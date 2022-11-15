Restaurant header imageView gallery

Ginger's Garden Cafe

review star

No reviews yet

188 South Main Street

Springville, UT 84663

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Turkey Avocado Club
Turkey Wrap
Turkey Sandwich

Appetizers

Nachos

$10.00

Blue corn tortilla chips drizzled in house made vegan nacho cheese, black beans, vegan sunflower seed taco mix, corn salsa, bell peppers, tomatoes, red onions, and avocados topped with vegan ranch, fresh cilantro & paprika

Hummus Plate

$7.00

Toasted while wheat pita bread, carrot sticks, bell pepper slices, cucumbers and green pitted olives served with fresh house made garlic/basil hummus

Olives

$7.00

Bowl of Santa Barbara Tree Ripened Olives

Salad

Ginger's Garden Salad

Ginger's Garden Salad

$6.50+

House sprouts, carrots, cucumber, red onion, bell peppers, pea sprouts, and avocado on a bed of organic greens served with a side of your choice of dressing

Mandarin Chicken Salad

Mandarin Chicken Salad

$7.00+

Organic Grilled chicken, red cabbage, mandarin oranges, black sesame seeds, cucumbers, carrot shreds, and toasted almonds on a bed of organic greens, served with a side of sesame seed dressing

Apple Beet Salad

Apple Beet Salad

$6.50+

Roasted beets, crisp apples, red onions, cucumbers, and toasted almonds on a bed of organic greens, served with a side of sweet poppy seed dressing

Southwest Salad

Southwest Salad

$6.50+

Black beans, vegan sunflower seed taco mix, tortilla chip crumbles, fresh corn salsa, bell peppers, red onions, avocado, and paprika on a bed of organic greens, served with a side of ranch dressing

Mango Chicken Salad

Mango Chicken Salad

$7.00+

Organic grilled chicken, tamari lime cashews, mangos, red onion, bell peppers, cucumber, and shredded coconut on a bed of organic greens, served with a side of cilantro curry dressing

Falafel Salad

Falafel Salad

$6.50+

House made falafel balls, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onion, flax seed cracker crumbles, and house sprouts on a bed of organic greens, served with a side of cilantro curry dressing

Buddha Bowl

Buddha Bowl

$13.00

A bed of greens topped with black beans, roasted beets, carrot shreds, quinoa, toasted sunflower seeds, avocado, pea sprouts, hemp seeds, and black sesame seeds served with creamy citrus dressing

Sandwich

Vegetable Sandwich

Vegetable Sandwich

$6.00+

Avocado, house sprouts, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, bell peppers, carrots, and pea sprouts dressed with vegenaise, dijon mustard, and spike seasoning on your choice of bread

Turkey Sandwich

Turkey Sandwich

$6.50+

Free-range turkey, avocado, house sprouts, tomatoes, carrot shreds, cucumbers, red onions, bell peppers, carrots, and pea sprouts dressed with vegenaise, dijon mustard, and spike seasoning on your choice of bread

FLT Sandwich

FLT Sandwich

$6.50+

Fresh tomatoes, crisp lettuce, avocado, and our house made sun-dried tomato facon, dressed with vegenaise and ranch, served on your choice of bread

Turkey Avocado Club

Turkey Avocado Club

$6.50+

Free-range turkey, lettuce, tomato, avocado, and our house made sundried tomato facon, dressed with vegenaise and ranch, served on toasted ciabatta bread

Grilled Veggie Sandwich

Grilled Veggie Sandwich

$6.50+

Grilled portabello mushroom & zucchini slices, sauteed onions & peppers, lettuce, tomato, avocado, dressed with vegenaise, dijon mustard, and balsalmic reduction served on toasted ciabatta bread.

Wraps

Turkey Wrap

Turkey Wrap

$6.50+

Free-range turkey, avocado, house sprouts, cucumbers, tomatoes, red onion, cabbage, carrots, bell peppers, and lettuce dressed with vegenaise and rach, wrapped in a whole wheat tortilla

Veggie Wrap

Veggie Wrap

$6.00+

Avocado, house sprouts, cucumbers, tomatoes, red onion, cabbage, carrots, bell peppers, and lettuce dressed with vegenaise and rach, wrapped in a whole wheat tortilla

Falafel Wrap

Falafel Wrap

$12.00

House made falafel balls, lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, and onion dressed with garlic/basil hummus and ranch, wrapped in a whole wheat pita

Thai Lettuce Wraps

Thai Lettuce Wraps

$13.00

Romaine lettuce wraps filled with Tamari Lime cashew & date mix, mangos, bell peppers, avocado, and fresh cilantro dressed with peanut sauce and red pepper flakes. Served with your choice of carrots and ranch, a side salad, or crackers on the side.

Ginger's Tacos

$13.00

Romaine lettuce wraps filled with sunflower seed taco mix, corn salsa, avocado, bell peppers, tomatoes, and red onions, dressed with vegan nacho cheese, ranch, and paprika. Served with your choice of carrots and ranch, a side salad, or crackers on the side.

Burgers

Grilled Portobello Burger

Grilled Portobello Burger

$6.50+

Grilled portobello mushroom cap topped with sauteed onions and peepers, lettuce, tomatoes, and avocado, dressed with dijon mustard and vegenaise, served on a whole wheat bun

Ginger's Burger

Ginger's Burger

$12.00

House made quinoa/black bean patty, lettuce, tomatos, avocado, red onions, and house made pickles dressed with vegenaise, dijon mustard, and ketchup, served on a toasted whole wheat bun

BBQ Burger

BBQ Burger

$12.00

House made quinoa blackbean patty, lettuce, tomatoes, avocado, and sauteed onions and peppers, dressed with house made BBQ sauce, vegenaise, and dijon mustard, served on a toasted whole wheat bun

Vegan Spicy Burger

Vegan Spicy Burger

$12.00

Vegan chick'n patty, lettuce, tomatoes, avocado, red onions, and bell peppers, dressed with vegenaise and ranch, served on a toasted whole wheat bun.

Chicken Fillet Burger

Chicken Fillet Burger

$13.00

Organic free-range chicken breast grilled and rubbed with your choice of lemon pepper or cajun chicken seasoning, topped with lettuce, tomatoes, avocado, red onions and bell pepperes, dressed with vegenaise, dijion mustard and ranch, served on a toasted whole wheat bun

Kids Menu

Kid's Turkey Sandwich

$7.00

Free range turkey, vegenaise, and lettuce on sourdough

Vegan Taquitos

Vegan Taquitos

$7.00

3 corn tortillas stuffed with vegan chick'n mix

Chick'n nuggets

Chick'n nuggets

$7.00

6 veggie nuggets served with ketchup

Mini corn dogs

Mini corn dogs

$7.00

5 mini vegan corn dogs served with ketchup

Specials

1/2 Soup & 1/2 Sandwich #1

$13.00

Choose two halves of menu items between soup & sandwiches, sandwiches & salads, or soup & salad.

1/2 Soup & 1/2 Salad #2

$13.00

1/2 Sandwich & 1/2 Salad #3

$13.00

Strawberry Salad

$12.00

Hawaiian Burger Chicken

$13.00

1/2 Soup & 1/2 Sandwich #1 (Copy)

$13.00

Choose two halves of menu items between soup & sandwiches, sandwiches & salads, or soup & salad.

Italian Melt

$12.00

1/2 Strawberry Salad

$6.50

Vegan Hawaiian Burger

$12.00

Smoothies & Fresh juices

Strawberry Fields

Strawberry Fields

$9.00

Strawberries, bananas, and maca powder blended with peach nectar

Ruby Rain

Ruby Rain

$9.00

Pineapple, strawberries, blueberries, and raspberries, blended with peach nectar

Raspberry Colada

Raspberry Colada

$9.00

Rasberries, pineapple, and maca powder blended with pineapple and coconut juice

Mellow Yellow

Mellow Yellow

$9.00

Spearmint, mango, and pineapple blended with peach nectar

Chocolate Mousse

Chocolate Mousse

$9.00

Bananas, avocado, raw cacao powder, and dates blended with oat milk

Easy Being Green

Easy Being Green

$9.00

Spinach, kale, pineapple, jurassic green powder, and freshly squeezed orange juice

Ginger Cashew

Ginger Cashew

$9.00

Peaches, cashews, ginger juice, almond milk, agave, and orange juice

Orange Juice

Orange Juice

$9.00
Organic Apple Juice

Organic Apple Juice

$9.00
ABC juice

ABC juice

$9.00

Organic aples, organic beets, organic carrots

Green Zing

Green Zing

$9.00

Organic cucumbers, organic apples, organic celery, ginger, and lemon juice

Carrot Juice

Carrot Juice

$4.50+

Organic carrot juice

OGC Juice

OGC Juice

$9.00

Oranges, organic ginger, and organic carrots

Hot tea

$3.00+

Dessert

Chocolate Raspberry Pie

$7.00

Raw Melissa Pie with cocao powder, agave, maple syrup, almonds, coconut oil, and raspberries

Chocolate Truffle Pie

$7.00

Raw Melissa Pie with cocao powder, agave, maple syrup, almonds, and coconut oil

Pumpkin Fudge Pie

$7.00

Raw Melissa Pie with carrot juice, coconut oil, cashews, agave, honey, maple syrup,cocao powder, cinnamon, ginger, cloves, and salt

Key Lime Pie

$7.00

Cake

$7.00

Peanut Butter Bars

$2.50+

Cookie

$3.50

Chocolate Macaroon Chunk Ice Cream

$7.00

Vegan chocolate macaroon ice cream

Chocolate Almond Ice Cream

$7.00

Vegan chocolate almond ice cream

Vanilla Ice Cream

$7.00

Vegan Vanilla Ice Cream

Mint Ice Cream

$7.00

Vegan mint ice cream

Gluten Free Cake

$7.50

Macaroon

$6.50

No Bakes

$7.00

Dressing Bottle

Dressing Choice

$7.50

16 oz dressing of your choice

Fridge Drinks

Tibi Kefir Soda

$3.99

Mamachari Raw Kombucha

$3.50

Swoon Lemonade

$2.89

Poppi Drink

$3.09

Rowdy Mermaid Komucha

$4.09

Deep Wald Lemonade

$3.65

Rebbl Drink

$4.79

Rebbl Pop

$2.79

Rebbl 32 oz

$10.49

Steaz

$2.19

Steaz Mate

$3.09

Steaz Energy

$2.49

Kid's Juice Box

$1.00

Sound Sparkling Water

$2.09

GT's Komucha

$4.25

Gt's Aqua Kefir

$4.25

Gt's Alive

$4.25

Lori's Lemonade

$4.35

Chlorophyll Water

$6.65

Island Lemonade

$3.59

Island Gingerade

$3.99

Island Mate

$3.99

Kor Shot 1.7 oz

$3.49

Kowa Hemp Drink

$3.99

Kin Can

$4.35

Coconut Water (Amy & Brian)

$2.49

Water Refill 1 Gallon

$0.49

Kombucha on tap

$6.00

Forage Kombucha

$2.95

Vegenaise

$11.21+

Vegenaise

$11.21+

Vegenaise

$11.21+

Vegenaise

$11.21+

Vegenaise

$11.21+

Vegenaise

$11.21+

Vegenaise

$11.21+

Vegenaise

$11.21+

Vegenaise

$11.21+

Vegenaise

$11.21+

Coconut Water CocoJoy 11oz

$1.49

Coconut Water CoAqua

$2.45

Zen Water

$1.99

Groceries Front

Red Hot Blues Corn Tortilla Chips

$8.15

Seasnax

$1.49

Cauliflower Crisps

$3.52

Cauliflower Puffs

$3.09

Pop chips

$4.89

Pop Chips .8oz

$1.29

Chocolove Chocolate Bar

$3.75

Off The Eaten Path

$5.35

Functional Chocolate Bar

$7.49

Hu Chocolate Bar

$5.95

Taste Chocolate Bar 1oz

$4.99

Taste Chocolate Bar 3oz

$9.99

Raspberry Licorice Chews

$4.35

Chocolove Mint Creme

$5.45

Hu Chocolate Gems

$5.95

Cocomels

$6.35

Love Corn

$3.99

Ginger chews each

$0.10

Ginger Chews bag

$3.35

Vegan Jerky Bag

$7.55

Trophy Farms Trail Mix

$1.99

Trophy Farms Almonds

$1.99

Trophy Farms Cashews

$1.99

Joolies Medjool Dates 7oz

$7.65

Joolies Medjool Dates 1.4oz

$2.15

Brad's Kale Chips

$7.89

Primal Vegan Jerky

$1.69

Jungle Peanuts

$13.99

Lily's Dark Chocolate Peanuts

$7.49

Crunch Time Blueberry Hemp

$6.99

Ice chips

$5.00

Xylichew Gum

$2.39

Panda Licorice

$0.99

Chocolove Almond/Peanut Butter Cup

$2.25

Chocolove Nougat Bar

$2.25

Zambeei Lip Balm

$2.75

Hemplucid Lip Balm

$6.99

Dr. Bronner's Lip Balm

$3.55

Rescue Ginger Shots

$3.05

Chocolate Covered Cocomels

$2.89

Four Sigmatic Coffee Mix

$1.99

Sourdough Bread

$8.50+

Loaf o. sourdough bread from either Time Traveler's bakery or Cast Iron Bakery,

Vegenaise

$11.21+

Annie Chung Seaweed

$1.95

Cocomel Toffee

$11.77

Energy Boost Trail Mix

$11.25

Sides & Add Ons

Ranch dressing 2oz

$1.50

Balsamic Vinaigrette dressing 2oz

$1.50

Cilantro Curry dressing 2oz

$1.50

Sesame Seed dressing 2oz

$1.50

Poppyseed dressing 2oz

$1.50

Hummus 4oz

$2.00

Turkey 3oz

$3.00

Vegan Chik'n Patty

$3.00

Blackbean Patty

$3.00

Chicken Breast 3oz

$3.00

Blackbeans 3oz

$2.00

Quinoa 3oz

$2.00

Hemp Seeds 2oz

$2.00

Avocado 1/4

$2.00

Mini corn dog x 1

$1.50

Taquito x 1

$1.00

Vegan nugget x 1

$1.00

Falafel Balls x 4

$2.00

Side of mayo 1 oz

$0.50

Side of mustard 1 oz

$0.50

Side of ketchup 2oz

$0.75

Extra beets 3oz

$2.00

Side of bread

$1.00

Side of raw crackers x 2

$2.00

Carrots x 6_& Ranch 2oz

$3.00

Side salad & 2oz dressing

$5.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Ginger’s Garden Cafe is a fast casual restaurant located inside Dr. Christopher’s Herb Shop. Our menu features sandwiches, wraps, salads, soups and smoothies. We use organic ingredients with an emphasis on whole foods and wholesome ingredients. We prepare everything from scratch including our dressings, sauces and soups. We source our bread from local bakers who use non GMO whole wheat flour as well as real starter. We offer a lot of vegan and gluten free options including desserts.

Website

Location

188 South Main Street, Springville, UT 84663

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Jake's Brookside - 410 S 400 E
orange starNo Reviews
410 S 400 E Springville, UT 84663
View restaurantnext
Zubs Pizza & Subs - 520 N Main St
orange star4.7 • 1,310
520 N Main St Springvile, UT 84660
View restaurantnext
Señoritas 3rd Floor Cantina - Springville
orange starNo Reviews
533 South 1750 West, Suite D4 Springville, UT 84663
View restaurantnext
Dirty Dough - Spanish Fork
orange starNo Reviews
1289 North Canyon Creek Parkway Spanish Fork, UT 84660
View restaurantnext
Chuck-A-Rama - Provo
orange starNo Reviews
1081 S University Ave Provo, UT 84601
View restaurantnext
Fat Daddy's Pizzeria
orange star4.5 • 1,809
223 W Center St Provo, UT 84601
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Springville
Provo
review star
Avg 4.7 (25 restaurants)
Provo
review star
Avg 4.7 (25 restaurants)
Orem
review star
Avg 3.9 (15 restaurants)
Lindon
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Pleasant Grove
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
American Fork
review star
Avg 4.9 (13 restaurants)
Lehi
review star
Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)
Draper
review star
Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)
Park City
review star
Avg 4.3 (31 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston