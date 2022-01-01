Restaurant header imageView gallery

Gingerline

review star

No reviews yet

55 S Market St

Charleston, SC 29401

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Ceviche

Yellowfin Ceviche

$18.00

shrimp, jalapeño, mango, blood orange, charred jalapeño avocado cremé, local greens

Red Snapper Ceviche

$18.00

red snapper, leche de tigre, finger lime, cilantro, red onion

Catch of the Day Ceviche

$18.00

local catch, guava, pickled pepper, mango, citrus, passion fruit caviar

Artichoke Ceviche

$16.00

artichoke hearts, citrus, local herbs, pickled pepper, romesco

Oysters

$18.00

½ dozen chef’s select oyster, mignonette, horseradish, sweet chili cocktail sauce, house hot sauce

Extra Chips

Tuna Crudo

$20.00

red snapper, leche de tigre, finger lime, cilantro, red onion

Broiled Oysters

$18.00

½ dozen chef’s select oyster, mignonette, horseradish, sweet chili cocktail sauce, house hot sauce

Shareables

Polenta Fries

$14.00Out of stock

local polenta, tomato confit aioli, local greens

Ropa Vieja

$16.00

oxtail, tostones, creamy citrus slaw, local herbs

Veggie A La Plancha

$14.00

charred root vegetables, chimichurri yogurt, herb salad

Chorizo Queso

$15.00

house chorizo, chihuahua, oaxaca, queso fresco, plantain chips

Street Tacos

$19.00

chimichurri, shaved radish, cilantro, charred avocado creme

Beef Tartare

$22.00

beef tenderloin, pickled pepper, cilantro, citrus, cured duck egg, capers, chipotle, radish

Extra Chips

Southwestern Salad

$16.00

shaved brussels, kale, swiss chard, heirloom tomato, roasted hominy, pickled peppers, aji green goddess, avocado, cotija

Cesar Cardini

$16.00

romaine, heirloom tomato, pickled jalapeno, charred corn, corn strips, jalapeno caesar, cotija

Papas Bravas

$14.00

crispy smashed potato, duck fat, sofrito relish, rocoto aioli, local herbs

Large Plates

Cubano

$16.00

house pulled pork, ham, spicy mustard, sweet pickles, swiss, plantain chips

Gingerline Cheeseburger

$18.00

8oz beef patty, pickled green tomatoes, lettuce slaw, oaxaca, spicy aioli, benne seed bun, plantain chips chips

Catch of the Day

$32.00

local catch, citrus salad, creole sauce

Lomo Saltado

$26.00

striploin, aji, peppers, onion, french fries, rice

Duck Chaufa

$28.00

confit duck, fried rice, local egg, pickled kumquat

Peruvian Skewers

$24.00

grilled chicken, cilantro, criolla salad

Churrasco

$34.00

grilled skirt steak, chimichurri, yuca frites

Sides

Heirloom Salad

$9.00

heirloom tomato, bell pepper, red onion, cilantro

Tostones

$10.00

crispy tostones, sweet plantain aioli, rocoto

Yuca Fries

$10.00Out of stock

cassava root, house spice blend, special sauce

Potato Salad

$10.00

yellow potatoes, chili, local herbs

Asparagus Blanco

$11.00

braised white asparagus, manchego crema, shaved manchego

Fries

$10.00

Dessert

Banana Cream

$7.00

Pineapple Tres Leche

$7.00

Citrus Vegan Bar

$7.00

Not Fried Chicken & Waffles

$9.00

Kids

Chicken Fingers & Fries

$13.00

Cheese Burger & Fries

$12.00

Chicken & Rice

$12.00

Pulled Pork Plate

$13.00

pulled pork, seasonal roasted vegetables, & fries

Steak& Fries

$14.00

Brunch

Avocado Toast

$18.00

grilled bread, avocado mash, local egg, tomato confit, shaved radish, local herbs

Fried Chicken Sliders

$18.00

fried chicken thighs, creamy slaw, hot sauce, sweet pickle, hawaiian bun

Chicken & Waffles

$20.00

fried chicken thighs, local corn waffle, hot honey, chili butter

Churrasco & Eggs

$32.00

grilled skirt steak, local eggs, chimichurri, duck fat home fries

Churro French Toast Casserole

$17.00Out of stock

housemade churro, maple creme, bourbon maple syrup

Dulce de Leche Pancakes

$17.00

3 sweet potato pancakes, dulce, pecans, chili butter

Hangover Burrito

$15.00

chorizo, chili con queso scramble, papas, avocado, salsa verde, queso fresco

Chilaquiles

$17.00

chorizo, fried corn chips, salsa verde, avocado, lime creme, queso fresco, pickled pepper, local egg

Breakfast Burger

$18.00

8 oz beef patty, nueske's bacon, local egg, spicy aioli, lettuce slaw, local brioche bun

