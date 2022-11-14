  • Home
  Ginkgo Katsu - 1131 S Brea Canyon Rd, Diamond Bar
Ginkgo Katsu 1131 S Brea Canyon Rd, Diamond Bar

No reviews yet

1131 Brea Canyon Road

Diamond Bar, CA 91789

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken Katsu
Pork Katsu
Pork Katsu Bento Box

Katsu

Pork Katsu

Pork Katsu

$15.00
Pork with Cheese Katsu

Pork with Cheese Katsu

$18.00
Chicken Katsu

Chicken Katsu

$15.00
Fish Katsu

Fish Katsu

$18.00

Bento Box

Pork Katsu Bento Box

Pork Katsu Bento Box

$17.50
Pork with Cheese Katsu Bento Box

Pork with Cheese Katsu Bento Box

$19.50
Chicken Katsu Bento Box

Chicken Katsu Bento Box

$17.50
Fish Katsu Bento Box

Fish Katsu Bento Box

$19.50

Sushi Rolls

California Roll

California Roll

$7.50
Spicy California Roll

Spicy California Roll

$8.00
Shrimp Crunch Roll

Shrimp Crunch Roll

$9.00

Half California Roll

$3.50

Half Spicy California Roll

$4.00

Half Shrimp Crunch Roll

$4.50

Appetizers

Fried Gyoza

Fried Gyoza

$8.00

10 pieces of pork and vegetable gyozas

Shrimp Tempura

Shrimp Tempura

$8.00

5 pieces of crispy shrimp tempura

Spam Musubi

Spam Musubi

$6.50

2 pieces of Spam musubi

Takoyaki

Takoyaki

$8.00

7 pieces of crispy takoyaki covered in house sauce

Rice & Noodles

Spicy Kimchi Spam Fried Rice

Spicy Kimchi Spam Fried Rice

$14.00
Udon Noodle Soup

Udon Noodle Soup

$12.00

Topped with tofu, fish cake, roasted seaweed, fresh greens, and green onion

Soba Noodle

Soba Noodle

$12.00

Chilled soba noodle with dipping sauce

Dessert

Red Bean Taiyaki

Red Bean Taiyaki

$10.00

5 pieces of red bean Taiyaki

Nutella Taiyaki

Nutella Taiyaki

$10.00

5 pieces of nutella Taiyaki

Blueberry and Cream Cheese Taiyaki

Blueberry and Cream Cheese Taiyaki

$10.00

5 pieces of blueberry cream cheese Taiyaki

Macaron (1)

$4.00

Macaron (2)

$7.00

Ice Cream (1)

$2.00

Ice Cream (3)

$5.85

Ice Cream (6)

$11.00

Freshly Brewed Tea

Roasted Oolong Tea

Roasted Oolong Tea

$4.75
Assam Black Tea

Assam Black Tea

$4.75
Mountain Green Tea

Mountain Green Tea

$4.75
Osmanthus Oolong Tea

Osmanthus Oolong Tea

$4.75
Earl Grey Black Tea

Earl Grey Black Tea

$4.75
Sakura Green Tea

Sakura Green Tea

$4.75
White Peach Oolong Tea

White Peach Oolong Tea

$4.75

Milk Tea

Classic Milk Tea

Classic Milk Tea

$4.95
Jasmine Milk Tea

Jasmine Milk Tea

$4.95
Thai Milk Tea

Thai Milk Tea

$4.95
Okinawa Milk Tea

Okinawa Milk Tea

$5.45
Hokkaido Milk Tea

Hokkaido Milk Tea

$5.45

Specialty Drinks

Butterfly Lemonade

Butterfly Lemonade

$5.45
Strawberry-Lime Jasmine Tea

Strawberry-Lime Jasmine Tea

$5.45
Passion Jasmine Tea

Passion Jasmine Tea

$5.45
Black Sugar Jasmine Tea with Sweet Cream

Black Sugar Jasmine Tea with Sweet Cream

$5.95
Black Sugar Latte with Sweet Cream

Black Sugar Latte with Sweet Cream

$5.95
Dalgona Coffee (Whipped Coffee)

Dalgona Coffee (Whipped Coffee)

$5.95
Sparkling Yuzu Mojito

Sparkling Yuzu Mojito

$5.95

Canned Soda

Canned Soda

$1.50

Extras

Rice

$2.00

Katsu Sauce

$0.50

Pickled Vegetables

$0.50

Salad Dressing

$0.50

Tartar Sauce

$0.50

SPICY Katsu Sauce

$0.50
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1131 Brea Canyon Road, Diamond Bar, CA 91789

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

