Gino's of Whitestone
25-23 Parsons Boulevard
Queens, NY 11354
Pizza
Pizza by the slice
Slice regular
$3.74
Slice sic
$3.74
Slice Upside down sic
$3.74
Slice Grandma sic
$3.74
Slice Grandpa sic
$3.74
Slice Drunken grandma sic
$3.74
Slice Marinara sic
$3.74
Slice Baked Ziti
$5.18
Slice Salad
$6.33
Slice Caprese
$5.18
Slice Chicken Caesar
$6.33
Slice Chicken chipotle
$5.18
Slice Buffalo Chicken Pizza
$5.18
Slice Chicken Bacon Ranch Cheddar Pizza
$5.18
Slice Barbecue Chicken Pizza
$5.18
Slice Grilled Chicken, Broccoli
$5.18
Slice Hawaiian Pizza - Pineapple Chunks & Ham
$5.18
Slice Penne Vodka
$5.18
Slice Eggplant
$5.18
Slice White with Ricotta
$5.18
Slice Chicken Marsala Pie
$5.18
Slice Chicken Francese Pizza
$5.18
Slice Spinach and Cheese
$5.18
Slice Sun-dried Tomatoes, Spinach and Artichoke
$5.69
Slice Veggie Pizza
$5.18
Slice Chicken Parm
$5.18
Stuffed Pizza
Family Special
Appetizers
Bruschetta
$9.49
Bruschetta with Mozzarella
$10.75
Garlic Bread
$6.61
Garlic Bread with Mozzarella
$7.19
Mozzarella Sticks (6)
$12.59
Zucchini Sticks
$11.44
Buffalo Wings (8)
$12.59
Chicken Fingers (5)
$12.59
Chicken Fingers (4) with French Fries
$14.89
Hot Antipasto
$21.79
Calamari, Clams, Eggplant Rollatini, Fried Shrimp
Baked Clams (6)
$16.04
Fried Calamari
$18.34
Garlic Knots (5)
$3.05
Arancini (Rice Balls) with Meat Sauce, Peas & Cheese
$6.61
Mussels
$18.34
Stuffed Artichoke
$13.74
Stuffed Mushrooms
$13.74
Artichoke Alla Romana
$13.74
(white wine, garlic & oil)
Baked Pasta
Beverages
Calzone
Daily Soups
Desserts & Coffee
Chocolate Mousse
$9.14
Homemade Tiramisu
$9.14
Carrot Cake
$9.14
Strawberry Cheese Cake
$9.14
Snickers Pie
$9.14
Homemade Cheese Cake
$9.14
Tartufo
$9.14
Cannoli
$2.95+
Espresso
$3.45
Decaf Espresso
$4.60
Iced Cappuccino
$5.75
Hot Chocolate
$2.88
Zeppoles (4)
$2.24
Cappuccino
$4.89
Coffee
$2.30
Tea
$2.30
Italian Ices
$3.45+Out of stock
Salads
Gino's Grill
Wraps and panini
Grilled Chicken Avocado Wrap
$13.23
Grilled Chicken Wrap with Fresh Mozzarella, Roasted Pepper & Arugula
$13.23
Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap
$4.75+
Chicken Cutlet with Lettuce & Tomato Wrap
$4.75+
Grilled Chicken Mediterranean Wrap
$13.23
Grilled Chicken with Balsamic Vinegar, Lettuce & Tomato Wrap
$4.75+
Grilled Veggie with Balsamic Vinegar
$4.75+
Heroes or Panini
Chicken Parmigiana hero
$13.17
Shrimp Parmigiana hero
$14.32
Meatballs Parmigiana hero
$12.02
sausages Parmigiana hero
$12.02
Eggplant Parmigiana hero
$12.02
Veal Parmigiana hero
$14.32
Gr. Chicken with Broccoli Rabe, Roasted Peppers, Fresh Mozz.
$13.17
Meatballs hero
$10.87
Sausages hero
$10.87
Philly Cheese Steak with peppers and onions
$12.02
Veal Milanese with Lettuce & Tomato hero
$14.32
Grilled Chicken with Lettuce & Tomato hero
$12.02
Pepper & Eggs hero
$9.72
Sausages, Peppers & Onions hero
$12.02
Sausage with Broccoli rabe & Cherry Peppers hero
$13.17
Veal & Peppers hero
$14.32
Potato and Egg hero
$10.87
Chk Cut, Lett, Tom. Hero
$12.02
Pasta
Farfalle Pasta with Peas, Onions, Garlic & Oil
$18.34
Fettuccini Alfredo
$19.49
Classic White Cream Sauce
Gnocchi Quattro Formagio
$21.79
clam sauce
$21.79
Lobster Ravioli Alla Vodka w/ Sautéed Jumbo Shrimp
$28.69
Pasta al Pesto
$18.98
Pasta Bolognese
$21.79
fresh homemade meat sauce
Pasta Carbonara
$21.79
Cream Sauce with Ham, Peas & Parmegano Cheese
Pasta Primavera
$21.79
fresh Mixed Vegetables, Garlic & Olive Oil or Marinara
Pasta Putanesca
$19.49
Capers, Kalamata Olives, Anchovies, Garlic & Oil, Touch of Tomato
Pasta with Asparagus, Tomato, Garlic & Olive Oil
$18.69
Pasta with Broccoli in Garlic & Olive Oil
$18.34
Pasta with Broccoli Rabe in Garlic & Oil
$24.09
Pasta with Marinara Sauce
$12.59
Pasta with Shrimp
$26.39
Diced Tomatoes, Spinach, Garlic & Oil White Wine Sauce
Pasta with Spinach, Diced Tomato & Grilled Chicken
$22.94
Pastas with Tomato Sauce
$11.90
Penne Alla Vodka
$21.79
Light Creamy Pink Sauce sauteed & vodka
Penne with Gorgonzola & Mushrooms
$21.79
Rigatoni Toscana
$27.03
with Broccoli, Mushrooms, Sun-Dried Tomato & Shrimp
Shrimp Scampi over Pasta
$25.24
Spaghetti with Clams & Calamari in Marinara Sauce
$27.03
Spaghetti with Mixed Seafood Fra Diavolo
$29.84
Ziti Alla Sicilian
$20.13
with Sautéed Eggplant & Ricotta Cheese
pasta garlic and oil
$11.90