Biscuit Benedict

$15.00

house buttermilk biscuit, pork belly, local eggs, espelette hollandaise

Charcuterie

$25.00Out of stock

chorizo, chili con queso scramble, papas, avocado, salsa verde, queso fresco

Brunch Sides

Duck Fat Homefries

$5.00

Biscuit

$2.00

house buttermilk biscuit, house made seaonal perserves

Add egg

$2.00

One Local Egg

2 local Eggs Your Way

$4.00

Side of Bacon

$4.00

Side of Vegan Chorizo

$4.00

Side of Chicken Sausage

$4.00

Local Waffle

$6.00

Queso

$3.00

Kids Brunch

Short Stack

$10.00

homemade pancakes, whipped, syrup

Waffle

$10.00

local waffle, strawberries & cream

All American

$12.00

one local egg, house biscut, choice of bacon or sausage

NA Beverages

French Press for 2

$16.00

Nitro dark Velvet

$8.00

Nitro Light Velvet

$8.00

Dalia Sofia

$8.00

Hot Tea

$6.00

Ice Tea

$6.00

Jarritos Orange

$6.00

Jarritos Lime

$6.00

Mexican Coke

$6.00

Diet Coke

$6.00

Cheer Wine

$6.00

Acqua Panna

$8.00

Pellegrino

$8.00

Juice

$6.00

Ginger Ale

$6.00

Coffee

$5.00

Signature Cocktails

Coco, Pina, Plátano

$14.00

Passionate Mule

$14.00

Citrus Dreamin’

$14.00

Chicha Chilcano

$14.00

Honey Bee

$15.00

Sandia

$15.00

Pepper & Smoke

$16.00

Bourbon & Peach

$16.00

Sin Sal

$15.00

Charleston Bloody Mary

$13.00

Yourmosa

$12.00

Gingerline Espresso Martini

$14.00

Delila

$15.00

Liquor

Titos

$14.00

Ketel One

$14.00

Ketel Citron

$14.00

ABSOLUT CITRON

$15.00

Striped Pig

$14.00

Striped Pig Watermelon

$16.00

Highwire Vodka

$14.00

HW Carolina Reaper

$14.00

Grey Goose

$16.00

Hat Trick Gin

$14.00

Hendricks

$16.00

Gray Whale

$18.00

Barr Hill

$20.00

Barr Hill Tom Cat

$22.00

Hat Trick Barrel Rested

$16.00

Jasper Gin

$16.00

Empress 1908

$16.00

Barsol Acholado

$14.00

Barsol Quebranta

$14.00

Caravedo Mosto Verde

$18.00

Caravedo Quebranta

$15.00

Singani 63

$15.00

Don Q Cristal

$12.00

Don q Coconut

$12.00

Gosling's Black

$14.00

Zacappa 23

$22.00

Diplimatico Batch #3

$24.00

Santa Teresa Gran

$14.00

Santa Teresa

$22.00

Ten to One

$16.00

Sailor Jerry's

$14.00

Brugal Anjeo

$14.00

Plantation

$14.00

Don Julio Blanco

$18.00

Don Julio Repo

$20.00

Don Julio Anejo

$22.00

Don Julio 1942

$36.00

Del Maguey Vida

$16.00

Casamigos Mezcal

$26.00

Casamigos Blanco

$18.00

Casamigos Repo

$22.00

Casamigos anjeo

$24.00

Bozal Ensamble

$18.00

Mi Campo Blanco

$14.00

Clase Azul Repo

$36.00

Clase Azul

$36.00

Clase Azul Mezcal

$82.00

Angels Envy

$18.00

Basil Hayden

$16.00

Veseys Bourbon

$18.00

Bulliet Rye

$14.00

Bulliet Bourbon

$14.00

Jack Daniels

$14.00

Jim Beam

$12.00

Knob Creek

$15.00

Makers Mark

$14.00

Woodford Reserve

$16.00

Hudson Bright Lights

$16.00

Jameson

$14.00

Blantons

$22.00

Buffalo Trace

$16.00

Revival rye

$18.00

Revival Jimmy Red

$28.00

Dewars White

$14.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$16.00

Macallan 12

$20.00

Buchanan 12

$18.00

Balvenie Rum Cask

$28.00

Laphroaig 10 Year

$22.00

Amaretto Di Saronno

$14.00

Aperol

$15.00

Campari

$15.00

Lisor Strega

$14.00

Cointreau

$14.00

Grand Marnier

$14.00

Kahlua

$12.00

Baileys

$12.00

Fernet

$16.00

Green Chartreuse

$14.00

Amado Montenegro

$14.00

Beer

Munkle Tripel

$9.00

Coast 32/50 Kolsch

$9.00

Edmund's Oast Rotational Sour

$9.00

Revelry Lefty Loosey West Coast IPA

$9.00

Hi-Wire Bed of Nails Brown Ale

$9.00

Stone Buenaveza Mexican Lager

$9.00

Draft Taster

Munkle Munk Pils

$9.00

Commonhouse Air is Salty,Gose

$9.00

Edmund's Oast Something Cold Premium Blonde

$10.00

Revelry Hotel Rendezvous Bavarian Wheat

$9.00

Freehouse Green Door IPA

$9.00

Narragansett Lager

$5.00

Wine

David Bynum Pinot Noir

$15.00

Flor de Goda Garnache

$13.00

Amona Tempranillo (chilled)

