Giorgio's Greek Cafe

328 S. Meridian

Puyallup, WA 98371

Main Dishes

Gyros Plate

$16.95

A generous portion of either traditional Beef & Lamb or Chicken gyros meat, seared and shaved on the gyros broiler. Served with kalamata olives, feta, tomatoes, onions, lettuce, and tzatziki sauce.

Mousaka

$17.95

This Traditional Greek dish with layered eggplant, potatoes, ground sirloin, tomato sauce, and savory greek seasoning topped with a rich Bechamel cheese sauce will delight the senses.

Dolmades

$17.95

This tantalizing specialty consists of grape leaves stuffed with ground sirloin and rice, seasoned with spices and topped with our tangy lemon sauce.

Pastitsio

$17.95

This delicious Greek Lasagna is similar to our Mousaka,but singles itself out by exchanging the eggplant and potatoes for Mezzani noodles and adding a blend of three delicious cheeses, creating a flavorful variation of a classic favorite.

Spanakopita Dinner

$16.95

These flavorful pies are made of layers of Phyllo dough and filled with leafy spinach, sauteed onions, feta cheese, and a delicate combination of herbs. Served with tzatziki sauce and pita. Two per order.

Souvlaki Dinners

$18.95

Select from a mouthwatering choice of marinated Chicken breast , beef sirlion, leg of lamb. Two skewers are seasoned and cooked to perfection. Served with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, bell peppers, kalamata olives, feta cheese and Tzatziki sauce.

Greek Combo for Two

$35.00

Try it all! Sample Mousaka, Pastitsio, Spanakopita, Dolmades, and Beef and Lamb and Chicken gyro meats served with rice pilaf, oven-browned potatoes, and greek butter beans as a mouth watering introduction to Greek cuisine.

Chicken Marsala Mavrodaphne

$21.95

This dish of pan fried chicken breast in a savory sauce of mushrooms, garlic, and Marsala wine.

Stuffed Chicken

$21.95

Our signature dish! Lighlty breaded chicken breast is quickly fried in olive oil and garlic, stuffed with feta cheese, sun dried tomatoes, kalamara olives, basil, and spinach, then baked in a creamy tomato sauce.

Salmon Lemonato

$22.95

Eight ounces of Atlantic Salmon baked with a special Northern Greek lemon sauce and topped with paprika.

Shrimp Saganaki

$22.95

Large Shrimp prepared in a sauce of white wine, tomatoes, fresh basil, jalepenos, capers, fresh garlic, feta cheese and marinara sauce, served on a savory bed of rice pilaf. Served with Greek Butter beans and Potatoes.

Fish & Chips

$16.95

Cod, hand dipped in our special breading recipe, deep fried to perfection and served with fries, tartar sauce, and Lemon wedges. This item does not come with an additional side

Portabella Mushroom Ravioli

$16.95

Portabella Mushroom filled Ravioli served with cream sauce. Excellent Vegetarian selection.

Spaghetti

$15.95

Our Traditional meat sauce with garlic and herbs poured over spaghetti pasta and topped with Myzthra and Parmesan cheese. Vegetarian Also available upon request.

Fettuccine Skorthato

$15.95

Fettuccine pasta topped with our creamy garlic sauce.

Myzithra Spaghetti

$16.95

Butter, garlic, olive oil, parsley, Myzthra cheese and Parmesan cheese are poured over spaghetti pasta.

Kids Menu

Kids Spaghetti & Meatball

$6.95

Grilled Cheese pita

$5.95

Chicken Strips and Fries

$6.95

Kids Fish & Chips

$6.95

Kids Souvlaki and Fries

$6.95

Kids Pita Pizza

$5.95

Starters

Cheese Saganaki

$10.95

In this original and very popular Greek appetizer, Kefalotyri cheese is lightly breaded, pan fried with olive oil, and flamed with Brandy and lemon.

Tzatziki Plate

$10.45

Our own Tzatziki sauce made of cucumbers, sour cream, olive oil, and garlic is garnished with cucumbers, tomatoes, kalamata olives, and a pepperoncini.

