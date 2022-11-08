Ginnies Bakery
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Ginnies is a certified bakery also serving African Food. We offer catering services as well!
Location
8300 Sudley Road, Manassas, VA 20109
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Manassas
The All American Steakhouse - Manassas
4.3 • 3,180
5594 Ashland Community Sq Manassas, VA 20112
View restaurant
Bella Vita Italian Restaurant - Manassas
4.3 • 1,381
9675 Liberia Ave Manassas, VA 20110
View restaurant