Restaurant header imageView gallery

Giorgio's Pizza

review star

No reviews yet

135 W Lincoln Hwy

Exton, PA 19341

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Popular Items

18" Red Pizza

$15.50

Cheese Steak Sub

$9.00

14" Red Pizza

$13.00

All Day Menu

Appetizers

French Fries

$4.50

Cheddar Fries

$5.50

Wiz served on side

Pizza Fries

$6.50

Pizza Sauce and Mozzarella

Wings

$13.00

10 per order

Boneless Wings

$8.00

Half Pound

Bacon Cheesy Fries

$8.50

Whiz, Mozzarella and Bacon

Chicken Fingers

$9.00

5 per order choice of 1 sauce

Onion Rings

$6.50

Mozzarella Sticks

$7.00

6 per order with side of marinara

Fried Ravioli

$6.50

8 per order

Garlic Knots

$4.00

6 per order served with Marinara

Shrimp Basket

$7.00

Served with cocktail sauce

Piergoies

$9.00

Served with sour cream

House Fried Pickles

$7.00

Served with ranch

1 Meatball

$3.00

2oz Meatball in Sauce

Mozzarella Fries

$5.50

French fries with melted mozzarella cheese on top

Individual Garlic Knot

$0.75

Bag Of House Made Chips

$2.99

Salads

House Salad

$9.50

Romaine, Mozzarella, Tomato, Pickles, Sweet Peppers, Olives

Caesar Salad

$9.50

Romaine, Croutons, Shaved Parmesean

Greek Salad

$11.00

Romaine, Tomato, Sweet Peppers, Pickles, Feta, Kalamata Olives, Pepperoncini

Chef Salad

$11.00

Romaine, Tomato, Sweet Peppers, Black Olives, Pickles, Turkey, Ham, Provolone

Antipasto Salad

$11.00

Romatine, Tmato, Sweet Peppers, Pickles, Kalamata Olives, Pepperocini, Ham, Salami, Capicola, Provolone

Cobb Salad

$11.00

Romatine, Egg, Bacon, Tomato, Grilled Chicken, Blue Cheese Crumble

Caprese Salad

$11.00

Fresh Mozzarella, Tomatoe, Basil and Romaine

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$11.00

Romaine, Blue Cheese Crumble, Tomato, Pickles, Sweet Pepper, Black Olives, Spicy Chicken

Side House Salad

$3.99

Side Caesar Salad

$3.99

Pizza by the slice

Regular Slice

$2.60

White Slice

$3.25

Special Slice

$4.25

Sicilian Slice

$3.50

Stuffed Slice

$4.50

Pizza

14" Red Pizza

$13.00

14" White Pizza

$13.00

18" Red Pizza

$15.50

18" White Pizza

$15.50

Sicilian

$18.00

Gluten Free

$12.00

Stuffed Pizza

18” Stuffed Pizza

$27.00

14” Stuffed Pizza

$20.00

Specialty Pizza

18" Specialty Pizza

$23.00

14" Specialty Pizza

$19.00

Hot Subs

Cheese Steak Sub

$9.00

Chicken Cheese Steak Sub

$9.00

Cheeseburger Sub

$9.00

Sausage, Pepper and Onion Sub

$9.00

Meatball Parm Sub

$9.00

Chicken Parm Sub

$9.00

Eggplant Parm Sub

$9.00

Breaded Chicken Sub

$9.00

Buffalo Chicken Sub

$9.00

B.L.T. Sub

$9.00

Cold Subs

Ham Sub

$9.00

Italian Sub

$9.00

Tuna Salad Sub

$9.00

Turkey Sub

$9.00

Veggie Sub

$9.00

Chicken Salad Sub

$9.00

Sandwiches

Cheeseburger

$7.00

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$7.00

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$7.00

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$7.00

Ham and Cheese Sandwich

$7.00

Turkey and Cheese Sandwich

$7.00

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$7.00

B.L.T. Sandwich

$7.00

Paninis

Italian Panini

$9.00

Salami, Ham, Capicoal, Provolone, Basalmic Dressing

Mediterranean Panini

$9.00

Chicken, Feta, Spinach, Kalamta Olives, Baslamic Dressing

Philly Panini

$9.00

Steak, Onions, Whiz

CBR Panini

$9.00

Chicken, Bacon, Ranch, Mozza

Eggplant Panini

$9.00

Eggplant Fresh Mozz, Roasted Peppers Baslamic Dressing

Gyros and Wraps

Lamb Gyro

$9.00

Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Tzatziki Sauce

Chicken Gyro

$9.00

Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Honey Mustard

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$9.00

Grilled Chicken, Romatine, Shaved Parmeasean, Caesar Dressing

Chicken Fajita Wrap

$9.00

Grilled Chicken, Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, Green Peppers, Mozzarella, Salsa, Sour Cream

Turkey Bacon Ranch Wrap

$9.00

Turley, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Ranch, Provolone

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$9.00

Grilled Chicken, Hot Sauce, Blu Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato

Veggie Wrap

$9.00

Lettuce, Tomato, Provolone, Green Peppers, Onions, Olives, Broccoli

Desserts

Cannoli

$4.00

Chocolate Cake

$4.00

Cheesecake

$4.00

3 Cookies

$7.00

3 Cookies

Strombolis

Large Strombolis

$21.00

Medium Strombolis

$16.00

Pastas

Spaghetti and Meatballs

$14.00

Baked Ziti

$14.00

Penne Ala Vodka

$14.00

Ravioli

$14.00

Chicken Parmesan

$14.00

Eggplant Parmesan

$14.00

Chicekn Piccata

$14.00

Pasta Primavera

$14.00

Lasgna

$14.00

Chicken Broccoli Fettuccine Alfredo

$14.00

Shrimp Scampi

$14.00

Kids Meal

Kids Spaghetti, Meatball and Garlic Knot

$7.99

Kids Ravioli and Garlic Knot

$7.99

Kids Chicken Fingers and Fries

$7.99

Quesadilla

$7.99

Chicken, Steak or Cheese

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.99

Chicken, Steak or Cheese

Side Sauces

Side Ketchup

Side Mayo

Side Mustard

2oz Marinara

$0.50

4oz Marinara

$1.00

8oz Marinara

$2.00

2oz BBQ

$0.50

2oz Hot

$0.50

2oz Mild

$0.50

2oz Habenero

$0.50

2oz Ranch

$0.50

2oz Blue Cheese

$0.50

2oz Honey Mustard

$0.50

2oz Tzatziki

$0.50

Side Wiz

$1.00

Beverages

20 Oz Soda

$2.25

2 Liter Bottle

$3.25

Fountain Soda

$2.00

Bottled Water

$1.50

Specials

Double Deal

$27.99

2 Large Cheese Pizzas

Ultimate Tailgating Special

$35.99

1 Large Cheese and 20 Wings

2 Large Cheese Pizzas and 40 WIngs

$70.99

Large 3 Topping Pizza

$22.99

2 Orders of Bonelss Wings

$15.99

Catering

Starters

Pastas

Salads

Sandwich Trays

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Dine in, Take out, Delivery & Catering

Website

Location

135 W Lincoln Hwy, Exton, PA 19341

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

honeygrow - Exton
orange star4.6 • 133
303 N Pottstown Pike Exton, PA 19341
View restaurantnext
Cafe Services - 482 - Comcast Downingtown
orange starNo Reviews
1002 Cornerstone Blvd Downington, PA 19335
View restaurantnext
Umami Asian Bistro
orange starNo Reviews
150 Eagleview Boulevard Exton, PA 19341
View restaurantnext
Magerks Pub Lionville - Lionville
orange starNo Reviews
174 Eagleview Blvd Exton, PA 19335
View restaurantnext
Limoncello Chester Springs
orange star3.8 • 506
499 E Uwchlan Ave Chester Springs, PA 19425
View restaurantnext
Dartcor - Teva West Chester
orange starNo Reviews
145 Brandywine Pkwy West Chester, PA 19380
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Exton

Suburban Restaurant and Beer Garden - 570 Wellington Square
orange star4.2 • 592
570 Wellington Square Exton, PA 19341
View restaurantnext
honeygrow - Exton
orange star4.6 • 133
303 N Pottstown Pike Exton, PA 19341
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Exton
Downingtown
review star
Avg 4.7 (16 restaurants)
Chester Springs
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
West Chester
review star
Avg 4.5 (42 restaurants)
Malvern
review star
Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)
Phoenixville
review star
Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)
Berwyn
review star
No reviews yet
Devon
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Newtown Square
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Royersford
review star
Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston