Ginny Rae's Diner
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info
Ginny Rae’s is a locally owned and operated all American diner. Here you will find big, hearty portions of classic American foods, prepared with love! We serve breakfast all day and lunch to provide you with all your comfort food favorites. We take a unique approach to diner food, creating a menu with locally inspired takes on classic dishes to create something for everyone.
Location
1169 Dix Ave, Hudson Falls, NY 12839
