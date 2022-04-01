  • Home
GingeRootz Asian Grille 2920 North Ballard Road

No reviews yet

2920 North Ballard Road

Appleton, WI 54911

Order Again

Popular Items

Crab Rangoon
Gen Tso Chicken
Crystal Shrimp

Warm

Calamari

$12.00
Cha-Cha Shrimp

Cha-Cha Shrimp

$19.00+

Chicken Eggroll

$2.00
Crab Rangoon

Crab Rangoon

$9.00

Edamame

$5.00

Lettuce Wrap

$10.00

Pork Dumplings

$9.00

Pork Eggroll

$2.00

Satay Chicken

$10.00

Vegetable Eggroll

$2.00

Cold

Nori Salad

$5.00

Tuna Poke

$16.00

Chicken

Gen Tso Chicken

$16.00

Cashew and Almond Chicken

$15.00

Chicken and Mix Vegetables

$15.00

Sweet and Sour Chicken (Breaded)

$16.00

Sweet and Sour Chicken

$15.00

Tangerine Chicken

$16.00

Sesame Chicken

$16.00

Thai Curry Chicken

$16.00

Chicken and Broccoli

$15.00

Cha Cha Chicken

$16.00

GR Chicken

$16.00

Crystal Chicken

$16.00

Lau Chow Chicken

$16.00

Pepper Salt Chicken

$16.00

Beef

Beef and Mix Vegetables

$17.00

Beef Broccoli

$17.00

Bulgogi Beef

$15.00

Kung Pao Trio

$17.00

Mongolian Beef

$16.00

Seafood

Crystal Shrimp

$19.00

Cha-cha Shrimp

$19.00

Salmon with Black Bean Sauce

$18.00

XO Shrimp and Scallop

$20.00

Mixed Veggie Shrimp

$18.00

Broccoli Shrimp

$18.00

Gen Tso Shrimp

$19.00

Thai Curry Shrimp

$18.00

Lauchow Shrimp

$19.00

Pepper Salt Shrimp

$19.00

Scallops with Mixed Vegetables

$19.00

Sweet and Sour Shrimp

$19.00

Sweet and Sour Shrimp (BRD)

$19.00

Fried Rice

House Fried Rice

$15.00+

Ginger Fried Rice

$14.00+

Chicken Fried Rice

$14.00+

Beef Fried Rice

$14.00+

Pork Fried Rice

$14.00+

Shrimp Fried Rice

$15.00+

Vegetable Fried Rice

$12.00+

No Meat Fried Rice

$9.00+

Peas / Carrots / Onions / Rice / Soy Sauce / Egg

Noodles

Lomein

$11.00

Nian Gao (Rice Cake)

$15.00

Pad Thai

$15.00

Singapore Rice Stix Noodles

$15.00

Pork

Pork and Broccoli

$16.00

Pork and Mix Vegetables

$16.00

Vegetables and More

Buddah's Delight

$11.00

Fried Tofu with Mixed Veggie

$14.00

String Beans

$13.00

Tofu Hotpot

$17.00

Half-Half Combo

Half Half Combo

$19.00

Noodles

Chowfun Noodles

$6.00

Egg Noodles

$6.00

Nian Gao Rice Cake

$7.00

Pad Thai Noodles

$6.00

Pan Fried Noodles

$7.00

Rice Stix Noodles

$6.00

Thin Egg Noodles

$6.00

Udon

$6.00

Rice

B-White Rice

$5.00

B-Brown Rice

$5.00

B-Fried Rice

$6.00

B-Ginger Fried Rice

$10.00

Soup

Egg Drop Soup

$4.00+

Hot and Sour Soup

$5.00+

Miso Soup

$5.00+

Wonton Soup

$6.00+

Salad

Chicken Salad

$13.00

GR House Salad

$10.00
Nori Salad (seaweed)

Nori Salad (seaweed)

$5.00

Salad (Side)

$5.00

Kid Meal

Chicken Skewers Combo

$4.95

Dragon Fried Rice

$4.95

Eternal Life Noodles

$4.95

Pastry

Cheese Cake

$5.00

Lava Cake (GF)

$6.00

Red Velvet Cheese Cake

$8.00

Sugar Buns

$8.00

Tempura Cheese Cake

$6.00

Condiments

Soy Sauce Packets

Sweet / Sour Sauce Packets

Home Made Sweet and Sour Sauce

$0.25

Chili Oil

$0.25

Low Sodium Soy Sauce

$0.20

Gluten Free Soy Sauce

$0.25

Siracha (1oz)

$0.25

Hot Mustard (1oz)

$0.15

Spicy Mayo

$0.35

Eel Sauce

$0.20

No sauce packets

No Utensils

Utensils

UTENSILS

CHOPSTICK

NAPKINS

PLATES

SERVING SPOON

No Utensils

Rice

White Rice

$2.00+

Fried Rice (side)

$3.00+

Brown Rice (side)

$2.00+

Glutten Free Fried Rice (side)

$5.00+

More Side Option

Egg Noodles (side - pint size)

$6.00

Steam Vegetables (side)

$5.00

Fries

$4.00

Chips

$0.50

Small Crab Rangoon

$4.50

Sauces

Brown Sauce

$1.79+

Crystal Sauce

$1.99+

Curry Sauce

$1.99+

Garlic Sauce

$1.79+

Gen Tso Sauce

$1.79+

Hunan Sauce

$1.79+

Salad Dressing

$4.00+

Spicy Mayo

$1.79+

Sweet & Sour Sauce (HM)

$4.00+

Sweet & Sour Sauce (Red)

$1.79+

XO Sauce

$2.59+

Teriyaki Sauce

$1.99+

Summer Roll Sauce

$1.00+
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

GingeRootz invites you to discover the origin of Asian cuisine through traditional recipes, family fused with today’s trends. Come in and enjoy!

Location

2920 North Ballard Road, Appleton, WI 54911

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

