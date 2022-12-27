BG picView gallery

Ginza

TBD 170A Gardiners Ave

Levittown, NY 11756

Order Again

Soup & Salad

Miso Soup

$3.00

Roasted Butternut Squash Soup

$7.00

Lobster Bisque

$10.00

Fresh Garden Salad

$6.00

Seaweed Salad

$6.00

Avocado Salad

$9.00

Grilled Chicken Salad

$12.00

Hot Appetizers

Edamame

$6.00

Spring Roll (4pcs)

$6.00

Shumai

$6.00

Gyoza - Shrimp

$6.00

Gyoza - Vegetable

$6.00

Gyoza - Pork

$6.00

Chicken Dumpling

$7.00

beef Negimaki

$9.00

Fry Calamari

$9.00

Crispy Jumbo Soft Shell Crab

$14.00

Rock Shrimp Tempura

$12.00

Oyster Taki

$11.00

Honey Back Ribs

$14.00

Kobe Beef Meat Ball

$12.00

Cold Appetizers

Spicy Mango Kani Salad

$8.00

Spicy Crunch Kani Salad

$8.00

Fluke Usuzukuri

$11.00

New Style King Salmon

$15.00

Black Pepper Tuna

$14.00

Tuna Tataki

$14.00

Yellowtail Jalapeno

$13.00

Tuna Ceviche

$14.00

Salmon Ceviche

$14.00

Yellowtail Ceviche

$14.00

Cooked Shrimp Ceviche

$14.00

Tuna Tartar with Crispy Cracker

$14.00

Truffle Chu - Toro Sashimi

$16.00

Sashimi Tasting Appetizer

$16.00

Sushi Entree

Maki Combo

$17.00

California, tuna avocado, salmon avocado

Spicy Crunchy Maki Combo

$18.00

Salmon, tuna & yellowtail

Sushi Deluxe

$24.00

8pcs of assortment sushi & tuna roll

Sashimi Deluxe

$24.00

15pcs of assortment raw fish, No rice

Chirashi

$25.00

15pcs of assortment variety of fish over sushi rice

Sushi Platter

$25.00

9pcs of assortment sushi and spicy tuna roll

Sushi Trio

$28.00

3pcs each of tuna, salmon & yellowtail and tuna roll

Sashimi Platter

$28.00

18pcs of assortment raw fish. No rice

Sashimi Trio

$28.00

5pcs of each: tuna, salmon & yellowtail. No rice

Sushi & Sashimi Platter

$30.00

14 of assortment sashimi, 5pcs sushi & tuna roll

Sushi for Two

$58.00

18pcs sushi, Syosset roll and spider roll

Sushi & Sashimi for Two

$65.00

18pcs of assortment sashimi, 10pcs sushi, mango heaven roll & rainbow naruto

Chef's Selection

Ginza Sushi Platter

$48.00

Ginza Sashimi Platter

$58.00

Ginza Sushi & Sashimi Platter

$68.00

Chef Special Rolls

Angel Roll

$13.00

Tuna, salmon, yellowtail, avocado cucumber, caviar & kelp paper

Syosset Roll

$14.00

Spicy tuna crunch & avocado

Woodbury Roll

$14.00

Spicy yellowtail, crunch & spicy tuna on top

Geisha Roll

$14.00

Spicy salmon, crunch, avocado, salmon on top

Chef Roll

$14.00

Tempura shrimp, avocado, chopped tuna & spicy cream caviar

Mango Heaven Roll

$14.00

Salmon, avocado, mango, wasabi caviar & spicy mango sauce

Royal Roll

$15.00

Shrimp tempura, eel, avocado on top & sweet soy

Red Devil Roll

$14.00

Spicy tuna, crunch, black pepper tuna & scallion on top

Sexy Model Roll

$14.00

Spicy tuna, crunch, tuna, ikura & scallion

Tropical Eel Roll

$15.00

Spicy tuna, crunch, tuna, ikura & scallion

J & J Roll

$16.00

Spicy salmon & crunch topped with eel, salmon & avocado

Ginger Roll

$16.00

Seared ginger salmon, goat cheese, roasted portobello mushroom, jalapeno salsa & balsamic mirin glaze

Ginza Roll

$19.00

Rock shrimp, avocado, asparagus tempura, Alaska king crab & lemon chili vinaigrette

Pink 2022

$19.00

Shrimp tempura, spicy tuna, Alaskan king crab, avocado with eel sauce & yuzu creamy sauce

2012

$17.00

Coconut shrimp, mango, topped with molten kani crab, diver sea scallop, wasabi aioli & spicy mango sauce

TNT

$17.00

Blue fin chopped toro, tuna, avocado, mango garlic chips & truffle soy

Flame Thrower

$18.00

Shrimp tempura, spicy tuna topped with salmon & avocado wrapped in aluminum foil, flamed

Surf & Turf Roll

$32.00

Steamed lobster, mango, crunch, Angus Filet Mignon* with balsamic reduction

Naruto Roll

Tokyo Naruto

$14.00

Chopped crab stick, caviar*, cooked shrimp, crunch, mayonnaise

Rainbow Naruto

$14.00

Tuna / Salmon / Yellowtail Naruto

$16.00

Spicy Tuna / Spicy Salmon Naruto

$16.00

Vegetable Roll & Hand Roll

Cucumber

$5.00

Avocado

$5.00

Shitake Mushroom

$5.00

Avocado Cucumber

$5.00

A A C

$5.00

Fried Sweet Potato

$5.00

Peanut Avocado

$5.00

Sundried Tomato & Avocado

$5.00

Mango, Avocado & Cucumber

$5.00

Classic Roll or Hand Roll

Salmon

$6.00

California

$7.00

Tuna

$7.00

Tuna Avocado

$7.00

Black Pepper Tuna

$7.00

Yellowtail Scallion

$7.00

Yellowtail Jalapeno

$7.00

Spicy Salmon Crunch

$7.00

Tokyo

$6.00

Alaskan

$7.00

Negi Toro

$8.00

Salmon Avocado

$7.00

Philadelphia

$6.00

Oyster Tempura

$8.00

Spicy Tuna Crunch

$7.00

Spicy Mango Shrimp

$7.00

Eel Avocado

$7.00

Eel Cucumber

$7.00

Spicy Scallop Crunch

$8.00

Shrimp Tempura

$7.00

Soft Shell Crab

$13.00

Lobster Tempura

$13.00

Dragon

$14.00

Rainbow

$14.00

Raw A La Carte Sushi & Sashimi

Tuna*

$3.00

Super White Tuna

$3.00

Medium Fatty Tuna

Blue Fin Tuna Belly

Scottish Salmon

$3.00

King Salmon

$5.00

Yellowtail

$3.00

Baby Yellowtail

$5.00

Fluke

$3.00

Salmon Roe

$4.50

Red Snapper

$5.00

Cooked A La Carte Sushi & Sashimi

Smoked Salmon

$3.00

Fresh Water Eel

$3.00

Sea Eel

$5.00

Crab Stick

$3.00

Alaskan King Crab

$7.00

Steamed Shrimp

$3.00

Octopus

$3.50

Omelette

$2.00

Teriyaki Entrees

Chicken Teriyaki

$17.00

Steak / Shrimp / Salmon Teriyaki

$20.00

Scallop Teriyaki

$26.00

Angus Filet Mignon Teriyaki

$36.00

Choice of Two Teriyaki

$30.00

Rice & Noodles

Fried Rice

Yaki Udon

Soba Noodles

Pineapple Fried Rice

Specialty Cocktails

Ginza-Ade

$13.00

Sake-Tini

$13.00

Fig Lychee Martini

$13.00

Brazilian Cosmo

$13.00

Cantaloupe Martini

$13.00

Fig Ginza Mojito

$13.00

Mojito

$13.00

Aquamarine

$13.00

Ginza Breeze

$13.00

Pear Martini

$13.00

Spicy Margarita

$13.00

Strawberry Margarita

$13.00

Gin Smash

$13.00

Champagne Teaser

$13.00

Blood Orange Mule

$13.00

Matcha-Rita

$13.00

White Wine

Pinot Grigio GL

$9.00

Pinot Grigio BTL

$32.00

Sauvignon Blanc GL

$9.00

Sauvignon Blanc BTL

$32.00

Chardonay GL

$9.00

Chardonay BTL

$32.00

Riesling GL

$8.00

Riesling BTL

$32.00

Plum Wine GL

$8.00

Red Wine

Cabernet Sauvignon GL

$9.00