Hummus Plate

$10.45

Our recipe is a hearty mixture of ground garbanzo beans, tahini, olive oil, fresh lemon juice and garlic. Served with tomato wedges, cucumbers, kalamata olives, and a pepperoncini.

Falafel Appetizer

$11.95

A great vegetarian appetizer made from garbanzo beans, onions, garlic, cumin, and coriander. Served with Tzatziki and Hummus.

Spanakopita Appetizer

$11.95

Spinach and cheese pies. Layers of flaky Phyllo dough filled with leafy spinach, sauteed onions, feta and parmesan cheeses, and herbs. Two per order

Dolmades Appetizer

$11.95

A homemade specialty of four sirloin and rice stuffed grape leaves is seasoned and topped with our tangy lemon sauce.

Souvlaki Appetizer

$13.95

Two marinated Shish-ka-bob skewers of Beef sirloin, leg of lamb, or chicken breast and served with Tzatziki Sauce.

Calamari

$15.95

Calamari steaks, hand sliced into strips, are batteredand quickly fried to seal in flavor. Served with Marinara sauce, Aioli, and fries.

Meatball Appetizer

$11.95

Our own homemade meatballs served with

Mediterranean Wings

$12.95

Crispy, crunchy chicken wings served with sides of buffalo, bbq, and tzatziki sauces. Bleu cheese dressing available upon request

Katerini Street Fries

$14.95

Our famous, crispy french fries loaded with crushed garlic, feta cheese, gyro meat, oregano, and drizzled with tzatziki sauce.

Salads

HALF Authentic Greek Salad

$7.95

A delicious mix of tomato wedges, cucumber slices, red onions and bell peppers garnished feta cheese, kalamata olives, and a pepperoncini. Served with our House Vinaigrette dressing.

FULL Authentic Greek Salad

$12.95

A delicious mix of tomato wedges, cucumber slices, red onions and bell peppers garnished feta cheese, kalamata olives, and a pepperoncini. Served with our House Vinaigrette dressing.

HALF Greek Village Salad

$7.95

This salad combines all the ingredients of the Authentic Greek Salad and serves them atop a crisp bed of Romaine lettuce.

FULL Greek Village Salad

$12.95

This salad combines all the ingredients of the Authentic Greek Salad and serves them atop a crisp bed of Romaine lettuce.

HALF Caesar Salad

$7.95

This delicious and classic blend of Romaine lettuce and croutons is topped with shaved Parmesan cheese and a deliciously creamy Caesar dressing.

FULL Caesar Salad

$12.95

This delicious and classic blend of Romaine lettuce and croutons is topped with shaved Parmesan cheese and a deliciously creamy Caesar dressing.

HALF Bleu Cheese Salad

$7.95

Fresh Romaine lettuce, Bleu cheese crumbles, diced egg, and sliced almonds tossed with fresh Buttermilk Bleu cheese dressing.

FULL Bleu Cheese Salad

$12.95

Fresh Romaine lettuce, Bleu cheese crumbles, diced egg, and sliced almonds tossed with fresh Buttermilk Bleu cheese dressing.

Soups

Avogolemono Cup

$7.95

A delicious and traditional soup of lemon, chicken, and rice.

Avogolemono Bowl

$9.95

A delicious and traditional soup of lemon, chicken, and rice.

Clam Chowder Cup

$7.95

A creamy soup packed with clams, potatoes, celery, onions, and bacon.

Clam Chowder Bowl

$9.95

A creamy soup packed with clams, potatoes, celery, onions, and bacon.

Sandwiches

Gyro Sandwich

$10.95

A large portion of either Traditional Beef and Lamb or Chicken seared and shaved on our gyros broiler. Served on Pita bread with tomatoes, onions, lettuce, and Tzatziki sauce.

Falafel Sandwich

$10.95

A great Vegetarian sandwich made from garbanzo beans, onions, garlic, cumin, and coriander. Served with Tzatziki, Hummus, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and bell peppers on pita bread.

