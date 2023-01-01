- Home
- /
- Pismo Beach
- /
- Gino's Pismo - 539 Five Cities Drive
Gino's Pismo 539 Five Cities Drive
No reviews yet
539 Five Cities Drive
Pismo Beach, CA 93449
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Pizza
Individual Pizzas
Individual Cheese Pizza
Individual Gino's Special Pizza
Canadian style bacon, pepperoni, salami, sausage, mushrooms, olives, bell peppers, unions
Individual Meat Lovers Pizza
Canadian style bacon, pepperoni, salami, sausage
Individual Vegetarian Pizza
Mushrooms, olives, bell peppers, unions
Individual BBQ Chicken Pizza
Chicken, BBQ sauce, red onion, cilantro
Individual Hawaiian Pizza
Ham, pineapple
Individual Spicy Mexican Pizza
Chorizo, Italian sausage, fresh sliced tomatoes, onions, jalapeños, cilantro
Individual Margherita Pizza
Fresh basil, garlic, fresh sliced tomatoes
Individual White Chicken Pizza
Chicken, mushroom, garlic
Individual Cheeseburger Pizza
Bacon, ground beef, cheddar
Medium Pizzas
Medium Cheese Pizza
Medium Gino's Special Pizza
Canadian style bacon, pepperoni, salami, sausage, mushrooms, olives, bell peppers, unions
Medium Meat Lovers Pizza
Canadian style bacon, pepperoni, salami, sausage
Medium Vegetarian Pizza
Mushrooms, olives, bell peppers, unions
Medium BBQ Chicken Pizza
Chicken, BBQ sauce, red onion, cilantro
Medium Hawaiian Pizza
Ham, pineapple
Medium Spicy Mexican Pizza
Chorizo, Italian sausage, fresh sliced tomatoes, onions, jalapeños, cilantro
Medium Margherita Pizza
Fresh basil, garlic, fresh sliced tomatoes
Medium White Chicken Pizza
Chicken, mushroom, garlic
Medium Cheeseburger Pizza
Bacon, ground beef, cheddar
Large Pizzas
Large Cheese Pizza
Large Gino's Special Pizza
Canadian style bacon, pepperoni, salami, sausage, mushrooms, olives, bell peppers, unions
Large Meat Lovers Pizza
Canadian style bacon, pepperoni, salami, sausage
Large Vegetarian Pizza
Mushrooms, olives, bell peppers, unions
Large BBQ Chicken Pizza
Chicken, BBQ sauce, red onion, cilantro
Large Hawaiian Pizza
Ham, pineapple
Large Spicy Mexican Pizza
Chorizo, Italian sausage, fresh sliced tomatoes, onions, jalapeños, cilantro
Large Margherita Pizza
Fresh basil, garlic, fresh sliced tomatoes
Large White Chicken Pizza
Chicken, mushroom, garlic
Large Cheeseburger Pizza
Bacon, ground beef, cheddar
X-Large Pizzas
X-Large Cheese Pizza
X-Large Gino's Special Pizza
Canadian style bacon, pepperoni, salami, sausage, mushrooms, olives, bell peppers, unions
X-Large Meat Lovers Pizza
Canadian style bacon, pepperoni, salami, sausage
X-Large Vegetarian Pizza
Mushrooms, olives, bell peppers, unions
X-Large BBQ Chicken Pizza
Chicken, BBQ sauce, red onion, cilantro
X-Large Hawaiian Pizza
Ham, pineapple
X-Large Spicy Mexican Pizza
Chorizo, Italian sausage, fresh sliced tomatoes, onions, jalapeños, cilantro
X-Large Margherita Pizza
Fresh basil, garlic, fresh sliced tomatoes
X-Large White Chicken Pizza
Chicken, mushroom, garlic
X-Large Cheeseburger Pizza
Bacon, ground beef, cheddar
1/2 & 1/2 Pizzas
Pasta
A La Carte Pasta
A La Carte Fettuccine Alfredo
A La Carte Fettuccine Pesto
A La Carte Gino's Homemade Lasagna
With meat
