GINOPOLIS’ Bar-BQ SMOKEHOUSE

review star

No reviews yet

201 West Main St

Brighton, MI 48116

Order Again

Popular Items

Pulled Pork
Pulled Pork Sandwich
“G” House Brisket

NEW ITEMS

Plank Whitefish

$24.95

Smoked Meatloaf Sandwich

$12.99

FAMOUS BOURBON BARREL SLUSHY

Our signature Bourbon Barrel Slushy!
Bourbon Slushy

Bourbon Slushy

$9.00

“Best darn slushy you’ll ever have.” Monday special - receive a FREE bangle with slushy purchase!!

✔️Make it a Double

✔️Make it a Double

$15.00

Same great slushy- double shot of Bourbon.

START HERE

Jumbo Smoked Wings

Jumbo Smoked Wings

$14.99

5 jumbo wings, smoked to perfection & flash fried.

Pig Pen Fries

Pig Pen Fries

$14.99

Seasoned waffle fries topped with: melted 3-cheese blend, pulled pork, smoked cherry wood bacon bits. Finished with a sprinkle of diced scallions.

Calamari

$10.99

Hand-cut, lightly-seasoned & breaded, fried to a golden-brown, served with sautéed red bell and banana peppers.

Onion Straws

$6.99

Thin, hand-sliced onion, lightly-seasoned & breaded, crispy-fried, served with our house-made chipotle ranch.

PBJ-n-Bacon Tots

PBJ-n-Bacon Tots

$8.99

Tater Tots drizzled with peanut butter & grape jelly, then sprinkled with smoked cherry wood bacon bits. Crazy Delicious!

Pretzel Balls

Pretzel Balls

$8.99

Served with our “G” House cheese sauce for dippin'.

Saganaki

$8.99

Sizzling Kasseri cheese. Served with warm pita bread.

Greek Sausage

Greek Sausage

$8.99

Smoked sausage sautéed with onions & bell peppers. Served with warm pita bread.

Mac Bites

$10.99

Cheese Curds

$10.99

Fried Pickles

$10.99

Fried Green Beans

$10.99

SALADS

Artisan lettuce, diced tomatoes, smoked blue cheese, applewood smoked bacon, choice of Pulled Pork or Chicken.
Ginopolis’ Greek Chop

Ginopolis’ Greek Chop

$15.99

Grilled chicken, tomato, Feta cheese, Kalamata olives, beets, celery, red onion, cucumber, chickpeas, pepperoncini peppers, tossed with creamy greek dressing, then sprinkled with dill. Served with a toasted bread stick.

Bar-BQ Salad

$15.99

Pulled pork or chicken, fire-roasted corn, black beans, diced tomatoes, blend of cheeses, avocado, and tortilla strips. Served with a toasted bread stick.

Cowboy Cobb

Cowboy Cobb

$15.99

Grilled, fried, or Cajun chicken breast. Egg, diced tomatoes, cherrywood-smoked bacon bits, and smoked bleu cheese crumbles. Served with a toasted bread stick.

Cowboy Wedge

Cowboy Wedge

$10.99

Artisan romaine lettuce, diced tomatoes, cherrywood-smoked bacon bits, and smoked bleu cheese crumbles. Served with a toasted bread stick. Add a pulled pork or chicken!! Up charge applies.

Greek Salad

$10.99

Feta cheese, Kalamata olives, chickpeas, diced beets & tomatoes, pepperoncini peppers, and red onion. Served with a toasted bread stick. Add some pulled pork* or chicken*!! * Additional charge applies.

Greek Slaw

$9.99

Vinaigrette slaw, topped with diced beets and crumbled Feta cheese. Served with a toasted bread stick. Add some pulled pork*, pulled chicken*, or grilled chicken*!! * Additional charge applies.

“G” House Salad

$7.99

Diced tomatoes, red onion, cucumber. Served with a toasted bread stick. Add some pulled pork*, pulled chicken*, or grilled chicken*!! * Additional charge applies.

Caesar Salad

$10.99

Salmon Caesar

$17.99

HOUSE MADE SOUPS

Gumbo Bowl

$6.99

Gumbo Cup

$4.99

Soup of the Day Bowl

$6.99

Soup of the Day Cup

$4.99

HAND HELDS

Brighton Brisket Reuben

$14.99

“G” House brisket, Swiss cheese, house slaw, chipotle ranch on Texas toast. Served with Ginopolis’ hand cut chips.