$13.00

Quinto Cuarto Red Blend

$15.00

Harvey & Harriet Red Blend

$18.00

BTL David Bynum Pinot Noir

$60.00

BTL Flor de Goda Garnache

$52.00

BTL Amona Tempranillo (chilled)

$52.00

BTL Quinto Cuarto Red Blend

$60.00

BTL Harvey & Harriet Red Blend

$72.00

Phoenix Carinena Blanco

$16.00

Lagrimas Verdejo

$16.00

Rotational SB

$14.00

Seasonal Sangria Draft

$13.00

Pinot Grigio

$14.00Out of stock

BTL Phoenix Carinena Blanco

$64.00

BTL Lagrimas Verdejo

$64.00

Brisa Vinho Verde Rosé

$13.00

BTL Brisa Vinho Verde Rosé

$52.00

Carboniste, Sparkling

$18.00

Biutiful Cava Brut Rose

$14.00

Tenuta Santome Prosecco

$14.00

BTL Carboniste, Sparkling

$72.00

BTL Biutiful Cava Brut Rose

$56.00

BTL Tenuta Santome Prosecco

$56.00

BTL Veuve Clicquot Brut

$150.00

Zero Proof Cocktails

Zero Proof Coco Pina

$12.00

Zero Proof Passionate Mule

$12.00

Zero Proof Citrus Dreamin’

$12.00

Zero Proof Chicha Chilcano

$12.00

Zero Proof Honey Bee

$13.00

Zero Proof Sandia

$13.00

Zero Proof Sin Sal

$13.00

Zero Proof Charleston Bloody Mary

$13.00

Retail

Candlefish Candle

$16.00

Pink Hat

$20.00

Trucker Hat

Tote Bag

$20.00

Green Hat

$20.00

Staff Shirt

$25.00

Icon Shirt

$25.00

Wine Opener

$10.00

Koozie Pink

$6.00

Koozie Teal

$6.00

Urban Shirt

$70.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Gingerline's name was inspired by the Kumquat. One of the only members of the citrus family that is entirely edible, its vibrant color and zesty flavor led our team on a journey through coasts around the world in search of ingredients and flavors that would truly complement the southern harvest found in Charleston. Gingerline comes to life with flavors inspired by Latin & South America as well as the city that it calls home.

Website

Location

55 S Market St, Charleston, SC 29401

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Mac’s Place
orange starNo Reviews
215 E Bay St,Ste 100 Charleston, SC 29401
View restaurantnext
Toast - 102 - Charleston
orange star4.5 • 6,669
155 Meeting St Charleston, SC 29401
View restaurantnext
Millers All Day
orange star4.5 • 1,702
120 King St Charleston, SC 29401
View restaurantnext
Sushi 101 King - 306 King Street
orange starNo Reviews
306 King Street Charleston, SC 29402
View restaurantnext
109 Eli's Table - 129 Meeting St
orange starNo Reviews
129 Meeting Street Charleston, SC 29401
View restaurantnext
Ruby Sunshine - Charleston Downtown
orange starNo Reviews
171 East Bay Street Charleston, SC 29401
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Charleston

Husk Charleston
orange star4.7 • 17,794
76 Queen Street Charleston, SC 29401
View restaurantnext
Cru Cafe
orange star4.7 • 7,038
18 Pinckney Street Charleston, SC 29401
View restaurantnext
Toast - 102 - Charleston
orange star4.5 • 6,669
155 Meeting St Charleston, SC 29401
View restaurantnext
Kickin' Chicken-West Ashely
orange star4.5 • 2,733
1179 Sam Rittenberg Boulevard Charleston, SC 29407
View restaurantnext
Delaney Oyster House
orange star5.0 • 2,285
115 Calhoun Street Charleston, SC 29401
View restaurantnext
New Realm Brewing - Charleston - Charleston
orange star4.0 • 2,266
880 Island Park Dr Charleston, SC 29492
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Charleston
Johns Island
review star
Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)
North Charleston
review star
Avg 4.4 (35 restaurants)
Mount Pleasant
review star
Avg 4.7 (74 restaurants)
Sullivans Island
review star
No reviews yet
Goose Creek
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Isle Of Palms
review star
Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
Ladson
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Summerville
review star
Avg 4.1 (25 restaurants)
Moncks Corner
review star
Avg 3.6 (7 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston