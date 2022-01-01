Gio’s BBQ Bar & Grill imageView gallery
Burgers
Barbeque
Sandwiches

Gio’s BBQ Bar & Grill

732 Reviews

$$

4857 n Damen ave

Chicago, IL 60625

Order Again

Popular Items

Gio's Burger
Wrap Buffalo Chicken
BBQ Bacon Burger

Burgers

Gio's Burger

$12.50

Cajun Burger

$14.00

Charbroiled and blackened with spicy cajun spices. Topped with Chipotle mayo, Pepper Jack Cheese, and onion strings.

BBQ Bacon Burger

$14.00

Charbroiled burger topped with homemade bbq sauce, cheddar, applewood bacon, lettuce, tomato, and lettuce

Bleu Cheese Burger

$14.00

Charbroiled burger topped with bacon, sautéed mushroom, crumbled bleu cheese and bleu cheese dressing, onion strings, lettuce and tomato.

Santa Fe Burger

$14.00

Spicy and delicious charbroiled burger with chipotle mayo, guacamole, jalapeño, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato and onions.

Breakfast Burger

$15.00

Charbroiled burger topped with cheddar cheese, bacon, fried egg, lettuce, tomato, and onion.

Chicago Burger

$15.00

Sandwiches/Wraps

Grilled Chicken

$14.00

A well marinated grilled breast of chicken topped with lettuce, tomato, mayo and onions.

Breaded Chicken

$14.00

Crispy breaded chicken patty topped with mayo, lettuce, tomato and onion.

BLT

$11.00

Bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo.

Buffalo Chicken sandwich

$13.00

Breaded chicken bread dipped in our buffalo sauce and topped with coleslaw. Spicy, yet sweet!

Grilled Cheese

$12.00

Extra-thick brioche slices with cheddar and Swiss cheese.

Southwest Chicken Wrap

$13.00

Grilled chicken with chipotle mayo with Monterey Jack and cheddar, lettuce, tomato and onions.

Wrap Buffalo Chicken

$13.00

Crispy fried chicken tossed in Buffalo sauce and rolled-up with lettuce, mixed cheese, tomatoes and blue cheese dressing.

Wrap Chicken Tender

$13.00

Crispy fried chicken with bacon, lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese and honey mustard dressing.

Turkey Burger

$13.00

Charbroiled and served with mayo, lettuce, tomato and onion.

Black Bean & Quinoa Burger

$13.00

Homemade black bean and quinoa burger, topped with lettuce, tomato and garlic mayo sauce.

Homemade Veggie Burger

$12.00

Make with zucchini, carrots, mushroom, corn and served with chipotle mayo, lettuce, tomato and onion

Caesar Wrap

$14.00

Appetizers

Guac w/Chips

$10.00

Chicago's best guacamole made fresh with every order.

Vegetable Quesadilla

$11.00

Spinach tortilla grilled with sautéed onions, green peppers, mushrooms and tomatoes. Served with our famous homemade salsa and sour cream.

Super Nachos

$9.00

Freshly fried corn tortilla chips covered with cheese, beans, tomato, onions, cilantro, sour cream and jalapeños.

Buffalo Wings

$12.00+

Jumbo wings served with your choice of BBQ, mild, spicy, spicy BBQ or teriyaki sauce. Served with bleu cheese, dressing, carrots and celery.

Mozz Sticks

$8.00

Tater Tots

$8.00

Fries Basket

$8.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$8.00

Triple Basket Combo

$13.00

Chicken fingers, mozzarella sticks and onion rings with Honey Mustard.

Onion Rings Basket

$8.00

Extra large onions, beer battered and golden fried.

Chicken Tenders

$10.00

Soup/Salad

Gio's Salad

$8.00

Lettuce with tomato, onions, carrot, cucumber and your choice of dressing.

Caesar Salad

$9.00

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$12.00

Lettuce topped with our delicious Buffalo chicken fingers, chopped celery, and bleu cheese dressing.

Cup of soup

$3.00

Soup of the day

Bowl of soup

$4.00

Soup of the day

Barbecue

Texas BBQ Sandwich

$15.00+

Texas toast buttered and toasted. Choose from pulled pork or chicken.

Boneless BBQ Ribs Sandwich

$15.00

Our delicious BBQ ribs without the bone and topped with onion strings.

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$15.00

The best pulled pork you’ve ever had! Slow cooked with spice and rubs, the secret to the tenderness is time.

Pulled Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Deliciously tender pulled chicken slow cooked to perfection.

Pulled Brisket Sandwich

$15.00

Tender pulled brisket always cooked low and slow.

3 Sliders

$15.00

Choice of pulled brisket, chicken or pork or one each.

Half Slab Baby Back Ribs

$18.00

Dry rubbed for a savory crust and slow cooked for 8 hours, then applied sauce and cooked for even longer to allow the caramelization of the BBQ to infuse with the rub. This gives the ribs that special sweetness

Full Slab Baby Back Ribs

$30.00

Dry rubbed for a savory crust and slow cooked for 8 hours, then applied sauce and cooked for even longer to allow the caramelization of the BBQ to infuse with the rub. This gives the ribs that special sweetness

Sides

Veggies

$5.00

Bacon

$3.00

Chips

$4.00

Mac & Cheese

$7.00

Cornbread Casserole

$3.00

Coleslaw

$3.00

Carrots and Celery Sticks

$3.00

Chips and Salsa

$6.00

Guac

$4.50

Side Salad

$5.00

Side of cheese

$1.00

Sour cream

$0.75

Side of avocado

$2.00

Dessert

Lava Cake

$8.00

Apple Pie

$8.00

Kids

Kids Mac & Cheese

$7.00

Kids Chicken Tendies & Fries

$8.00

Kids Grilled Cheese & Fries

$7.00

Kids Burger & Fries

$9.00

Bottles & Cans

Guinness

$7.00

Blue Moon

$6.00

Bud

$5.00

Bud Light

$5.00

Corona Extra

$6.00

Modelo

$6.00

High Life

$5.00

Miller Lite

$5.00

White Claw

$7.00

Ginger Beer

$7.00

Coors Light

$5.00

Heineken

$6.00

Mich ultra

$5.00

PBR

$5.00

Oduls Non Alcoholic

$5.00

Ranch Water

$8.00

Wine

Chardonnay

$7.50

Cabernet Sauvignon

$7.50

Pinot Noir

$7.50

Pinot Grigio

$7.50

Glogg

$7.50

Hor chocolate and Screwbakk whyskey

$8.50

Bottle

$25.00

Champagne

$8.00

Mimosa

$8.00

Beverages

Coffee

$3.00

Tea

$3.00

Juice

$4.00

Soda

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

Redbull

$5.50
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markLive Music
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markRestroom
check markGroups
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markContactless Delivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday3:00 pm - 12:00 am
Tuesday3:00 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday3:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday3:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday3:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!

4857 n Damen ave, Chicago, IL 60625

Directions

