Ginza Sushi

3153 Meridian Ave, Suite A

San Jose, CA 95124

Salad

Sunomono Salad

$4.00

Thinly sliced marinated cucumbers

Wakame Salad

$6.00

Young seaweed

Sashimi Salad

$16.00

Assorted fish with ponzu dressing

Hawaiian Poke

$18.00

Assorted fish with spicy garlic ponzu, tobiko, wakame

Tropical Mango Salad

$18.00

Salmon, mango, spring mix, Yuko, honey sauce

Tuna Tataki Salad

$16.00

Seared tuna tataki, spring mix, tataki sauce

Small house salad

$2.95

Hot Dish

Miso Soup

$2.45

Seaweed,soft tofu,green onion

Edamame

$5.00

Edamame with salt

Garlic Edamame

$7.00

Sautéed edamame with garlic and sea salt

Rice

$1.95

Side of Steamed Rice

Sushi Rice

$2.45

Side of Sushi Rice

Shishito Pepper

$8.00

Fried Japanese baby pepper with sea salt and dried bonito

Gyoza

$6.00

Pork and vegetable dumplings

Chicken Karaage

$10.95

Fried chicken with tartar sauce and sweet chili sauce

Tempura Appetizer

$12.00

5 different kinds of tempura (mushroom, vegetable, shrimp)

Ebi Tempura

$12.00

4 pcs of shrimp tempura

Veggie Tempura

$9.00
Kurobuta Chasyu

$14.00

Shoyu base slow cooked pork belly, white onion, jalapeno

Hamachi Kama

$11.00

Yellowtail collar with ponzu sauce

Salmon Kama

$11.00

Salmon collar with ponzu sauce

Soft Shell Crab

$15.00

Lightly fried, prime soft-shell crab with onion sala sauce

Dynamite

$12.00

Jalapeño stuffed with assorted fish and cream cheese, unagi & spicy mayo

Baked Green Mussel

$12.00

Broiled mussel with enoki mushroom and special baked sauce

Agedashi Tofu

$7.00

Cold Dish

Tuna Tartar

$13.00

Layered with Tuna, Crab, Rice and Avocado

Toro on the Rock

$26.00

Blue Fin Tuna, yuzu sauce, Kisame wasabi, micro greens

Hamachi Belly on the Rock

$24.00

Hamachi belly, Liza I wasabi, carpaccio sauce, micro greens, fresh garlic, sliced jalapeño

Garlic Hamachi

$18.00

Sliced fresh Yellowtail, cilantro, jalapeño pepper, garlic chip, carpaccio sauce

Salmon Belly Miso

$18.00

6 Fresh sliced Salmon belly with sweet miso jalapeño, micro greens

Shooter

$7.00

Quail egg, tobiko, scallions, oyster, homemade sake ponzu sauce

Oysters

$18.00

Oysters served with salsa sauce

Sashimi Sampler

$18.00

Chef choice daily fresh fish 6pcs with special topping garnish

Hirame Ponzu

$24.00

Sliced Korean Hirame, capers and ponzu sauce

Taco Sashimi Appetizer

$12.00

Lightly fried gyoza skin, specially seasoned fish, tobiko, micro greens on top

Crunchy Tuna

$12.00

Spicy Tuna Mix on crispy rice, jalapeño, unagi sauce, and spicy mayo sauce

Hokkaido Scallop Tiradito

$16.00

Special brand Hokkaido scallop with micro greens, cilantro, spicy lime dressing

Ankimo

$16.00

Steamed monk fish liver with sweet miso balsamic glaze, tobiko, micro greens

Nigiri and Sashimi

Nigiri (2pcs)

Sashimi (4pcs)

Fusion Sushi

Tuna Fusion Sushi

$9.00

Spicy garlic ponzu, mustard dressing, micro greens

Salmon Belly Fusion Sushi

$9.00

Seared salmon belly, carpaccio sauce, kizami wasabi

Salmon Miso Fusion Sushi

$9.00

Salmon, sweet miso, cilantro

Hamachi Fusion Sushi

$9.00

Hamachi, carpaccio sauce, garlic chips, jalapeño, cilantro

Hotate Fusion Sushi

$9.00

Hotate, spicy lime, cilantro

Hirame Fusion Sushi

$9.00

Hirame, ponzu sauce, capers

Tai Fusion Sushi

$9.00

Tai, red wine reduction, micro greens

Classic Roll

Tuna Roll

$8.50
Negihama Roll

$8.50

California Roll

$8.50

Crab, avocado

Philadelphia Roll

$9.50

Salmon, cream cheese, avocado

Spicy Tuna Roll

$8.50

Spicy Scallop Roll

$8.50

Shrimp Tempura Roll

$11.50

Crab, cucumber, shrimp tempura, unagi sauce

Spider Roll

$12.50

Soft Shell Crab, cucumber inside on top of avocado cover with eel sauce

Caterpillar Roll

$14.95

Eel, Crab, cucumber inside on top of avocado cover with eel sauce

Rainbow Roll

$14.95

California Roll topped with tuna, salmon, yellowtail, White Fish, Shrimp, avacado

