pitaya. (12 oz cold pressed juice!)
Oh Kale Yeah!
Ginger, Kale, Apple, Lemon, Cucumber. (12 oz cold pressed juice!)
You Make My Heart Beet
Carrot, Apple, Beet, Spinach, Lemon. (12 oz cold pressed juice!)
The Pearsuit of Happiness
Pear, Pineapple, Cucumber, Lime, Turmeric.(12 oz cold pressed juice!)
C You Later
Orange, Turmeric, Cayenne. (2 oz cold pressed tonic!)
Lemon-Aid
Lemon, Ginger, Black Pepper. (2 oz cold pressed tonic!)
Fresh Orange Juice
Bottled Drinks
Fountain Drinks
Acai Bowls
Berry Acai Bowl
Acai topped with strawberries, blueberries, house berry jam, house granola and a honey drizzle.
Tropical Acai Bowl
Acai topped with toasted coconut, pineapple compote, kiwi, and house granola.
Peanutbutter Banana Acai Bowl
Acai topped with cacao nibs, peanut butter, sliced banana, house granola and honey drizzle.
Bakery
Cookies
Croissants
Ice Cream
Macarons
Popsicles
GK Combo #1
GK Combo #2
GK Combo #3
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
6104 Hermann Park Dr, Houston, TX 77030