Pizza

Individual Pizzas

Individual Cheese Pizza

$9.50

Individual Gino's Special Pizza

$16.40

Canadian style bacon, pepperoni, salami, sausage, mushrooms, olives, bell peppers, unions

Individual Meat Lovers Pizza

$15.70

Canadian style bacon, pepperoni, salami, sausage

Individual Vegetarian Pizza

$15.70

Mushrooms, olives, bell peppers, unions

Individual BBQ Chicken Pizza

$14.29

Chicken, BBQ sauce, red onion, cilantro

Individual Hawaiian Pizza

$12.60

Ham, pineapple

Individual Spicy Mexican Pizza

$15.70

Chorizo, Italian sausage, fresh sliced tomatoes, onions, jalapeños, cilantro

Individual Margherita Pizza

$14.25

Fresh basil, garlic, fresh sliced tomatoes

Individual White Chicken Pizza

$14.25

Chicken, mushroom, garlic

Individual Cheeseburger Pizza

$14.25

Bacon, ground beef, cheddar

Medium Pizzas

Medium Cheese Pizza

$16.40

Medium Gino's Special Pizza

$28.70

Canadian style bacon, pepperoni, salami, sausage, mushrooms, olives, bell peppers, unions

Medium Meat Lovers Pizza

$26.99

Canadian style bacon, pepperoni, salami, sausage

Medium Vegetarian Pizza

$26.99

Mushrooms, olives, bell peppers, unions

Medium BBQ Chicken Pizza

$24.50

Chicken, BBQ sauce, red onion, cilantro

Medium Hawaiian Pizza

$21.79

Ham, pineapple

Medium Spicy Mexican Pizza

$26.99

Chorizo, Italian sausage, fresh sliced tomatoes, onions, jalapeños, cilantro

Medium Margherita Pizza

$24.50

Fresh basil, garlic, fresh sliced tomatoes

Medium White Chicken Pizza

$24.50

Chicken, mushroom, garlic

Medium Cheeseburger Pizza

$24.50

Bacon, ground beef, cheddar

Large Pizzas

Large Cheese Pizza

$18.70

Large Gino's Special Pizza

$32.29

Canadian style bacon, pepperoni, salami, sausage, mushrooms, olives, bell peppers, unions

Large Meat Lovers Pizza

$31.10

Canadian style bacon, pepperoni, salami, sausage

Large Vegetarian Pizza

$31.10

Mushrooms, olives, bell peppers, unions

Large BBQ Chicken Pizza

$27.95

Chicken, BBQ sauce, red onion, cilantro

Large Hawaiian Pizza

$24.90

Ham, pineapple

Large Spicy Mexican Pizza

$31.10

Chorizo, Italian sausage, fresh sliced tomatoes, onions, jalapeños, cilantro

Large Margherita Pizza

$27.95

Fresh basil, garlic, fresh sliced tomatoes

Large White Chicken Pizza

$27.95

Chicken, mushroom, garlic

Large Cheeseburger Pizza

$27.95

Bacon, ground beef, cheddar

X-Large Pizzas

X-Large Cheese Pizza

$21.80

X-Large Gino's Special Pizza

$37.90

Canadian style bacon, pepperoni, salami, sausage, mushrooms, olives, bell peppers, unions