Meatball Sandwich

$10.95

Homemade Meatballs served on a french roll with mozzarella, marinara sauce, parmesan cheese, lettuce, onions and tomatoes.

Philly Cheese Steak Sandwich

$10.95

Slow-Roasted, thinly sliced Top Sirloin is prepared with sauteed onions, bell peppers, and mushrooms. Served on a toasted French roll and topped with melted Swiss cheese.

Veggie Gyro

$10.95

A fresh change of pace is found in this delicious pita sandwich. With Sauteed onions, eggplant, mushrooms, and bell peppers served with fresh lettuce, tomatoes, Tzatziki, and lots of Feta Cheese

Souvlaki Sandwich

$10.95

Your choice of marinated chicken breast, beef sirloin or leg of lamb skewers served on a pita with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, bell peppers, and Tzatziki sauce.

10" Pizza

10" Cheese Pizza

$12.95

10" Johnnie's Special

$17.95

Spiced Beef, Salami, Pepperoni, Onions,Mushrooms, Green Bell Peppers, Sausage, and Bacon.

10" Roma

$14.95

Pepperoni, Mushroom, Black Olives, and Sausage

10" Athenian

$13.95

Spiced Beef, Mushrooms, Onions, and Extra Cheese

10" Margherita

$13.95

Fresh Basil, Garlic, and Tomatoes

10" Diane's Special

$15.95

Artichoke hearts, Sun dried tomatoes, and Chicken Souvlaki

10" Greek Veggie Kalamata

$16.95

Fresh Garlic, Spinach, Mushrooms, Kalamata olives, Sun dried tomatoes, and Feta.

10" Polynesian

$13.95

Canadian Bacon, Pineapple, and extra Cheese

10" Greek Garlic Chicken

$14.95

Fresh Garlic, Chicken Souvlaki, Eggplant, and Artichoke hearts

10" Meat Lovers

$17.95

Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon, Salami, Meatballs, Sausage, Ricotta, and Bacon

10" Buffalo Wing

$13.95

Chicken Souvlaki, Celery, Bleu cheese crumbles, and Buffalo sauce.

10" BBQ Chicken

$13.95

Chicken Souvlaki, Onions, Sun dried tomatoes, Jalepeno peppers, and BBQ sauce.

10" Maria's White

$16.95

Fresh Garlic, Chicken Souvlaki, Bacon, Artichoke hearts, and White sauce.

14" Pizza

14" Cheese Pizza

$15.95

14" Johnnie's Special

$23.95

Spiced Beef, Salami, Pepperoni, Onions,Mushrooms, Green Bell Peppers, Sausage, and Bacon.

14" Roma

$20.95

Pepperoni, Mushroom, Black Olives, and Sausage

14" Athenian

$19.95

Spiced Beef, Mushrooms, Onions, and Extra Cheese

14" Margherita

$19.95

Fresh Basil, Garlic, and Tomatoes

14" Diane's Special

$21.95

Artichoke hearts, Sun dried tomatoes, and Chicken Souvlaki

14" Greek Veggie Kalamata

$22.95

Fresh Garlic, Spinach, Mushrooms, Kalamata olives, Sun dried tomatoes, and Feta.

14" Polynesian

$19.95

Canadian Bacon, Pineapple, and extra Cheese

14" Greek Garlic Chicken

$20.95

Fresh Garlic, Chicken Souvlaki, Eggplant, and Artichoke hearts

14" Meat Lovers

$23.95

Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon, Salami, Meatballs, Sausage, Ricotta, and Bacon

14" Buffalo Wing

$19.95

Chicken Souvlaki, Celery, Bleu cheese crumbles, and Buffalo sauce.

14" BBQ Chicken

$19.95

Chicken Souvlaki, Onions, Sun dried tomatoes, Jalepeno peppers, and BBQ sauce.

14" Maria's White

$22.95

Fresh Garlic, Chicken Souvlaki, Bacon, Artichoke hearts, and White sauce.

