Gino & Marty's 844 West Randolph Street

review star

No reviews yet

844 West Randolph Street

Chicago, IL 60607

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Antipasti

Pane

$14.00

Semolina, focaccia, filone, condimenti

Torre Di Mare

$179.00

East coast oysters, king crab, lobster, gulf shrimp condimenti

Meatballs

$14.00Out of stock

Smoked Salmon Bruschettea

$14.00

Ginos Import

$28.00

Insalata

Uncle Jimmy

$16.00

Jimmy Nardello peppers, charred corn, cacio e pepe dressing

Panzanella

$15.00

Watermelon, focaccia, crouton, herbs

La Campania

$17.00

Baby spinach, prosciutto de parma, goat cheese, almond, fig

Fagiolo Verde

$15.00

Pasta Fresca

Spicy Gnocchi

$22.00

Vodka sauce, Calabrian chili pepper

Linguine Con Vongole

$28.00

Manilla clams, lemon, garlic wine sauce

Tortellini Spinaci

$24.00

Spinach, kale pesto, pine nuts, cherry tomato

Sugo Al Ragu

$28.00

Pappardelle, braised meat, tomato

Cacio E Pepe

$24.00

Rigatoni, Parmigano,Romano,Black pepper

Nero Rosso

$53.00

Black Squid Ink Spaghetti, Lobster Tail

Al Ragu

$27.00

Vegan Pasta

$21.00

Pasta Special

$32.00

Braciole Alla Barese

$34.00

Rotolo

$24.00

Secondi

NY Strip Steak

$68.00

40-day wet aged NY Strip

Branzino

$42.00

Olive tapenade

Marty's Fried Pollo

$38.00

A Half Chicken Deep Fried

King Salmon

$46.00

Branzino Olive Taptenade

Lamb Special

$68.00

Sides

Charred Broccoli Rabe

$14.00

Vesuvio Potatoes

$14.00

Roasted Cauliflower

$14.00

Chef's Choice

Fuggedaboutit

$200.00

Chef's choice, curated five course meal

La Dolce Vita

Tableside Cannoli

$8.00

Pistachio Gelato

$12.00Out of stock

Chocolate Gelato

$12.00

Cannoli

$12.00

Nonna's Tiramisu

$13.00Out of stock

Strachiatella Afoogato

$16.00

Cannoli Cake

$15.00

The italian wedding

$44.00

Holy Cannoli

$250.00

Gino's Late Night

Spicy Gnocchi

$22.00

Mom Spaghetti

$26.00

Ny Strip

$73.00

Ravioli Frotto

$21.00

Arancini

$12.00

Truffle Fries

$14.00

Specialty Cocktails

Spiced-Pear Old Fashioned

$21.00

Woodford Reserve, St. George spiced pear, rich demerara, with dashes of angostura bitters

Strawberry Sour

$18.00

Torino, select apertivo, lemon, Giffard strawberry, and egg white (ask your server if you'd like to order without)

Aperitivo Spritz

$14.00

Aperitivo, Montenegro amaro, topped with San Pellegrino citrus tonic

Peach Bellini

$14.00

Prosecco with a splash of Pallani peachello

Marty's Spiked Lemonade

$17.00

Vodka, Organic Marty's Lemonade with a kick of Red Bull blue, garnished with a raspberry

The Cicero

$18.00

Tanqueray Gin, Soda, Strawberry, Mint, Lime

Manhattan 2nd FL

$19.00

The Hugo 2nd FL

$16.00

Call Out Cocktails

Margarita

$19.00

Alabama Slammer

$18.00

Appletini

$18.00

Bloody Mary

$18.00

Blueberry Lemonade

$17.00

Champagne Cocktail

$18.00

Cosmopolitan

$19.00

Daiquiri

$18.00

Dark 'N Stormy

$18.00

Gimlet

$18.00

Greyhound

$18.00

Hot Toddy

$19.00

Hurricane

$18.00

Lemon Drop

$18.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$21.00

Madras

$19.00

Mai Tai

$18.00

Margarita

$19.00

Martini

$19.00

Mimosa

$18.00

Mint Julep

$18.00

Mojito

$19.00

Moscow Mule

$19.00

Mudslide

$18.00

Old Fashioned

$19.00

Rob Roy

$18.00

Sazerac

$18.00

Screwdriver

$18.00

Sea Breeze

$18.00

Sidecar

$19.00

Tequila Sunrise

$18.00

Tom Collins

$18.00

Whiskey Smash

$18.00

Whiskey Sour

$16.00

White Russian

$18.00

Espresso Martini

$17.00

Aperol Spritz

$19.00

Negroni

$21.00

Sazerace

$19.00

Limoncello

$8.00

Paloma

$21.00

cointreau

$15.00

Manhattan 2nd FL

$19.00

Vodka

Vodka Drink

$15.00

Belvedre

$16.00

Grey Goose Luminous BTL

$450.00

Grey Goose Luminous (1.5L) BTL

$850.00

Tito's BTL

$450.00

Ketel One BTL

$450.00

Belvedre BTL

$450.00

Tequlia

Tequila Drink

$17.00

Cincoro Gold

$74.00

Patron Silver BTL

$400.00

Casamigos Btl

$450.00

Casamigos Btl

$550.00

Cincoro Blanco BTL

$600.00

Cincoro Reposado BTL

$700.00

Cincoro Anejo BTL

$900.00

Don Julio 1942 BTL

$1,300.00

Clase Azul Reposado BTL

$1,300.00

Cincoro Gold Btl

$1,750.00

Clase Azul Reposado (1.5L)