Cabernet Sauvignon BTL

$32.00

Pinot Noir GL

$9.00

Pinot Noir BTL

$32.00

Merlot GL

$9.00

Merlot BTL

$32.00

Sake

Hoyo Sawayaka GL

$6.00

Hoyo Sawayaka Carafe

$12.00

Ozeki Carafe

$8.00

Ryo Carafe

$15.00

Daisai 50 Carafe

$21.00

Bunraku Carafe

$25.00

Tedorigawa Carafe

$23.00

Sayuri Nigori Carafe

$16.00

Hana Awaka Carafe

$13.00

Draft Beer

Sapporo

$6.00

Beverage

Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Diet coke

$2.00

Ginger Ale

$2.00

Selter

$2.00

Ice Tea

$2.00

Vodka

Grey Goose

$13.00

Grey Goose La Poire

$12.00

Grey Goose L'Orange

$12.00

Grey Goose Le Citron

$12.00

G. G. Watermelon & Basil

$12.00

G. G. Peach & Rosemary

$12.00

Kettle One

$12.00

Kettel Citroen

$12.00

Kettel Oranje

$12.00

Kettel Botanical Cucu & Mint

$12.00

Kettel Botanical Peach & OJ

$12.00

Kettel Botanical Crapefruit

$12.00

Belvedere

$13.00

Belvedere Bk Raspberry

$13.00

Belvedere Wild Berry

$13.00

Stoli

$11.00

Stoli Razberi

$11.00

Stoli Ohranj

$11.00

Stoli Blueberry

$11.00

Ciroc

$13.00

Ciroc Mango

$13.00

Ciroc Coconut

$13.00

Absolut

$11.00

Absolut Mango

$11.00

Absolut Pear

$11.00

Gigenza

$12.00

Pearl Pomegranate

$11.00

Smirnoff

$10.00

Smirnoff Vanilla

$10.00

Three Olive

$10.00

3 Olive Mango

$10.00

3 Olives Peach

$10.00

3 Olives Pineapple

$10.00

3 Olives Vanilla

$12.00

House Vodka

$9.00

Rum

Barcardi Superior

$11.00

Barcardi Gold

$10.00

Barcardi 151

$11.00

Barcardi Mango

$10.00

Captain Morgan

$11.00

Malibu

$11.00

Myers

$12.00

Cruzon

$10.00

Well Rum

$9.00

Gin

Tanquery

$11.00

Tanquery 10

$12.00

Beefeater

$11.00

Bombay

$11.00

Bombay Saphire

$12.00

Hendrick's

$13.00

Nolet Silver

$13.00

Tequila

Don Julio

$14.00

Patron Silver

$13.00

Patron Reposado

$13.00

Patron Angejo

$14.00

1800

$12.00

1800 Coconut

$12.00

Ghost Blanco

$11.00

Whiskey/Scothch

Jack Daniel's

$12.00

Canadian Club

$11.00

Jameson

$12.00

Michael Colins

$12.00

Makers Mark

$12.00

Wild Turkey

$11.00

Knob Creek

$13.00

Crown Royal

$12.00

Johnny Red

$11.00

Johnny Black

$13.00

Johnny Gold

$15.00

Johnnie Blue

$25.00

Chivas Regal

$14.00

Glenlivet 12

$14.00

Glenlivet 18

$18.00

Macallan 12

$15.00

Macallan 18

$38.00

Angel Envy

$13.00

Bulleit

$13.00

Bulleit Rye

$13.00

House Whiskey

$9.00

House Bourbon

$9.00

Suntory Toki

$12.00

Hibiki

$17.00

Yamazaki 12

$25.00

Jim Beam

$11.00

Southern Comfort

$11.00

Cognac

Hennessy VS

$14.00

Hennessy VSOP

$16.00

Courvoiser VS

$13.00

Courvoisier VSOP

$16.00

Liqueur

St Germain

$12.00

Grand Marnier

$13.00

Chambord

$12.00

Bailey's

$12.00

Campari

$11.00

Disaronno

$12.00

Kahlua

$11.00

Aperol

$12.00

Domaine Canton

$12.00

Pama Pomegranate

$11.00
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Sushi specialist where a dramatic atmosphere complements artful rolls & other Japanese dishes.

