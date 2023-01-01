Restaurant header imageView gallery

Gingham's Homestyle Restaurant

No reviews yet

1566 Country Club Plaza Dr

Saint Charles, MO 63303

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Breakfast

Egg Dishes

BREAKFAST WRAP

$12.49

COUNTRY FRIED STEAK & EGGS

$14.79

Our famous original country fried steak topped with country

CROISSANT BREAKFAST SANDWICH

$11.79

Two farm fresh eggs lightly scrambled, topped with shaved

EGGS BISCUIT & GRAVY

$9.99

A buttermilk biscuit, our delicious country gravy, along with

HAM STEAK & EGGS

$14.79

A 6oz. ham steak with (2) farm-fresh eggs, served with toast

PORK CHOP & EGGS

$14.99

A dinner favorite, a deep fried 8oz center cut loin pork chop

SOUTHERN CHICKEN BISCUIT

$14.79

Battered chicken fillet, deep fried and served open faced on a a fresh baked biscuit and topped with our country gravy. Served with (2) eggs and hash browns.

ALL AMERICAN

$12.99

Three farm-fresh eggs scrambled with diced ham. Served

CLASSIC

$12.89

Two farm-fresh eggs. Served with toast and

RANCHER

$14.79

Three farm-fresh eggs, three bacon strips, three sausage links.

TONTO

$8.49

Two farm-fresh eggs, (2) bacon strips or

TRAVELER

$8.99

One farm-fresh egg, two bacon strips, or (2) sausage links.

Breakfast Sides

1 B&G

$4.49

1 Bacon

$1.49

1 Cake

$2.49

1 Cake w/

$2.69

1 Egg

$1.59

1 Link

$1.49

1 Patty

$2.79

1 Pc French Tst

$2.29

1 Pc Tst

$1.29

1 Pig in a Blanket

$3.29

2 B&G

$6.99

2 Bacon

$2.89

2 Eggs

$2.99

2 Link

$2.89

2 Patties

$4.90

2 Turkey links

$2.89

4 Bacon

$4.90

4 Links

$4.90

4 Turkey Links

$5.29

Add Blueberry Muffin

$1.00

American Cheese

$0.50

American Fries

$2.99

Bacon Bits

$2.29

Bagel

$3.29

Bagel w/ Cream Cheese

$3.79

Banana Side

$1.00

Biscuit

$2.69

Blueberry Fresh

$1.00

Blueberry Glaze

$1.00

Blueberry Muffin

$2.59

Bowl of Fruit

$5.29

Canadian Bacon

$4.90

CB Hash

$4.90

Cheddar Cheese

$0.50

Cheese Sauce

$1.49

Chocolate Chips

$1.00

Chy-Fry Ala

$7.75

Cinn Roll

$5.99

CInnamon Toast

$2.59

Country Gravy (lg)

$2.29

Country Gravy (sm)

$1.79

Cream Cheese

$0.50

Cream of Wheat

$2.99

Cup of Fruit

$3.99

Diced Ham

$2.29

Green Pepper

$0.50

Ham Steak

$5.99

Hashbrowns

$2.99

Hollindaise Sauce

$1.29

Itallian B&G

$6.29

Jalapenos

$0.50

Mixed Cheese

$0.50

Monterey Jack

$0.50

Mozzarella Cheese

$0.50

Mushrooms

$0.50

Oatmeal

$3.29

Onion

Pecans

$1.00

Pepper Jack Cheese

$0.50

Philly Mix

$0.50

Provel Cheese

$0.50

Red Pepper

$0.50

Sausage Crumbles

$2.29

Side Toast

$2.49

Spinach

$0.50

Strawberry Glaze

$1.00

Swiss Cheese

$0.50

Tomato

$0.50

Tomato Side

$1.29

Omelette Delights

CHEEZY BACON OMELETTE

$12.79

Bacon or Sausage and your choice of cheddar, Swiss, American,, or a blend of American and Monterey jack cheese

