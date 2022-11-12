Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sushi & Japanese

Ginza Japanese Grill - West Ashley

87 Reviews

$$

946 Orleans Rd #G1

Charleston, SC 29407

Order Again

Popular Items

Pick 3 Rolls
Pick 2 Rolls
Cream Cheese Wonton

Appetizers

Edamame

$4.99
Gyoza

Gyoza

$5.99

Spring Roll

$5.99

Shumai (Shrimp Dumpling)

$6.99

Cream Cheese Wonton

$5.99

Mozzarella Sticks

$5.99

Sex Jalapeño bomb

$6.95

Happy Crab

$6.95

Soups & Salads

House Soup

$2.99

Miso Soup

$2.99

House Salad

$3.99

Avocado Salad

$5.99

Kani Salad

$5.99

Seaweed Salad

$5.99

Sashimi Salad

$6.99

Poke Bowl

Salmon Poke Bowl

$14.99

Fresh raw salmon cut in small pieces with carrots, edamame, seaweed salad, corns and onion. Spicy mayo, sriracha, ponzu sauce and eel sauce on it.

Tuna Poke Bowl

Tuna Poke Bowl

$14.99

Fresh raw tuna cut in small pieces. Served with carrots, edamame, seaweed salad, corns, and onion. Spicy mayo, sriracha, ponzu sauce and eel sauce on it

Shrimp & Crab Poke Bowl

$14.99

Fresh steam shrimp and imitation crab meat. Served with carrots, edamame, seaweed salad, corns, and onion. Spicy mayo, eel sauce and sriracha on it

Tuna, Salmon, Shrimp Poke Bowl

$15.99

Fresh raw tuna, raw salmon cut in small pieces with steam shrimp. Served with carrots, edamame, seaweed salad, corns and onion. Spicy mayo, eel sauce, ponzu sauce and sriracha on it

Chicken Poke Bowl

$14.99
Chicken & Shrimp Poke Bowl

Chicken & Shrimp Poke Bowl

$14.99

Regular Roll

Pick 2 Rolls

$12.99

Pick 3 Rolls

$15.99

Califonia Roll

$6.99

Crab, Avocado,Cucumber

Champ Chop

Champ Chop

$6.99

Shrimp tempura, Spicy tuna and Cream cheese

Classic Salmon

$6.99

Classic Tuna

$6.99

Classic Yellowtail

$6.99

Crab Crunch

$6.99
Dynamite Roll

Dynamite Roll

$6.99

Spicy tuna, avocado and cream cheese inside and deep fried whole roll

Eel Avocado

$6.99

Firecracker

$6.99

crab and sashimi fish inside, whole roll deep fried

G.M.C.

$6.99

crab meat and crunch inside , spicy crab on the top

Phily Roll

Phily Roll

$6.99

smoked salmon, avocado and cream cheese

Spicy Kani

Spicy Kani

$6.99

Shrimp Tempura Roll

$6.99

Shrimp tempura, avocado, and cucumber

Spicy Salmon

$6.99
Spicy Tuna

Spicy Tuna

$6.99

Spicy Yellowtail

$6.99
Sumo Roll

Sumo Roll

$6.99

crab, avocado, cucumber, steam shrimp and cream cheese inside

Super Crunch

$6.99

Shrimp tempura and crunch inside

Veggie Roll

$6.99

Tuna Avocado Roll

$6.99

Salmon Avocado Roll

$6.99

Salmon Avocado

$6.99

Avocado Roll

$6.99

Cucumber Roll

$6.99

Yellowtail Avocado

$6.99

Special Roll

Buy 2 Get 1 Free

$31.00

Rainbow Roll

$15.50

California roll with sashimi on the top

Dragon Roll

Dragon Roll

$15.50

Eel, cucumber, and avocado

Golden California Roll

Golden California Roll

$15.50

Deep fried California roll, spicy crab and eel sauce on the top

Angry Dragon Roll

$15.50

Shrimp tempura, spicy tuna, mango inside, spicy crab on the top with eel sauce and spicy mayo

Sex on the Beach

$15.50

Shrimp tempura, spicy crab inside, topped with sashimi and avocado, eel sauce and spicy mayo

Volcano

Volcano

$15.50

spicy tuna, cream cheese, avocado inside, deep fried, spicy carb on the top with eel sauce ,spicy mayo and hot sauce

Triple Tuna Delight

$15.50

spicy tuna, avocado and tempura flake inside, tuna on the top with sweet chili sauce

Black Widow

Black Widow

$15.50

shrimp tempura and cucumber inside, spicy tuna, avocado, eel on the top with eel sauce

Spider Roll

Spider Roll

$15.50

soft shell crab, avocado and cucumber

Double Signature Combo

$21.99

Sex on the beach---Rainbow Roll

Triple T Combo

$21.99

Triple Tuna Roll--Tuna Roll--Spicy Tuna Roll

Spicy Combo

$15.99

Spicy Tuna Roll--Spicy Salmon Roll--Spicy Crab Roll

Maki Combo

$15.99

Tuna Roll--Salmon Roll--Yellowtail Roll

Crunchy 2-1

$15.50

Shrimp tempura ,avocado inside, spicy krab and crunch on the top, with eel sauce and spicy mayo

The Duffy Roll

$15.50

Shrimp tempura , cucumber , krab, topped with shrimp, avocado, eel sauce and spicy mayo

Autumn Roll

$15.50

spicy krab, asparagus, topped with salmon and avocado, eel sauce and spicy mayo

Ginza roll

$15.50

Steam shrimp, avocado, krab, cream cheese, deep fried, with yummy sauce and eel sauce

My my mai

$15.50

Shrimp tempura , krab, cucumber, cream cheese, baked salmon with yummy sauce

Rice & Noodle

Chicken Fried Rice

$10.99

Teriyaki chicken with fried rice

Steak Fried Rice

$10.99

Hibachi steak with fried rice in the bowl

Shrimp Fried Rice

$10.99

Hibachi shrimp with fried rice in the bowl

Vegetable Fried Rice

$11.99

Broccoli, carrots, onion, and zucchini cook with teriyaki sauce. Served with fried rice

-

Chicken Bowl

$11.99

Teriyaki chicken with broccoli, carrots ,onion, zucchini and fried rice in the bowl

Steak Bowl

$11.99

Hibachi steak with broccoli, carrots, onion, zucchini and fried rice in the bowl

Shrimp Bowl

$11.99

Hibachi shrimp with broccoli, carrots, onion, zucchini and fried rice in the bowl

Vegetable Bowl

$11.99

-

Chicken Udon

$11.99

Thick, smooth and white Japanese noodles with teriyaki chicken and cabbage. cook with special sauce

Steak Udon

$11.99

Thick, smooth and white Japanese noodles with Hibachi steak and cabbage. cook with special sauce

Shrimp Udon

$11.99

Thick, smooth and white Japanese noodles with Hibachi shrimp and cabbage. cook with special sauce

Vegetable Udon

$11.99

Thick, smooth, white Japanese noodles with cabbage cook with special sauce

-

Chicken Soba

$11.99

Thin Japanese noodles with teriyaki chicken and cabbage cook with special soba sauce

Steak Soba

$11.99

Thin Japanese noodles with Hibachi steak and cabbage cook with special soba sauce

Shrimp Soba

$11.99

Thin Japanese noodles with Hibachi shrimp and cabbage. cook with special teriyaki sauce

Vegetable Soba

$11.99

Thin Japanese noodles with cabbage cook with special Soba sauce

-

Hibachi Entree

Hibachi Chicken

$14.99

Grill chicken with special teriyaki sauce. Served with broccoli, carrots, onion, zucchini and fried rice

Hibachi Shrimp

$14.99

Grill Shrimp with special teriyaki sauce. Served with broccoli, carrots, onion, zucchini and fried rice

Hibachi Steak

$14.99

New York strips cut in small pieces cook with delicious garlic butter. Served with broccoli, carrots, onion, zucchini and fried rice

Hibachi Chicken & Steak

$16.99

Served with broccoli, carrots, onion, zucchini and fried rice

Hibachi Chicken & Shrimp

$16.99

Served with broccoli, carrots, onion, zucchini and fried rice

Hibachi Steak & Shrimp

$16.99

Served with broccoli, carrots, onion, zucchini and fried rice

Hibachi Chicken, Steak & Shrimp

$20.99

Served with broccoli, carrots, onion, zucchini and fried rice

Hibachi Grilled Salmon

$18.99

Salmon Fillet cook with special teriyaki sauce. Served with broccoli, carrots, onion, zucchini and fried rice

Hibachi Vegetable

$12.99

Broccoli, carrots, onion and zucchini cook with special teriyaki sauce. Served with fried rice

Bento Box

Teriyaki Chicken Bento

Teriyaki Chicken Bento

$15.99

Served with shumai, California roll, salad, and fried rice

Teriyaki Shrimp Bento

Teriyaki Shrimp Bento

$15.99

Served with shumai, California roll, salad and fried rice

Teriyaki Steak Bento

Teriyaki Steak Bento

$15.99

Served with shumai, California roll, salad and fried rice

Teriyaki Salmon Bento

Teriyaki Salmon Bento

$16.99

Served with shumai, California roll, salad and fried rice

Shrimp Tempura Bento

Shrimp Tempura Bento

$15.99

Served with shumai, California roll, salad and fried rice

Combination Platter

Combination Platter

$18.99

Nigiri & Sashimi

Tuna Nigiri

$6.50

Tuna Sashimi

$7.00

Salmon Nigiri

$6.50

Salmon Sashimi

$7.00

Yellowtail Nigiri

$6.50

Yellowtail Sashimi

$7.00

Eel Nigiri

$6.50

Eel Sashimi

$7.00

Smoked Salmon Nigiri

$6.50

Smoked Salmon Sashimi

$7.00

White Tuna Nigiri

$6.50

White Tuna Sashimi

$7.00

Shrimp Nigiri

$6.50

Shrimp Sashimi

$7.00

Crab Nigiri

$6.50

Crab Sashimi

$7.00

Side Items

Side Chicken

$6.99

Side Steak

$6.99

Side Shrimp

$6.99

Side Veggie

$6.99

Side of Fried Rice

$3.25

Side of White Rice

$3.25

Extra Sauce

White Sauce

$0.75

Soy Sauce

$0.75

Teriyaki Sauce

$0.75

Eel Sauce

$0.75

Spicy Mayo

$0.75

Hot Sauce

$0.75

Drink

Coke

$2.25

Diet Coke

$2.25

Sprite

$2.25

Fanta

$2.25

Lemenade

$2.25

Mr Pibb

$2.25

Sweet Tea(Gold Peak)

$2.99

Unsweet Tea(Gold Peak)

$2.99

Japanese Soda

$2.99Out of stock

Bottle Water

$1.50
Best Sushi Restaurant in town

946 Orleans Rd #G1, Charleston, SC 29407

