Giorgio's Greek Cafe
328 S. Meridian
Puyallup, WA 98371
Main Dishes
Gyros Plate
A generous portion of either traditional Beef & Lamb or Chicken gyros meat, seared and shaved on the gyros broiler. Served with kalamata olives, feta, tomatoes, onions, lettuce, and tzatziki sauce.
Mousaka
This Traditional Greek dish with layered eggplant, potatoes, ground sirloin, tomato sauce, and savory greek seasoning topped with a rich Bechamel cheese sauce will delight the senses.
Dolmades
This tantalizing specialty consists of grape leaves stuffed with ground sirloin and rice, seasoned with spices and topped with our tangy lemon sauce.
Pastitsio
This delicious Greek Lasagna is similar to our Mousaka,but singles itself out by exchanging the eggplant and potatoes for Mezzani noodles and adding a blend of three delicious cheeses, creating a flavorful variation of a classic favorite.
Spanakopita Dinner
These flavorful pies are made of layers of Phyllo dough and filled with leafy spinach, sauteed onions, feta cheese, and a delicate combination of herbs. Served with tzatziki sauce and pita. Two per order.
Souvlaki Dinners
Select from a mouthwatering choice of marinated Chicken breast , beef sirlion, leg of lamb. Two skewers are seasoned and cooked to perfection. Served with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, bell peppers, kalamata olives, feta cheese and Tzatziki sauce.
Greek Combo for Two
Try it all! Sample Mousaka, Pastitsio, Spanakopita, Dolmades, and Beef and Lamb and Chicken gyro meats served with rice pilaf, oven-browned potatoes, and greek butter beans as a mouth watering introduction to Greek cuisine.
Chicken Marsala Mavrodaphne
This dish of pan fried chicken breast in a savory sauce of mushrooms, garlic, and Marsala wine.
Stuffed Chicken
Our signature dish! Lighlty breaded chicken breast is quickly fried in olive oil and garlic, stuffed with feta cheese, sun dried tomatoes, kalamara olives, basil, and spinach, then baked in a creamy tomato sauce.
Salmon Lemonato
Eight ounces of Atlantic Salmon baked with a special Northern Greek lemon sauce and topped with paprika.
Shrimp Saganaki
Large Shrimp prepared in a sauce of white wine, tomatoes, fresh basil, jalepenos, capers, fresh garlic, feta cheese and marinara sauce, served on a savory bed of rice pilaf. Served with Greek Butter beans and Potatoes.
Fish & Chips
Cod, hand dipped in our special breading recipe, deep fried to perfection and served with fries, tartar sauce, and Lemon wedges. This item does not come with an additional side
Portabella Mushroom Ravioli
Portabella Mushroom filled Ravioli served with cream sauce. Excellent Vegetarian selection.
Spaghetti
Our Traditional meat sauce with garlic and herbs poured over spaghetti pasta and topped with Myzthra and Parmesan cheese. Vegetarian Also available upon request.
Fettuccine Skorthato
Fettuccine pasta topped with our creamy garlic sauce.
Myzithra Spaghetti
Butter, garlic, olive oil, parsley, Myzthra cheese and Parmesan cheese are poured over spaghetti pasta.
Kids Menu
Starters
Cheese Saganaki
In this original and very popular Greek appetizer, Kefalotyri cheese is lightly breaded, pan fried with olive oil, and flamed with Brandy and lemon.
Tzatziki Plate
Our own Tzatziki sauce made of cucumbers, sour cream, olive oil, and garlic is garnished with cucumbers, tomatoes, kalamata olives, and a pepperoncini.
Hummus Plate
Our recipe is a hearty mixture of ground garbanzo beans, tahini, olive oil, fresh lemon juice and garlic. Served with tomato wedges, cucumbers, kalamata olives, and a pepperoncini.
Falafel Appetizer
A great vegetarian appetizer made from garbanzo beans, onions, garlic, cumin, and coriander. Served with Tzatziki and Hummus.
Spanakopita Appetizer
Spinach and cheese pies. Layers of flaky Phyllo dough filled with leafy spinach, sauteed onions, feta and parmesan cheeses, and herbs. Two per order
Dolmades Appetizer
A homemade specialty of four sirloin and rice stuffed grape leaves is seasoned and topped with our tangy lemon sauce.
Souvlaki Appetizer
Two marinated Shish-ka-bob skewers of Beef sirloin, leg of lamb, or chicken breast and served with Tzatziki Sauce.
Calamari
Calamari steaks, hand sliced into strips, are batteredand quickly fried to seal in flavor. Served with Marinara sauce, Aioli, and fries.
Meatball Appetizer
Our own homemade meatballs served with
Mediterranean Wings
Crispy, crunchy chicken wings served with sides of buffalo, bbq, and tzatziki sauces. Bleu cheese dressing available upon request
Katerini Street Fries
Our famous, crispy french fries loaded with crushed garlic, feta cheese, gyro meat, oregano, and drizzled with tzatziki sauce.
Salads
HALF Authentic Greek Salad
A delicious mix of tomato wedges, cucumber slices, red onions and bell peppers garnished feta cheese, kalamata olives, and a pepperoncini. Served with our House Vinaigrette dressing.
FULL Authentic Greek Salad
A delicious mix of tomato wedges, cucumber slices, red onions and bell peppers garnished feta cheese, kalamata olives, and a pepperoncini. Served with our House Vinaigrette dressing.
HALF Greek Village Salad
This salad combines all the ingredients of the Authentic Greek Salad and serves them atop a crisp bed of Romaine lettuce.
FULL Greek Village Salad
This salad combines all the ingredients of the Authentic Greek Salad and serves them atop a crisp bed of Romaine lettuce.
HALF Caesar Salad
This delicious and classic blend of Romaine lettuce and croutons is topped with shaved Parmesan cheese and a deliciously creamy Caesar dressing.
FULL Caesar Salad
This delicious and classic blend of Romaine lettuce and croutons is topped with shaved Parmesan cheese and a deliciously creamy Caesar dressing.
HALF Bleu Cheese Salad
Fresh Romaine lettuce, Bleu cheese crumbles, diced egg, and sliced almonds tossed with fresh Buttermilk Bleu cheese dressing.
FULL Bleu Cheese Salad
Fresh Romaine lettuce, Bleu cheese crumbles, diced egg, and sliced almonds tossed with fresh Buttermilk Bleu cheese dressing.
Soups
Avogolemono Cup
A delicious and traditional soup of lemon, chicken, and rice.
Avogolemono Bowl
A delicious and traditional soup of lemon, chicken, and rice.
Clam Chowder Cup
A creamy soup packed with clams, potatoes, celery, onions, and bacon.
Clam Chowder Bowl
A creamy soup packed with clams, potatoes, celery, onions, and bacon.
Sandwiches
Gyro Sandwich
A large portion of either Traditional Beef and Lamb or Chicken seared and shaved on our gyros broiler. Served on Pita bread with tomatoes, onions, lettuce, and Tzatziki sauce.
Falafel Sandwich
A great Vegetarian sandwich made from garbanzo beans, onions, garlic, cumin, and coriander. Served with Tzatziki, Hummus, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and bell peppers on pita bread.
Meatball Sandwich
Homemade Meatballs served on a french roll with mozzarella, marinara sauce, parmesan cheese, lettuce, onions and tomatoes.
Philly Cheese Steak Sandwich
Slow-Roasted, thinly sliced Top Sirloin is prepared with sauteed onions, bell peppers, and mushrooms. Served on a toasted French roll and topped with melted Swiss cheese.
Veggie Gyro
A fresh change of pace is found in this delicious pita sandwich. With Sauteed onions, eggplant, mushrooms, and bell peppers served with fresh lettuce, tomatoes, Tzatziki, and lots of Feta Cheese
Souvlaki Sandwich
Your choice of marinated chicken breast, beef sirloin or leg of lamb skewers served on a pita with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, bell peppers, and Tzatziki sauce.
10" Pizza
10" Cheese Pizza
10" Johnnie's Special
Spiced Beef, Salami, Pepperoni, Onions,Mushrooms, Green Bell Peppers, Sausage, and Bacon.
10" Roma
Pepperoni, Mushroom, Black Olives, and Sausage
10" Athenian
Spiced Beef, Mushrooms, Onions, and Extra Cheese
10" Margherita
Fresh Basil, Garlic, and Tomatoes
10" Diane's Special
Artichoke hearts, Sun dried tomatoes, and Chicken Souvlaki
10" Greek Veggie Kalamata
Fresh Garlic, Spinach, Mushrooms, Kalamata olives, Sun dried tomatoes, and Feta.
10" Polynesian
Canadian Bacon, Pineapple, and extra Cheese
10" Greek Garlic Chicken
Fresh Garlic, Chicken Souvlaki, Eggplant, and Artichoke hearts
10" Meat Lovers
Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon, Salami, Meatballs, Sausage, Ricotta, and Bacon
10" Buffalo Wing
Chicken Souvlaki, Celery, Bleu cheese crumbles, and Buffalo sauce.
10" BBQ Chicken
Chicken Souvlaki, Onions, Sun dried tomatoes, Jalepeno peppers, and BBQ sauce.
10" Maria's White
Fresh Garlic, Chicken Souvlaki, Bacon, Artichoke hearts, and White sauce.
14" Pizza
14" Cheese Pizza
14" Johnnie's Special
Spiced Beef, Salami, Pepperoni, Onions,Mushrooms, Green Bell Peppers, Sausage, and Bacon.
14" Roma
Pepperoni, Mushroom, Black Olives, and Sausage
14" Athenian
Spiced Beef, Mushrooms, Onions, and Extra Cheese
14" Margherita
Fresh Basil, Garlic, and Tomatoes
14" Diane's Special
Artichoke hearts, Sun dried tomatoes, and Chicken Souvlaki
14" Greek Veggie Kalamata
Fresh Garlic, Spinach, Mushrooms, Kalamata olives, Sun dried tomatoes, and Feta.
14" Polynesian
Canadian Bacon, Pineapple, and extra Cheese
14" Greek Garlic Chicken
Fresh Garlic, Chicken Souvlaki, Eggplant, and Artichoke hearts
14" Meat Lovers
Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon, Salami, Meatballs, Sausage, Ricotta, and Bacon
14" Buffalo Wing
Chicken Souvlaki, Celery, Bleu cheese crumbles, and Buffalo sauce.
14" BBQ Chicken
Chicken Souvlaki, Onions, Sun dried tomatoes, Jalepeno peppers, and BBQ sauce.
14" Maria's White
Fresh Garlic, Chicken Souvlaki, Bacon, Artichoke hearts, and White sauce.
Sides
Add Utensils
Feta Cheese
Fries
Greek Butter Beans
Greek Fries
Fries with Feta cheese & Greek seasoning.
Hummus
Kalamata Olives
Oven-Roasted Potatoes
Pepperoncinis
Pita Bread
Pound of Beef and Lamb Gyro Meat
Pound of Chicken Gyro Meat
Rice Pilaf
Side Beef & Lamb Gyro Meat
Side Chicken Gyro Meat
Tzatziki
Pint Tzatziki
Pint Hummus
GF Menu
Desserts
Baklava
This classic dessert of flaky phyllo dough and chopped walnuts is layered and then covered in a citrus honey syrup and topped with pistachios.
Chocolate Baklava
We take our delightful Baklava one step further by dipping it into a smooth mix of milk and dark chocolates.
Tiramisu
A decadent coffee and chocolate dessert.
Galaktoboueko (Lemon Custard)
We put a delicious spin on a Greek classic adding lemon to our phyllo dough-wrapped creamy custard. Powdered sugar and a honey drizzle complete this baked delight.
Loukoumades (Honey Puffs)
Warm, crispy dough balls, drizzled with honey and sprinkled with cinnamon and powdered sugar.
Lunch Specials
Lunch Gyro Special
Gyro Sandwich, Fries and a Soft Drink
Lunch Spaghetti & Meatballs
Classic Spaghetti with two meatballs and pita bread
Lunch 10" Pizza
Ten inch two topping pizza.
Lunch Fish & Chips
Hand dipped English style fish & chips, served with tarter sauce and pita bread
Lunch Spanakopita with Soup or Salad
One Spanakopita with your choice of soup or Salad. Served with Tzatziki sauce and pita bread.
Lunch Chicken Fettucine
Fettucine with white sauce, one Chicken Souvlaki skewer, and Pita bread.
Lunch Soup & Salad
Avogolemono or Clam Chowder soup with an Authentic Greek, Greek Village, Bleu cheese, or Caesar salad with Tzatziki sauce and pita bread
Lunch Portabella Mushroom Ravioli
Portabella Mushroom Ravioli in a creamy white sauce, with pita bread.
Lunch Souvlaki Sampler
Choose two from: Chicken Beef, or Lamb marinated skewers. Served with Tzatziki sauce, fresh veggies and pita bread.
Lunch Myzithra Spaghetti
Spaghetti noodles tossed in Butter, Garlic, and Myzthra cheese, served with pita bread.