CHEEZY SAUSAGE OMELETTE

$12.79

CHY-FRY OMELETTE

$14.79

Our famous country fried steak cooked to perfection, inside a

COUNTRY CLUB OMELETTE

$14.49

Tender roasted turkey breast, ham, bacon, tomatoes, and hollandaise sauce

EVERYTHING OMELETTE

$14.79

A blend of American and Monterey jack cheese, ham, bacon,

GARDEN OMELETTE

$12.49

Green peppers, onions, celery, mushrooms, tomatoes,

GUILTLESS OMELETTE

$13.79

Low carb sausage, bacon, ham and a blend of American and

GUILTLESS W/ TOM

$11.99

HAM & LOTSA CHEESE OMELETTE

$11.79

Shaved ham, sour cream, and lots of American and

HOME-STYLE OMELETTE

$12.29

Diced ham, onions, celery, peppers, cheddar cheese sauce, with hash browns inside

PHILLY STEAK OMELETTE

$14.79

Tender grilled rib-eye steak, sautéed peppers & onions

PLAIN OMELETTE

$10.49

RANCHERO OMELETTE

$14.49

Filled with sausage and cheddar cheese. Served on a bed of hash

THE ORIGINAL

$11.99

Finely diced ham, and mounds of cheddar cheese

TURKEY SPINACH OMELETTE

$14.79

Fresh spinach, roasted turkey, tomatoes and a blend of

WESTERN OMELETTE

$12.29

Scramblers

BACON SCRAMBLER

$12.99

Bacon or Sausage scrambled into (2) farm-tresh eggs on a bed

FRIED CHICKEN SCRAMBLER

$14.79

Two farm-fresh scrambled eggs on a bed of American fried

GARDEN SCRAMBLER

$12.49

Two farm-fresh scrambled eggs on a bed of American fried

IRISH SCRAMBLER

$14.29

Two farm-fresh scrambled eggs on a bed of American fried

PHILLY STEAK SCRAMBLER

$14.99

Two farm-fresh scrambled eggs on a bed of American fried potatoes, topped with strips of grilled ribeye steak, sautéed onions, green and red peppers, and pepper jack cheese

SAUSAGE SCRAMBLER

$12.99

Pancakes, Waffles & More

1/2 FRENCH TOAST

$4.49

1/2 FRENCH TOAST W/

$4.99

1/2 WAFFLE

$4.79

1/2 WAFFLE W/

$5.49

DOLLAR CAKES

$7.79

Ten silver-dollar sized buttermilk pancakes

DOLLAR CAKES W/

$8.79

FRENCH TOAST

$7.99

Four slices of Texas toast, batter-dipped, grilled golden brown. Served with powered sugar

FRENCH TOAST W/

$8.29

ITALIAN BISCUITS & GRAVY

$6.29

Two pieces of garlic toast topped with peppered gravy and a zesty combination of sautéed onions and red and green peppers.

PIGS IN A BLANKET

$8.99

Three lean. pure pork sausage links, each wranned ir

SHORT STACK

$6.99

Made from scratch dailv! Our own recipe for light. fluffy cake

SHORT STACK W/

$7.79

STACK

$7.79

Made from scratch dailv! Our own recipe for light. fluffy cake

STACK W/

$8.49

WAFFLE

$7.79

Topped with powdered sugar

WAFFLE W/

$8.49

Made from scratch daily! choice of

Eggs Benedict

COUNTRY BENEDICT

$13.49

Two poached egss. American cheese and sausage patties atop a biscuit (split) topped with country gravy. Served with American fries

EGGS FLORENTINE

$12.99

Two poached eggs, tomato slices and a generous portion of spinach atop and English muffin, topped with rich hollandaise sauce. Served with hashbrowns.

