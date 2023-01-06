Gino's Pizza & Philly Steak - #1 imageView gallery

Gino's Pizza & Philly Steak - #1

review star

No reviews yet

8000 Geyer Springs Road

Little Rock, AR 72209

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Philly's

Philly Steak Sub

$8.99

Philly Chicken Sub

$8.99

Philly Shrimp Sub

$10.99

Philly Steak Fries

$9.99

Philly Chicken Fries

$9.99

Philly Shrimp Fries

$11.99

Gyro Fries

$9.99

Philly Veggies

$5.99

Philly Veggies Fries

$7.99

Burgers

Gino's Burger

$4.49+

Western Burger

$5.99+

Mushroom and Swiss Burger

$5.99+

Razorback Burger

$5.99+

Burger & Shrimp

$6.99+

Burger & Gyro

$6.99+

Burger, Egg, & Bacon

$6.99+

Patty Melt

$4.99+

Sandwiches

Shrimp Po'Boy

$9.99

Razorback Sub

$9.99

Meatball Sub

$9.99

Gyro

$7.99

Gino's Dog

$5.99

Ham & Cheese

$7.99

Turkey Sub

$7.99

Turkey Club

$8.99

Salads

House Salad

$7.99+

Finger Food

Mozzarella Sticks

$5.99+

Frito Pie

$6.99+

Macho Nacho

$6.99+

Shrimp and Chicken

Shrimp Dinner (10 pc.)

$9.99

Popcorn Shrimp

$8.99

Quesadillas

Cheese Quesadilla

$5.99

Sides

French Fries

$2.49+

Cheese Fries

$3.49+

Chilli Cheese Fries

$4.99+

Onion Rings

$3.49+

Pizza

10" Cheese

$7.99

10" Cheese Sticks

$7.99

10" Single Topping

$8.99

10" Multi Toppings

$10.99

10" Specialty

$10.99

16" Cheese

$12.99

16" Cheese Sticks

$12.99

16" Single Topping

$14.99

16" Specialty

$18.99

16" Multi Toppings

$18.99

18" Cheese

$15.99

18" Cheese Sticks

$15.99

18" Single Topping

$18.99

18" Multi Toppings

$22.99

18" Specialty

$22.99

Drinks

Fountain Drink

$2.09+

Slice Pizza

Pizza Slice

$3.75

Chicken Wings

5 Wings

$6.99

10 Wings

$13.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

8000 Geyer Springs Road, Little Rock, AR 72209

Directions

Gallery
Gino's Pizza & Philly Steak - #1 image

Similar restaurants in your area

Big Bro's
orange starNo Reviews
3515 Baseline Road Little Rock, AR 72209
View restaurantnext
LoMax’s Soul Food And Catering - 7615 Mabelvale Cut Off
orange starNo Reviews
7615 Mabelvale cut off Mabelvale, AR 72103
View restaurantnext
Rock City Kitchen - 1515 W 7th - DFA Building
orange star4.5 • 62
1515 W 7th Little Rock, AR 72202
View restaurantnext
Smokehouse - Smokehouse
orange starNo Reviews
1515 W 7th St Little Rock, AR 72201
View restaurantnext
RCK TACO - 1515 W 7th (NEW Rock City Taco)
orange starNo Reviews
1515 West 7th Street Little Rock, AR 72201
View restaurantnext
The Root Cafe - SoMa
orange starNo Reviews
1500 Main Street Little Rock, AR 72202
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Little Rock

Whole Hog Cafe - Little Rock (W. Markham St.)
orange star4.3 • 924
12111 W. Markham St. Little Rock, AR 72211
View restaurantnext
Sushi Cafe - Little Rock
orange star4.3 • 700
5823 Kavanaugh Blvd Little Rock, AR 72207
View restaurantnext
At The Corner - A Modern Diner
orange star4.6 • 621
201 E Markham St Little Rock, AR 72201
View restaurantnext
Soul Fish Cafe - Little Rock
orange star4.8 • 505
306 Main Street Little Rock, AR 72201
View restaurantnext
Cache Restaurant
orange star4.4 • 496
425 President Clinton Ave Little rock, AR 72201
View restaurantnext
The Fold
orange star4.1 • 329
3501 Old Cantrell Rd Little Rock, AR 72202
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Little Rock
North Little Rock
review star
No reviews yet
Conway
review star
Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)
Hot Springs National Park
review star
Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)
Russellville
review star
Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)
Batesville
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Fort Smith
review star
Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)
Texarkana
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Southaven
review star
Avg 2.8 (7 restaurants)
Memphis
review star
Avg 4.3 (114 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston