Gingers Seoul Bar and Grill 927 High Ridge rd
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
927 High Ridge rd, Stamford, CT 06905
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Stamford
More near Stamford