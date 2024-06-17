Gino's Pizza Place
351 Fries Rd
Tonawanda, NY 14150
Pizzas
Pizza
Sicilian Thick Pizza
Specialty Pizza
- Small Rib Eye Steak Pizza
Rib eye Steak, with fried mushrooms and onions. Topped with our blend of cheeses and seasonings.$21.15
- Large Rib Eye Steak Pizza$27.59
- Small Gino's Famous White Pizza
Meatless with whole tomatoes, fresh onions, garlic, Romano cheese, bread crumbs and spices$21.15
- Large Gino's Famous White Pizza
Meatless with whole tomatoes, fresh onions, garlic, Romano cheese, bread crumbs and spices$27.59
- Small Chicken Finger Pizza
Blue cheese base with chickens fingers sauced to your liking. Topped with our blend of cheeses.$21.15
- Large Chicken Finger Pizza
Blue cheese base with chickens fingers sauced to your liking. Topped with our blend of cheeses.$27.59
- Old World Pizza (Large Only)
Large only$21.15
Wings and Fingers
Chicken Wings & Fingers
- Single (10) Chicken Wings
Served with celery, carrots and bleu cheese$11.96
- Double (20) Chicken Wings
Served with celery, carrots and bleu cheese$22.98
- Triple (30) Chicken Wings
Served with celery, carrots and bleu cheese$34.94
- Bucket (40) Chicken Wings
Served with celery, carrots and bleu cheese$45.98
- Single (5) Chicken Fingers
Served with french fries, blue cheese, celery, and carrots$15.64
- Double (10) Chicken Fingers
Served with french fries, blue cheese, celery, and carrots$30.35
Whole Subs
Subs | Regular
- Assorted Sub
Ham, capicola, salami. All subs (except Parmesan) served with lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, mayonnaise and/or oil. Onions on request. Weekdays until 2 pm only$11.04
- Capicola Sub
All subs (except Parmesan) served with lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, mayonnaise and/or oil. Onions on request$11.04
- Ham Sub
All subs (except Parmesan) served with lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, mayonnaise and/or oil. Onions on request$11.04
- Pizza Sub
Cheese and pepperoni. All subs (except Parmesan) served with lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, mayonnaise and/or oil. Onions on request$11.04
- Salami Sub
All subs (except Parmesan) served with lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, mayonnaise and/or oil. Onions on request$11.04
- Tuna Sub
All subs (except Parmesan) served with lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, mayonnaise and/or oil. Onions on request$11.04
- Turkey Breast Sub
All white meat. All subs (except Parmesan) served with lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, mayonnaise and/or oil. Onions on request$11.04
Subs | Specialty
- Bacon Burger Supreme Sub
Cheeseburger with bacon. All subs (except Parmesan) served with lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, mayonnaise and/or oil. Onions on request$13.80
- Baked Roast Beef Sub
Oven baked with Mozzarella cheese. All subs (except Parmesan) served with lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, mayonnaise and/or oil. Onions on request$13.80
- BLT Sub$13.80
- Cheeseburger Sub
All subs (except Parmesan) served with lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, mayonnaise and/or oil. Onions on request$13.80
- Chicken Finger Sub$13.80
- Chicken Parmesan Sub$13.80
- Club Sub$13.80
- Gino’s Special Sub
Roast beef, ham, and white turkey.$13.80
- Hitman Delight Sub
Italian sausage with capicola, salami, hot sauce, hot peppers, baked with Mozzarella cheese. All subs (except Parmesan) served with lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, mayonnaise and/or oil. Onions on request$13.80
- Italian Sausage Sub$13.80
- Meatball Parmesan Sub$13.80
- Philadelphia Sub$13.80
- Royal Sub$13.80
- Sausage Parmesan Sub$13.80
- Steak Hoagie$13.80
- Steak Sub$13.80
- Stinger Sub$14.72
- U.B. Bomber (Rib Eye Steak) Sub
Fried with mushrooms, onions, and baked with Mozzarella cheese. All subs (except Parmesan) served with lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, mayonnaise and/or oil. Onions on request$13.80
Half Subs
Half Specialty Subs
- Bacon Burger Supreme Sub Half$7.35
- Baked Roast Beef Sub Half$7.35
- Cheeseburger Sub Half$7.35
- Chicken Finger Sub Half$7.35
- Chicken Parm Sub Half$7.35
- BLT Sub Half$7.35
- Club Sub Half$7.35
- Cold Roast Beef Sub Half$7.35
- Gino’s Special Sub Half$7.35
- Hitman Delight Sub Half$8.28
- Italian Sausage Sub Half$7.35
- Meatball Parm Sub Half$7.35
- Philadelphia Sub Half$7.35
- Royal Sub Half$7.35
- Sausage Parm Sub Half$7.35
- Steak Hoagie Half$7.35
- Steak Sub Half$7.35
- Stinger Sub Half$8.28
- U.B. Bomber (Rib Eye Steak) Sub Half$7.35
Half Regular Subs
Calzone & Eppie Roll
Beverages
Everyday Specials
- Everyday Special #1 (Lg Pizza & 2 Subs)
Large cheese pizza with one topping and choice of two subs$41.38
- Everyday Special #2 (2 Lg Pizza & 40 Wings)
Two large cheese pizzas with one topping and 40 wings$68.96
- Everyday Special #3 (Lg Pizza & 20 Wings)
Large cheese pizza with one topping, served with 20 pcs wings$39.34
- Everyday Special #4 (Lg Pizza, Stix, & Antipasto)
Large cheese pizza with one topping, large antipasto and breadsticks$32.19
- Everyday Special #5 (Lg Pizza, 5 Fingers, & Antipasto)
Large cheese and pepperoni pizza with single fingers (five) and antipasto salad$41.38
Monday & Tuesday Specials
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Since 1983, we at Gino's Pizza Place have been proud to serve delicious food to our customers. We take great pride in using only the freshest ingredients in our pizzas and other specialties that we prepare for you and your family.
