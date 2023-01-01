- Home
Gingham's Homestyle Restaurant
1566 Country Club Plaza Dr
Saint Charles, MO 63303
Breakfast
Egg Dishes
BREAKFAST WRAP
COUNTRY FRIED STEAK & EGGS
Our famous original country fried steak topped with country
CROISSANT BREAKFAST SANDWICH
Two farm fresh eggs lightly scrambled, topped with shaved
EGGS BISCUIT & GRAVY
A buttermilk biscuit, our delicious country gravy, along with
HAM STEAK & EGGS
A 6oz. ham steak with (2) farm-fresh eggs, served with toast
PORK CHOP & EGGS
A dinner favorite, a deep fried 8oz center cut loin pork chop
SOUTHERN CHICKEN BISCUIT
Battered chicken fillet, deep fried and served open faced on a a fresh baked biscuit and topped with our country gravy. Served with (2) eggs and hash browns.
ALL AMERICAN
Three farm-fresh eggs scrambled with diced ham. Served
CLASSIC
Two farm-fresh eggs. Served with toast and
RANCHER
Three farm-fresh eggs, three bacon strips, three sausage links.
TONTO
Two farm-fresh eggs, (2) bacon strips or
TRAVELER
One farm-fresh egg, two bacon strips, or (2) sausage links.
Breakfast Sides
Omelette Delights
CHEEZY BACON OMELETTE
Bacon or Sausage and your choice of cheddar, Swiss, American,, or a blend of American and Monterey jack cheese
CHEEZY SAUSAGE OMELETTE
CHY-FRY OMELETTE
Our famous country fried steak cooked to perfection, inside a
COUNTRY CLUB OMELETTE
Tender roasted turkey breast, ham, bacon, tomatoes, and hollandaise sauce
EVERYTHING OMELETTE
A blend of American and Monterey jack cheese, ham, bacon,
GARDEN OMELETTE
Green peppers, onions, celery, mushrooms, tomatoes,
GUILTLESS OMELETTE
Low carb sausage, bacon, ham and a blend of American and
GUILTLESS W/ TOM
HAM & LOTSA CHEESE OMELETTE
Shaved ham, sour cream, and lots of American and
HOME-STYLE OMELETTE
Diced ham, onions, celery, peppers, cheddar cheese sauce, with hash browns inside
PHILLY STEAK OMELETTE
Tender grilled rib-eye steak, sautéed peppers & onions
PLAIN OMELETTE
RANCHERO OMELETTE
Filled with sausage and cheddar cheese. Served on a bed of hash
THE ORIGINAL
Finely diced ham, and mounds of cheddar cheese
TURKEY SPINACH OMELETTE
Fresh spinach, roasted turkey, tomatoes and a blend of
WESTERN OMELETTE
Scramblers
BACON SCRAMBLER
Bacon or Sausage scrambled into (2) farm-tresh eggs on a bed
FRIED CHICKEN SCRAMBLER
Two farm-fresh scrambled eggs on a bed of American fried
GARDEN SCRAMBLER
Two farm-fresh scrambled eggs on a bed of American fried
IRISH SCRAMBLER
Two farm-fresh scrambled eggs on a bed of American fried
PHILLY STEAK SCRAMBLER
Two farm-fresh scrambled eggs on a bed of American fried potatoes, topped with strips of grilled ribeye steak, sautéed onions, green and red peppers, and pepper jack cheese
SAUSAGE SCRAMBLER
Pancakes, Waffles & More
1/2 FRENCH TOAST
1/2 FRENCH TOAST W/
1/2 WAFFLE
1/2 WAFFLE W/
DOLLAR CAKES
Ten silver-dollar sized buttermilk pancakes
DOLLAR CAKES W/
FRENCH TOAST
Four slices of Texas toast, batter-dipped, grilled golden brown. Served with powered sugar
FRENCH TOAST W/
ITALIAN BISCUITS & GRAVY
Two pieces of garlic toast topped with peppered gravy and a zesty combination of sautéed onions and red and green peppers.
PIGS IN A BLANKET
Three lean. pure pork sausage links, each wranned ir
SHORT STACK
Made from scratch dailv! Our own recipe for light. fluffy cake
SHORT STACK W/
STACK
Made from scratch dailv! Our own recipe for light. fluffy cake
STACK W/
WAFFLE
Topped with powdered sugar
WAFFLE W/
Made from scratch daily! choice of
Eggs Benedict
COUNTRY BENEDICT
Two poached egss. American cheese and sausage patties atop a biscuit (split) topped with country gravy. Served with American fries
EGGS FLORENTINE
Two poached eggs, tomato slices and a generous portion of spinach atop and English muffin, topped with rich hollandaise sauce. Served with hashbrowns.
IRISH BENEDICT
Two poached eggs and corned beef hash with onions and peppers, atop an English muffin topped with rich holandaise. Served with hashbrowns
EGGS BENEDICT
Two poached eggs and Canadian bacon aton an Enolish muffin
Breakfast Specials
Omlite
Beverage
Beverages
Beverages
Gallon Sizes
Lunch/Dinner
Appetizers & Snacks
1/2 SKINS
SKINS
Six scooped out skins, baked with a blend of cheeses and bacon bits. served with sour cream for dipping
BREADED MUSHROOMS
A half-pound of fresh mushroom caps, with a delicious seasoned breading, deep fried to a golden brown
CHICKEN & WAFFLES
The perfect combination! An authentic Belgian waffle, dusted with powdered sugar, and a full pound of chicken wings lightly breaded with our house-made chicken breading and deep fried chicken tenderloin strips.
CHICKEN BREAST STRIPS
Chicken tenderloins, breaded Southern style, and served with Honey Dijon for dipping. Try em spicy!
CHICKEN LIVERS APP
A half-pound or chicken livers livers lightly breaded in our house-made chicken breading.
CHICKEN WINGS
A full pound of meaty chicken wings. Lightly breaded with out house-made chicken breading.
CORN NUGGETS
Grade a whole kernel yellow corn mixed with flavorful ingredients and deep fried crispiness.
FRENCH FRY APP
FRIED GREEN BEANS APP
Lightly breaded and deep tried to perfection, Served with our own special dipping sauce
FRIED OKRA APP
Lightly breaded and deep fried to perfection
FRIED PICKLES
Robust crisp dill pickles in a premium beer batter and spicy seasoning
MAC 'N CHEESE BITES
For those who like their macaroni and cheese crispy
MOZZARELLA CHEESE STICKS
Strips of mozzarela cheese deep fried with a preadine, and served with our own tallan style sauce
ONION RING APP
QUESADILLAS
Toasted flour tortilla, onion, and melted cheeses. Served with sour cream and salsa on the side.
SAMPLER PLATTER
Choose a sampling of five of our most delicious appetizers. Excluding chicken wings and quesadillas. Served with dipping sauces of your choice
SWEET POTATO FRIES
TOASTED GUACAMOLE
a blend of avocado tomatillos onions and other natural ingrdients folded into one delicious appetizer. Served with sour cream and salsa
TOASTED RAVIOLI
Eight savory beef raviol, with our own Italian style, sauce for dipping
WING AND FRIES
Sandwiches
BIG BOB'S BATTERED COD SANDWICH
A mild flaky, half-pound of cod filet battered and deep fried. Served on a 7' hoagie roll with lettuce, tomato, and house made tartar sauce served on the side.
BOSS BLT
An American favorite, loaded with bacon, served on toasted sourdough bread with lettuce, tomato, and mayonaise
BUFFALO CHICKEN MELT
A boneless breast of chicken, breaded and deep fried topped with pepper Jack cheese and tangy bual sauce.Served on grilled sourdough bread
CHICKEN CORDON BLEU MELT
Boneless, skinless chicken breast, lightly breaded & grilled, served on grilled sourdough bread. Topped with ham & swiss cheese.
CHICKEN PHILLY
Seasoned pieces of chicken layered with sauteed onions, green and red peppers & mushrooms, topped with provel cheese
CHICKEN SALAD CROISSANT
Served on a croissant with lettuce and garnished with pickles.
COUNTRY CLUB MELT
Lean ham breast of roasted turkey, bacon sliced tomatoes and American cheeseon grilled sourdough bread
FRENCH DIP
Thinly sliced too round of beef, melted Swiss cheese on a hoagie bun with a side of au jus
GINGHAM'S CLUB
Lean ham, roasted turkey breast, tomato, bacon, American Cheese, lettuce, and mayo. Served triple decker style.
GRILLED CHEESE
MEATLOAF MELT
A fan favorite now available as a mouth-watering sandwich. Served on grilled sourdough with melted American cheese and grilled onions
MONTE CRISTO
A triple decker combo of wheat bread. lightiv dipped in french toast batter, Swiss cheese, ham and roasted turkey. Grilled and served hot with a side of strawberry glaze for dipping
PHILLY CHEESESTEAK
Thinly sliced rib-eye steak, with grilled onions, peppers and Swiss cheese on a hoagie bun
PORK TENDERLOIN
An 8oz. tenderloin, breaded, deep fried, and topped with your favorite cheese on grilled sourdough bread. Garnished with lettuce, tomato, and mayo on the side.
POT ROAST MELT
Savory pot roast served on ariled sourdough with American cheese and grilled onions
REUBEN
Lean eye of round corned beef, sauerkraut and Swiss cheese on grilled marble rye bread.
Soup & Salad Platters
BOWL OF CHILI
BOWL OF SOUP
Home-style with plenty of beet and chunky garden vegetables
CHEF SALAD
Ham, roasted turkey, bacon bits, provel cheese, hardboiled egg, tomatoes, and croutons. Served over fresh iceberg mix.
CRISPY CHICKEN CHIPOTLE SALAD
Tender crispy chicken tossed in our homeade chipolte sauce, bacon bits, provel cheese, hardboiled egg, crutons and red onions, served with fresh iceberg mix.
FRESH FRUIT PLATTER
A variety a fresh fruits artfully arranged
GRILLED CHICKEN SALAD
Marinated boneless chicken breast, bacon bits, provel cheese, hard boiled egg, red onions and croutons. Served over fresh mix of iceberg lettuce and romaine lettuce.
HOUSE SALAD
A fresh iceberg mix, red onions, sweet red peppers, provel cheese, bacon bits, and homemade garlic croutons lightly tossed in our special house dressing.
TACO SALAD
Crisp garden greens, tomatoes, cheddar cheese, onion and chili can carne in a crisp tortilla shell. Served with sour cream and salsa
UNLIMITED HOUSE SALAD
A fresh iceberg mix, red onions, sweet red peppers, provel cheese, bacon bits, and homemade garlic croutons lightly tossed in our special house dressing.
UNLIMITED SOUP
UNLIMITED SOUP & SALAD
ADD SOUP
ADD SALAD
Home-Style Entrees
1 Breast Dinner
1/2 ALL WHITE
Our famous breading recipie, crisp & juicy, just the way you like it!
1/2 CHICKEN
Our famous breading recipie, crisp & juicy, just the way you like it!
1/2 CHICKEN DARK
1/4 ALL WHITE CHICKEN
Our famous breading recipie, crisp & juicy, just the way you like it!
1/4 CHICKEN
Our famous breading recipie, crisp & juicy, just the way you like it!
2 BROILED BONELESS BREAST OF CHICKEN
Two bonesless breasts grilled to perfection
BEEF LIVER WITH BACON AND ONIONS
Grilled beef Iiver with bacon, smothered onions. topped with rich beef gravy
BIG BOB'S BATTERED COD DINNER
CATFISH
A whole bone.in. one full pound. tossed in our famous breading and deep fried
CHICKEN BREAST STRIPS
Chicken tenderloins in seasoned breading
CHICKEN CORDON BLEU
A tender skinless. boncless breast of chicken. breaded and
CHICKEN FRIED CHICKEN ENTREE
CHICKEN LIVERS
A generous portion of lightly breaded livers
CHICKEN PARMESAN
A hand breaded boneless breast of chicken, grilled and topped with Italian style sauce and mozzarella cheese. Served with garlic toast and pasta
CHICKEN PROVINCIAL
A boneless breast of chicken. lightlv breaded and grilled topped with broccoli and hollandaise sauce
CHILI MAC
A generous portion of spaghetti covered with our delicious chili con carne and served with garlic toast
CHOPSTEAK
Grilled half-pound sirloin burger topped with grilled onions. sautéed mushrooms, and a rich beef gravy
COUNTRY FRIED STEAK
The real thing! Sirloin steak, breaded, deep-fried and topped with country gravy
MEATLOAF
Our famous made from scratch meatloaf topped with rich beef gravy
OPEN FACED BEEF PLATTER
Sliced top round of beef and rich beef pravy, served open faced on fresh white bread
OPEN FACED TURKEY PLATTER
Sliced breast of roasted turkey tonned with turkev gravy, served open faced on fresh white bread
PORK CHOP
8 oz. center cut loin pork chop breaded in our own delicious recipie
POT ROAST
Savory pot roast
SALMON
Lightly coated with a tangy pepper seasoning
TEMPURA SHRIMP
Battered and deep fried
TILAPIA
Delicate white fish flet. griled and lightly seasoned with herbs
Burgers & Chicken
EXTREME
Choose a Burger or Chicken topped with melted American and Swiss cheese, served on a parmesan encrusted sourdough bread.
EYE OPENER
Great for lunch or dinner! burger or chicken topped with shaved ham, cheddar cheese and a fried egg
FAITHFUL
Your choice of burger or chicken
FAITHFUL CHEESE
GODFATHER
Choose a Burger or Chicken with pepperoni, melted mozzarella cheese, & Italian style sauce, served open faced on grilled sourdough bread. Garnished with pickle chips
JALAPENO
Choose a Burger or Chicken topped with spicy seasonings, jalapenos, pepper jack cheese
PATTY MELT
Burger or chicken served on grilled rye bread, with smothered onions, and double Swiss cheese
PUB
Burger or chicken with sautéed mushrooms, bacon strips, and melted cheddar cheese
SUPREME
Burger or Chicken with melted American cheese, bacon strips and a side of Sweet Baby Ray's BBQ sauce
WESTERN
Burger or Chicken coated in Sweet Baby Rays BBQ Sauce topped with melted cheddar and an onion ring
Dinner Side Orders
Desserts
2 Scoops Ice Cream
Apple Pie
Apple Pie Ala
Carrot Cake
Cheesecake
Cherry Pie
Chocolate Cake
Chocolate Cream
Coconut Cream
Fudge Flat Top
Hot Fudge Sundae
Lemon Meringue
Milkshake
Pecan Pie
Pie of the month
Pumpkin Pie
Red Velvet Cake
Scoop of Vanilla Ice Cream
SF Apple Pie
SF Chocolate
SF Coconut
SF Whole Pie
Strawberry Cheesecake
Turtle Cheesecake
Whole Pecan Pie
Whole Pie
Kids Menu
Tummy Rumbler Stoppers
Kids Breakfast
Little Bites
Kids Dessert
Ala Carte
Beef Liver Ala
Big Bob Ala
Breast Ala
Burger Ala
Catfish Ala
Chi- Fry ala
Chicken Breast Ala
Chicken Fried Chicken Ala
Chicken Liver ala
Chicken Strip Ala
Corn Dog Ala
Corned Beef Ala
Extra Ribs
Leg Ala
Meatloaf Ala
Philly Meat Ala
Pork Chop Ala
Pork Roast Ala
Porksteak Ala
Pot Roast Ala
Roast Beef Ala
Salmon Ala
Scoop Chicken Salad Ala
Stuffed Pepper Ala
Tempura Shrimp
Thigh Ala
Tilapia Ala
Turkey Ala
Wing Ala
Homey 24-hour diner offering a long menu of comfort foods, plus breakfast & housemade desserts. Come in and enjoy!
1566 Country Club Plaza Dr, Saint Charles, MO 63303