X-Large Meat Lovers Pizza

$36.09

Canadian style bacon, pepperoni, salami, sausage

X-Large Vegetarian Pizza

$36.09

Mushrooms, olives, bell peppers, unions

X-Large BBQ Chicken Pizza

$32.50

Chicken, BBQ sauce, red onion, cilantro

X-Large Hawaiian Pizza

$28.95

Ham, pineapple

X-Large Spicy Mexican Pizza

$36.05

Chorizo, Italian sausage, fresh sliced tomatoes, onions, jalapeños, cilantro

X-Large Margherita Pizza

$32.50

Fresh basil, garlic, fresh sliced tomatoes

X-Large White Chicken Pizza

$32.50

Chicken, mushroom, garlic

X-Large Cheeseburger Pizza

$32.50

Bacon, ground beef, cheddar

1/2 & 1/2 Pizzas

Individual - 1/2 & 1/12 Pizza

Medium - 1/2 & 1/12 Pizza

Large - 1/2 & 1/12 Pizza

X-Large - 1/2 & 1/12 Pizza

Pasta

A La Carte Pasta

A La Carte Fettuccine Alfredo

$14.69

A La Carte Fettuccine Pesto

$15.95

A La Carte Gino's Homemade Lasagna

$16.95

With meat

A La Carte Spaghetti with Marinara Sauce or Meat Sauce

$13.50

A La Carte Spaghetti with Meatballs or Sausage

$15.95

A La Carte Cheese Ravioli

$13.50

With meat sauce or marinara sauce

A La Carte Chicken Parmigiana

$15.95

A La Carte Chicken Piccata

$18.20

Complete Pasta

Complete Fettuccine Alfredo

$19.95

Complete Fettuccine Pesto

$21.29

Complete Gino's Homemade Lasagna

$22.50

With meat

Complete Spaghetti with Marinara Sauce or Meat Sauce

$18.50

Complete Spaghetti with Meatballs or Sausage

$21.29

Complete Cheese Ravioli

$18.50

With meat sauce or marinara sauce

Complete Chicken Parmigiana

$21.25

Complete Chicken Piccata

$22.50

Lunch Specials

Gino's Lunch Specials

Large Slice Cheese Pizza

$5.70

While they last. Extra topping 1.49 each, available Monday through Friday

Large Slice Cheese Pizza + Salad

$11.29

Extra topping 1.49 each, available Monday through Friday

Small Sandwich & Salad

$14.29

This 8" sandwich is served with chips, pepperoncini, + pickles

8" Individual Cheese Pizza

$8.90

Extra topping 1.49 each

Individual Cheese Calzone + Soda

$12.50

Extra topping 1.05 each

Caesar Salad & Soda

$9.95

1/2 Chicken Parmigiana + Soda

$14.59

Served with side of spaghetti sauce + garlic bread

1/2 Orders of Pasta with Salad

$14.95

Pasta: spaghetti, fettuccine, ravioli. Sauce: meat sauce, marinara, pesto, alfredo

Sandwiches

Small Sandwiches

Small Italian Salami Sandwich

$11.79

Small Turkey Breast Sandwich

$11.79

Small Capicola Sandwich

$11.79

Small Mortadella Sandwich

$11.79

Small Roast Beef Sandwich

$11.79

Small Ham + Cheese Sandwich

$11.79

Small Torpedo Sandwich

$11.79

Salami, mortadella, ham

Small Italian Sausage Sandwich

$11.79

With Gino's meat sauce

Small BBQ Chicken Sandwich

$11.79

Small Meatball Sandwich

$11.79

With Gino's meat sauce

Small Pastrami Sandwich

$11.79

With mustard

Small Chicken Parmigiana Sandwich

$11.79

Small Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$11.79

Small Chicken Pesto Sandwich

$11.79

Small Vegetarian Sandwich

$11.79

Mozzarella, lettuce, tomato, onion, olives, bell pepper, mushrooms

Large Sandwiches

Large Italian Salami Sandwich

$14.50

Large Turkey Breast Sandwich

$14.50

Large Capicola Sandwich

$14.50

Large Mortadella Sandwich

$14.50

Large Roast Beef Sandwich

$14.50

Large Ham + Cheese Sandwich

$14.50

Large Torpedo Sandwich

$14.50

Salami, mortadella, ham

Large Italian Sausage Sandwich

$14.50

With Gino's meat sauce

Large BBQ Chicken Sandwich

$14.50

Large Meatball Sandwich

$14.50

With Gino's meat sauce

Large Pastrami Sandwich

$14.50

With mustard

Large Chicken Parmigiana Sandwich

$14.50

Large Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$14.50

Large Chicken Pesto Sandwich

$14.50

Large Vegetarian Sandwich

$14.50

Mozzarella, lettuce, tomato, onion, olives, bell pepper, mushrooms

Salads

Small Antipasto

$11.99

Lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, pepperoni, salami, onions, mushrooms, olives, Canadian style bacon

Small House

$7.79

Small Caesar

$7.79

Large Antipasto

$18.50

Lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, pepperoni, salami, onions, mushrooms, olives, Canadian style bacon

Large House

$14.90

Large Caesar

$14.90

Calzones

Individual Calzones

Individual Cheese Calzone

$9.50

Individual Gino's Special Calzone

$16.40

Canadian style bacon, pepperoni, salami, sausage, mushrooms, olives, bell peppers, unions

Individual Meat Lovers Calzone

$15.70

Canadian style bacon, pepperoni, salami, sausage

Individual Vegetarian Calzone

$15.70

Mushrooms, olives, bell peppers, unions

Individual BBQ Chicken Calzone

$14.29

Chicken, BBQ sauce, red onion, cilantro

Individual Hawaiian Calzone

$12.60

Ham, pineapple

Individual Spicy Mexican Calzone

$15.70

Chorizo, Italian sausage, fresh sliced tomatoes, onions, jalapeños, cilantro

Individual Margherita Calzone

$14.25

Fresh basil, garlic, fresh sliced tomatoes

Individual White Chicken Calzone

$14.25

Chicken, mushroom, garlic

Individual Cheeseburger Calzone

$14.25

Bacon, ground beef, cheddar

Medium Calzones

Medium Cheese Calzone

$16.40

Medium Gino's Special Calzone

$28.70

Canadian style bacon, pepperoni, salami, sausage, mushrooms, olives, bell peppers, unions