Sides

Feta Cheese

$1.45

Fries

$4.95

Greek Butter Beans

$4.95

Greek Fries

$8.95

Fries with Feta cheese & Greek seasoning.

Hummus

$1.45

Kalamata Olives

$1.45

Oven-Roasted Potatoes

$4.95

Pepperoncinis

$1.45

Pita Bread

$1.45

Pound of Beef and Lamb Gyro Meat

$12.95

Pound of Chicken Gyro Meat

$12.95Out of stock

Rice Pilaf

$4.45

Side Beef & Lamb Gyro Meat

$5.95

Side Chicken Gyro Meat

$5.95

Tzatziki

$1.45

Pint Tzatziki

$12.95

Pint Hummus

$12.95

GF Menu

GF Tzatziki Plate

$10.45

GF Hummus Plate

$10.45

GF Dolmades App

$11.95

GF Dolmades Dinner

$17.95

GF Chicken Souvlaki App

$13.95

GF Chicken Souvlaki Dinner

$18.95

GF Lamb Souvlaki App

$14.95

GF Lamb Souvlaki Dinner

$19.95

GF Chicken Marsala

$21.95

GF Salmon Lemonato

$22.95

GF Shrimp Saganaki

$22.95

Desserts

Baklava

$5.45

This classic dessert of flaky phyllo dough and chopped walnuts is layered and then covered in a citrus honey syrup and topped with pistachios.

Chocolate Baklava

$6.45

We take our delightful Baklava one step further by dipping it into a smooth mix of milk and dark chocolates.

Tiramisu

$6.95

A decadent coffee and chocolate dessert.

Galaktoboueko (Lemon Custard)

$5.95

We put a delicious spin on a Greek classic adding lemon to our phyllo dough-wrapped creamy custard. Powdered sugar and a honey drizzle complete this baked delight.

Loukoumades (Honey Puffs)

$5.95

Warm, crispy dough balls, drizzled with honey and sprinkled with cinnamon and powdered sugar.

Lunch Specials

Lunch Gyro Special

$12.00

Gyro Sandwich, Fries and a Soft Drink

Lunch Spaghetti & Meatballs

$11.00

Classic Spaghetti with two meatballs and pita bread

Lunch 10" Pizza

$12.00

Ten inch two topping pizza.

Lunch Fish & Chips

$11.00

Hand dipped English style fish & chips, served with tarter sauce and pita bread

Lunch Spanakopita with Soup or Salad

$11.00

One Spanakopita with your choice of soup or Salad. Served with Tzatziki sauce and pita bread.

Lunch Chicken Fettucine

$11.00

Fettucine with white sauce, one Chicken Souvlaki skewer, and Pita bread.

Lunch Soup & Salad

$11.00

Avogolemono or Clam Chowder soup with an Authentic Greek, Greek Village, Bleu cheese, or Caesar salad with Tzatziki sauce and pita bread

Lunch Portabella Mushroom Ravioli

$12.00

Portabella Mushroom Ravioli in a creamy white sauce, with pita bread.

Lunch Souvlaki Sampler

$12.00

Choose two from: Chicken Beef, or Lamb marinated skewers. Served with Tzatziki sauce, fresh veggies and pita bread.

Lunch Myzithra Spaghetti

$12.00

Spaghetti noodles tossed in Butter, Garlic, and Myzthra cheese, served with pita bread.

NA Beverages

Coca-Cola

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Dr. Pepper

$2.50

Root Beer

$2.50

Unsweetened Iced Tea

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Strawberry Lemonade

$3.25

Greek Coffee

$3.25

Hot Tea

$2.50

Coffee

$2.00

Italian Soda

$3.25

Kids Drink

$1.50

Juice/Milk

$2.00

Red Bull

$4.00

Employee Red Bull

$2.00

Syrup Flavor

$0.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Full service family owned authentic Greek restaurant and bar.

Location

328 S. Meridian, Puyallup, WA 98371

Directions

