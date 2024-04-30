- Home
Giorgio's Manchester
No reviews yet
270 Granite Street
Manchester, NH 03102
Eatery Menu
Appetizers
- Sicilian Arancini$13.99
Braised beef and pea saffron risotto balls. With tangy slaw and chipotle cream
- Cauliflower Bites$9.99
Baked with parmesan panko and herbs and served with creamy feta dipping sauce
- Crab Cakes$18.99
Lump crab mixed with seasoned vegetables and bread crumbs. Baked in butter and drizzled with lemon aioli.
- Ricotta Baked Meatballs$13.99
All beef meatballs baked with ricotta, mozzarella and marinara
- Chicken Pops$9.99
Choose two sauces
- Truffle Greek Fries$9.99
Tossed with truffle oil, lemon, oregano, and Romano. Served with creamy feta dipping sauce
- Fresh Hummus and Pita$8.99
Served with red onion, Bomba sauce and EVOO drizzle with grilled pita.
- Steak N Cheese Rolls$15.99
Flaky filo stuffed with braised short rib and mozzarella.
- Grilled Garlic Cheese Flatbread$14.99
Served with marinara.
- PEI Mussels$18.99
WIth your choice of Lemon Wine Sauce or Spicy Bomba.
- Calamari$17.99
Fresh local, crispy fried calamari with lemon aioli and marinara
- Ahi Tuna$16.99
Seasame crusted with sweet chili sauce and crunchy zucchini slaw.
- Shrimp Cocktail$2.25
With cocktail sauce
Soup and Salads
- Cup Chicken Bomba Minestrone$5.99
Vegetables, beans, chicken dumplings in a sweet spicy tomato broth
- Bowl Chicken Bomba Minestrone$13.99
Vegetables, beans, chicken dumplings in a sweet spicy tomato broth
- Side El Greco$5.99
Garden vegetables, Kalamata olives, feta, and our homemade El Greco dressing served over mixed greens.
- Entree El Greco$13.99
Garden vegetables, Kalamata olives, feta, and our homemade El Greco dressing served over mixed greens.
- Side Caesar$5.99
Romaine lettuce, shaved Parmesan and homemade croutons
- Entree Caesar$13.99
Romaine lettuce, shaved Parmesan and homemade croutons
- Grilled Romaine Salad$14.99
Gorgonzola crumbles, bacon, charred onion and tomatoes with Blue Cheese Dressing