$2,300.00

Bourbon

Woodford Reserve

$21.00

Bulliet

$17.00

Knob Creek

$19.00

Angel Envy

$24.00

Suntory toki

$25.00

Woodinville

$34.00

Rye

Templeton Rye 4 Year

$22.00

Elijah Craig Straight Rye

$18.00

Bulliet Straight Rye

$18.00

Scotch

Macallan 15 Yr Double Cask 86 Proof

$32.00

The Balvenie Scotch Single Malt Portwood 21 Yr

$52.00

Johnnie Walker Blue

$60.00

Glennfiddich Scotch Grande Couronne 26 Yr

$99.00

Macallan 25 Yr Sherry Oak Single Malt

$215.00

Ardberg Single Malt 10 yr

$33.00

Gin

Gin Drink

$15.00

Sparkling Wine & Champagne

Sparkling Wine & Champagne: By the Glass & by the bottle

Scarpetta GLS

$10.00

Prosecco Rosé Friuli, Italy

Villa Sandi GLS

$10.00

Prosecco Veneto, Italy

Medici Ermete Concerto GLS

$14.00

Lambrusco Emilia Romagna, Italy

Scarpetta BTL

$45.00

Prosecco Rosé Friuli, Italy

Villa Sandi BTL

$45.00

Prosecco Veneto, Italy

Medici Ermete Concerto

$65.00

Lambrusco Emilia Romagna, Italy

Tattinger-Brut Champagne

$120.00

Brut Champagne, France

Tattinger- Prestige Rose

$140.00Out of stock

Prestige Rose Champagne, France

Dom Perignon Vintage 2012

$1,200.00

Dom Perignon Rose 750ML

$1,450.00

Dom Perignon Vintage 2012 (1.5L)

$1,950.00

Cantele Negroamaro Rosato Bottle

$50.00

Cantele Negroamaro Rosato

$14.00

Bianco

Bollini GLS

$10.00

Bollini - Pinot Grigio Trentino, Italy

DONNAFUGATA SUR SUR - GRILLO - SICILIA, ITA (Copy)

$13.00

DONNAFUGATA LIGHEA - ZIBIBBO - SICILIA, ITA Glass (Copy)

$14.00

Nozzole le Bruniche GLS

$14.00

Nozzole Le Bruniche - Chardonnay Toscana, Italy

Campo Al Mare GLS

$14.00Out of stock

Campo Al Mare - Vermentino Bolgheri, Italy

Michele Chiarlo Gavi GLS

$16.00

Michele Chiarlo Gavi - Cortese Piemonte, Italy

Pighin Collio GLS

$18.00

Pighin Collio - Pinot Grigio Friuli, Italy

Cabreo La Pietra GLS

$28.00

Cabreo La Pietra - Chardonnay Toscana, Italy

Bollini Bottle

$45.00

Bollini - Pinot Grigio Trentino, Italy

DONNAFUGATA SUR SUR - GRILLO - Bottle (Copy)

$50.00

Nozzole le Bruniche Bottlle

$55.00

Nozzole Le Bruniche - Chardonnay Toscana, Italy

DONNAFUGATA LIGHEA - ZIBIBBO - SICILIA, ITA, Bottle (Copy)

$55.00

Campo Al Mare Bottle

$65.00

Campo Al Mare - Vermentino Bolgheri, Italy

Michele Chiarlo Gavi Bottle

$75.00

Michele Chiarlo Gavi - Cortese Piemonte, Italy

Pighin Collio Bottle

$85.00

Pighin Collio - Pinot Grigio Friuli, Italy

Cabreo La Pietra Bottle

$135.00

Cabreo La Pietra - Chardonnay Toscana, Italy

DONNAFUGATA BEN RYE - ZIBIBBO - Bottle

$135.00

CLOUDY BAY - SAUVIGNON BLANC Bottle

$90.00

Pieropan Btl

$45.00

Pieropan Glass

$10.00

Cantele Negroamaro Rosato (Copy)

