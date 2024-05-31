Giorgio's Merrimack
707 Milford Road
Merrimack, NH 03054
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Appetizers
- Sicilian Arancini$13.99
Crispy creamy risotto balls stuffed with slowly braised short rib, served with marinara sauce. contains: Eggs, Milk, Wheat
- Chicken Pops$10.99
Home made "chicken nuggets" crispy fried and served with house made feta dipping sauce. Contains: Wheat, Soy, Eggs, Milk
- Ricotta Baked Meatballs$13.99
All beef meatballs baked with ricotta, mozzarella and marinara. Contains: Milk, Eggs, Wheat
- Greek Fries$9.99
Tossed with lemon, oregano, and Romano. Served with creamy feta dipping sauce. Contains: Wheat, Soy, Milk
- Fresh Hummus and Pita$9.00
Roasted garlic, chick pea and Tahini pure topped with red onion, hot pepper relish and olive oil: served with grilled Pita. Contains: Wheat, Soy
- Tzatziki$9.00
Greek yogurt, shredded cucumber, garlic and dill served with grilled pita.
- Cheesy Garlic Bread$9.99
Home made Ciabatta bread toasted with garlic olive oil rub and mozzarella. Saved with a side of our marinara. Contains: Wheat, Milk
- PEI Mussels$18.99
Fresh PEI mussels steamed in your choice of Lemon Wine Sauce, Marinara, or Fra Diavolo. Contains: Shel fish, Milk(white sauce)
- Calamari$17.99
Fresh local, crispy fried calamari with lemon aioli and marinara. Contains: Shellfish, Wheat, Soy, Eggs
- Shrimp Cocktail$12.99
With cocktail sauce. Contains: Shellfish
- Short Rib Phyllos$16.99
Crispy phyllo rolls filled with braised short rib, mushrooms, caramelized onions, fontina cheese and topped with peppercorn cream sauce. Contains: Soy, Milk, Gluten
- Lemon-Pepper Fried Scallops$17.99
Lightly battered, crispy fried and tossed in lemon pepper spices served with coleslaw and lemon-aioli. Contains: Shellfish, Wheat, Soy, Eggs
- Tuna Tartare$17.99
Spice coated Yellow-Fin Tuna, seared and sliced over red wine vinaigrette dressed greens topped with a Sicilian chutney and drizzled with Lemon-Aioli. Contains: Soy
Soup and Salads
- Cup Chicken Minestrone$5.99
Braised pulled chicken, beans, vegetables and kale in a hearty tomato broth. Contains: Soy
- Bowl Chicken Minestrone$12.99
Braised pulled chicken, beans, vegetables and kale in a hearty tomato broth. Contains: Soy
- Quart Chicken Minestrone$16.99
Braised pulled chicken, beans, vegetables and kale in a hearty tomato broth. Contains: Soy
- Side El Greco$5.99
Garden vegetables, Feta, olives and pepperoncini on mixed greens with a side of red wine "House" vinaigrette. Contains: Milk
- Entree El Greco$12.99
Garden vegetables, Feta, olives and pepperoncini on mixed greens with a side of red wine "House" vinaigrette. Contains: Milk
- Side Caesar$5.99
Romaine lettuce, shaved Parmesan and homemade croutons with a side of home made caesar dressing. Contains: Wheat, Eggs, Soy, Milk
- Entree Caesar$12.99
Romaine lettuce, shaved Parmesan and homemade croutons with a side of home made caesar dressing. Contains: Wheat, Eggs, Soy, Milk
- Grilled Romaine Salad$16.99
Grilled Romaine, Bermuda onion, chopped tomatoes, crumbled feta, apple-wood smoked bacon, creamy feta dressing. Contains: Milk, Soy, Eggs
- Strawberry & Goat Cheese Salad$14.99
Breaded and fried goat cheese, with strawberry slices, toasted almonds and honey orange vinaigrette. Contains: Eggs, Soy, Nuts, Milk, Glutten
- Costas Steak Salad$29.99
Grilled marinated steak tips with tomatoes, gorgonzola and mushrooms on top of mixed greens topped with fried onion strings. Contains: Soy, Glutten, Milk
- Chicken Waldorf Salad$19.99
A salad of roasted chicken, grapes, apples and walnuts all tossed in a creamy citrus mayonnaise over fresh greens. Contains: Nuts, Eggs, Soy
- Funky Burrata Caprese$16.99
Creamy Burrata mozzarella, ripe tomatoes, crispy fried artichokes, fresh basil, balsamic reduction and EVVO. Contains: Eggs, Gluten, Milk
Timeless Italian Classics
- Chicken Parmesan$22.99
Melted Mozzarella , Parmesan and Romano topped with fresh marinara and your choice of pasta. Contains: Gluten, Eggs, Milk
- Eggplant Parmesan$22.99
Melted Mozzarella , Parmesan and Romano topped with fresh marinara and your choice of pasta. Contains: Gluten, Eggs, Milk
- Veal Parmesan$26.99
Melted Mozzarella , parmesan and romano topped with fresh marinara and your choice of pasta.
- The Italian Feast$25.99
All the classics: Chicken Parmesan, meatball, sausage and 6-cheese ravioli Contains: Eggs, Milk, Gluten
- Chicken Marsala$22.99
Pan roasted chicken in a caramelized onion, mushroom and prosciutto Marsala sauce. Topped with mozzarella and your choice of pasta. Contains: Gluten, Soy, Milk
- Veal Marsala$26.99
Breaded Veal cutlet topped with prosciutto and melted mozzarella over your choice of pasta tossed in a sweet caramelized onion and mushroom Marsala sauce. CAN NOT BE GLUTEN FREE
- Chicken Picatta$22.99
Pan roasted chicken, capers and artichokes in a lemon wine herb butter sauce. Tossed with your choice of pasta. Contains: Gluten, Milk
- CBZ$21.99
Pan roasted chicken, broccoli and Ziti in our classic Romano garlic butter herb cream sauce. Contains: Gluten, Milk
- Seafood Florentine$25.99
- Shrimp Scampi$22.99
Shrimp, charred tomatoes in a garlic lemon butter Scampi Sauce tossed with linguine. Contains: Shellfish, Milk, Gluten
- Mama's Lasagna$14.99
Layers of Pasta, cheese and Marinara sauce. Contains: Gluten, Eggs, Milk
- Shrimp & Scallop Fra Diavolo$25.99
Scallops, shrimp and linguine in feta-mushroom Fra Diavolo sauce.
- Marinara$12.99
Our Classic Marinara sauce.
- Alfredo$15.99
Our homemade creamy Alfredo sauce.
- Fra Diavolo$15.99
Spicy red sauce.
- Spinach Vodka Crema Rosa$17.99
Vodka Crema Rosa with spinach.
- Home Made Basil Pesto$17.99
Home made fresh basil pesto. Contains: Nuts, Milk
Surf-N-Turf
- Brother Costas Steak Tips$29.99
Marinated sirloin tips served with potato lasagna, garlic broccoli and fried onion strings.
- Coriander Salmon$29.99
Salmon stacked on seared tomatoes, hummus, baby spinach and balsamic reduction glaze.
- Lamb Gyro Plate$25.99
Lamb strips, greek fries, tomatoes and red onion with tzatziki and pita. Contains: Gluten, Milk
- Herb Baked Haddock$25.99
Lemon-butter-herb baked fresh haddock over a purple rice and quinoa pilaf with tender brocolli.
- Seafood Casserole$29.99
Haddock, shrimp, and scallops baked with buttery ritz crackers, scooped over homemade mafaldine pasta tossed with tender spinach in a lobster-infused cream sauce.
- Fish-N-Chips$24.99
Crispy beer battered haddock, lemon-seasoned fries, crispy onion strings, house coke-slaw, lemon aioli.
- Fisherman's Feast$34.99
Crispy beer battered haddock, shrimp, and scallops over lemon - seasoned French fries, fried onions, cabbage slaw and lemon aioli .
Alex's Homemade Pasta
- Butternut Squash Ravioli$23.99
Home made Butternut squash filled pasta, dried cranberries, pumpkin seeds and shaved parm in a browned butter sage sauce. Not gluten free
- Zucchini Noodles$21.99
Fresh sautéed zucchini noodles, Kalamata olives and artichokes in home made basil pesto over a pool of tomato sauce and feta crumbles.
- Wild Mushroom Ravioli Carbonara$24.99
In a mushroom bacon spinach cream sauce.
- Tuscan Chicken$23.99
Grilled chicken breast topped with roasted red peppers, prosciutto and mozzarella served over lemon-butter home made mafaldine pasta with grape tomatoes, arugula and balsamic glaze.
- Chicken Spinach Manicotti$24.99
Pasta stuffed with wine braised chicken, tender spinach and ricotta, topped with melted mozzarella and vodka cream sauce.
12" NY Style Pizza
- 12" Cheese Pizza$12.99
Your choice of sauce and toppings
- 12" Prosciutto and Fresh Mozzarella Pizza$17.99
Prosciutto, fresh mozzarella and tomato with fresh arugula, Parmesan and a balsamic and EVOO drizzle.
- 12" Roasted Garlic Margherita$16.99
Roasted whole garlic cloves, tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella and basil with EVOO drizzle
- 12" Mediterranean Veggie Pizza$17.99
Garlic and herb crust with roasted red peppers, artichokes, tomatoes, spinach, feta and basil pesto drizzle
- 12" Giorgio's Signature Pizza$17.99
Extra Cheese, Extra Pepperoni and Fried Ravioli Can not be gluten free
- 12” Spinach & Feta$15.99
Garlic & herb crust, baby spinach, diced tomatoes, crushed feta and mozzarella.
- 12” Chicken Broccoli Alfredo$17.99
Roasted Chicken and tender broccoli topped with mozzarella on a bed of Alfredo.
- 12” Meat Pizza$16.99
Pepperoni, sausage, bacon, ricotta and mozzarella.
- 12” Lo Speciale$16.99
Pepperoni, sausage, meatball, bell pepper, red onion, Kalamata olive, roasted garlic, sauce and mozzarella.
- 12” Buffalo Chicken$17.99
Crispy chicken pops , hot sauce, blue cheese crumbles and mozzarella. Can not be gluten free
- 12” Hawaiian$17.99
Sweet Capicola ham, sweet pineapple, tomato sauce, cheese & basil pesto.
- Italian Stromboli$17.99
Pepperoni, capicola, prosciutto, salami, hot banana peppers, basil, ricotta, mozzarella and of marinara. Can not be Gluten Free
- Gluten Free Cheese Pizza$14.99
Your choice of sauce and toppings
18" NY Style Pizza
- 18" Cheese Pizza$18.99
Your choice of sauce and toppings
- 18" Prosciutto and Fresh Mozzarella Pizza$28.99
Garlic crust, Prosciutto, fresh mozzarella and tomato with fresh arugula, Parmesan and a balsamic and EVOO drizzle.
- 18" Roasted Garlic Margherita$26.99
Roasted whole garlic cloves, tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella and basil with EVOO drizzle
- 18" Mediterranean Veggie Pizza$28.99
Garlic and herb crust with roasted red peppers, artichokes, tomatoes, spinach, feta and basil pesto drizzle
- 18" Giorgios Signature Pizza$28.99
Extra Cheese, Extra Pepperoni and Fried Ravioli
- 18” Buffalo Chicken$27.99
Crispy chicken pops, hot sauce, blue cheese crumbles and mozzarella.
- 18” Spinach & Feta$25.99
Garlic & herb crust, fresh baby spinach, diced tomatoes, crushed feta and mozzarella.
- 18” Chicken Broccoli Alfredo$27.99
Roasted chicken, and tender broccoli topped with mozzarella on a bed of Alfredo.
- 18” Meat Pizza$26.99
Pepperoni, sausage, bacon, ricotta and mozzarella.
- 18” Lo Speciale$27.99
Pepperoni, sausage, meatball, bell pepper, red onion, Kalamata olive, roasted garlic, sauce & mozzarella.
- 18” Hawaiian$28.99
Sweet Capicola ham, sweet pineapple, tomato sauce, cheese & basil pesto.
Sandwiches
- Chicken Parm Sub$14.99
Toasted with lots of cheese and marinara
- Eggplant Parm Sub$14.99
Toasted with lots of cheese and marinara
- Meatball Parm sandwich$14.99
Topped with roasted peppers and onion lots of cheese and marinara
- Spartan Lamb Gyro$15.99
Tzatziki, tomatoes, red onions and parsley.
- Chicken Caprese$15.99
Grilled chicken, sliced tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, basil, balsamic reduction, EVOO.
- Toasted Italian$14.99
Imported meats, mozzarella, sweet onion marmalade, roasted red peppers, olive oil, balsamic reduction.
- Crispy Haddock Wrap$16.99
Lemon aioli, chopped tomatoes, greens and red onion.
- Waldorf Chicken Wrap$15.99
Roasted chicken, grapes, apples, walnuts and greens tossed in a citrus mayonnaise dressing in a wheat wrap.
- Veggie Wrap$13.99
Garbanzo bean hummus, tomatoes, greens, garden vegetables, feta, and our house dressing.
Desserts
- Maria's Tiramisu$11.00
Sweetened mascarpone, Kahlua and espresso soaked ladyfingers layered and topped with cocoa.
- Limoncello Cake$10.00
Lemon cake with limoncello infused cream.
- Chocolate Truffle$10.00
Moist chocolate cake with a silky chocolate cream filling, smothered in chocolate ganache finished with chocolate curls.
- Dulce De Leche Torte$10.00
Three layers of vanilla cake, dulce de leche mousse and caramel served with fresh berries.
- Chocolate Cannoli$4.75
Crispy chocolate covered cannoli filled with sweetened ricotta
- Mini White Chocolate Creme Brulee$4.50
Velvety vanilla and white chocolate custard with a contrasting layer of burnt sugar.
- Mini Maria's Tiramisu$5.00
Sweetened mascarpone, Kahlua and espresso soaked ladyfingers layered and topped with cocoa.
- Summer S’Mores$5.00
Toasted marshmallow, homemade chocolate, sandwiched in a graham cracker with Dutch chocolate drizzle.
- Cake Cutting Fee$3.00
Sides
- Side Garlic Broccoli$5.49
- Side Celery and Carrots$2.49
- Side Sauteed Spinach$5.99
- Side French Fries$4.99
- Side Pasta Marinara$6.99
- Meatball$3.00
- Sausage$3.00
- Extra Bread$2.00
- GF Pita Chips$4.00
- Extra Pita$2.00
- Pint Marinara$8.00
- Side Potato Lasagna$8.00
- Extra Tzatziki$2.00
- Extra Picatta$2.50
- Extra Marsala$2.50
- Extra Fra Diavolo$3.00
- Extra Alfredo$3.00
- Extra Marinara$1.50
- Extra Dressing$2.00
- Extra Aioli$2.00
- Extra Cocktail sauce$2.00
- Side Pesto$3.00
Little G's
- Little G Pops and Fries$10.99
Crispy chicken pops with french fries.
- LIttle G Pasta Marinara$8.99
Kids penne with marinara.
- Little G Ravioli$9.99
6-Cheese ravioli with marinara sauce.
- Little G Mac N Cheese$9.99
Penne Pasta tossed in cheese sauce.
- Little G CBZ$10.99
Chicken, broccoli, penne pasta in a creamy butter sauce.
- Little G Butter pasta$8.99
- Add Meatball$3.00
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 7:30 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 8:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 8:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 8:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Family owned and operated Italian Restaurant and Martini Bar
707 Milford Road, Merrimack, NH 03054