IRISH BENEDICT

$13.99

Two poached eggs and corned beef hash with onions and peppers, atop an English muffin topped with rich holandaise. Served with hashbrowns

EGGS BENEDICT

$13.49

Two poached eggs and Canadian bacon aton an Enolish muffin

Breakfast Specials

B-1

$7.99

2 Eggs Hashbrowns & Toast

B-2

$9.99

2 Eggs, 2 Bacon, 3 Buttermilk Pancakes

B-3

$9.79

3 Scrambled Eggs, Shaved Ham, Cheese Sauce, Hashbrowns, Toast

B-4

$9.99

2 Eggs, 2 Bacon, 2 Pieces French Toast

B-5

$7.99

2 Eggs & 3 Buttermilk Pancakes

B-6

$8.49

2 Eggs, American Fries, 1 Biscuit & Gravy

Omlite

CC Omlite

$11.29

Cheezy Bacon Omlite

$10.49

Cheezy Sausage Omlite

$10.49

Everything Omlite

$11.49

Garden Omlite

$10.49

Guiltless Omlite

$10.79

Homestyle Omlite

$10.79

Lotsa Omlite

$9.99

Original Omlite

$9.99

Plain Omlite

$8.49

Turkey Spinach Omlite

$11.79

Western Omlite

$9.49

Beverage

Small Juice

$2.29

Large Juice

$2.99

Small Milk

$2.29

Large Milk

$2.99

w/meal

Small Chocolate Milk

$2.99

Large Chocolate

$3.29

Beverages

Beverages

Child Juice

$1.99

Child Milk

$1.99

Child Soda

$1.99

Chocolate Milk

$2.99

Coffee

$3.29

Hot Chocolate

$2.99

Hot Tea

$3.29

Juice

$2.29

Jumbo Choc Milk

$3.29

Jumbo Juice

$2.99

Jumbo Milk

$2.99

Lemonade

$3.29

Milk

$2.29

Milkshake

$4.29

Raspberry Lemonade

$3.29

Raspberry Tea

$3.29

Soda

$3.29

Sweet Tea

$3.29

Tea

$3.29

Water

No drink

W/ Meal

Gallon Sizes

Gallon Lemonade

Gallon Raspberry Lemonade

Gallon Iced Tea

$6.79

Gallon Sweet Tea

$6.79

Gallon Raspberry Tea

Gallon Pepsi

Gallon Diet Pepsi

Gallon Sierra Mist

Gallon Root Beer

Gallon Tropical Fruti Punch

Gallon Mt Dew

Gallon Dr Pepper

Gallon Diet Dr Pepper

Gallon Cherry Pepsi

Gallon Orange Crush

Lunch/Dinner

Appetizers & Snacks

1/2 SKINS

$7.79

SKINS

$13.29

Six scooped out skins, baked with a blend of cheeses and bacon bits. served with sour cream for dipping

BREADED MUSHROOMS

$7.99

A half-pound of fresh mushroom caps, with a delicious seasoned breading, deep fried to a golden brown

CHICKEN & WAFFLES

$16.99

The perfect combination! An authentic Belgian waffle, dusted with powdered sugar, and a full pound of chicken wings lightly breaded with our house-made chicken breading and deep fried chicken tenderloin strips.

CHICKEN BREAST STRIPS

$10.99

Chicken tenderloins, breaded Southern style, and served with Honey Dijon for dipping. Try em spicy!

CHICKEN LIVERS APP

$8.99

A half-pound or chicken livers livers lightly breaded in our house-made chicken breading.

CHICKEN WINGS

$14.29

A full pound of meaty chicken wings. Lightly breaded with out house-made chicken breading.

CORN NUGGETS

$8.49

Grade a whole kernel yellow corn mixed with flavorful ingredients and deep fried crispiness.

FRENCH FRY APP

$4.49

FRIED GREEN BEANS APP

$7.99

Lightly breaded and deep tried to perfection, Served with our own special dipping sauce

FRIED OKRA APP

$7.79

Lightly breaded and deep fried to perfection

FRIED PICKLES

$7.79

Robust crisp dill pickles in a premium beer batter and spicy seasoning

MAC 'N CHEESE BITES

$8.99

For those who like their macaroni and cheese crispy

MOZZARELLA CHEESE STICKS

$8.99

Strips of mozzarela cheese deep fried with a preadine, and served with our own tallan style sauce

ONION RING APP

$3.99

QUESADILLAS

$9.49

Toasted flour tortilla, onion, and melted cheeses. Served with sour cream and salsa on the side.

SAMPLER PLATTER

$17.99

Choose a sampling of five of our most delicious appetizers. Excluding chicken wings and quesadillas. Served with dipping sauces of your choice

SWEET POTATO FRIES

$3.99

TOASTED GUACAMOLE

$8.79

a blend of avocado tomatillos onions and other natural ingrdients folded into one delicious appetizer. Served with sour cream and salsa

TOASTED RAVIOLI

$8.49

Eight savory beef raviol, with our own Italian style, sauce for dipping

WING AND FRIES

$14.79

Sandwiches

BIG BOB'S BATTERED COD SANDWICH

$14.29

A mild flaky, half-pound of cod filet battered and deep fried. Served on a 7' hoagie roll with lettuce, tomato, and house made tartar sauce served on the side.

BOSS BLT

$12.49

An American favorite, loaded with bacon, served on toasted sourdough bread with lettuce, tomato, and mayonaise

BUFFALO CHICKEN MELT

$14.29

A boneless breast of chicken, breaded and deep fried topped with pepper Jack cheese and tangy bual sauce.Served on grilled sourdough bread

CHICKEN CORDON BLEU MELT

$14.29

Boneless, skinless chicken breast, lightly breaded & grilled, served on grilled sourdough bread. Topped with ham & swiss cheese.

CHICKEN PHILLY

$13.99

Seasoned pieces of chicken layered with sauteed onions, green and red peppers & mushrooms, topped with provel cheese

CHICKEN SALAD CROISSANT

$12.29

Served on a croissant with lettuce and garnished with pickles.

COUNTRY CLUB MELT

$13.99

Lean ham breast of roasted turkey, bacon sliced tomatoes and American cheeseon grilled sourdough bread

FRENCH DIP

$13.99

Thinly sliced too round of beef, melted Swiss cheese on a hoagie bun with a side of au jus

GINGHAM'S CLUB

GINGHAM'S CLUB

$14.29

Lean ham, roasted turkey breast, tomato, bacon, American Cheese, lettuce, and mayo. Served triple decker style.

GRILLED CHEESE

$9.99

MEATLOAF MELT

$12.99

A fan favorite now available as a mouth-watering sandwich. Served on grilled sourdough with melted American cheese and grilled onions

MONTE CRISTO

$12.29

A triple decker combo of wheat bread. lightiv dipped in french toast batter, Swiss cheese, ham and roasted turkey. Grilled and served hot with a side of strawberry glaze for dipping

PHILLY CHEESESTEAK

$14.29

Thinly sliced rib-eye steak, with grilled onions, peppers and Swiss cheese on a hoagie bun

PORK TENDERLOIN

$14.29

An 8oz. tenderloin, breaded, deep fried, and topped with your favorite cheese on grilled sourdough bread. Garnished with lettuce, tomato, and mayo on the side.

POT ROAST MELT

$14.29

Savory pot roast served on ariled sourdough with American cheese and grilled onions

REUBEN

$14.29

Lean eye of round corned beef, sauerkraut and Swiss cheese on grilled marble rye bread.

Soup & Salad Platters

BOWL OF CHILI

$6.49

BOWL OF SOUP

$6.49

Home-style with plenty of beet and chunky garden vegetables

CHEF SALAD

$12.29

Ham, roasted turkey, bacon bits, provel cheese, hardboiled egg, tomatoes, and croutons. Served over fresh iceberg mix.

CRISPY CHICKEN CHIPOTLE SALAD

$13.29

Tender crispy chicken tossed in our homeade chipolte sauce, bacon bits, provel cheese, hardboiled egg, crutons and red onions, served with fresh iceberg mix.

