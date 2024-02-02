- Home
Gino's of West Babylon
No reviews yet
90 NY-109
West Babylon, NY 11704
Quick Sale
Slices
- Regular/Sicilain/Brooklyn$3.50
- Specialty Slice$5.95
- Grandma Slice$3.70
- Vodka Square Slice$4.00
- Salad Slice$6.25
- White Slice$4.25
- Pinwheel$3.50
- Roll / Calzone$8.50
- Topping$1.25
- Garlic Knot (1)$0.75
- Garlic Knot (6)$4.75
- Zeppole$1.00
- 6 Zeppoles$4.75
- Small Fountain$2.25
- Large Fountain$2.50
- 20 oz Soda$2.50
- Stewarts$3.00
- Bottle Water$1.75
- 2 liter Soda$3.50
- Coffee$2.25+
- Domestic Beer$6.00
- Imported Beer$7.00
- Wine$8.00
- Rice Ball$7.45
- Small Extra Dressing$0.50
- Large X dressing$0.75
Pizza
18" Pizza
- 18" Regular Pie$20.95
- Sicilian$22.95
- Upside Down$22.95
- Grandma A La Vodka$27.75
- Grandma Pie$22.95
- 18" Margherita$27.75
- 18" Caesar$29.75
- 18" Buffalo$29.75
- 18" Chicken Bacon Ranch$29.75
- 18" BBQ$29.75
- 18" Eggplant Rollatini$29.75
- 18" Broccoli Rabe & Sausage$32.00
- 18" Chicken Marsala$32.00
- 18" Gino's Special$32.00
- 18" Prosciutto & Arugula$32.00
- 18" White$27.75
- 6 Garlic Knots$4.75
- 12 Garlic Knots$9.50
10" Pizza
- 10" Gino's Special$15.95
- 10" Ala Vodka$13.95
- 10" Grandma$13.95
- 10" Caesar$14.95
- 10" BBQ W/ Bacon$14.95
- 10" Buffalo$14.95
- 10" Chicken Bacon Ranch$14.95
- 10" Chicken Marsala$14.95
- 10" Broccoli Rabe & Sausage$15.95
- 10" Eggplant Rollatini$14.95
- 10" Margherita$13.95
- 10" Prosciutto & Arugula$15.95
- 10" Regular Pie$11.95
- 10" White$14.95
- 10" Chicken marsala$13.95
14" Pizza
Roll/Calzone/Pinwheel
Cauliflower/ GF Pizza
Slices
- Regular Slice$3.50
- Sicilian Slice$3.50
- Upsidedown Slice$3.50
- Grandma Slice$3.70
- Vodka Square Slice$4.00
- White Slice$4.25
- Buffalo Slice$5.95
- BBQ Slice$5.95
- CBR Slice$5.95
- Salad Slice$6.25
- Marghertia Slice$4.00
- Eggplant Rollatini Slice$5.95
- Broccoli Rabe & Sausage Slice$5.95
- Chicken Marsala Slice$5.95
- pasta sl$5.95
- chicken bruschetta sl$5.95
Kitchen
Appetizer
- Garlic Bread$4.75
- Mozzarella Sticks (6)$9.25
6 pieces
- Calamari$14.95
- Eggplant Rollatini$12.25
3 pieces
- Fresh Mozzarella, Roasted Peppers, Balsamic Glaze, Fresh Basil, and EVOO$12.25
- Rice Ball$7.45
- Baked Clams$12.50
6 pieces
- Mussels Red$14.95
- Mussels White$14.95
- Chicken Fingers$12.25
5 pieces
- Buffalo Wings (8)$11.95
8 pieces
- BBQ Wings (8)$11.95
8 pieces
- French Fries$5.50
- Small Cold Antipasto$11.25
- Large Cold Antipasto$13.95
Soups
Salads
- Small House$7.95
Crisp lettuce, tomato, cucumber, black olive, and red onion
- Large House$9.95
Crisp lettuce, tomato, cucumber, black olive, and red onion
- Small Caesar$7.95
Crisp romaine lettuce, house made croutons, and grated pecorino Romano cheese
- Large Caesar$9.95
Crisp romaine lettuce, house made croutons, and grated pecorino Romano cheese
- Small Greek$7.95
Romaine, red onion, cucumber, feta, and olive
- Large Greek$9.95
Romaine, red onion, cucumber, feta, and olive
- Mesclun$12.95
Mesclun greens, chopped cucumber, roasted pepper, chopped tomato, Gorgonzola cheese, dried cranberries, and toasted walnuts
- Spinach Salad$12.95
Hero
Pasta
- Tomato Sauce$11.95
- Marinara Sauce$11.95
- Garlic & Oil$11.95
- Pesto$11.95
- Meat Sauce$14.25
- Clam Sauce Red$16.25
- Clam Sauce White$16.25
- Alfredo Sauce$14.25
- Tomato Sauce W/ Meatball$15.25
- Tomato Sauce W/ Sausage$15.25
- Bolognese$17.25
Seasoned ground beef in tomato basil sauce & a touch of cream
- Primavera$16.25
Sautéed vegetables with garlic & oil
- Stuffed Rigatoni$18.50
With sautéed peas and prosciutto with brandy cream sauce
- A La Vodka$14.75
Homemade tomato sauce, vodka & a touch of cream
- Giovanni$17.50
Sautéed Italian sweet sausage with broccoli rabe, garlic and oil and white wine. Excellent with hot cherry peppers
- Pescatore$24.95
Clams, mussels, calamari and shrimp in a light tomato sauce
- Side Of Pasta
- Butter$11.95
Pasta Al Forno
Chicken
- Chicken Parmigiana$21.75
Breaded chicken cutlet with homemade Italian plum tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese
- Chicken Francaise$22.75
Dipped in egg batter with a lemon white wine sauce
- Chicken Marsala$22.75
Fresh mushrooms sautéed in Marsala wine sauce
- Chicken Bruschetta$22.75
Crispy or grilled with tomato, red onion, fresh basil, balsamic glaze and EVOO
Veal
Seafood
Calzones, Rolls & Pinwheels
Panini/Wraps
Side Order
Kid's Menu
Desserts
Family Meal
Specials
Pasta Night Special
Chicken Night Special
Monday - Thursday Lunch Special
Catering
Appetizer
- 1/2 Garlic Knots$18.00
- 1/2 Zucchini Sticks$45.00
- 1/2 Mozzerella Sticks$45.00
- 1/2 Calamari$60.00
- 1/2 Fresh Mozzerella/Tomato$50.00
- 1/2 BBW Wings$55.00
- 1/2 Buffalo Wings$55.00
- 1/2 Chicken Fingers$55.00
- 1/2 Clams Oreganata$55.00
- 1/2 Mini Rice Balls$45.00
- 1/2 Mussels Red$50.00
- 1/2 Mussels White$50.00
- 1/2 Eggplant Rollatini$50.00
- Full Garlic Knots$35.00
- Full Zucchini Sticks$80.00
- Full Mozzerella Sticks$80.00
- Full Fried Raviolo$80.00
- Full Calamari$95.00
- Full Fresh Mozzerella/Tomato$80.00
- Full Buffalo Wings$85.00
- Full BBW Wings$85.00
- Full Chicken Fingers$85.00
- Full Clams Oregnata$95.00
- Full Mini Rice Balls$80.00
- Full Mussels Red$80.00
- Full Mussels White$80.00
- Full Eggplant Rollatini$90.00