Dragon Roll

$15.95

Shrimp Tempura, cucumber, topped with unagi, advocacy, tobiko, unagi sauce

Salmon Roll

$8.50

Salmon Skin Roll

$6.50

California HR

$6.50

Philadelphia HR

$7.50

Spicy Tuna HR

$7.50

Spicy Scallop HR

$7.75

Salmon HR

$7.50

Salmon Skin HR

$6.50

Vegetarian Roll

Cucumber Roll

$6.50

Avocado Roll

$6.50
Inari Roll

$6.50
Futomaki Roll

$9.50

Kanpyo shiitake mushroom, marinated radish, cucumber

Deep Fried Roll

Golden California Roll

$9.95

Deep fried California Roll with sweet & sauce

Tempura Roll

$8.95

Eel, Crab, cream cheese, avocado, unagi sauce

Mucho Grande

$12.50

Spicy Crab, Spicy Tuna, cream cheese, avocado, panko crumble, spicy mayo, unagi sauce

Veggie Tempura

$9.50

Deep fried Kabocha, sweet potato, broccoli, unagi sauce

Bake Roll

Bay Island

$13.95

Shrimp tempura, crab, avocado, top of bay scallop baked, unagi sauce

Lion King

$13.95

California Roll topped with baked Salmon baked sauce, unagi sauce

Sushi Bar

Nigiri Mix

$22.00

8pc chef choice of fresh fish with spicy tuna or crab hand roll

Nigiri Mix Special

$26.00

10pc chef choice of fresh fish with spicy tuna or crab hand roll

Chirashi

$24.00

Assorted fresh fish over rice

Sashimi Moriawase

$39.00

18pc chef choice of assorted fresh fish

Sashimi Moriawase Special

$49.00

21pc chef choice of assorted fresh fish

Ginza Special

$29.00

4pc sashimi (salmon, tuna) 6pc nigiri and Rainbow Roll

Sushi Sashimi Combo

$23.00

4pc sashimi (salmon, tuna) 6pc nigiri and California Roll

Special Rolls

Crazy Mango Roll

$15.95

Spicy crab, mango, on top salmon, mango, avocado, spicy mayo, unago sauce, and tempura crunch.

Orange Blossom Roll

$15.95

Salmon, avocado, salmon, tobiko, and micro green.

Cherry Blossom Roll

$16.95

Salmon, avocado, tuna avocado, and tobiko.

Spicy Dragon Roll

$15.95

Shrimp tempura, cucumber, spicy tuna, top of eel and avocado, tobiko, and scallion. Spicy!

Blanca Roll

$15.95

Shrimp roll, cucumber, on top albacore tuna, assorted fish mix, jalapeno, and Sriracha spicy garlic ponzu.

Blonde Bomb Roll

$15.95

Cucumber, spicy crab, top of salmon, yellowtail, carpaccio sauce, and micro green.

Paradise Roll

$16.95

Shrimp tempura, cucumber, salmon, salmon, mango, avocado, coconut flake, and sweet chili sauce.

Sexy Lady Roll

$16.95

Spicy tuna, cucumber inside, top of tuna, scallion, tobiko, and spicy garlic ponzu sauce.

Fantasy Roll

$15.95

Shrimp tempura, mango, cucumber, on top salmon, tuna, micro green, and balsamic reduction sauce.

Ultimate Shrimp Delight

$15.95

Shrimp tempura cucumber, spicy crab, cook shrimp and avocado on top, spicy mayo, and unagi sauce.

What’s Up Roll

$16.95

Soft shell crab, cucumber inside, spicy tuna, avocado on top spicy mayo sauce.

Johnny Roll

$16.95

Soft shell crab, cucumber, top of tuna, salmon, yellowtail, tobiko, and spicy garlic ponzu sauce.

Hamachi Delight

$17.95

Yellowtail, cilantro, cucumber, top of yellowtail, avocado, micro green, garlic chip, and carpaccio sauce.

MY Roll

$14.95

No Rice. Tuna, salmon, yellowtail, white fish, crab, avocado wrapped with cucumber, and carpaccio sauce.

Sexy Victoria Roll

$16.95

Tuna, salmon, hamachi, soy paper, top with avocado, spicy mayo, and carpaccio sauce.

Flaming Roll

$17.95

Shrimp tempura, spicy tuna, on top tuna, albacore, spicy mayo, unagi sauce, sriracha, tobiko, and scallion (cooked).

Fire Dragon

$17.95

Salmon, avocado, on top spicy tuna, spicy mayo, unagi sauce, sweet chili, tobiko, and scallion.

Climax Roll

$15.95

Shrimp tempura, avocado, cucumber, top with crab, tobiko, scallion, spicy mayo, and unagi sauce.

Paradise Roll

$16.95

49er Roll

$16.95

Dinner Entree

Chicken Teriyaki

$19.00

Beef Teriyaki

$24.00

Salmon Teriyaki

$22.00

Saba Shioyaki

$19.00

Ton Katsu

$19.95
Chicken Katsu

$19.95

Bento Box Dinner

Amazing deal to try different items. Pick 3 items, includes salad and miso soup.
2 Items

$16.95
3 Items

$19.95

Drinks Non-Alcoholic

Ramune

$3.50

Bottle Water

$1.95
Oolong Tea Unsweetened bottle

$3.75
OI Ocha Green Tea bottle

$3.75

Apple Juice Bottle

$3.00
Vita Coco bottle

$4.25

Desserts

Ice Cream

$4.00Out of stock

Cheesecake

$6.00

Side order

Tonkatsu Side

$6.00

Chicken Katsu Side

$6.00

Extra Sauce

Unagi Sauce

$1.00
Spicy Mayo

$1.00

Ponzu Sauce

$1.00
Teriyaki Sauce

$1.00

Dressing Salad

$1.00
Katsu Sauce

$1.00

Tempura Sauce

$1.00
Real Wasabi

$4.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
San Jose's freestyle sushi. Authentic Japanese Cuisine, made fresh, daily.

3153 Meridian Ave, Suite A, San Jose, CA 95124

