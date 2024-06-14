20" Pizza (XL)

Get ready to experience pizza perfection with our 20" New York Style Pizza! Each pie starts with dough that’s handcrafted and expertly hand-tossed for that perfect crust. We believe in quality, which is why we use only the freshest and finest ingredients. From the vine-ripened tomatoes in our tangy sauce to the premium mozzarella that melts to golden perfection, every bite is a taste of New York Baked to a crisp, bubbly finish, this pizza is not just a meal—it’s an experience. Whether you’re folding it in true NYC fashion or savoring it slice by slice, our 20" New York Style Pizza promises a delicious journey to pizza paradise. Grab a slice and taste the love we put into every pie!