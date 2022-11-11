Restaurant header imageView gallery

Ginger Snap Patisserie

review star

No reviews yet

6572 East Quaker Street

Orchard Park, NY 14127

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Breakfast Sandwich
Caramel Apple Cinnamon Roll
Cinnamon Roll

Cookies/Brownies

Ginger Snap Cookie

$2.50

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.50

Lemon Crinkle Cookie

$2.50

Peanut Butter Cookie

$2.50

Cherry Oatmeal Cookie

$2.50

Gf Pumpkin Cloud Cookie

$3.75

Bills Cutout Box

$24.00Out of stock

Mini Cookie Box

$16.00Out of stock

Brownie Parfait

$5.25Out of stock

Breakfast Pastries

Banana Bread Loaf

$3.75

Blueberry Loaf

$3.75

Lemon Poppy Loaf

$3.75

Coffee Cake Loaf

$3.75

Cinnamon Roll

$5.00

cream cheese frosting

Chocolate Chip Loaf

$3.75

Baguette

$6.00

Caramel Apple Cinnamon Roll

$5.50

Pumpkin Loaf

$3.75

Coffee/Espresso

Hot Coffee

$2.25+

Freshly brewed using locally roasted beans from Undergrounds Coffee House

Cold Brew Coffee

$3.50+

Freshly brewed using locally roasted beans from Undergrounds Coffee House

Double Espresso

$2.75

Double Shot of Freshly Ground Undergrounds Espresso

Latte

$3.50+

Freshly ground Undergrounds espresso, topped with steamed milk of choice and wet foam

Cappuccino

$3.50+

1/3 Freshly ground Undergrounds espresso, 1/3 steamed milk, 1/3 dry foam

Mocha

$4.00+

Freshly ground Undergrounds espresso, chocolate syrup, steamed milk, and wet foam

Cortado (one size)

$3.25

A double shot of freshly ground Undergrounds espresso, topped with a dollop of wet foam

Macchiato (one size)

$3.25

A traditional European beverage; dry foam "marked" with a double shot of espresso

Americano

$3.25+

Freshly ground Undergrounds espresso, topped with water

Add Cold Foam

$0.25

*CLICK TO ADD COLD FOAM TO ANY ICED COFFEE/ESPRESSO BEVERAGE*

Other Beverages

Hot Chocolate

$4.00+

Vanilla Bean Lemonade

$4.50+Out of stock

House made freshly squeezed lemonade with Madagascar vanilla bean

Bottled Water

$2.00

Pepsi

$2.75

Diet Pepsi

$2.75

Sprite

$2.75

Milk

$2.00

Apple Juice

$2.75

Orange Juice

$2.75

Blackberry Lemonade

$5.25

Teas/Chai

Hot Tea

$2.00+

From Harney & Sons

London Fog

$3.75+

Harney & Sons Earl Grey tea, vanilla syrup, & steamed milk

Tea Steamer

$3.50+

a "tea latte" made with your choice of tea, and steamed milk

Chai Latte

$4.00+

Harney & Sons Chai Base combined with milk of your choice

Iced Tea

$3.25+

Unsweetened Black Organic Fair-Trade from Harney & Sons

Breakfast Sandwiches

Breakfast Sandwich

$6.25

Scrambled egg, cheddar, bacon or sausage on a croissant bun, brioche bun, GF bun, or dopest dough bagel

Other Breakfast

Creme Brulee French Toast

$9.00

Grilled brioche, torched vanilla bean creme patissiere, fresh berries, served with Sunset Farms maple syrup

Yogurt Parfait

$7.00Out of stock

Fresh berries, house made granola

Crustless Quiche

$8.00

Give us a call to ask about our Quiche du Jour (716) 667-6879 House made, made without crust (GF)

Quiche

$8.00

Give us a call to ask about our Quiche du Jour (716) 667-6879 House made, in a buttery flaky crust

Crêpe

$5.25Out of stock

ONLY AVAILABLE ON SUNDAYS. Our classic French rolled crepes are made with house made fillings. Flavors change weekly.

EVERYTHING dopest dough Bagel

$3.25

PLAIN dopest dough Bagel

$3.25

Bills Tailgate Package #1

$84.00Out of stock

Bills Tailgate Package #2

$136.00Out of stock

Fruit Cup from the Case

$6.00

Croissant Breakfast Bake

$8.75

Soups

Give us a call to ask about our Soup du Jour! (716)667-6879

Cup of Soup

$6.00

Give us a call to ask about our Soup du Jour (716) 667-6879

Quart of Soup

$20.00

Give us a call to ask about our Soup du Jour (716) 667-6879

Salads/Bowls

Caesar Salad

$11.00

Romaine, parmesan, croutons, house made caesar dressing

Strawberry Salad

$12.00

Mixed greens, fresh strawberries, gorgonzola, toasted sunflower seeds, house made poppy seed dressing

Grain Bowl

$13.75Out of stock

Blend of quinoa, edamame, green chickpeas, & kale, topped with feta, grilled artichokes, cucumber, grape tomato, & arugula with house made balsamic dressing

Sandwiches

Chicken Sandwich

$12.25

Grilled chicken breast, peppered bacon, house made basil pesto aioli, lettuce on baguette

Turkey Sandwich

$13.00

Turkey, sundried tomato pesto (nut-free), grilled artichokes, arugula, & muenster cheese on rosemary focaccia

1/2 Sandwich and Soup du Jour

Cup of soup du jour served with choice of half sandwich

Soup & 1/2 Turkey Sandwich

$12.00

Soup & 1/2 Chicken Sandwich

$12.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info

A unique high-quality pastry experience. Offering French and American-inspired pastries, custom cakes, a full espresso bar, and light breakfast and lunch.

Website

Location

6572 East Quaker Street, Orchard Park, NY 14127

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

SPoT Coffee - Orchard Park NEW
orange star4.6 • 767
6519 East Quaker Road Orchard Park, NY 14127
View restaurantnext
The Grange Outpost
orange starNo Reviews
4236 North Buffalo Street Orchard Park, NY 14127
View restaurantnext
OP Social Tap & Grille - 4247 North Buffalo Road
orange starNo Reviews
4247 North Buffalo Road Orchard Park, NY 14127
View restaurantnext
Spot Coffee - Orchard Park
orange starNo Reviews
6519 East Quaker Road Orchard Park, NY 14127
View restaurantnext
Cobham Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
10 Cobham Drive Orchard Park, NY 14127
View restaurantnext
Pita Gourmet - Orchard Park
orange starNo Reviews
3144 Orchard Park Road Orchard Park, NY 14127
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Orchard Park

SPoT Coffee - Orchard Park NEW
orange star4.6 • 767
6519 East Quaker Road Orchard Park, NY 14127
View restaurantnext
The Byrd House
orange star4.3 • 343
4190 North Buffalo Rd Orchard Park, NY 14127
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Orchard Park
Hamburg
review star
Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)
East Aurora
review star
Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)
Buffalo
review star
Avg 4.4 (246 restaurants)
Lancaster
review star
No reviews yet
Depew
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Derby
review star
No reviews yet
Clarence
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Angola
review star
Avg 5 (4 restaurants)
Tonawanda
review star
Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston