Ginger's Garden Cafe
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Ginger’s Garden Cafe is a fast casual restaurant located inside Dr. Christopher’s Herb Shop. Our menu features sandwiches, wraps, salads, soups and smoothies. We use organic ingredients with an emphasis on whole foods and wholesome ingredients. We prepare everything from scratch including our dressings, sauces and soups. We source our bread from local bakers who use non GMO whole wheat flour as well as real starter. We offer a lot of vegan and gluten free options including desserts.
188 South Main Street, Springville, UT 84663
