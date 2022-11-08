Gino's Italian Cuisine

Restaurant header imageView gallery
Popular Items

Pasta Your Way
Chicken Parmigiani
Two Meatballs

TO GO Specials

12" Medium 2 Toppings

$11.99

16" XLG Pizza 2 Topping

$16.99

Appetizers & Sides

Bread & Dipping Oil

$4.79

Bruschetta alla Gino

$9.49

Calamari Fritti

$12.99

Combo Appetizer

$13.99

Crab Cakes

$12.99

Fried Cheese

$9.49

Garlic Bread

$4.69

Garlic Bread w/Cheese

$5.79

Marinated goat cheese

$9.49

Mussels Diavolo

$12.49

Mussels Portofino

$12.49

Sauteed Spinach & Mushrooms

$5.99

Sauteed Veggies

$5.99

Shrimp Cocktail

$13.99

Side of Fries

$2.75

Toasted Ravioli

$9.49

Two Italian Sausage

$7.99

Two Italian Sausage w/Bell Peppers & Onions

$7.99

Two Meatballs

$6.99

Salads & Soup

Breaded Chicken Caesar Salad

$13.49

Breaded Chicken Salad

$13.49

Caprese Salad

$11.99

House Salad - Large

$8.99

Italian Antipasto

$15.99

Greek Salad

$9.99

Greek Salad w/Grilled Chicken

$13.99

Grill Chicken Caesar Salad

$13.49

Grill Salmon Salad

$15.49

Grilled Chicken Salad

$13.49

Grilled Salmon Filet (A La Carte)

$9.95

Individual Caesars Salad

$3.99

Individual Tossed Salad

$3.99

Italian Salad

$11.49

Large Bowl Soup of the Day

$7.29

Large Caesar Salad

$9.49

Shrimp Salad

$14.49

Small Bowl Soup of the Day

$4.99

Salmon Salad

$15.49

Baked Entrees

Baked Beef Ravioli

$17.29

Baked Cheese Ravioli

$17.99

Baked Ziti

$15.99

Baked Ziti alla Gino

$20.30

Cheese Manicotti

$15.99

Combo Platter

$22.49

Eggplant Parmigiana

$15.99

Eggplant Rollitini

$18.89

Jumbo Stuffed Shells

$15.79

Meat Cannelloni

$16.99Out of stock

Meat Lasagna

$17.99

Spinach & Cheese Stuffed Ravioli

$15.99

Spinach & Mushroom Lasagna

$17.99

Veggie Combo Platter

$20.99

Pasta Your Way

Pasta Your Way

$13.99

Pasta Dishes

Chicken Primavera

$18.99

Linguini Giardino

$14.99

Linguini Giardino w/Chicken

$18.49

Linguini Giardino w/Shrimp

$19.09

Spaghetti alla Gino

$19.49

Spaghetti Carbonara

$18.59

Tortellini Carbonara

$18.59

Jumbo Stuffed Shells - Dinner

$15.79

Seafood Entrees

Di Napoli (salmon or redfish)

$22.29

Florentine (Salmon or Redfish)

$14.99

Fruitti de Marre

$25.95

Jumbo Lobster Ravioli

$21.99

Linguini in White Clam Sauce

$20.29

Linuini in Red Clam Sauce

$20.29

Rustico (salmon or redfish)

$22.29

Shrimp Diavolo

$20.29

Shrimp Parmigiana

$20.29

Shrimp Piccata

$20.29

Shrimp Primavera

$20.29

Siracusa (salmon or redfish)

$22.29

Chicken & Veal Dishes

Chicken alla Caprese

$18.99

Chicken alla Panna

$18.99

Chicken alla Siracusa

$18.99

Chicken Cacciatore

$18.99

Chicken Gorganzola

$18.99

Chicken Marsala

$18.99

Chicken Parmigiani

$18.99

Chicken Piccata

$18.99

Chicken Primavera

$18.99

Chicken Sorento

$18.99

Linguini Giardino w/Chicken

$18.49

Veal alla Caprese

$23.99Out of stock

Veal alla Panna

$23.99Out of stock

Veal alla Siracusa

$23.99Out of stock

Veal Cacciatore

$23.99Out of stock

Veal Gorganzola

$23.99Out of stock

Veal Marsala

$23.99Out of stock

Veal Parmigiana

$23.99Out of stock

Veal Piccata

$23.99Out of stock

Veal Sorento

$23.99Out of stock

Pizza (Copy)

7" Cheese Pizza

$8.29

10" Gluten Free Cheese Pizza

$10.99

12" Gluten free CauliPower Pizza

$12.99

12" Cheese Pizza

$10.99

16" Cheese Pizza

$15.99

12" Ginos Specialty

$15.99

12" Meat Lovers

$15.99

12" Veggie lovers

$15.99

12" Margarita Pizza

$13.99

12" White Pizza

$15.99

12" Mediterranean Pizza

$15.99

12" Half and Half Specialty

14" Ginos Specialty

$19.99

14" Meat Lovers

$18.99

14" Veggie Lovers

$17.99

14" Margarita Pizza

$14.99

14" White Pizza

$18.99

14" Mediterranean Pizza

$18.99

14" Half and Half Specialty

16" Ginos Specialty

$23.99

16" Meat Lovers

$23.99

16" Veggie lovers

$23.99

16" Margarita Pizza

$19.49

16" White Pizza

$23.99

16" Mediterranean Pizza

$22.99

16" Half and Half Specialty

Cheese Calzones (Copy)

Single Cheese Calzone

$9.79

Family Size Cheese Calzone

$14.99

New From Ginos (Copy)

Jumbo Stuffed Shells - Dinner

$15.79

Jumbo Stuffed Shells Lunch

$12.49

Salmon Salad

$15.49

Shrimp Salad

$14.49

TO GO Specials (Copy)

12" Medium 2 Toppings

$11.99

16" XLG Pizza 2 Topping

$16.99

Dessert (Copy)

Cannoli

$4.95

Decadant Chocolate Cake

$6.95

Italian Bread Pudding

$6.95

Bread Pudding with White Chocolate Amaretto Ganache and finished with a raspberry reduction.

Lemoncello Mascarpone Cake

$6.95

Mini Canoli

$1.75

Spumoni

$5.95

Tiramisu

$6.95

Basque Cheesecake (choose flavor)

$6.95

Basque Cheesecake Family Style (three - choose flavors)

$18.95

Kids

Kid's Cheese Pizza

$6.95

Kids Cheese Ravioli

$6.95

Kids Chicken Strips

$6.95

Kids Mac and Cheese

$6.95

Kids Noodles W/Alfredo Sauce

$6.95

Kids Spaghetti

$6.95

Kids Whistle Noodles

$6.95

Kids Whistle Noodles W/Meatball

$8.95

NA Beverages (Copy)

Apple Juice

$1.75

Orange Juice

$3.25

Cranberry Juice Cocktail

$2.75

Coffee Decaf

$2.25

Hot Tea

$2.25

Coke

$2.75

Diet Coke

$2.75

Dr. Pepper

$2.75

Lemonade

$2.75

Sprite

$2.75

Root Beer

$2.75

Gingerale

$2.75

San Pellegrino Lg Btl

$3.25

Topo Chico

$2.75

Italian soda

$2.95

Soda Water

$1.00

Tonic Water

$1.50
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Location

1525 Cypress Creek Road, Cedar Park, TX 78613

Directions