FRESH FRUIT PLATTER

$12.29

A variety a fresh fruits artfully arranged

GRILLED CHICKEN SALAD

$13.29

Marinated boneless chicken breast, bacon bits, provel cheese, hard boiled egg, red onions and croutons. Served over fresh mix of iceberg lettuce and romaine lettuce.

HOUSE SALAD

$7.29

A fresh iceberg mix, red onions, sweet red peppers, provel cheese, bacon bits, and homemade garlic croutons lightly tossed in our special house dressing.

TACO SALAD

$13.79

Crisp garden greens, tomatoes, cheddar cheese, onion and chili can carne in a crisp tortilla shell. Served with sour cream and salsa

UNLIMITED HOUSE SALAD

$11.29

A fresh iceberg mix, red onions, sweet red peppers, provel cheese, bacon bits, and homemade garlic croutons lightly tossed in our special house dressing.

UNLIMITED SOUP

$8.99

UNLIMITED SOUP & SALAD

$13.99

ADD SOUP

$1.50

ADD SALAD

$2.50

Home-Style Entrees

1 Breast Dinner

$13.29

1/2 ALL WHITE

$14.99

Our famous breading recipie, crisp & juicy, just the way you like it!

1/2 CHICKEN

$14.79

Our famous breading recipie, crisp & juicy, just the way you like it!

1/2 CHICKEN DARK

$14.79

1/4 ALL WHITE CHICKEN

$11.99

Our famous breading recipie, crisp & juicy, just the way you like it!

1/4 CHICKEN

$11.79

Our famous breading recipie, crisp & juicy, just the way you like it!

2 BROILED BONELESS BREAST OF CHICKEN

$15.29

Two bonesless breasts grilled to perfection

BEEF LIVER WITH BACON AND ONIONS

$12.79

Grilled beef Iiver with bacon, smothered onions. topped with rich beef gravy

BIG BOB'S BATTERED COD DINNER

$14.49

CATFISH

$15.49

A whole bone.in. one full pound. tossed in our famous breading and deep fried

CHICKEN BREAST STRIPS

$14.99

Chicken tenderloins in seasoned breading

CHICKEN CORDON BLEU

$15.29

A tender skinless. boncless breast of chicken. breaded and

CHICKEN FRIED CHICKEN ENTREE

$14.79

CHICKEN LIVERS

$14.29

A generous portion of lightly breaded livers

CHICKEN PARMESAN

$15.49

A hand breaded boneless breast of chicken, grilled and topped with Italian style sauce and mozzarella cheese. Served with garlic toast and pasta

CHICKEN PROVINCIAL

$15.29

A boneless breast of chicken. lightlv breaded and grilled topped with broccoli and hollandaise sauce

CHILI MAC

$11.79

A generous portion of spaghetti covered with our delicious chili con carne and served with garlic toast

CHOPSTEAK

$13.99

Grilled half-pound sirloin burger topped with grilled onions. sautéed mushrooms, and a rich beef gravy

COUNTRY FRIED STEAK

$14.79

The real thing! Sirloin steak, breaded, deep-fried and topped with country gravy

MEATLOAF

$14.29

Our famous made from scratch meatloaf topped with rich beef gravy

OPEN FACED BEEF PLATTER

$14.69

Sliced top round of beef and rich beef pravy, served open faced on fresh white bread

OPEN FACED TURKEY PLATTER

$14.79

Sliced breast of roasted turkey tonned with turkev gravy, served open faced on fresh white bread

PORK CHOP

$14.99

8 oz. center cut loin pork chop breaded in our own delicious recipie

POT ROAST

$14.69

Savory pot roast

SALMON

$14.49

Lightly coated with a tangy pepper seasoning

TEMPURA SHRIMP

$14.79

Battered and deep fried

TILAPIA

$13.99

Delicate white fish flet. griled and lightly seasoned with herbs

Burgers & Chicken

EXTREME

$13.79

Choose a Burger or Chicken topped with melted American and Swiss cheese, served on a parmesan encrusted sourdough bread.

