- Giorgios Pizzeria 955 17th Street
Giorgios Pizzeria 955 17th Street
955 17th Street
Vero Beach, FL 32960
Food
Slices
Build your own Pizza
- 20" Pizza (XL)
Get ready to experience pizza perfection with our 20" New York Style Pizza! Each pie starts with dough that’s handcrafted and expertly hand-tossed for that perfect crust. We believe in quality, which is why we use only the freshest and finest ingredients. From the vine-ripened tomatoes in our tangy sauce to the premium mozzarella that melts to golden perfection, every bite is a taste of New York Baked to a crisp, bubbly finish, this pizza is not just a meal—it’s an experience. Whether you’re folding it in true NYC fashion or savoring it slice by slice, our 20" New York Style Pizza promises a delicious journey to pizza paradise. Grab a slice and taste the love we put into every pie!$19.50
- 16" Pizza (L)
Get ready to experience pizza perfection with our 16" New York Style Pizza! Each pie starts with dough that’s handcrafted and expertly hand-tossed for that perfect crust. We believe in quality, which is why we use only the freshest and finest ingredients. From the vine-ripened tomatoes in our tangy sauce to the premium mozzarella that melts to golden perfection, every bite is a taste of New York Baked to a crisp, bubbly finish, this pizza is not just a meal—it’s an experience. Whether you’re folding it in true NYC fashion or savoring it slice by slice, our 20" New York Style Pizza promises a delicious journey to pizza paradise. Grab a slice and taste the love we put into every pie!$18.00
- 12" Pizza (S)
Don't let its size fool you—our 12" New York Style Pizza packs all the punch of its bigger siblings in a perfectly compact form! Crafted with the same hand-tossed dough, this pizza boasts a thin and crispy crust that’s just the right size for a more personal pizza experience. Perfect for a solo indulgence or a cozy meal for two,. Enjoy the same great flavor in a more personal, portable package!$14.00
- GF 12" Pizza$17.00
Customer Favorites
- 20" Pizza (XL) - Giorgio's Special
Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Ground Beef, Mushrooms, Roasted Peppers, Onions$30.00
- 16" Pizza (L) - Giorgio's Special$28.00
- 12" Pizza(S) - Giorgio's Special$19.50
- GF 12" Pizza - Giorgio's Special$22.50
- 20" Pizza (XL) - Meat Lovers$36.00
- 16" Pizza (L) - Meat Lovers$29.00
- 12" Pizza(S) - Meat Lovers$20.00
- GF 12" Pizza - Meat Lovers$23.00
- 20" Pizza (XL) - Vegetarian$32.00
- 16" Pizza (L) - Vegetarian$30.00
- 12" Pizza(S) - Vegetarian$20.00
- GF 12" Pizza - Vegetarian$23.00
- 20" Pizza (XL) - Hurricane$30.00
- 16" Pizza (L) - Hurricane$27.00
- 12" Pizza(S) - Hurricane$20.00
- GF 12" Pizza - Hurricane$23.00
Specialty Pizzas
- 20" Pizza (XL) - Margherita$25.00
- 16" Pizza (L) - Margherita$24.00
- 12" Pizza(S) - Margherita$19.50
- GF 12" Pizza - Margherita$22.50
- 16" Pizza (L) - Barbeque Chicken$26.00
- 20" Pizza (XL) - Barbeque Chicken$29.00
- 12" Pizza(S) - Barbeque Chicken$20.00
- GF 12" Pizza - Barbeque Chicken$23.00
- 20" Pizza (XL) - Buffalo Chicken$29.00
- 16" Pizza (L) - Buffalo Chicken$26.00
- 12" Pizza(S) - Buffalo Chicken$20.00
- GF 12" Pizza - Buffalo Chicken$23.00
- 20" Pizza (XL) - Chicken Parm$29.75
- 16" Pizza (L)-Chicken Parm$26.00
- 12" Pizza(S) - Chicken Parm$20.00
- GF 12" Pizza(S) - Chicken Parm$23.00
White Pizzas
- 20" Pizza (XL) - Bianco$27.00
- 16" Pizza (L) - Bianco$24.00
- 12" Pizza(S) - Bianco$19.50
- GF 12" Pizza - Bianco$22.50
- 20" Pizza (XL) - Organic Spinach$27.00
- 16" Pizza (L) - Organic Spinach$24.00
- 12" Pizza(S) - Organic Spinach$19.50
- GF 12" Pizza - Organic Spinach$22.50
- 20" Pizza (XL) - N.Y. White$27.00
- 16" Pizza (L) - N.Y. White$24.00
- 12" Pizza(S) - N.Y. White$19.50
- GF 12" Pizza - N.Y. White$22.50
- 20" Pizza (XL) - Pepperoni & Spinach$27.00
- 16" Pizza (L) - Pepperoni & Spinach$24.00
- 12" Pizza(S) - Pepperoni & Spinach$19.50
- GF 12" Pizza - Pepperoni & Spinach$22.50
Calzone
- L Calzone - Cheese
Serves 2-3. Fresh made dough crafted into a delicious calzone stuffed with 5 cheeses (Ricotta, mozzarella and grated cheese blend, baked with Garlic sauce. Comes with a side of Giorgio’s homemade tomato sauce. www.giorgiospizza.us$21.00
- XL Calzone - Cheese
Serves 3-5. Fresh made dough crafted into a delicious calzone stuffed with 5 cheeses (Ricotta, mozzarella and grated cheese blend, baked with Garlic sauce. Comes with a side of Giorgio’s homemade tomato sauce. www.giorgiospizza.us$18.00
- L Calzone - Barbeque Chicken$25.00
- L Calzone - Chicken Parm$25.00
- L Calzone - Giorgio's Special$23.00
- L Calzone - Hot Chicken$25.00
- L Calzone - Meat Lovers$25.00
- L Calzone - Spinach$21.00
- L Calzone - Vegetarian$23.00
- L Calzone - White$21.00
- XL Calzone - Barbeque Chicken$30.00
- XL Calzone - Chicken Parm$30.00
- XL Calzone - Giorgio's Special
Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Ground Beef, Mushrooms, Roasted Peppers, Onions$28.00
- XL Calzone - Hot Chicken$30.00
- XL Calzone - Meat Lovers$30.00
- XL Calzone - Spinach$26.00
- XL Calzone - Vegetarian$28.00
- XL Calzone - White$26.00
Stromboli
- L Stromboli - Cheese
Serves 2-3. - Fresh made dough crafted into a fabulous Stromboli stuffed with 4 cheeses (Mozzarella and grated cheese blend, baked with Garlic sauce. . Comes with a side of Giorgio’s homemade tomato sauce. www.giorgiospizza.us$20.00
- XL Stromboli - Cheese
Serves 3-5. - Fresh made dough crafted into a fabulous Stromboli stuffed with 4 cheeses (Mozzarella and grated cheese blend, baked with Garlic sauce. . Comes with a side of Giorgio’s homemade tomato sauce. www.giorgiospizza.us$23.00
- L Stromboli - Barbeque Chicken$32.00
- L Stromboli - Chicken Parm$32.00
- L Stromboli - Giorgio's Special$25.00
- L Stromboli - Hot Chicken$32.00
- L Stromboli - Meat Lovers$27.00
- L Stromboli - Spinach$23.00
- L Stromboli - Vegetarian$25.00
- L Stromboli - White$23.00
- XL Stromboli - Barbeque Chicken$27.00
- XL Stromboli - Chicken Parm$27.00
- XL Stromboli - Giorgio's Special
Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Ground Beef, Mushrooms, Roasted Peppers, Onions$30.00
- XL Stromboli - Hot Chicken$37.00
- XL Stromboli - Meat Lovers$32.00
- XL Stromboli - Spinach$28.00
- XL Stromboli - Vegetarian$30.00
- XL Stromboli - White$28.00
Dinners
Subs
Salads
- Large Antipasto
MD (Serves 2) | LG (Serves 2-5) Served with Garlic Knots! All salads are topped with Asiago Cheese. Made with Imported Genoa salami, provolone, ham, pepperoni, spinach, romaine lettuce tomatoes, black olives, roasted peppers, celery and pepperoncini. www.giorgiospizza.us$23.00
- Medium Antipasto$15.00
- Large House
MD (Serves 2) | LG (Serves 2-5) Served with Garlic Knots! All salads are topped with Asiago Cheese.$16.50
- Medium House$10.75
- Side House$5.25
- Large Greek$23.00
- Medium Greek$14.00
- Large Caesar$16.50
- Medium Caesar$10.75
- Large Caprese$20.00
- Medium Caprese$12.00
Appetizers & Sides
Beverages
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 7:45 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 7:45 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 7:45 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 7:45 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 7:45 pm
|Saturday
|3:45 pm - 7:45 pm
Come in and enjoy!
955 17th Street, Vero Beach, FL 32960