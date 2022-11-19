  • Home
  • /
  • Stuart
  • /
  • Giordi - 600 Southeast Indian Street Ste 5
Restaurant header imageView gallery

Giordi 600 Southeast Indian Street Ste 5

review star

No reviews yet

600 Southeast Indian Street Ste 5

Stuart, FL 34997

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Starters

Guazzetto

$23.00

calamari, shrimp, scallops, sugar bomb tomatoes, taggiasche olives, crostini

Steak Tartare

$23.00

gherkins, capers, egg, onions, micro greens

Mondeghili

$19.00

beef meatballs, radicchio, scamorza

Bresaola

$22.00

shitake mushrooms, taggiasche olives, Parmigiano-Reggiano, black truffle

Salmon Carpaccio

$24.00

beet-marinated Atlantic salmon, dill, coriander, microgreens, taggiasche olives

Terra + Mare

$30.00

octopus, cuttlefish, cannellini puree, broccoli rabe

Octopus Carpaccio

$22.00

baby arugula, taggiasche olives, bay leaves

Burrata

$20.00

eggplant, squash, sweet peppers, fresh basil

Frittura

$22.00

crispy zucchine, shrimp, calamari, olives

Greens

Finocchietto

$16.00

fennel, shrimp, red flakes

Tuscan Kale

$19.00

beet-marinated salmon, hard-aged ricotta flakes

Giordi

$15.00

baby arugula, heart of palm, orange, black truffle

Provola + Verdure

$20.00

grilled garden vegetables, provola cheese

Ginger + Melon

$14.00

baby spinach, romaine, Tuscan cantaloupe, lemon ginger emulsion

Zola + Pere

$16.00

endive, gorgonzola dolce, pears, walnuts

Main

Filet Mignon

$55.00

9-ounce USDA Prime dry-aged filet, mustard + cognac sauce, crispy leeks

Pork Chop

$50.00

16-ounce Kobita Tomahawk Berkshire pork chop, truffle cheese, porcini mushrooms

Truffle Chicken

$30.00

organic chicken, asparagus, Asiago cheese, black truffle

Crispy Quails

$38.00

saffron risotto, thyme

Duck Aux Baies

$40.00

mixed berries, crispy leeks, rosemary, thyme

Tagliata Di Salmone

$28.00

Atlantic salmon slices, scamorza, radicchio, pink peppercorns

Robespierre

$34.00

USDA Prime NY Strip slices, baby arugula, Parmigiano-Reggiano, black peppercorns

Coniglio alla Ligure

$40.00

bone-in rabbit, taggiasche olives, pine nuts, rosemary, thyme

Grains - Small

Tagliolini Giordi (Small)

$20.00

smoked swordfish, blue vodka cream, red and black lumpfish roe

Vongole + Bottarga (Small)

$19.00

baby clams, elephant garlic, Gavi di Gavi wine, fresh bottarga

Pizzoccheri (Small)

$19.00

buckwheat flour flat ribbons, potato bites, swiss chard, baby spinach, gruyere, fontina

Scampi + Zucchine (Small)

$19.00

linguine, rock shrimp, Gavi di Gavi wine, zucchine

Trofie (Small)

$17.00

Pesto Genovese, potato bites, green beans

Pappardelle Nere (Small)

$18.00

smoked Scottish salmon morsels, squid ink, vodka cream

Penne Montalcino (Small)

$20.00

sausage bites, baby arugula, Rosso di Montalcino, Parmigiano-Reggiano

Calamarata (Small)

$19.00

calamari, baby cuttlefish, Kalamata olives, capers, datterino tomatoes

Eggplant Gnocchi (Small)

$18.00

plum tomato, Parmigiano-Reggiano, basil

Tagliatelle al Cervo (Small)

$21.00

venison ragu, juniper berries

Grains - Large

Tagliolini Giordi (Large)

$28.00

smoked swordfish, blue vodka cream, red and black lumpfish roe

Vongole + Bottarga (Large)

$27.00

baby clams, elephant garlic, Gavi di Gavi wine, fresh bottarga

Pizzoccheri (Large)