EYE OPENER

$14.29

Great for lunch or dinner! burger or chicken topped with shaved ham, cheddar cheese and a fried egg

FAITHFUL

$12.49

Your choice of burger or chicken

FAITHFUL CHEESE

$12.99

GODFATHER

$14.29

Choose a Burger or Chicken with pepperoni, melted mozzarella cheese, & Italian style sauce, served open faced on grilled sourdough bread. Garnished with pickle chips

JALAPENO

$13.49

Choose a Burger or Chicken topped with spicy seasonings, jalapenos, pepper jack cheese

PATTY MELT

$13.99

Burger or chicken served on grilled rye bread, with smothered onions, and double Swiss cheese

PUB

$13.99

Burger or chicken with sautéed mushrooms, bacon strips, and melted cheddar cheese

SUPREME

$13.99

Burger or Chicken with melted American cheese, bacon strips and a side of Sweet Baby Ray's BBQ sauce

WESTERN

$13.79

Burger or Chicken coated in Sweet Baby Rays BBQ Sauce topped with melted cheddar and an onion ring

Dinner Side Orders

American Fries

$2.99

Applesauce

$2.29

Baked Beans

$2.29

Baked Potato

$2.79

Beef Gravy

Broccoli

$2.29

Cabbage

$2.79

Carrots

$2.29

Coleslaw

$2.29

Corn on the Cob

$2.29

Corn$

$2.29

Cottage Cheese

$2.29

Country Gravy

Crispy

French Fries

$2.29

Fried Green Beans side

$3.75

Garlic Toast

$1.99

Green Beans

$2.29

Hash Browns

$2.99

Kraut

$1.49

Macaroni & Cheese

$2.29

Mashed Potatoes

$2.49

Mustard Potato Salad

$2.29

New potatoes

$2.79

Okra

$3.69

Onion Rings

$3.99

Peas

$2.29

Pork Gravy

Stuffing

$2.29

Sweet Potato Fries

$2.59

Tomato Side

$1.29

Turkey Gravy

Desserts

2 Scoops Ice Cream

$2.99

Apple Pie

$5.29

Apple Pie Ala

$5.79

Carrot Cake

$6.49

Cheesecake

$7.79

Cherry Pie

$5.49

Chocolate Cake

$6.49

Chocolate Cream

$5.29

Coconut Cream

$5.29

Fudge Flat Top

$8.79

Hot Fudge Sundae

$5.99

Lemon Meringue

$5.29

Milkshake

$4.29

Pecan Pie

$5.49

Pie of the month

$5.99

Pumpkin Pie

$5.29

Red Velvet Cake

$6.49

Scoop of Vanilla Ice Cream

$1.99

SF Apple Pie

$5.49

SF Chocolate

$5.49

SF Coconut

$5.49

SF Whole Pie

$16.99

Strawberry Cheesecake

$7.99

Turtle Cheesecake

$7.29

Whole Pecan Pie

$18.99

Whole Pie

$15.99

Kids Menu

Tummy Rumbler Stoppers

Kids Chicken Strips

$4.79

Kids Mac & Cheese

$4.79

Kids Cheeseburger

$4.79

Kids Hamburger

$4.79

Kids Spaghetti

$4.79

Kids Corn Dog

$4.79

Kids PB & J

$4.79

Kids Grilled Cheese

$4.79

Kids Cheese Quesadillas

$4.79

Kids Mini Pizzas

$4.79

Kids Breakfast

Free Kid Cake

Happy Face Pancake

$2.99

Kids Cakes

$2.99

Kids Cakes W/

$3.99

Kids Eggs & Toast

$2.99

Kids French Toast

$2.99

Kids Fruit Cup

$0.99

Kids Omelette

$3.99

Little Bit Breakfast

$3.99

Little Pigs

$3.99

Little Bites

Soup & Soldiers

$4.99

Little Picnic

$5.99

Kids Dessert

Kid Sundae

$2.99

Ala Carte

Beef Liver Ala

$8.19

Big Bob Ala

$7.99

Breast Ala

$4.00

Burger Ala

$6.39

Catfish Ala

$10.89

Chi- Fry ala

$10.19

Chicken Breast Ala

$5.99

Chicken Fried Chicken Ala

$7.99

Chicken Liver ala

$4.99

Chicken Strip Ala

$2.75

Corn Dog Ala

$4.00

Corned Beef Ala

$4.99

Extra Ribs

$8.29

Leg Ala

$2.50

Meatloaf Ala

$5.99

Philly Meat Ala

$6.99

Pork Chop Ala

$10.39

Pork Roast Ala

$4.99

Porksteak Ala

$7.99

Pot Roast Ala

$9.69

Roast Beef Ala

$4.99

Salmon Ala

$9.99

Scoop Chicken Salad Ala

$5.29

Stuffed Pepper Ala

$5.69

Tempura Shrimp

$9.99

Thigh Ala

$3.50

Tilapia Ala

$9.29

Turkey Ala

$4.99

Wing Ala

$2.50

Bulk Carryout

Chicken Bulk Carryout

12 PC Chicken

$37.00

16 PC Chicken

$47.00

20 PC Chicken

$57.00

24 PC Chicken

$60.00

28 PC Chicken

$64.50

32 PC Chicken

$67.50

Dressing Bulk Carryout

Qt Dressing

$10.29

16 oz Dressing

$7.99

Rolls Bulk Carryout

12 Corn Muffins

$19.99

12 Dinner Rolls

$4.49

12 oz Bag of Crutons

$4.49

3 Dinner Rolls

$1.49

6 Dinner Rolls

$2.49

8oz Honeybutter

$3.99

Sides Bulk Carryout

Brown Gravy

Country Gravy

Qt Baked Beans

$5.49

Qt Cole Slaw

$5.49

Qt Corn

$5.49

Qt Gravy

$6.29

Qt Mac and Cheese

$7.29

Qt Mashed Potatoes

$5.99

Qt. Carrots

$5.49

Qt. Green Beans

$5.49

Qt. Mustard Potato Salad

$7.29

Qt. Stuffing

$6.49

Turkey Gravy

Soup Bulk Carryout

Qt Chili

$11.50

Qt Veggie Beef

$10.29

Qt. Soup of the Day

$11.50

Merchandise

Logo Mug

$5.00

Logo T-Shirt

$16.00

Logo Hat

$15.00

Logo Polo

$23.00

Daily Specials

Monday

BBQ Burger

$12.99

Corned Beef & Cabbage

$10.99

Pulled Pork

$12.99

Tuesday

Beef Tips and Noodles

$10.99

BBQ Porksteak

$12.49

Wednesday

Ribs and Kraut

$12.99

Salisbury Steak

$12.79

Thursday

Spaghetti w/ Meatballs

$12.29

Lasagna

$12.29

Friday

AUCE Tilapia

$12.99

Battered Cod

$12.99

Re- Order AUCE Tilapia

Saturday

BBQ Porksteak

$12.49

Chicken & Dumpling Entree

$10.29

Sunday

Stuffed Pepper

$10.29

Baked Ham

$13.99

Honey Dijon Chicken

$13.29

Fried Chicken Bowl

$11.99

Chicken Tetrazzini

$12.29

Instructions

AS ENTREE

CAKES SEPERATE

Crispy

EXTRA PLATE

Light

NO FIX

RE-ORDER

SAME PLATE

SEPERATE PLATE

SPLIT

TOGETHER

TST/HB SAME PLATE

UP FIRST

W/ Meal

All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 5:59 am
Monday6:00 am - 5:59 am
Tuesday6:00 am - 5:59 am
Wednesday6:00 am - 5:59 am
Thursday6:00 am - 5:59 am
Friday6:00 am - 5:59 am
Saturday6:00 am - 5:59 am
Homey 24-hour diner offering a long menu of comfort foods, plus breakfast & housemade desserts. Come in and enjoy!

