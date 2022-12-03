Ginger Ovens imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
American

Ginger Ovens

review star

No reviews yet

219 east pleasant street

Oconomowoc, WI 53066

Order Again

Popular Items

Cinnamon Roll
Burrito
Latte

Breakfast

Egg & Cheese

$5.50

Ssg Egg & Cheese

$6.50

Bacon Egg & Cheese

$6.50

Ham Egg & Cheese

$6.50

Hash Brown

$3.00

Breakfast Combo

$3.00

Burrito

$8.00

Breakfast Buster

$8.00

Bagel w/ CC

$4.99

Bagel No Sides

$2.50

Avocado Toast

$5.75

Bacon Avocado Sandwich

$8.00

Bagel w/ Butter

$4.99

Up & At 'Em

$9.99

Chicken & Biscuit Breakfast Sandwich

$9.99

Steak Egg & Cheese

$8.50

Quiche

$8.99

Bakery

Muffin

$3.95

Scone

$3.95

Cookies

$3.25

Cinnamon Roll

$4.95

Peanut Butter Bar

$3.95

Lemon Bar

$3.95

Apple Turnover

$4.50

Lunch

BLT

$6.75

Chicken Pesto Wrap

$8.25

Turkey Chive Sandwich

$8.25

Chicken & Bacon Melt

$8.25

Ham & Swiss Melt

$8.25

Turkey, Bacon & Avocado Wrap

$8.50

Soup

$4.99+

Chicken Salad Croissant

$7.00

Drinks

Drip Coffee

$2.95+

Mocha

$5.00+

White Mocha

$5.00+

Cold Brew

$4.00+

Latte

$5.00+

Chai

$5.00+

Americano

$3.50+

Cappucino

$5.00+

Caramel Blast

$5.00+

Mocha Blast

$5.00+

White Mocha Blast

$5.00+

Coffee Blast

$4.75+

Smoothie

$5.00+

Hot Tea

$3.25+

Iced Tea

$3.50+

Cafe Au Lait

$3.50+

Milk

$2.00

Caramel Machiatto

$5.50+

Red Eye

$3.15+

Orange Juice

$2.50

Lemonade

$3.00

Double Espresso

$1.00

London Fog

$3.75+

Hot Chocolate

$3.75+

Caramel Delight Blast

$4.95+

Merchandise

One Pound Coffee

$15.00

Half Pound Coffee

$8.00

Soda

$2.00

Water Ice Mountain

$2.00

Smart Water

$3.50

Gatorade

$2.50

Mug

$18.00

Employees Only

Pumpkin Pie

$18.00

Apple Pie

$18.00

Stuffing

$19.99

Dinner Rolls Brioche

$0.85

Dinner Rolls Milk Bread

$0.85

Take'nBake Cinnamon Rolls

$19.99

Pecan Pie

$18.00

Cheesecake

$3.00

Quiche

$5.99

Chicken Pot Pie

$6.99

Kringle

$18.00

Hot Ham & Rolls

$10.99

Cookie Frosting Kit

$19.99

Beer

Indeed Pistachio

$5.00

K4 Midwesty

$5.00

Hubbards Cave French Toast

$15.00

Wine

Wollersheim Prairie Fume

$7.00

Wollersheim Blush Rose

$7.00

Wollersheim White Riesling

$7.00

Wollersheim Prairie Pink Can

$11.00

Wollersheim White Can

$11.00

Bota Rita Strawberry

$7.00

Bota Rita Lime

$7.00

Forgotten Fire Red Hot Mess

$6.00

Forgotten Fire Nice Rack

$6.00

Forgotten Fire Blackberry Burglar

$6.00

FROZEN WINE Strawberry

$8.00

Hard Seltzer

K4 Hard Seltzer

$5.00

Bakery

Cookies

$3.00

Muffin Single

$4.00

Scone Single

$4.00

Cinnamon Roll

$5.00

Turnovers

$5.00

Bagged Coffee

1 Pound

$15.00

1/2 Pound

$8.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

219 east pleasant street, Oconomowoc, WI 53066

Directions

Gallery
Ginger Ovens image