Medium Meat Lovers Calzone

$26.99

Canadian style bacon, pepperoni, salami, sausage

Medium Vegetarian Calzone

$26.99

Mushrooms, olives, bell peppers, unions

Medium BBQ Chicken Calzone

$24.50

Chicken, BBQ sauce, red onion, cilantro

Medium Hawaiian Calzone

$21.79

Ham, pineapple

Medium Spicy Mexican Calzone

$26.99

Chorizo, Italian sausage, fresh sliced tomatoes, onions, jalapeños, cilantro

Medium Margherita Calzone

$24.50

Fresh basil, garlic, fresh sliced tomatoes

Medium White Chicken Calzone

$24.50

Chicken, mushroom, garlic

Medium Cheeseburger Calzone

$24.50

Bacon, ground beef, cheddar

Large Calzones

Large Cheese Calzone

$18.70

Large Gino's Special Calzone

$32.29

Canadian style bacon, pepperoni, salami, sausage, mushrooms, olives, bell peppers, unions

Large Meat Lovers Calzone

$31.10

Canadian style bacon, pepperoni, salami, sausage

Large Vegetarian Calzone

$31.10

Mushrooms, olives, bell peppers, unions

Large BBQ Chicken Calzone

$27.95

Chicken, BBQ sauce, red onion, cilantro

Large Hawaiian Calzone

$24.90

Ham, pineapple

Large Spicy Mexican Calzone

$31.10

Chorizo, Italian sausage, fresh sliced tomatoes, onions, jalapeños, cilantro

Large Margherita Calzone

$27.95

Fresh basil, garlic, fresh sliced tomatoes

Large White Chicken Calzone

$27.95

Chicken, mushroom, garlic

Large Cheeseburger Calzone

$27.95

Bacon, ground beef, cheddar

X-Large Calzones

X-Large Cheese Calzone

$21.80

X-large Gino's Special Calzone

$37.90

Canadian style bacon, pepperoni, salami, sausage, mushrooms, olives, bell peppers, unions

X-Large Meat Lovers Calzone

$36.09

Canadian style bacon, pepperoni, salami, sausage

X-Large Vegetarian Calzone

$36.09

Mushrooms, olives, bell peppers, unions

X-large BBQ Chicken Calzone

$32.50

Chicken, BBQ sauce, red onion, cilantro

X-large Hawaiian Calzone

$28.95

Ham, pineapple

X-large Spicy Mexican Calzone

$36.05

Chorizo, Italian sausage, fresh sliced tomatoes, onions, jalapeños, cilantro

X-large Margherita Calzone

$32.50

Fresh basil, garlic, fresh sliced tomatoes

X-large White Chicken Calzone

$32.50

Chicken, mushroom, garlic

X-large Cheeseburger Calzone

$32.50

Bacon, ground beef, cheddar

Sides

Side Orders

(2) Meatballs

$6.39

(2) Sausage

$6.39

Garlic Bread

$6.39

Garlic Cheese Bread

$7.50

Bread Sticks

$7.50

Reg or garlic. Marinara or ranch dressing

Jalapeño Poppers

$8.79

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.79

Jalapeños

$1.49

Ranch Dressing

$1.25

Italian Dressing

$1.25

Marinara Dip

$1.25

5 Pieces Chicken Wings

$8.79

10 Pieces Chicken Wings

$14.79

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$1.99

Beverages

Soft Drinks

Coke

$3.25

Diet Coke

$3.25

Root Beer

$3.25

Dr. Pepper

$3.25

Sprite

$3.25

Lemonade

$3.25

Water

$3.25

Iced Tea

Iced Tea

$3.25

Soft Drink Six-Pack

Soft Drink Six-Pack

$9.89

Not for dine-in

Wine

House Wine

Burgundy

$5.95+

Chablis

$5.95

Kids Menu

For The Kids

Kids Spaghetti with Meat or Marinara Sauce

$9.95

Kids Spaghetti with Meatball or Sausage

$10.95

Butter only

Party Trays

Full Party Trays

Full Spaghetti

$139.00

Meat sauce or marinara with garlic bread

Full Fettuccine Alfredo with Garlic Bread

$159.00

Full Lasagna with Garlic Bread

$195.00

Choice of meat or vegetarian (please give us 24 hours to place order)

Full Ravioli

$139.00

Meat sauce or marinara with garlic bread

Full Large Tray of House Salad

$89.00

Full Large Tray of Antipasto

$132.00

Half Party Trays

Half Spaghetti

$79.00

Meat sauce or marinara with garlic bread

Half Fettuccine Alfredo with Garlic Bread

$92.00

Half Lasagna with Garlic Bread

$105.00

Choice of meat or vegetarian (please give us 24 hours to place order)

Half Ravioli

$79.00

Meat sauce or marinara with garlic bread

Half Large Tray of House Salad

$49.00

Half Large Tray of Antipasto

$79.00