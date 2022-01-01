Gingerline
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Gingerline's name was inspired by the Kumquat. One of the only members of the citrus family that is entirely edible, its vibrant color and zesty flavor led our team on a journey through coasts around the world in search of ingredients and flavors that would truly complement the southern harvest found in Charleston. Gingerline comes to life with flavors inspired by Latin & South America as well as the city that it calls home.
Location
55 S Market St, Charleston, SC 29401
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Charleston
Kickin' Chicken-West Ashely
4.5 • 2,733
1179 Sam Rittenberg Boulevard Charleston, SC 29407
View restaurant