$14.00

TORMARESCA CHARDONNAY

$16.00

Rosso

tramin Pinot Noir

$14.00

Michele Chiarlo Principe GLS

$16.00

Michele Chiarlo Principe - Nebbiolo Piemonte, Italy

Nozzole Riserva GLS

$15.00

Nozzole Riserva - Chianti Toscana, Italy

Insoglio Del Cinghiale GLS

$20.00

Insoglio Del Cinghiale - Super Tuscan Bolgheri, Italy

Gino Special

$20.00

Agricola Punica Montessu GLS

$22.00

Agricola Punica Montessu - Cabernet Blend Sardegna, Italy

Michele Chiarlo Principe Bottle

$65.00

Michele Chiarlo Principe - Nebbiolo Piemonte, Italy

Nozzole Riserva Bottle

$75.00

Nozzole Riserva - Chianti Toscana, Italy

Insoglio Del Cinghiale Bottle

$95.00

Insoglio Del Cinghiale - Super Tuscan Bolgheri, Italy

FEUDO MACCARI - NERO D’AVOLA - Bottle

$95.00

Agricola Punica Montessu Bottle

$105.00

Agricola Punica Montessu - Cabernet Blend Sardegna, Italy

SETTE PONTE POGGIO AL LUPO Bottle

$115.00

Sette Ponte Crognolo Bottle

$120.00

Sette Ponte Crognolo - Super Tuscan Toscana, Italy

ANIMARDENTE - ETNA ROSSO Bottle

$130.00

Michele Chiarlo Tortoniano Bottle

$150.00

Michele Chiarlo Tortoniano - Barolo Piemonte, Italy

MICHELE CHIARLO LA COURT Bottle

$180.00

MAHARIS - SYRAH - SICILIA, Bottle

$185.00

MASI COSTASERA AMARONE Bottle

$190.00

San Guido Guidalberto Bottle

$220.00

San Guido Guidalberto - Cabernet Blend Bolgheri, Italy

La Fuga Bottle

$225.00

La Fuga - Brunello Toscana, Italy

Biserno Il Pino Bottle

$245.00

Biserno Il Pino - Cabernet Blend Bolgheri, Italy

Sette Ponte Sette Bottle

$350.00

Sette Ponte Sette - Merlot Toscana, Italy

SASSICAIA - SUPER TUSCAN - BOLGHERI Bottle

$525.00

Rum

Barcardi

$19.00

Captain

$19.00

Congac

Dusse

$27.00

Hennessy Privilage

$25.00

Champagne

Dom Perignon Vintage 2012

$1,200.00

Dom Perignon Vintage 2012 (1.5L)

$1,950.00

Perrier-Jouet Belle Epoque

$1,300.00

Dom Perignon Rose 750ML

$1,450.00

Ace of Spades Rose

$1,950.00

Ace of Spades Rose (1.5L)

$3,100.00

MOET CHANDON IMPERIAL - BRUT Bottle

$190.00

Ace of Spades

$1,300.00

Liquor Packages

Fly Me to the Moon

$2,500.00

(2) Dom Perignon 2012 ($1100 ea); (1) Clase Azul Reposado ($1200/ea); Italian cookie and cannoli donut dessert display

The Way You Look Tonight

$5,000.00

(3) Ace of Spades Gold Brut ($1300/ea); (2) Clase Azul Reposado ($2200/ea); cannoli dessert display

I've Got The World on a String

$7,500.00

(3) Ace of Spades Rose ($1950/ea); (1) Clase Azul Magnum ($2200/ea); Holy cannoli dessert display

The O Fortuna

$10,000.00

(3) Ace of Spades Rose Magnum ($3100/ea); (2) Clase Azul Magnum ($2200/ea); The full orchestra holy cannoli dessert display

Beer

Stella

$9.00

Old style

$8.00

Matilda Pale Ale - Goose

$9.00

Sophie - Goose

$9.00

Two Hearted Ale IPA

$9.00

Michelob Ultra

$8.00

Peroni

$8.00

moretti

$9.00

Non Alcoholic

Coke

$4.00

Diet Coke

$4.00

Sprite

$4.00

Ginger Ale

$4.00

Red Bull

$6.00

Pellegrino

$4.00

Pellegrino Big

$6.00

Bottle Water

$4.00

Lemonade

$5.00

Strawberry Lemonade

$5.00

Pineappple Juice

$5.00

Cranberry Juice

$5.00

Espresso

$7.00

Tea

$5.00

Q Tonic

$5.00

Q Ginger Beer

$6.00

Brunch items

Lemon Ricotta Pancakes

$16.00

Sausage & Pepper Bites

$14.00

Meatballs

$14.00

Melted Meatball Sub

$18.00

Wings

$17.00

Whipped Ricotta Toast With Sunny side up egg

$14.00

Arancini

$14.00

Truffle Parm Fries

$12.00

Ragu Fries

$12.00

Fried Mozzarella Pearls

$12.00
All hours
Sunday6:00 pm - 2:00 am
Monday6:00 pm - 2:00 am
Tuesday6:00 pm - 2:00 am
Wednesday6:00 pm - 2:00 am
Thursday6:00 pm - 2:00 am
Friday6:00 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday6:00 pm - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

A narrative-driven Chicago Italian Restaurant that tells a local prohibition-era story with a modern luxury twist.

Location

844 West Randolph Street, Chicago, IL 60607

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