Easy Picken Burger

$12.99

1/2 lb hand-pressed ground beef patty, lettuce, tomato, onion, southern pickles. Served with Ginopolis’ hand-cut chips. Additional toppings available for up charge.

Mother Klucker

$12.99

Cajun, grilled or fried chicken breast, Artisan romaine, onion, southern pickles, Pepper Jack cheese, garlic aïoli. Served with a Ginopolis’ hand cut chips.

Pit Boss

$13.99

Slow smoked patty with lettuce, tomato, onion, Southern pickles & smoked bleu cheese.

Pulled Chicken Sandwich

$11.99

Slow smoked free range chicken, hand pulled, lightly basted in “G” House sauce & topped with Southern pickles - add house slaw for a buck. Served with Ginopolis’ hand cut chips.

Pulled Pork Sandwich

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$11.99

Slow smoked, hand pulled pork & lightly basted in “G” House sauce, topped with Southern pickles - add slaw for a buck. Served with Ginopolis’ hand cut chips.

Smokey BLT

$12.99

Smoked cherry wood bacon, Artisan romaine, tomato, garlic aïoli on Texas toast. Served with Ginopolis’ hand cut chips.

Slider

$4.00Out of stock

Pulled Pork Slider

$4.00Out of stock

Pulled Chicken Slider

$4.00Out of stock

Perch Sandwich

$12.99Out of stock

Grilled Cheese And Soup

$10.00Out of stock

ADD A PROTEIN SIDE

Add “G” House Brisket

$8.99

Add Pulled Pork

$5.99

Add Pulled Chicken

$5.99

Add Smoked Sausage

$3.99

Add Chicken Breast - Cajun

$6.99

Add Chicken Breast - Fried

$6.99

Add Chicken Breast - Grilled

$6.99

Add 3 Hand breaded Jumbo Shrimps

$7.49

Add Scottish Salmon

$12.99

ENTREES

St. Louis Style Ribs

St. Louis Style Ribs

$30.99+

Dry rubbed, smoked “Low & Slow” to perfection - sauce on the side cuz we’ve got nothin to hide! Served with cornbread and choice of 2 sides.

“G” House Brisket

“G” House Brisket

$22.99

Smoked “Low & Slow” to perfection, lightly seasoned, sliced, “G” House Au Jus. Served with cornbread & choice of 2 sides.

Pulled Pork

Pulled Pork

$18.99

Slow smoked, hand pulled pork, lightly basted in “G” House sauce. Served with cornbread and choice of 2 sides.

Pulled Chicken

Pulled Chicken

$18.99

Slow smoked, hand pulled chicken, lightly basted in “G” House sauce. Served with cornbread and choice of 2 sides.

Free Range Chicken

$19.99

1/2 free range chicken smoked “Low & Slow” to perfection. Served with cornbread and choice of 2 sides.

Combo Plater - Big Barnyard

Combo Plater - Big Barnyard

$31.99

Smoked Low & Slow; Dry rubbed ribs, pulled pork, “G” House brisket, sausage, served with cornbread and choice of 2 sides.

Combo Platter - Oink & Moo

$26.99

Dry rubbed, slow smoked St. Louis style ribs (sauce on the side) paired with “G” House brisket, lightly seasoned, Au Jus on the side. Served with cornbread and choice of 2 sides.

Combo Platter - Kluck & Oink

$26.99

1/2 free range chicken smoked to perfection, paired with dry rubbed & slow smoked St. Louis style ribs - sauce on the side. Served with cornbread and choice of 2 sides.

Combo Platter - Kluck & Moo

$26.99

Smoked “Low & Slow” to perfection; 1/2 free range chicken, paired with “G” House brisket, lightly seasoned, side of “G” House Au Jus. Served with cornbread and choice of 2 sides.

Combo Platter - Land & Sea

Combo Platter - Land & Sea

$26.99

Slow smoked, dry rubbed St. Louis style ribs (sauce on the side) paired with 3 hand breaded jumbo shrimp, perfectly fried to a golden brown. Served with cornbread and choice of 2 sides.

Ginopolis’ Famous Mac-n-Cheese

$14.99

“G” House blend of cheeses, topped with bread crumbs, baked to perfection & served with cornbread. Add a specialty protein for additional charge.

Ginopolis’ Southern Fried Chicken

Ginopolis’ Southern Fried Chicken

$19.99

1/2 free range chicken, hand breaded, Southern fried to golden brown. Served with cornbread and choice of 2 sides.

Seafood - (5) Butterfly Jumbo Shrimps

$21.99

Hand breaded jumbo shrimp, perfectly fried to a golden brown. Served with cornbread and choice of 2 sides.

Seafood - Catfish

$19.99

Our chef's famous catfish filet. Try it cajun-baked or fried. Served with cornbread and your choice of 2 sides.

Seafood - Fish-n-Chips

Seafood - Fish-n-Chips

$17.99

Hand breaded cod, seasoned waffle fries, house slaw, served with cornbread.

Seafood- Salmon Dinner

$23.99

Choice of 2 Combo

$26.99

Choice of 3 Combo

$29.99

Perch Dinner

$23.99Out of stock

Turkey Legs

$15.99Out of stock

LETS GET SAUCED

Carolina Gold

$0.50

tangy, mustard-cider vinegar. 2oz portion.

“G” House

$0.50

Our House Sauce ~ sweet & tangy. 2oz portion.

Ginopolis’ 911 - Hot!

$0.50

Our Hottest Sauce. 2oz portion.

Memphis

$0.50Out of stock

bold & tangy. 2oz portion.

Sweet & Spicy - Mildly Spicy

$0.50

mildly sweet & mildly spicy. 2oz portion.

Texas Bold

$0.50

robust, hickory-smoked flavor. 2oz portion.

SIDE KICKERS

Ginopolis’ Hand-Cut Chips

$2.99

Hand-cut potatoes, lightly fried to a golden brown, sprinkled with salt & pepper.

Baked Beans

$4.49

Baked Beans with “G” House smoked brisket & bacon.

Corn Bread

$2.99

Ginopolis’ honey-sweet corn bread, (2) pieces.

Green Beans

$4.49

Fresh green beans

Mac-n-Cheese

$3.99

House blend of cheeses, backed to perfection, topped with seasoned crumbs.

Seasoned Waffle Fries

$3.99

Waffle-cut potatoes, seasoned, perfectly fried to a golden-brown.

Southwest Fire-Roasted Corn

$3.99

Fire roasted sweet corn, blend of peppers.

Sweet Potato Mash

$3.99

Roasted sweet potatoes, smashed & sweetly seasoned.

Slaw - Creamy House

$4.49

Ginopolis’ house slaw.

Slaw - Vinaigrette

$4.49

Ginopolis’ special vinaigrette slaw.

Slaw - Greek Style

$4.49

Ginopolis’ vinaigrette slaw, topped with feta cheese & diced beets.

Side Salad

$4.49

Crisp lettuce, diced tomato, red onion, cucumber.

Tater Tots

$3.99

Traditional tater tots, perfectly fried to a golden-brown.

Pita Bread Side

$1.49

LITTLE PIGGIES

Calf Size Brisket

$9.99

Smoked “Low & Slow” to perfection. Lightly seasoned, sliced, served with Au Jus on the side.

Mac-n-Cheese

$6.99

Traditional macaroni, House blend cheeses, topped with seasoned crumbs, baked to perfection.

Little Runt Burger

$6.99

1/4 lb hand-pressed burger, cooked to your preference.

PBJ Tater Tots-n-Bacon

$6.99

Traditional tots drizzled with peanut butter, grape jelly, sprinkled with smoked cherry wood bacon.

Pulled Chicken

$6.99

Smoked “Low & Slow” to perfection, lightly basted in “G” House sauce.

Pulled Pork

$6.99

Smoked “Low & Slow” to perfection, lightly basted in “G” House sauce.

Texas Grilled Cheese

$6.99

American cheese, Texas toast, grilled to perfection.

Chicken Tender Bites

$6.99

Deliciously gluten free!!

BANQUET & CATERING SERVICES

CATERING information/quote

CATERING information/quote

Contact GinopolisBarBQcatering@gmail.com and or submit request through online check out. Please state name, phone number, type of service, date & guest count.

BANQUET information/quote

BANQUET information/quote

Contact GinopolisBarBQcatering@gmail.com and or submit request through online check out. Please state name, phone number, type of service, date & guest count.

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Amazing Bar-BQ, smoked fresh daily, “Low & Slow” to perfection! Our ribs, brisket, pork and chicken are sure to please. Many non-smoked entrees are available as well. Family friendly establishment, offering a special menu for the Little Piggies and pet-friendly patio! Our mission today is the same as it has been since 1967; that every guest who chooses Ginopolis' leaves happy! "You're only a stranger here once".

Website

Location

201 West Main St, Brighton, MI 48116

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
GINOPOLIS' BAR-BQ SMOKEHOUSE image
Main pic