$27.00

buckwheat flour flat ribbons, potato bites, swiss chard, baby spinach, gruyere, fontina

Scampi + Zucchine (Large)

$28.00

linguine, rock shrimp, Gavi di Gavi wine, zucchine

Trofie (Large)

$25.00

Pesto Genovese, potato bites, green beans

Pappardelle Nere (Large)

$26.00

smoked Scottish salmon morsels, squid ink, vodka cream

Penne Montalcino (Large)

$28.00

sausage bites, baby arugula, Rosso di Montalcino, Parmigiano-Reggiano

Calamarata (Large)

$28.00

calamari, baby cuttlefish, Kalamata olives, capers, datterino tomatoes

Eggplant Gnocchi (Large)

$26.00

plum tomato, Parmigiano-Reggiano, basil

Tagliatelle al Cervo (Large)

$29.00

venison ragu, juniper berries

Sides

Chips

$8.00

Fried Zucchine

$9.00

Broccoli Rabe

$10.00

Roasted Carrots

$8.00

Spinach

$9.00

Asparagus

$10.00

Desserts

Tartelette

$12.00

shortbread, blueberry, blackberry, strawberry, currant

Limone

$12.00

pastry cream, pine nut, almond

Pistacchio

$14.00

sponge cake, ricotta cream

Profiteroles

$12.00

vanilla + chocolate cream

Triple Chocolate Cake

$15.00

hazelnut cream, ganache

All hours
Sunday5:00 pm - 1:59 am
Monday5:00 pm - 1:59 am
Tuesday5:00 pm - 1:59 am
Wednesday5:00 pm - 1:59 am
Thursday5:00 pm - 1:59 am
Friday5:00 pm - 1:59 am
Saturday5:00 pm - 1:59 am
Restaurant info

Relaxed dining venue with a refined ambiance, offering innovative and artful flavors rooted in the simplicity of authentic International cuisines.

Location

600 Southeast Indian Street Ste 5, Stuart, FL 34997

Directions

Gallery
Giordi Ristorante image
Banner pic
Giordi Ristorante image

Similar restaurants in your area

Mondo Bar & Grill
orange star4.3 • 1,393
950 SE. Indian Street Stuart, FL 34997
View restaurantnext
City Diner
orange star4.3 • 123
2600-2650 SE Federal Hwy #1, Stuart, FL 34994
View restaurantnext
Ocean Republic Brewing
orange star4.1 • 27
1630 South East Federal Highway Stuart, FL 34994
View restaurantnext
Berry Fresh Cafe - Stuart
orange star4.7 • 964
1429 SE Federal Hwy Stuart, FL 34994
View restaurantnext
Downtown Pizza Kitchen & Bar
orange starNo Reviews
1200 Southeast Federal Highway Stuart, FL 34994
View restaurantnext
Salerno Pizza
orange starNo Reviews
5557 SE Federal Hwy Stuart, FL 34997
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Stuart

Mondo Bar & Grill
orange star4.3 • 1,393
950 SE. Indian Street Stuart, FL 34997
View restaurantnext
Berry Fresh Cafe - Stuart
orange star4.7 • 964
1429 SE Federal Hwy Stuart, FL 34994
View restaurantnext
Carmela's Brick Oven Pizza
orange star4.2 • 900
2311 SE Ocean Blvd Stuart, FL 34996
View restaurantnext
Lola's Seafood Eatery - Stuart
orange star4.1 • 530
300 SW Federal Hwy Stuart, FL 34994
View restaurantnext
Sneaki Tiki - Downtown Stuart, FL
orange star4.0 • 392
211 S Colorado Ave #1 Stuart, FL 34994
View restaurantnext
City Diner
orange star4.3 • 123
2600-2650 SE Federal Hwy #1, Stuart, FL 34994
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Stuart
Palm City
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Jensen Beach
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Port Saint Lucie
review star
Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)
Fort Pierce
review star
Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)
Jupiter
review star
Avg 4.4 (40 restaurants)
North Palm Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)
Wellington
review star
Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)
West Palm Beach
review star
Avg 4.3 (105 restaurants)
Palm Beach Gardens
review star
Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston