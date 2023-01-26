Restaurant header imageView gallery

Gino's of Whitestone

25-23 Parsons Boulevard

Queens, NY 11354

Pizza

18' Cheese Pizza.

$22.75

14' Cheese Pizza.

$17.35

Sicilian

Sicilian Grandma

Sicilian Grandpa

Fresh Plum Tomatoes & Fresh Mozzarella & Basil

Drunken Sicilian Grandma

Sicilian Upside Down

Sicilian Marinara

Sicilian Special

$31.75+

Gino's Special

$26.50+

Cauliflower Crust

$20.13

Gluten Free

$16.67

Personal Pizza

$10.29

Pizza by the slice

Slice regular

$3.74

Slice sic

$3.74

Slice Upside down sic

$3.74

Slice Grandma sic

$3.74

Slice Grandpa sic

$3.74

Slice Drunken grandma sic

$3.74

Slice Marinara sic

$3.74

Slice Baked Ziti

$5.18

Slice Salad

$6.33

Slice Caprese

$5.18

Slice Chicken Caesar

$6.33

Slice Chicken chipotle

$5.18

Slice Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$5.18

Slice Chicken Bacon Ranch Cheddar Pizza

$5.18

Slice Barbecue Chicken Pizza

$5.18

Slice Grilled Chicken, Broccoli

$5.18

Slice Hawaiian Pizza - Pineapple Chunks & Ham

$5.18

Slice Penne Vodka

$5.18

Slice Eggplant

$5.18

Slice White with Ricotta

$5.18

Slice Chicken Marsala Pie

$5.18

Slice Chicken Francese Pizza

$5.18

Slice Spinach and Cheese

$5.18

Slice Sun-dried Tomatoes, Spinach and Artichoke

$5.69

Slice Veggie Pizza

$5.18

Slice Chicken Parm

$5.18

Stuffed Pizza

By the Slice

$6.84

Stuffed Eggplant

$36.22

Ricotta cheese, eggplant, and cheese.

Stuffed Meat

$36.22

Ham, pepperoni, sausage, and cheese.Ricotta cheese, eggplant, and cheese.

Stuffed Spinach

$36.22

Ricotta, and cheese.

Stuffed Veggie

$36.22

Broccoli, spinach, and mozzarella cheese.

Family Special

Family Night Special

$44.79

Appetizers

Bruschetta

$9.49

Bruschetta with Mozzarella

$10.75

Garlic Bread

$6.61

Garlic Bread with Mozzarella

$7.19

Mozzarella Sticks (6)

$12.59

Zucchini Sticks

$11.44

Buffalo Wings (8)

$12.59

Chicken Fingers (5)

$12.59

Chicken Fingers (4) with French Fries

$14.89

Hot Antipasto

$21.79

Calamari, Clams, Eggplant Rollatini, Fried Shrimp

Baked Clams (6)

$16.04

Fried Calamari

$18.34

Garlic Knots (5)

$3.05

Arancini (Rice Balls) with Meat Sauce, Peas & Cheese

$6.61

Mussels

$18.34

Stuffed Artichoke

$13.74

Stuffed Mushrooms

$13.74

Artichoke Alla Romana

$13.74

(white wine, garlic & oil)

Baked Pasta

Baked Cheese Manicotti

$17.83

Baked Cheese Ravioli

$17.83

Baked Gnocchi

$19.26

Baked Meat Lasagna

$20.41

Baked Stuffed Shells

$17.83

Baked Tortellini

$19.26

Baked Ziti

$17.83

Beverages

2 Liter Bottle

$4.31

20 oz. Bottle

$2.88

20oz Seltzer

$2.88

9 oz. Water

$2.01

Can Soda

$2.01

Domestic Beer

$5.69

Gatorade

$2.88

House Wine

$10.29

Imported Beer

$7.99

Juices

$2.88

Snapple

$2.88

Stewarts

$2.88

Burgers

Bacon Cheeseburger

$12.59

Cheeseburger

$11.21

Hamburger

$10.06

Calzone

Calzone

$8.57

Daily Soups

Chicken Soup

$8.91

Lentil Soup

$8.91

Minestrone

$8.91

Pasta e Fagiole

$8.91

Spinach/Egg Soup

$8.91

Tortellini Soup

$8.91

Desserts & Coffee

Chocolate Mousse

$9.14

Homemade Tiramisu

$9.14

Carrot Cake

$9.14

Strawberry Cheese Cake

$9.14

Snickers Pie

$9.14

Homemade Cheese Cake

$9.14

Tartufo

$9.14

Cannoli

$2.95+

Espresso

$3.45

Decaf Espresso

$4.60

Iced Cappuccino

$5.75

Hot Chocolate

$2.88

Zeppoles (4)

$2.24

Cappuccino

$4.89

Coffee

$2.30

Tea

$2.30

Italian Ices

$3.45+Out of stock

Salads

Arugula with Tomato & Onions

$10.75+

Avocado Salad

$11.95+

Caesar Salad

$9.65+

Caprese Salad

$11.90

Coconut Shrimp Salad

$20.64

Gino Salad

$8.65+

Mediterranean Salad with Feta Cheese

$11.35+

Seafood Salad

$14.89

Gino's Grill

Grilled Chicken Capricciosa

$19.55

with chopped tomatoes & onions

Grilled Eggplant Parmigiana

$17.83

Grilled Ribeye Steak

$34.44

Grilled Salmon

$26.39

with arugula and tomatoes

Grilled Veal Capricciosa

$26.39

with chopped tomatoes & onions

Grilled Veggies

$16.67

Eggplant, Zucchini & Peppers

Wraps and panini

Grilled Chicken Avocado Wrap

$13.23

Grilled Chicken Wrap with Fresh Mozzarella, Roasted Pepper & Arugula

$13.23

Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap

$4.75+

Chicken Cutlet with Lettuce & Tomato Wrap

$4.75+

Grilled Chicken Mediterranean Wrap

$13.23

Grilled Chicken with Balsamic Vinegar, Lettuce & Tomato Wrap

$4.75+

Grilled Veggie with Balsamic Vinegar

$4.75+

Heroes or Panini

Chicken Parmigiana hero

$13.17

Shrimp Parmigiana hero

$14.32

Meatballs Parmigiana hero

$12.02

sausages Parmigiana hero

$12.02

Eggplant Parmigiana hero

$12.02

Veal Parmigiana hero

$14.32

Gr. Chicken with Broccoli Rabe, Roasted Peppers, Fresh Mozz.

$13.17

Meatballs hero

$10.87

Sausages hero

$10.87

Philly Cheese Steak with peppers and onions

$12.02

Veal Milanese with Lettuce & Tomato hero

$14.32

Grilled Chicken with Lettuce & Tomato hero

$12.02

Pepper & Eggs hero

$9.72

Sausages, Peppers & Onions hero

$12.02

Sausage with Broccoli rabe & Cherry Peppers hero

$13.17

Veal & Peppers hero

$14.32

Potato and Egg hero

$10.87

Chk Cut, Lett, Tom. Hero

$12.02

Pasta

Farfalle Pasta with Peas, Onions, Garlic & Oil

$18.34

Fettuccini Alfredo

$19.49

Classic White Cream Sauce

Gnocchi Quattro Formagio

$21.79

clam sauce

$21.79

Lobster Ravioli Alla Vodka w/ Sautéed Jumbo Shrimp

$28.69

Pasta al Pesto

$18.98

Pasta Bolognese

$21.79

fresh homemade meat sauce

Pasta Carbonara

$21.79

Cream Sauce with Ham, Peas & Parmegano Cheese

Pasta Primavera

$21.79

fresh Mixed Vegetables, Garlic & Olive Oil or Marinara

Pasta Putanesca

$19.49

Capers, Kalamata Olives, Anchovies, Garlic & Oil, Touch of Tomato

Pasta with Asparagus, Tomato, Garlic & Olive Oil

$18.69

Pasta with Broccoli in Garlic & Olive Oil

$18.34

Pasta with Broccoli Rabe in Garlic & Oil

$24.09

Pasta with Marinara Sauce

$12.59

Pasta with Shrimp

$26.39

Diced Tomatoes, Spinach, Garlic & Oil White Wine Sauce

Pasta with Spinach, Diced Tomato & Grilled Chicken

$22.94

Pastas with Tomato Sauce

$11.90

Penne Alla Vodka

$21.79

Light Creamy Pink Sauce sauteed & vodka

Penne with Gorgonzola & Mushrooms

$21.79

Rigatoni Toscana

$27.03

with Broccoli, Mushrooms, Sun-Dried Tomato & Shrimp

Shrimp Scampi over Pasta

$25.24

Spaghetti with Clams & Calamari in Marinara Sauce

$27.03
Spaghetti with Mixed Seafood Fra Diavolo

Spaghetti with Mixed Seafood Fra Diavolo

$29.84

Ziti Alla Sicilian

$20.13

with Sautéed Eggplant & Ricotta Cheese

pasta garlic and oil

$11.90

Rolls

Beef Patties

$4.95

Chicken Roll

$8.80

Eggplant Roll

$7.76

Grilled Chicken Roll with Broccoli

$8.80

Mini Pepperoni

$4.54

Mini Spinach