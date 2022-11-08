Restaurant header imageView gallery

Ginnies Bakery

8300 Sudley Road

Manassas, VA 20109

Main Dish

Jollof w/ Chicken

$12.00

Jollof w/ Beef

$12.00

Jollof w/ Goat

$17.00

Jollof w/ Fish

$15.00

Salmon

$17.00

Whole Fried Tilapia

$17.00

With A Side

Whole Fried Snapper

$35.00

With A Side

Rice & Beans w/ Beef

$12.00

Rice & Beans w/ Chicken

$12.00

Rice & Beans w/ Fish

$12.00

Rice & Bean w/ Goat

$15.00

Fried Plantians and Beans

$12.00

Fried Yam and Turkey

$15.00

Grills

Jerk Chicken

$12.00

With A Side

Whole Baked Fish

$17.00

With A Side

Grilled Chicken

$15.00

With A Side

Whole Baked Snapper

$35.00

With A Side

Soups

Casava Leaf 16oz

$15.00

Choice Of Protein And Side

Casava Leaf 32oz

$20.00

Choice Of Protein And Side

Curry Chicken 16oz

$15.00

With A Side

Curry Goat 16oz

$15.00

Curry Goat 32oz

$20.00

With A Side

Okro Soup 16oz

$15.00

Choice Of Protein And Side

Okro Soup 32oz

$20.00

Choice Of Protein And Side

Palm Soup 16oz

$15.00

Choice Of Protein And Side

Palm Soup 32oz

$20.00

Choice Of Protein And Side

Peanut Butter Soup 16oz

$15.00

Choice Of Protein And Side

Peanut Butter Soup 32oz

$20.00

Choice Of Protein And Side

Pepper Soup 16oz

$15.00

Choice Of Protein And Side

Pepper Soup 32oz

$20.00

Choice Of Protein And Side

Spinach Soup 16oz

$15.00

Choice Of Protein And Side

Spinach Soup 32oz

$20.00

Choice Of Protein And Side

Egusi Soup 32oz

$20.00

Egusi Soup 16oz

$15.00

Appetizers

Suya 8oz

$6.00

Suya 16oz

$10.00

Suya 32oz

$20.00

Gizzard 8oz

$4.00

Gizzard 16oz

$8.00

Gizzard 32oz

$15.00

Liver 8oz

$4.00

Liver 16oz

$8.00

Liver 32oz

$15.00

Chips

Plantain Chips L/S

$5.25

Plantain Chips Family Size

$14.00

Plantain Chips Party Size

$80.00

Plantain Chips Wholesale (30)

$135.00

Savory Chips L/S

$4.99

Savory Chips Family Size

$12.99

Savory Chips Party Size

$80.00

Savory Chips Wholesale (30)

$119.70

Sweet Chip S/S

$2.99

Sweet Chips L/S

$4.99

Sweetchips Family Size

$14.00

Sweet Chips Party Size

$80.00

Sweet Chips Small Wholesale (60)

$150.00

Sweet Chips Large Wholesale (30)

$119.70

Sweet Chips Family Size Wholesale (12)

$168.00

Pastry Pack 1

$5.00

Pastry Pack 2

$8.00

Pastry Pack 3

$10.00

Drinks

Pepsi can

$1.50

Sunkist can

$1.50

Diet Pepsi can

$1.50

Latte

$2.25

Corn Drink

$4.99

Ginger Drink

$4.99

Hibiscus Drink

$4.99

Lemon Drink

$4.99

Schweppers

$2.25

Ginger Ale 20oz

$2.59

Apple Juice

$2.25

Root Beer

$2.25

Diet Coke can

$1.50

Coffee

$2.50

7up

$2.25

Canada Dry can

$1.50

Bottle Water

$1.50

Coca Cola

$2.59

Coke Zero

$2.59

Diet Coke

$2.59

Dr.Pepper Can

$1.50

Dr.Pepper Bottle

$2.59

Sides

White Rice

$5.00

Jollof Rice

$5.00

Rice And Beans

$5.00

Boiled Plantain

$5.00

Fried Plantain

$5.00

Fried Yam

$8.00

Kenkey

$3.00

Banku

$3.00

Eba

$3.00

Casava Fufu

$3.00

Plantain Fufu

$3.00

Yam Fufu

$3.00

Kelewele

$10.00

Boiled Yam

$8.00

Spaghetti

$5.00

Hard Boiled Egg

$2.00

Chef's Salad

$8.00

Small Salad

$5.00

Proteins

Large Chicken

$12.00

Small Chicken

$8.00

Large Fish

$12.00

Small Fish

$8.00

Large Beef

$12.00

Small Beef

$8.00

Large Turkey tail

$12.00

Small Turkey tail

$8.00

Platters

Jollof Full Pan

$120.00

Jollof Half Pan

$60.00

Pastries

Beef Hand Pies

$2.99

Chicken Hand Pies

$2.99

Fish Hand Pies

$2.99

Vegetarian Hand Pies

$2.99

Pie Platters Full Pan

$120.00

Pie Platters Halph Pan

$60.00

Drop Doughnut 6 In A Bag

$4.99

Drop Doughnut Platter

$80.00

Puff Puff 3In A Bag

$1.99

Puff Puff Platter

$50.00

Cookies

Chocolate Chip Cookies 2 In A Bag

$3.99

Ginger Cookies

$3.99

Oat Cookies

$3.99

Sugar Cookies

$3.99

Cakes

Cupcakes

$2.99

Fruit Slice Cake

$2.99

Fruit Whole Cake

$12.99

Pound Cake

$9.99

Customized Cake 1

$50.00

Customized Cake 2

$80.00

Customized Cake 3

$120.00

Character Cake 1

$150.00

Character Cake 2

$250.00

Banna Bread

$9.99

Muffin

$2.59

Candy

Coconut Candy

$5.99

Peanut Brittle

$5.99

Condessmilk Candy

$4.99

Peanut Brittle

$1.99

Nuts

Coated Peanuts Big Bottle

$9.99

Fried Peanuts Small Bottle

$4.99

Roasted Peanuts Small Bottle

$4.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Ginnies is a certified bakery also serving African Food. We offer catering services as well!

8300 Sudley Road, Manassas, VA 20109