A La Carte Spaghetti with Marinara Sauce or Meat Sauce
A La Carte Spaghetti with Meatballs or Sausage
A La Carte Cheese Ravioli
With meat sauce or marinara sauce
A La Carte Chicken Parmigiana
A La Carte Chicken Piccata
Complete Pasta
Complete Fettuccine Alfredo
Complete Fettuccine Pesto
Complete Gino's Homemade Lasagna
With meat
Complete Spaghetti with Marinara Sauce or Meat Sauce
Complete Spaghetti with Meatballs or Sausage
Complete Cheese Ravioli
With meat sauce or marinara sauce
Complete Chicken Parmigiana
Complete Chicken Piccata
Lunch Specials
Gino's Lunch Specials
Large Slice Cheese Pizza
While they last. Extra topping 1.49 each, available Monday through Friday
Large Slice Cheese Pizza + Salad
Extra topping 1.49 each, available Monday through Friday
Small Sandwich & Salad
This 8" sandwich is served with chips, pepperoncini, + pickles
8" Individual Cheese Pizza
Extra topping 1.49 each
Individual Cheese Calzone + Soda
Extra topping 1.05 each
Caesar Salad & Soda
1/2 Chicken Parmigiana + Soda
Served with side of spaghetti sauce + garlic bread
1/2 Orders of Pasta with Salad
Pasta: spaghetti, fettuccine, ravioli. Sauce: meat sauce, marinara, pesto, alfredo
Sandwiches
Small Sandwiches
Small Italian Salami Sandwich
Small Turkey Breast Sandwich
Small Capicola Sandwich
Small Mortadella Sandwich
Small Roast Beef Sandwich
Small Ham + Cheese Sandwich
Small Torpedo Sandwich
Salami, mortadella, ham
Small Italian Sausage Sandwich
With Gino's meat sauce
Small BBQ Chicken Sandwich
Small Meatball Sandwich
With Gino's meat sauce
Small Pastrami Sandwich
With mustard
Small Chicken Parmigiana Sandwich
Small Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Small Chicken Pesto Sandwich
Small Vegetarian Sandwich
Mozzarella, lettuce, tomato, onion, olives, bell pepper, mushrooms
Large Sandwiches
Large Italian Salami Sandwich
Large Turkey Breast Sandwich
Large Capicola Sandwich
Large Mortadella Sandwich
Large Roast Beef Sandwich
Large Ham + Cheese Sandwich
Large Torpedo Sandwich
Salami, mortadella, ham
Large Italian Sausage Sandwich
With Gino's meat sauce
Large BBQ Chicken Sandwich
Large Meatball Sandwich
With Gino's meat sauce
Large Pastrami Sandwich
With mustard
Large Chicken Parmigiana Sandwich
Large Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Large Chicken Pesto Sandwich
Large Vegetarian Sandwich
Mozzarella, lettuce, tomato, onion, olives, bell pepper, mushrooms
Salads
Calzones
Individual Calzones
Individual Cheese Calzone
Individual Gino's Special Calzone
Canadian style bacon, pepperoni, salami, sausage, mushrooms, olives, bell peppers, unions
Individual Meat Lovers Calzone
Canadian style bacon, pepperoni, salami, sausage
Individual Vegetarian Calzone
Mushrooms, olives, bell peppers, unions
Individual BBQ Chicken Calzone
Chicken, BBQ sauce, red onion, cilantro
Individual Hawaiian Calzone
Ham, pineapple
Individual Spicy Mexican Calzone
Chorizo, Italian sausage, fresh sliced tomatoes, onions, jalapeños, cilantro
Individual Margherita Calzone
Fresh basil, garlic, fresh sliced tomatoes
Individual White Chicken Calzone
Chicken, mushroom, garlic
Individual Cheeseburger Calzone
Bacon, ground beef, cheddar
Medium Calzones
Medium Cheese Calzone
Medium Gino's Special Calzone
Canadian style bacon, pepperoni, salami, sausage, mushrooms, olives, bell peppers, unions
Medium Meat Lovers Calzone
Canadian style bacon, pepperoni, salami, sausage
Medium Vegetarian Calzone
Mushrooms, olives, bell peppers, unions
Medium BBQ Chicken Calzone
Chicken, BBQ sauce, red onion, cilantro
Medium Hawaiian Calzone
Ham, pineapple
Medium Spicy Mexican Calzone
Chorizo, Italian sausage, fresh sliced tomatoes, onions, jalapeños, cilantro
Medium Margherita Calzone
Fresh basil, garlic, fresh sliced tomatoes
Medium White Chicken Calzone
Chicken, mushroom, garlic
Medium Cheeseburger Calzone
Bacon, ground beef, cheddar
Large Calzones
Large Cheese Calzone
Large Gino's Special Calzone
Canadian style bacon, pepperoni, salami, sausage, mushrooms, olives, bell peppers, unions
Large Meat Lovers Calzone
Canadian style bacon, pepperoni, salami, sausage
Large Vegetarian Calzone
Mushrooms, olives, bell peppers, unions
Large BBQ Chicken Calzone
Chicken, BBQ sauce, red onion, cilantro
Large Hawaiian Calzone
Ham, pineapple
Large Spicy Mexican Calzone
Chorizo, Italian sausage, fresh sliced tomatoes, onions, jalapeños, cilantro
Large Margherita Calzone
Fresh basil, garlic, fresh sliced tomatoes
Large White Chicken Calzone
Chicken, mushroom, garlic
Large Cheeseburger Calzone
Bacon, ground beef, cheddar
X-Large Calzones
X-Large Cheese Calzone
X-large Gino's Special Calzone
Canadian style bacon, pepperoni, salami, sausage, mushrooms, olives, bell peppers, unions
X-Large Meat Lovers Calzone
Canadian style bacon, pepperoni, salami, sausage
X-Large Vegetarian Calzone
Mushrooms, olives, bell peppers, unions
X-large BBQ Chicken Calzone
Chicken, BBQ sauce, red onion, cilantro
X-large Hawaiian Calzone
Ham, pineapple
X-large Spicy Mexican Calzone
Chorizo, Italian sausage, fresh sliced tomatoes, onions, jalapeños, cilantro
X-large Margherita Calzone
Fresh basil, garlic, fresh sliced tomatoes
X-large White Chicken Calzone
Chicken, mushroom, garlic
X-large Cheeseburger Calzone
Bacon, ground beef, cheddar
Sides
Side Orders
(2) Meatballs
(2) Sausage
Garlic Bread
Garlic Cheese Bread
Bread Sticks
Reg or garlic. Marinara or ranch dressing
Jalapeño Poppers
Mozzarella Sticks
Jalapeños
Ranch Dressing
Italian Dressing
Marinara Dip
5 Pieces Chicken Wings
10 Pieces Chicken Wings
Chocolate Chip Cookie
Beverages
Iced Tea
Soft Drink Six-Pack
Wine
House Wine
Party Trays
Full Party Trays
Full Spaghetti
Meat sauce or marinara with garlic bread
Full Fettuccine Alfredo with Garlic Bread
Full Lasagna with Garlic Bread
Choice of meat or vegetarian (please give us 24 hours to place order)
Full Ravioli
Meat sauce or marinara with garlic bread
Full Large Tray of House Salad
Full Large Tray of Antipasto
Half Party Trays
Half Spaghetti
Meat sauce or marinara with garlic bread
Half Fettuccine Alfredo with Garlic Bread
Half Lasagna with Garlic Bread
Choice of meat or vegetarian (please give us 24 hours to place order)
Half Ravioli
Meat sauce or marinara with garlic bread
Half Large Tray of House Salad
Half Large Tray of Antipasto
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Pizza, Pasta, Wings, Sandwiches & More
539 Five Cities Drive, Pismo Beach, CA 93449